Where to Get Low Cost Home and Auto Insurance Rates

Share Pin 0 Shares

Looking for homeowner and auto insurance? Here’s where to get low cost rates.

Home and Auto Insurance

When you purchase both your home and auto insurance from the same company you can lower your premium by 5% to 15%. Quite a savings.

But where can you get the best rates on them, and how do you know the company you choose is reliable and will give you good service? By comparing rates from different companies and checking out those companies on websites that rate them. Here’s how …

How to Get the Best Rate

The easiest way to get the best rate is to go to an insurance comparison website. There you can get quotes from different companies on one site without having to call different companies, or go from one site to another to get them.

Comparison websites have a number of advantages that can help you in your quest for low cost auto insurance:

1. You only have to fill out one simple online form to get your quotes, instead of filling out a form for every quote.

2. You can compare your quotes in the privacy and comfort of your home.

3. You know the company you choose is reputable because comparison sites only deal with A-rated companies.

4. The best sites have an online chat feature so you can talk with an insurance expert online to get answers to your questions, plus get advice on how to get the best insurance rate without getting a sales pitch. (See link below.)

5. These sites also have an Articles section where you can get tips and advice on home and auto insurance.

How to Check Out a Company

To check out a company’s financial rating go to the A.M. Best website (ambest.com) or the Standard and Poors website (standardandpoors.com). These ratings give you an idea of a company’s ability to pay its claims.

For consumer ratings, go to the Epinions website (epinions.com) or the J.D. Power & Associates website (jdpower.com). These ratings give you an idea of how a company treats its customers and how well it pays its claims.