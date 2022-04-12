Finance
Travel Insurance Buying Tips
We are all quite vulnerable when we travel because it usually means venturing out of our comfort-zones, and travel insurance is the only way to shield ourselves against monetary losses when things do go wrong. So here are some very useful tips to ensure you buy the right travel insurance that will protect you against such expected financial losses.
- The most important thing to remember with travel insurance is that you are effectively buying an agreement, so always READ THE FINE PRINT, especially the exclusions at a coverage level and the general exclusions. They are written in legal jargon, so be sure to seek clarification on anything that you don’t understand.
- All Insurance companies are classified as financial institutions and are consequently regulated by the government organizations like the Financial Services Authority in the UK. So be sure to check this.
- One of the major risks is trip cancellation, so ensure you buy the travel insurance as soon as your trip is confirmed, even if you are not traveling for months. It’s not going to cost you anymore and your cover kicks in as soon as you purchase the trip insurance.
- Always check the deductibles! A deductible, also known as excess, is what the insurance company deducts before payout on claims. For e.g. if you put in a travel medical claim of USD300 and the deductible is USD150, you’ll only get USD150.
- Be wary of companies offering cheap travel insurance premiums, more often than not they have very high deductibles.
- Check the payout for children because some insurance companies only pay half the payout for children, which is ridiculous because the trip costs for a child is almost the same as for adults.
- You need to count the start day and the end day of your trip when buying travel insurance. E.g. if you are departing on 05-April and arriving back on 10-April, your need cover for 6 days and not 5 days!
- Don’t get taken in by the high coverages like 10 million medical cover, its highly unlikely that you’ll need that. Stay focused on the actual cover you feel need. For instance, if you are traveling with expensive business equipment, then you need to ensure that is covered adequately.
- Check the payout ceiling because insurance companies tend to have a limitation on the maximum payout. For instance payout for personal belongings could be USD5000, but the maximum payout per item may only be USD1000. So that may not be adequate to cover your expensive golf clubs. Most insurance companies will list the payouts clearly, if they don’t, avoid them.
- If you are are frequent traveler you may want to consider taking an annual multi-trip travel insurance because it can save you time and money. Some insurance companies even throw in free extras like ski cover.
Seychelles Incorporation Benefits
Favourably and strategically situated in the Indian Ocean, enjoying political stability and having the right legal and administrative frameworks in place, nowadays the Seychelles is becoming one of the most attractive offshore jurisdictions. It is highly recommended for those seeking an efficient and secure offshore company structure.
Let’s define the most attractive features of this jurisdiction and discuss how anyone can benefit from incorporation offshore company in the Seychelles.
Seychelles entered the offshore financial services industry in December 1994, following the enactment of the International Business Company Act 1994 and other legislation. Despite its small size and some other limitations, the Seychelles offshore sector had managed to succeed over the past decades. More than 30.000 Seychelles International Business Companies (IBCs) have been registered, with more than 600 new offshore companies being registered every month.
As a relative newcomer to the offshore industry, Seychelles has a greater number of company names available than some other jurisdictions. Seychelles IBC benefits from zero local taxation, very few restrictions or reporting requirements and superior confidentiality. It remains competitive even in the face of increased OECD enforcement and pressure from other well respected offshore centres. The government of Seychelles is encouraging more and more foreign investment through the development of the International Business industry. This strategy encompasses the registration of IBCs, the offshore trade zones, the registration of ships and aircraft, as well as banking and insurance.
Following is a synopsis of the key positive facts that make a Seychelles IBC one of the most tax efficient and secure structures in the world.
