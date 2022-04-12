News
Twins ride five strong innings from Dylan Bundy to shutout win
The Twins entered the season with six starters — Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober, Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Chris Paddack — and a whole lot of rotation question marks.
Among them, will Bundy bounce back after a difficult 2021 season? Will Archer stay healthy? Can the Twins Paddack around? How will Ober and Ryan’s sophomore seasons go?
Many of those answers are likely to take months to figure out — and the answers are likely to determine how the 2022 season turns out. But on Monday, the Twins got their first look at Bundy in game action, and had to have liked what they saw. Bundy’s five scoreless innings led Minnesota to its second victory, a 4-0 win over the Mariners in the series finale at Target Field.
Bundy gave up just one hit in his outing, a double in the second inning that stayed just fair. In the third, he worked out of really the only challenge he faced, stranding Julio Rodríguez, who reached on a walk, stole second and advanced when catcher Gary Sanchez threw the ball into the outfield, on third.
Bundy needed just 67 pitches to get through those five innings, getting six whiffs in his outing and striking out a pair of batters. He pitched with the lead for nearly the entire game, after Jorge Polanco’s double brought home Byron Buxton in the first inning. Polanco and Buxton would be at the center of the Twins’ scoring again in the fifth inning, too.
Buxton, who finished the day with a pair of doubles, came around to score on the first of three RBI singles for the Twins. Luis Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela, in succession, helped pad the Twins’ lead after two Twins runners — including one earlier in the inning — had been thrown out trying to score.
The other such instance happened in the second inning when Miguel Sanó was sent home by third base coach Tommy Watkins on Buxton’s first double of the day and was thrown out easily at the plate. But despite the two mishaps — and a trio of errors in the field — the Twins received enough offense and a strong enough pitching performance to overcome it.
Bundy’s start was followed by scoreless innings from Caleb Thielbar, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith and Jhoan Duran as the Twins limited the Mariners to just two hits and sealed the series split against Seattle.
News
Parents charged after 4-month-old dies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Criminal charges have been filed in the death of an infant in Warren County. A family relative, who asked to remain anonymous, said the child, Mason Harlan, was four months old.
Both parents, Tyler Herndon and Ryan Harlan, were charged with neglect of a child, resulting in death. They’re accused of smoking meth and sleeping as their child died on March 30.
The family was living at the Anchor House in Pendleton. The former hotel has been converted into apartment units where housing vouchers are accepted.
“You would have thought people would have heard that baby crying,” said Sarah Lloyd, a former high school classmate of Herndon and Harlan.
Another minor was also unsupervised and in the presence of drugs and firearms, according to the allegations that have led to an additional child neglect charge against the couple.
A relative of the baby believes someone at Anchor House should have stepped in before it was too late. One of the building owners said she was unaware of any complaints from other residents and said the couple kept to themselves.
News
Yankees’ bats underwhelm in shutout loss to Jays
The boos started early for George Springer Monday night and then it turned on the home team. Springer, the target of Yankees fans’ vitriol for his part in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal, quieted the taunts with a home run and RBI double. The anger of the sparse crowd at Yankee Stadium then turned on the Bombers’ weak offense.
The Yankees managed just three hits and were shut out by Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays bullpen in a 3-0 loss at the Stadium.
The Yankees (2-2) have lost two straight and went down quietly to their American League East rivals Monday night. The boos turned on the Yankees in the eighth when Adam Cimber got DJ LeMahieu to fly out, and then worked around hitting Anthony Rizzo with a pitch when he struck out Aaron Judge (his second of the night) and coaxed a pop out from Giancarlo Stanton.
Joey Gallo, who had his first multiple-hit game of the season, led off the ninth with a single, but Gleyber Torres then hit into a double play. Aaron Hicks singled before Kyle Higashioka struck out to end the game.
It went like that most of the night.
Manoah flummoxed the Yankees’ supposedly powerful lineup. Joey Gallo’s single in the second was the Bombers’ only hit for the first six innings. The Blue Jays right-hander, who made his major league debut here at Yankee Stadium last season, did put four Yankees on the bases with walks, but also struck out seven.
Yes, it’s very, very early in the season. But offense was an issue last season for the Yankees, who have yet to show they’ve improved that aspect of their game.
The Yankees were built on power hitters and to overwhelm their opponents with offense, but finished seventh in the American League in OPS (.729), 10th in runs scored (711) and were fourth in strikeouts (1482) last season. The Yankees let long-time hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach PJ Pilittere go this winter after those offensive struggles.
