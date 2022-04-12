Finance
What Is an FHA Loan and What Are the Requirements?
You may be looking for a mortgage program which offers low down payments along with reduced closing costs. FHA loans are a government program offered by the Federal Housing Administration which provides borrowers with a better deal. The FHA, part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), works with FHA approved lenders by insuring qualified borrower’s loan. An FHA insured loan allows the lender to offer lower down payments, less closing costs and easier credit qualifications. However, the borrower must first qualify for a Federal Housing Administration loan based on certain requirements.
An FHA loan could be for first time home buyers, homeowners looking to repair or remodel their home, seniors over 62 years old that are in need of financial aid, and even homeowners of mobile or manufactured homes.
First Time Home Buyers
If you have never purchased a home before, the Federal Housing Administration offers down payments of 3.5% of the purchase price. One to four unit properties are eligible with many of the closing costs and fees included in the FHA loan.
Repairs and Remodeling
You may be looking to buy a home that is not in the best condition, the FHA can help. The Federal Housing Administration allows home buyers to bundle the costs of fixing up a home into their loan. For homeowners who would like to remodel their house, an FHA refinance will allow them to roll the costs into their loan.
Senior Financial Aid
Seniors, older than 62, are eligible for an FHA reverse mortgage if their home is paid off or has a low remaining balance. This loan pulls equity from the home but can be used as financial aid for senior living expenses or for recreational purposes.
Mobile and Manufactured Homes
There is an loan available for borrowers who would like to place a manufactured home on their property. Also, FHA loans are available for mobile homes which are, or will be, placed in a mobile home park.
What Are The FHA Loan Requirements?
Although the FHA insures millions of mortgages for single family and multi-family homes, there are certain FHA loan requirements that much be met first. Some requirements are defined by the borrower’s local Federal Housing Administration office, which makes it important to speak with an approved lender for the most current requirements.
FHA Loan Requirements
Mortgage Insurance Required
Loan Amount Limits
Property Appraisal
Credit Report
Closing Costs
Debt to Income Ratio
Credit Check
Each requirement has different exceptions and FHA loan requirements often change, to keep up with the most current requirements you can visit the FHA website.
FHA loans are great for any buyer who can qualify for the government program. Qualifications do change so the best way to find out if you are eligible is by working with an FHA lender who is approved by the Federal Housing Administration. FHA approved lenders are current with government guidelines and work on assisting borrowers in receiving the right loan for their needs. Since 1934, millions of borrower have trusted FHA loans and utilize the government program to finance their home loans. This is why the Federal Housing Administration insures the most mortgages in the entire world.
Finance
Debt Settlement — Why the Critics Are Wrong
A lot more people are becoming interested in debt settlement as an alternative to bankruptcy. That’s because a new bankruptcy law was enacted on October 17, 2005, and it means a rude awakening for many consumers seeking a fresh start in bankruptcy court.
It used to be that 7 out of 10 people filing personal bankruptcy were granted Chapter 7 status, where the unsecured debts are totally wiped away. That has changed under the new rules. If your income is above the median for your state, or you can pay back at least $100 per month toward your debts, then you’ll be turned down for Chapter 7. Instead, you’ll be shifted into Chapter 13, where you pay back a portion of the debt over 3-5 years.
It gets worse. When the court calculates your allowable living expenses, it will use the approved IRS schedules, not your actual documented expenses. So even if you don’t think you can pay $100 a month or more, the judge will probably disagree. Instead of a fresh start, many people will be faced with the grim reality of a harsh 5-year plan, on a court-mandated budget that forces them to adopt a much lower standard of living. That’s where debt settlement starts to look pretty attractive.
Yes, I know debt settlement has its critics. I’ve criticized aspects of the industry myself. But what the critics don’t seem to understand is that this approach is for people who would otherwise go bankrupt! Let’s examine the three main complaints against debt settlement and see where the critics are missing the mark.
“Debt settlement has a negative impact on your credit score.”
Wow. Big deal! Pretend it’s two years from now. Would you rather have an A+ credit rating or be totally free of debt? Pick one please, because you can’t have both. All debt reduction programs have a negative impact on credit scores. That’s why only people who truly can’t keep up with their bills should go into one of these programs. But it’s pointless to worry about your credit while you’re being crushed with debt. That’s like worrying about how the yard looks after your house has burned down.
“You might have to pay taxes on the canceled portion of the debt.”
I’ve always been amazed at how frequently this lame criticism is repeated in article after article. Yes, it’s possible that you may need to pay taxes on forgiven debt balances, but the odds are against it. That’s because the IRS allows insolvent taxpayers to exclude canceled debts. So unless you have a positive net worth, you probably won’t need to pay taxes on your settlements. And even if you did, so what? You’d be paying taxes because you saved a bunch of money off your debts! And this is a problem?