1. Seychelles IBC is not subject to taxation within the Seychelles. It pays only the Government License fee. The law provides that all exemptions for a Seychelles IBC shall remain in force for a period of 20 years from the date of incorporation;
2. Incorporation fees are fixed for life. Even if the annual renewal fees are increased in the future, a company incorporated before such an increase came into effect will not be affected adversely. If the fees were reduced, however, the same company would be entitled to pay the reduced amount;
3. There is no requirement to file and submit any form of annual accounts or returns. However, if they are kept there is no requirement for an audit. No doubt this makes it simple to establish and operate an IBC;
4. There is no minimum share capital requirement and the capital may be denominated into any currency. Shares can be issued with or without par value;
5. Seychelles IBCs can be set up with bearer shares which do not have the beneficial owner’s name on record. It is possible to make use of nominee directors. That means such a company structure is private and confidential;
6. Corporate directors are allowed when creating the company;
7. Only one shareholder and one director are required, both of whom may be the same person. Their details do not appear on any public records;
8. Shareholders, directors and officers need not be resident in the Seychelles and there is no stipulation as to their nationality;
9. Shareholders and directors meetings need not be held in the Seychelles, may be attended by proxy, telephone meetings are possible. There is no requirement for a regular Annual General Meeting;
10. The Memorandum and Articles of Association are the only documents to be held on the public record. These documents do not contain any indication as to the actual shareholders or the beneficial owners;
11. No foreign exchange control or other financial controls are imposed;
12. Seychelles IBCs are low costly with an annual license fee of only $100 for an authorized share capital of up to $100.000 ($1.000 for authorized capital over $100.000);
13. Speedy incorporation procedures and simple ongoing administration. New IBC is usually incorporated within 24 hours;
14. Fee anniversary is 12 months from incorporation, not December 31st;
15. IBCs may engage in any lawful business in any country and may carry on transactions in whatever currencies they choose;
16. Although a locally established IBC cannot trade within the Seychelles, it may enter into business with any other Seychelles IBC, it can be used to own or to manage a yacht or private aircraft which is registered in Seychelles for example;
17. Local legislation actually permits the migration of companies which are already registered in other jurisdictions, which can be particularly useful;
18. Seychelles is not subject to the EU Savings Tax Directive, unlike some other offshore tax havens;
19. Seychelles has avoided entering any information-sharing agreements with foreign countries or organizations for exchange of financial aid;
20. Not highlighted by OECD;
21. Not yet widely perceived as a tax haven;
22. There is a continuous expansion of the Double Taxation Treaty network. Being a latecomer to the tax treaty network, it is concluding treaties, which are most relevant to the needs of new century;
23. Signatory to Hague Convention (1961) for Apostille.
In order to qualify as an IBC, the following restrictions are imposed:
1. IBCs must operate outside Seychelles, no business may be carried on in jurisdiction. However, these companies may invest in shares in local companies or buy government bonds in Seychelles;
2. It may not own real estate in Seychelles. Property may be leased for office use only;
3. It can not be used for banking, insurance or registered agent business.
In that way, IBCs are the most popular unless operations take place in Seychelles International Trade Zone. Meanwhile, businesses trading in the Seychelles, as well as banks, insurance companies and mutual funds show preference for various types of companies formed under the Companies Act 1972. In 2003, the government legislated for new additional types of company: Special Licence Companies (CSL), Protected Cell Companies (PCC) and Limited Partnerships.
The CSL is a low-tax company, which is liable to pay 1.5% tax on its world-wide income, with access to the growing number of Seychelles Double Taxation Agreements. It is preferred vehicle for offshore operations requiring treaty benefits. CSL and Limited Partnership may set up an office in Seychelles for the purpose of doing business outside of Seychelles. The PCC is the vehicle for offshore insurance, mutual funds and other approved collective investment schemes. PPC companies are exempt from tax if their insurance or mutual fund activities are licensed by a Seychelles Authority. Just in case, an IBC can be at any time transformed into a CSL.
Generally over last years Seychelles has made steady progress. It enjoys highly comprehensive offshore tax haven legislation in the world. With two main types of offshore companies available in jurisdiction, the classic IBC, which is free of tax, and CSL paying low taxes, Seychelles retain a significant share of the global offshore business marketplace and look ahead with confidence.
Insurance For Hedging
Hedging is a process used by investors to protect themselves from any unfavorable events in the future. In general hedging is strategy that is incorporated to protect your investment in the stock market and increase the gains. For hedging, a person or an entity needs another entity to enter into the strategy; these other parties are known as counter parties. There are different ways to hedge an investment, however they all consist of agreements between you and the third party.
Difference between Insurance and Hedging
Insurance is a promise of compensation for specific potential future losses in exchange for a periodic payment. Insurance is designed to protect the financial well-being of an individual, company or other entity in the case of unexpected loss.
Hedging is a bit like insurance. The share buyer takes out the insurance of having a put option. It means he can’t lose more than 20%. The speculator hopes to make profit from the fact the chance of share prices falling is very low.
Hedging can be implemented in a variety of ways including stocks, exchange-traded funds, and insurance, forward contracts, swaps, options, many types of over-the-counter and derivative products, and futures contracts.
Hedging and insurance are risk-reduction strategies. When you buy an insurance policy, you pay a premium to avoid risk while not limiting your potential rewards. Hedging, on the other hand, is a financial strategy that involves giving up potential financial gain to avoid financial risk.