They promoted Dillon Lawson, who had been the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, to the coaching position with the big leaguers. The promoted Triple-A hitting coach Casey Dykes to his assistant and hired Hensley Meulens, who has vast major league coaching experience, as the second assistant.
So far the change in personnel hasn’t netted the results the Yankees have wanted.
While offense is down across the board with the league-wide batting average through four games down from .237 last year to .229 now and OPS from .714 to .682, the Yankees aren’t exactly dominating on that side of the ball. The Yankees went into Monday night’s game 18th in scoring in the league and 16th in OPS.
Like last year, the pitching was strong again Monday, but this time right from the start.
Taillon, who was a question mark to start the season after having ankle surgery this winter, was the first Yankee pitcher to get through five innings. The three previous Yankees starters — Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery — combined for 10.1 innings. Taillon battled the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. The only damage the Blue Jays did to the right-hander was George Springer’s third-inning, two-run homer.
Taillon held the rest of the Blue Jays’ explosive lineup, which already had a major league-leading eight homers coming into the game, in check.
“I mean, they have a lot of good hitters. They’re extremely deep. They can do a lot of different things cover a lot of different pitches, but I mean, still some of the same things that always worked pitching will work against them,” Taillon said. “Not letting them sit on one pitch in one spot. So I try to stay unpredictable, move the ball around, mix it from at-bat to at-bat.”
Michael King gave up an RBI double to Springer in the seventh. The Blue Jays pushed the Yankees for the final American League playoff spot last season and their young lineup is dangerous.
“They can bang. They can really hit no question about it and have a really formidable rotation. It’s a really good club,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And we saw that last year, the year before for that matter. It’s a really strong young nucleus of players. They’re going to be hard to play all season long and look forward to that challenge.”

News
Q&A: New Stillwater superintendent talks equity work, National Guard, Augustus Caesar
When Mike Funk was named superintendent of schools in Albert Lea in 2009, the school district was about 78 percent white and 22 percent students of color.
Today, the district is 42 percent students of color.
Funk’s experience leading a diverse school district was a key reason the Stillwater Area school board last week selected Funk to be its next superintendent.
Stillwater’s nonwhite enrollment — now at 23 percent – is projected to grow at a rate similar to Albert Lea’s.
Leading a rapidly changing school district requires being “purposeful about working with your staff on cultural competencies and poverty and all the external factors that impact our students’ lives,” Funk told the board during his final interview last week.
“It’s important that we learn perspective, and that we teach perspective, and we teach our teachers how to teach perspective,” he said. “If we’re doing it under the auspices of perspective, we’re not blaming others. It’s ‘Here’s how this person perceives the world,’ and you can have that discussion on perception as opposed to, ‘Here’s what these people did,’ and putting a value judgment on what they did or didn’t do.”
In an interview on Monday, Funk, 56, expanded on his equity work.
“I think a lot of what is happening in the world right now is the left is saying ‘OK, well, these bad things happened,’ and the right is saying, ‘Well, quit blaming us for these bad things that happened,’ ” he said. “I’m trying to keep the blame out of it. The key to all of this is how we’re educating our staff to work with our students and to do so in a respectful manner.”
Funk’s equity work and his “mastery of finance” stood out among the candidates, said Alison Sherman, board chairwoman.
Albert Lea’s demographics have changed dramatically since Funk became superintendent, so “he has been through some of that, and that’s an advantage,” Sherman said.
In addition, his knowledge of finance, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will benefit the Stillwater district, she said. “He’s grown Albert Lea’s fund balance and stabilized it, and I know that that resonated with the board directors,” she said.
Funk was named 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. Prior to that, he was superintendent at the Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian (BOLD) School District for four years, worked as a high school principal in Pepin, Wis., and taught high school social studies at Dover-Eyota in Minnesota.
Funk served for 30 years in the Minnesota Army National Guard, retiring in 2018 at the rank of colonel. He was the infantry battalion commander in Kosovo in 2007-08 and chief of the joint staff in 2018, when he oversaw security operations for members of the Minnesota National Guard during Super Bowl LII.
Funk grew up in Rochester, earned a bachelor’s degree in government from St. John’s University in 1988 and a master’s in education from the University of St. Thomas in 1994. He earned a doctorate in educational policy and administration in 2004 from the University of Minnesota and a master’s in strategic studies at the U.S. Army War College in July 2011.