“Collection activity will continue and you might get sued.”
Yes, if you fall behind on your bills, your creditors will most certainly continue attempts to collect what’s owed, and one or more of those creditors might sue you in civil court. But again, this criticism totally misses the mark. Collection activity is already a function of being in debt trouble. At least debt settlement allows the consumer to use the collection process to eliminate debt through negotiated compromises. Even lawsuits need not be cause for panic, since they can often be settled out of court. The only reason to allow a legal action to proceed to the point of wage garnishment, property lien, or bank levy is lack of financial resources with which to settle. And if that’s the case, the debtor should be talking to a bankruptcy attorney anyway.
In contrast, let’s look at some of the positives of debt settlement.
1. You can save $1,000s versus any other method of debt elimination (except for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which is much more difficult to accomplish now that the new law is in effect).
2. You can get out of debt in 2-3 years, and much faster if there is some available home equity to work with. This is a lot better than 5 years in the financial boot camp of Chapter 13 bankruptcy, or 5-9 years in a credit counseling program.
3. You keep control over the process more than with any other approach.
4. You maintain personal privacy. With bankruptcy, your case file becomes a matter of public record, easily located via Internet search by future employers, landlords, or creditors.
5. You retain your dignity while working through your financial problems. Bankruptcy still feels like failure to a lot of people. Debt settlement represents an honest and ethical alternative to that extreme solution.
6. You can adjust your monthly funding into the settlement program up or down depending on real-world conditions in your financial life. If your income fluctuates from one month to the next, or you get hit with an unexpected expense, it won’t torpedo the whole program. The built-in flexibility of debt settlement gives it a huge advantage over other options, all of which require a fixed monthly payment.
Once you’ve made the determination that debt settlement makes sense for your situation, you’ll need to decide whether to go it alone or seek professional assistance. For people who aren’t easily intimidated, there’s no question that the do-it-yourself approach is the way to go. For others who can’t handle the least bit of pressure or just want to focus their time and energy elsewhere, hiring a professional settlement company may be the correct choice.
If you do decide to take the do-it-yourself approach, follow these tips:
* Use a privacy manager on your telephone service to screen creditor calls so that you only speak to creditors when you’re ready.
* Make sure you have a solid game plan for building up money to settle with, and set the funds aside in a separate bank account.
* Do not send settlement funds until you have the deal in writing. No exceptions!
* After paying the settlement, follow up to obtain a zero balance letter from the creditor, so you don’t have bogus collection problems later on.
* Know your rights as a consumer by reading the free resource articles on debt, credit, and collections at the Federal Trade Commission website: http://www.ftc.gov
* Don’t be intimidated or pressured into accepting a settlement deal that you can’t handle.
Remember, thousands of people settle their own debts every year without the need for lawyers or bankruptcy. You can do it too if you’re disciplined, determined, and prepared to ignore some of the crazy stuff that bill collectors say. When you’re finally debt-free, you’ll feel a lot better about having worked it out on your own.
Finance
"Rommel I Read Your Book" – How Patton’s Preparation Can Help Your Business
Thirty years from now, when you’re sitting around your fireside with your grandson on your knee and he asks you, “What did you do in the great World War II,” you won’t have to say, “Well… I shoveled shit in Louisiana.”
Morning,
Man I love this movie. Like Star Wars and Fight Club, I can quote these movies all day and everyday.
Sometimes when I sit back and enjoy a good flick I discover a great subtle nugget or two and when I watched Patton for the um-teeth time there was one that EVERY entrepreneur needs to hear.
The movie Patton. General Patton makes good use of being massively prepared to take on Rommel and the Afrikan Corps. The situation is freaking bleak because Patton has to take over a unit of muskrats and shape them in to a lean mean fighting machine and he only has a short amount of time to do it.
And to add more fuel to the fire, Patton is going up against a cracked seasoned General. A general that top historians say is the greatest General of all time, The Desert Fox himself Johannes Erwin Eugen Rommel.
Everybody is tense. Patton has orders to beat Rommel or else they lose Afrika.
The Second Army Tank Corp is full of undisciplined officers, and lazy soldiers who no longer are motivated to fight and win.
AND
The Second Tank Corp took a huge beating leaving them battered, beaten and shaken of their confidence.
Yep. Things ain’t rosy in the dessert and Patton has to shape the unit up in ten days to fight Rommel at El Guettar.
So Patton goes into raging bull mode and begins to break his foot in his officers and soldiers ass to get them to shape up. And the HATE him for it.