Example of hedging:
Assume you are a farmer and you have a crop of corn that will be ready for harvest in two months. A buyer offers to pay you 5 bucks per bushel when your harvest is ready. If you agree to accept the offer, you lock in the price and you are guaranteed to earn at least 5 bucks per bushel regardless of what the market price is when your harvest is ready. In this case, you are hedged against a future price drop below 5 bucks. However, your hedge also limits your earnings to 5 bucks even if the price of corn is selling for more than this amount when your harvest is ready.
Example of Insurance:
Now assume instead of offering you 5 bucks per bushel of corn today, a buyer offers you a contract that gives you the right, but not the obligation, to sell your corn for 5 bucks a bushel when it is ready for harvest. For this right, the buyer charges you 200 bucks. In this case, you are insured against a future price drop below 5 bucks per bushel. However, if the market price for corn is higher than 5 bucks when your crop is ready for harvest, you can sell it for the higher price; thus, you insured yourself against downside risk without limiting your potential profits.
Save Up to 60% on Private hedge insurance.
Owner Operator Insurance – Non-Trucking, Bobtail & Unladen Liability Definitions and Impact
As in any business model, Motor Carriers (MC) utilizing Owner Operators (OO) enjoy certain benefits while also assuming additional risks. One such risk is the potential “uninsured” exposure of the OO while not in a “business use” capacity for the Motor Carrier. The MC’s Trucking or Commercial Auto Liability (AL) insurance policy provides coverage for the motor carriers’ owned units as well as any hired tractors and trailer during their time of hire. Coverage ceases for an Owner Operator once they are no longer in a “business use” capacity for the Motor Carrier. The concern is the OO continues to utilize their vehicle while displaying the MC placard and may not have other insurance available. Many times, the “deep” pocket of the MC is called upon to make the injured 3rd party whole.
Three products have been developed to address the coverage gap for the Owner Operator.
Non-trucking Liability:
Cost: Low
Protection to Motor Carriers Auto Liability: Low
Market Availability: High
Non-Trucking Liability provides protection for “personal use” by utilizing a Trucking or Commercial Auto Liability policy form and attaching a “business use” exclusion. The difficulty arises in that the definition of “business use” is not typically defined in the policy rather it is derived directly from various state and federal court decisions interpreting this phrase.
Unfortunately, “business use” has been interpreted very broadly and extends beyond “dispatch”. Following are some typical scenarios that would not be covered by the Non-trucking policy due to the broad interpretation of the “business use” exclusion:
- OO drops load and his heading home to include a trip deviation to the grocery store (courts determine OO is owed a trip home)
- OO takes vehicle to garage on weekend for maintenance (courts determine OO is maintaining unit in accordance with MC lease requirements)
- OO is out of town, between loads. He goes to movie theatre. (courts determine OO is out of town at direction of MC)
Example of Coverage: OO utilizes their truck on personal time to run to grocery store and hits another vehicle.
Bobtail Liability:
Cost: Medium
Protection to Motor Carriers Auto Liability: Medium
Market Availability: Low
Many in the transportation industry use the same terminology for Bobtail Liability and Non Trucking Liability, when actually they are quite different. Bobtail defines coverage as “any time the trailer is unattached” whether or not the OO has been dispatched by the motor carrier.
Example of Coverage:
- OO drops load and bobtails to pick up next load.
- OO drops load at end of day and bobtails homes.
- Be aware the Bobtail Policy will not respond anytime a trailer is attached, even if truly in a personal situation, e.g.:
- OO brings homes an empty trailer and runs to the store on the weekend.
- OO uses his tractor to a move a mobile home on weekend.
- OO assists a friend in moving by pulling trailer with household goods
Unladen Liability:
Cost: High
Protection to Motor Carriers Auto Liability: High
Market Availability: Very Low (Per Class Basis)
Unladen Liability provides the least ambiguity in coverage and the broadest level of protection for the MC and OO. This policy provides coverage while bobtailing (no trailer attached) as well as while deadheading (trailer does not contain or carry any cargo – no bill of lading), regardless of dispatch. The difficulty with this coverage line is the low availability (typically not available in a master settlement deduct program; rather the OO’s need to obtain on a direct basis).
There are pros and cons to each of the coverage models which vary depending on the risk tolerance and the operations of the Motor Carrier and Owner Operator. Deciding on the right program can be critical to managing your risk. Enlist the help of a qualified insurance broker to review your current insurance programs and operations and to provide suggestions and options that best fit your needs.