The Stillwater school board expects to approve a contract in mid-April, with Funk starting July 1. He takes over for Malinda Lansfeldt, who became interim superintendent after Denise Pontrelli was ousted in June 2020.
Funk and his wife, Anne, have been married for 26 years. They have three daughters: Maddy, who works at the University of Minnesota Medical School; Katie, a junior at Macalester College; and Alex, a sophomore at Albert Lea High School.
The family will be moving to Stillwater with their two Australian shepherds, Jack and Sydney.
In a phone interview with the Pioneer Press on Monday, Funk talked about joining a school district in turmoil, his paternal grandfather’s work ethic and lessons learned from Augustus Caesar. The transcript is edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: The Stillwater school district has been going through a time of great turmoil. A former superintendent was ousted in June 2020, the school district is involved in a contentious legal battle with its bus contractor, and there has been a major turnover of the board. Why do you want the job?
A: I’ve been in my district for 13 years, and I’ve done a lot of really good things here. I’ve been watching Stillwater for the last decade or more. I’ve always been intrigued by the district, and I’m going into this with my eyes wide open. Part of the appeal is, I think the students, the staff and the community deserve stable leadership. Whether it’s my 30 years in the Guard or my 20-some years as an administrator now, I’ve seen a lot and I understand how school districts operate. I’m just really looking forward to the challenge. I’ve done my homework on a lot of what has transpired here. We’re not going to rush to failure on anything. We’re going to come in, and we’re going to study things. and we’re going to listen, and we’re going to come up with “the why” and then explain “the why” to the community and become a better district for it.
Q: How do you think Stillwater got to the position it did?
A: I think a number of mistakes were made historically. Structurally, I think that there were some decisions made that were not beneficial to the district — I’m not saying who or what, but they just weren’t. I think if you take a look at the last few superintendents that Stillwater has had, none of them were superintendents before they got into the chair.
Q: What do you plan to do first?
A: I will hit the ground running, but at the same time, I’m going to be doing a lot of learning. Every single principal I hire, I say, ‘You come in and what’s the first thing you’re going to do? You’re going to do nothing. You’re going to sit and listen and learn for six months.’ People are going to come in to see you and say, ‘You’ve got to do this, or you’ve got to do that.’ You need to sit back and learn the perspective, learn where people are coming from.
Q. Under your leadership, Albert Lea’s graduation rates increased from 68 percent to 81 percent from 2012-2021. How did that happen?
A: One of the things that school districts are held accountable for in the public’s eye is proficiency — proficiency in a district that is 50 percent free or reduced (price) lunch or more is not necessarily a friendly word for staff because our kids come from tough backgrounds, and they may not be as proficient as some of their peers. We really shifted the focus. We still said we want 80 percent of our students to be proficient, which is a pretty high number for our district, but our other target was we want 90 percent of students to meet their individual growth goals. If a student is in fourth grade and comes in reading at a first-grade level, at the end of fourth grade, they probably aren’t going to be reading at a proficiency of fourth grade. But you know what? They are probably reading a proficiency of third grade, and we have met their individual student growth goals. It’s really focusing the shift to the education of each student — as opposed to systemwide. We’re going to work on meeting kids’ needs on where they are at.
Q. Some people in their mid-50s might decide to stay in their current position for a few more years and then start thinking about retirement. Did you ever consider staying in Albert Lea?
A: That’s not my personality. It’s not who I am. I’m an energetic person. My grandfather, Arthur Funk, worked at Security State Bank in Hammond until he was 90 — from 1919 to 1992. I’m just go, go, go, and this is what I do. Part of what I had to do for the interview process was write a 10-year strategic plan. Absolutely, I’d love to be here in 10 years and really have just stabilized things and improved on the great tradition that Stillwater has had, and let’s just get over some of this recent history here.
Q: I understand you’re a voracious reader. What are you reading now?
A: I’m reading “Augustus: First Emperor of Rome” (by Adrian Goldsworthy); “Coherence,” a book on strategic planning, and just a fun book called “LLRP,” about the Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol, a group of soldiers in Vietnam.
Q: What lessons have you learned from Augustus Caesar?
A: I never knew anything about Augustus Caesar. I think he’s fascinating. Even as a young man, he was very strategic. He changed his name to Caesar when Julius Caesar was killed — his mother was a cousin to Julius Caesar. … He really was a benevolent dictator. I think his wisdom and his ability to lead Rome for a long period of time is something that one can appreciate.