The day to finally punch the clock and meet Rommels tanks division on the field of battle and Patton(the underdog) beats him!
As Rommel leaves the battlefield Patton screams, I read your book Rommel.
Why did Patton win? How did he win? What where his keys to victory on the battlefield?
Massive preparation!
Patton didn’t go into battle without knowing who his enemy was. Sun Tzu said knew this better than anyone.
“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”
But before the war even began Patton took another step to prepare for war.
When he got promoted and ever the being the man to never be complacent and be “basic” got his pilots license, flew over his tanks and came up with ways mobilize his tank division quicker and efficient.
Preparation is KEY.
Preparation is key for negotiating, closing sales and even WRITING COPY.
Go fourth and be magnificent.
Finance
Digital Marketing Training
Hearing a lot of buzz about Digital Marketing? Wondering what’s all the hype about? Read on!
As the digital marketing field continues to grow at a rapid pace, marketers are springing with new opportunities. A Digital Marketing Training Course has been created keeping in mind current industry standards. It is an initiative designed to educate students and professors in the field of Digital Marketing. A certification from Google is the best way to make your CV stand out. It will portray you’ve got genuine digital skills, and that you are motivated to work in today’s business world.
Digital marketing promotes both products and services using digital technologies, like Internet, mobile phones and many other digital mediums. Students that complete the course and get certified will have skills learned that help them shape their strategy for the competition.
Here are few kinds of marketing techniques by which promoting takes place – Your website, Blog posts, eBooks and white papers, Social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc.), Earned online coverage (PR, social media, and reviews), Online brochures, Branding assets like logos, fonts, etc.
Here are some tactics used Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Content Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Pay-Per-Click (PPC), Affiliate Marketing, Native Advertising, Marketing Automation, Email Marketing. The best part about Digital marketing training is that it can work for any business in any industry regardless of what companies are selling, marketing still involves building out buyer personas to identify your audience’s needs, and creating valuable online content.
There’s approximately 150,000 digital jobs predicted by 2020 and not enough digital professionals to fill them. This provides those studying digital-marketing course with a unique competitive advantage – you’re gearing yourself up for a career where demand exceeds supply. Always a good move. Rarely a week goes by without a new onslaught of digital Marketing jobs announced for multinationals and national brands.
Digital-Marketing training is “Evergreen” career choice. The marketing, technology is constantly evolving, hence need for re-skilling is must these days. Churn your future with an impressive digital job.
Search Engines
Since most people enter the web using a search engine, knowing how it works and knowing how to make oneself visible through a search engine is paramount. Through search engine marketing you can create a brand presence, or make a sale, or get a customer lead that can later be closed through direct marketing channels.
Knowing all options that are possible for branding and marketing through search engines is necessary to be a good promoter for a company.
There are 5 strategies for search engine marketing.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Pay-Per-Click (PPC)
Contextually Targeted Text Ads
Paid Inclusion and
Digital Asset Optimization
Companies that use SEO and PPC are the highest.
Facebook and other Social Media Marketing
One must understand the complex dynamics of people interaction on social media. People interact with a brand while on social media either by seeing an advertisement, or Facebook page, or a picture etc. and they comment on the product or share or give feedback to other friends and relatives. Cashing in on this social presence is a part of digital marketing.
Email Marketing
Giving a consumer an option to receive emails about the product, discounts, offers and events. They must be relevant and interesting and motivate the consumer to go to the business website or buy.
Website
Building a website with a logical hierarchy in its navigation based on the goal of the website is an important skill to acquire. Website can be of HTML, PHP or WordPress depending on our interest.
Mobile Media
Since most of our population spends more time on mobile phones than on desktops and computers one must learn how to adapt ads, webpages and social media images to the mobile phone.
Many companies have a mobile app for purchase of product and that too falls under the purview of digital marketing.
To be an expert in the field of digital marketing one must have knowledge on how to bring together a campaign on all platforms simultaneously. Knowing how to link email to Facebook, Instagram, tweeter and your web page.
Digital Marketing is a huge and exciting field that is progressing fast. Companies are forever on a quest to find skilled digital media personnel to help grow their business. This is the only way businesses can stay ahead of their competition.
What Is an FHA Loan and What Are the Requirements?
The Diversity of NFTs: Beyond Digital Art
Debt Settlement — Why the Critics Are Wrong
"Rommel I Read Your Book" – How Patton’s Preparation Can Help Your Business
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details here
Digital Marketing Training
NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim not Enough Time to Prepare ›
Consider These Tips on How to Maximize Autoflower Yields
All the Facts About Kratom That You Probably Didn’t Know
Things To Know About Bubba Kush Strain
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas