Why Your Small Business Needs CRM Software
Cloud computing is here. It has been for a while but current mass media campaigns in the UK are driving the message home into every household with a television. “The cloud” is an all-encompassing and flexible expression used to describe the ever changing shape and form of the virtual world, the internet.
Internet technology advances at an astonishing rate on a daily basis – web browser providers are permanently launching new versions of their product, software developers are adding freeware programs to the net all the time and the entertainments industry is always improving their services in terms of download capacity and user-friendliness. A further development is that virtual storage space at our disposal has grown at such a phenomenal rate that it is now in a position to provide businesses with a very economical way of storing data.
It makes a lot of sense therefore for the small business model to look seriously at implementing an online CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software solution. Without having to invest in new technology the small business has access to these powerful business management tools. A CRM system is a great way for a company to optimise work flow, centralise contact information and pool company resources. No-one can guarantee that your company will start making more money immediately, but a well-applied CRM solution will show rapid benefits and save your company money, time and resources. Resources are pooled and not compartmentalised meaning that all users of CRM have access to organisation information. This cuts out the need for one member of an organisation to send files, spread sheets or information stored on a particular machine to another user’s computer. Practical benefits are many and here are some examples:
- A member of the organisation has instant access to information as opposed to having to wait for a reply to an email.
- Customer records can contain far more than just a name and address – the ability to hold a history of information means your customer data becomes a powerful marketing tool.
- Transparency of this shared knowledge and cross-population from marketing and sales departments mean you can build up rich customer database.
- As well as helping you manage customer information, a direct result of this is an advanced customer service tool.
So far we have just talked about customer management, but a CRM solution offers you the same level of lead and opportunity management.
As you can see a CRM solution is a large and powerful tool with many features. New users may initially be put off by the sheer amount of learning involved, but getting to grips with specific areas rather than trying to master the entire system at first helps the newcomer learn one step at a time, and the challenge suddenly seems easier.
e-Marketing Strategy: 7 Dimensions to Consider (the e-Marketing Mix)
What is e-Marketing?
e-Marketing is still quite a controversial subject to talk about, since no one succeeded to unify the various theories around it; however there is one thing upon which there is no doubt – that e-Marketing first appeared under the form of various techniques deployed by pioneer companies selling their products via the internet in the early 90’s.
The frenzy around these new marketing techniques created by e-tailers and supported by the internet rapidly gave birth to a new dimension of what we knew as Marketing: the e-Marketing (electronic Marketing).
There are many definitions to what e-Marketing is, the simplest and shortest one being formulated by Mark Sceats: e-Marketing is Marketing that uses the internet as manifestation media. A working definition is that coming from a group of CISCO specialists: e-Marketing is the sum of all activities a business conducts through the internet with the purpose of finding, attracting, winning and retaining customers.
e-Marketing Strategy
The e-Marketing Strategy is normally based and built upon the principles that govern the traditional, offline Marketing – the well-known 4 P’s (Product – Price – Promotion – Positioning) that form the classic Marketing mix. Add the extra 3 P’s (People – Processes – Proof) and you got the whole extended Marketing mix.
Until here, there are no much aspects to differentiate e-Marketing from the traditional Marketing performed offline: the extended Marketing mix (4 + 3 P’s) is built around the concept of “transactional” and its elements perform transactional functions defined by the exchange paradigm. What gives e-Marketing its uniqueness is a series of specific functions, relational functions, that can be synthesized in the 2P + 2C+ 3S formula: Personalization, Privacy, Customer Service, Community, Site, Security, Sales Promotion.
These 7 functions of the e-Marketing stay at the base of any e-Marketing strategy and they have a moderating character, unlike the classic Marketing mix that comprises situational functions only. Moderating functions of e-Marketing have the quality of moderate, operate upon all situational functions of the mix (the classic 4 P’s) and upon each other.
1. Personalization
The fundamental concept of personalization as a part of the e-Marketing mix lies in the need of recognizing, identifying a certain customer in order to establish relations (establishing relations is a fundamental objective of Marketing). It is crucial to be able to identify our customers on individual level and gather all possible information about them, with the purpose of knowing our market and be able to develop customized, personalized products and services.
For example, a cookie strategically placed on the website visitor’s computer can let us know vital information concerning the access speed available: in consequence, if we know the visitor is using a slow connection (eg. dial-up) we will offer a low-volume variation of our website, with reduced graphic content and no multimedia or flash applications. This will ease our customer’s experience on our website and he will be prevented from leaving the website on the reason that it takes too long to load its pages.
Personalization can be applied to any component of the Marketing mix; therefore, it is a moderating function.
2. Privacy
Privacy is an element of the mix very much connected to the previous one – personalization. When we gather and store information about our customers and potential customers (therefore, when we perform the personalization part of the e-Marketing mix) a crucial issue arises: that of the way this information will be used, and by whom. A major task to do when implementing an e-Marketing strategy is that of creating and developing a policy upon access procedures to the collected information.
This is a duty and a must for any conscious marketer to consider all aspects of privacy, as long as data are collected and stored, data about individual persons.
Privacy is even more important when establishing the e-Marketing mix since there are many regulations and legal aspects to be considered regarding collection and usage of such information.
3. Customer Service
Customer service is one of the necessary and required activities among the support functions needed in transactional situations.
We will connect the apparition of the customer service processes to the inclusion of the “time” parameter in transactions. When switching from a situational perspective to a relational one, and e-Marketing is mostly based on a relational perspective, the marketer saw himself somehow forced into considering support and assistance on a non-temporal level, permanently, over time.
For these reasons, we should consider the Customer Service function (in its fullest and largest definition) as an essential one within the e-Marketing mix.
As we can easily figure out, the service (or assistance if you wish) can be performed upon any element from the classic 4 P’s, hence its moderating character.
4. Community
We can all agree that e-Marketing is conditioned by the existence of this impressive network that the internet is. The merely existence of such a network implies that individuals as well as groups will eventually interact. A group of entities that interact for a common purpose is what we call a “community” and we will soon see why it is of absolute importance to participate, to be part of a community.
The Metcalf law (named after Robert Metcalf) states that the value of a network is given by the number of its components, more exactly the value of a network equals the square of the number of components. We can apply this simple law to communities, since they are a network: we will then conclude that the value of a community rises with the number of its members. This is the power of communities; this is why we have to be a part of it.
The customers / clients of a business can be seen as part of a community where they interact (either independent or influenced by the marketer) – therefore developing a community is a task to be performed by any business, even though it is not always seen as essential.
Interactions among members of such a community can address any of the other functions of e-Marketing, so it can be placed next to other moderating functions.
5. Site
We have seen and agreed that e-Marketing interactions take place on a digital media – the internet. But such interactions and relations also need a proper location, to be available at any moment and from any place – a digital location for digital interactions.
Such a location is what we call a “site”, which is the most widespread name for it. It is now the time to mention that the “website” is merely a form of a “site” and should not be mistaken or seen as synonyms. The “site” can take other forms too, such as a Palm Pilot or any other handheld device, for example.
This special location, accessible through all sort of digital technologies is moderating all other functions of the e-Marketing – it is then a moderating function.
6. Security
The “security” function emerged as an essential function of e-Marketing once transactions began to be performed through internet channels.
What we need to keep in mind as marketers are the following two issues on security:
– security during transactions performed on our website, where we have to take all possible precautions that third parties will not be able to access any part of a developing transaction;
– security of data collected and stored, about our customers and visitors.
A honest marketer will have to consider these possible causes of further trouble and has to co-operate with the company’s IT department in order to be able to formulate convincing (and true, honest!) messages towards the customers that their personal details are protected from unauthorized eyes.
7. Sales Promotion
At least but not last, we have to consider sales promotions when we build an e-Marketing strategy. Sales promotions are widely used in traditional Marketing as well, we all know this, and it is an excellent efficient strategy to achieve immediate sales goals in terms of volume.
This function counts on the marketer’s ability to think creatively: a lot of work and inspiration is required in order to find new possibilities and new approaches for developing an efficient promotion plan.
On the other hand, the marketer needs to continuously keep up with the latest internet technologies and applications so that he can fully exploit them.
To conclude, we have seen that e-Marketing implies new dimensions to be considered aside of those inherited from the traditional Marketing. These dimensions revolve around the concept of relational functions and they are a must to be included in any e-Marketing strategy in order for it to be efficient and deliver results.
CPC Vs CPM Bidding for Facebook Ads
Today, there is no doubt in anybody’s mind that Facebook has become a worldwide phenomenon. With more than a billion monthly active users, Facebook is one of the leading social networks in the world: its users use it to connect with their friends and family, express themselves (by posting status updates, photos, videos and links), support various causes, have discussions on various topics and even find life partners.
However, one of the most prominent uses of Facebook is for marketing and advertising. For example, many businesses today own a business page on Facebook which they use for marketing purposes (like updating their audience about products or services and connect with their customers).
Ads on Facebook – what’s that all about?
Another way one could promote a business on Facebook is with ads. Facebook has its own designated ad service, which helps business owners create ads that will promote their business on Facebook. The leading options for ads on Facebook are CPC ads (CPC stands for cost-per-click) and CPM ads (CPM means cost for thousand impressions). These terms may sound daunting, especially if you haven’t advertised on the Internet (or specifically on Facebook) before. Truth is, these concepts are actually quite simple to figure out. Following is a summary about these two types of ads.
CPC and CPM advertising: the basics
CPC ads, also called PPC (pay-per-click) ads, are one model of internet advertising in which advertisers pay the publisher of an ad whenever the ad is clicked on.
Clicking on the ad typically redirects the person who clicked it to the website or landing page which was advertised by the ad. The cost per click is calculated by the following formula:
Cost per click ($) = Advertising cost ($) ÷ Ads clicked
The cost per click can be determined by a mutual agreement between the advertiser and publisher on the fixed amount that would be paid for each click (flat-rate CPC). Another method is to have the advertiser compete with other advertisers on the maximum cost per click, in an auction or an advertising network (bid-based PPC).
CPM ads, on the other hand, are a form of advertising more similar to those used in print or on television: it sells advertising based on estimated views of the ad. On the internet, this method is based on impressions; an impression is the display of an ad to a user who is viewing the webpage on which the ad is on. CPM is the amount paid for every thousand impressions of the ad. The cost for a thousand impressions is calculated according to the following formula:
Cost per impression ($) = Advertising cost ($) ÷ Number of Impressions (#)
CPC vs. CPM ads: which should you choose for your Facebook campaign?
Both CPC and CPM ads can be effective; however, choosing which one to work with really depends on your goal for advertising on Facebook. If your goal is to convert, that is, use the ad as a means of getting people to your website or your Facebook business page, then CPC is more effective. If many people view your ad but no one clicks it, you will not have to pay. The downside of this is that when Facebook notices your ad isn’t popular, it will stop showing it. You can choose to create a more attractive ad, or consider using CPM ads.
Basically, CPC advertising is good for those who want ads to lead directly to their website, and wish to control the actual cost of driving each individual person to the website. When are CPC ads more advantageous? They work very well when you want to promote a specific action, such as signing up to your website, purchasing a product on it, or simply visiting it.
However, when you wish to create brand awareness, CPM may be the better option as the “1000 impressions” tactic keeps your ad in front of your target audience for a longer time. Therefore, CPM is advantageous when you are looking for building and maintaining the popularity of your brand for the long term.
To sum things up, remember this: for specific events, limited-time deals, and introducing people to your brand in the first place, CPC is the way to go. For reaching a large audience quickly and have the name of your brand in front of people’s faces regularly, use CPM.
Additional resource:
- www.servula.com/blog/facebook-search-graph-a-promsing-tool-for-inbound-marketing – Facebook Graph Search: a Promising Tool for Inbound Marketing.
We hope that clarified things up! Good luck on your Facebook campaign.
Insurance Industry Mailing List – 3 Ways to Bring Innovation in Marketing
An insurance industry mailing list is a prerequisite if one wants to carry out effective promotional activities in the insurance sector. The insurance agencies and brokers involved in the furnishing of insurance policies make use of various niche services and products to carry out their business operations. Many insurance establishments rely on mobility as a part of their business scheme. Not just that, the usage of big data and analytic tools has also been on a constant rise.
As one can see, the insurance industry is a prolific market space that offers numerous business opportunities for ambitious marketers. However, with constantly changing times, marketers must also update their marketing techniques. Here are a few novice and productive strategies that one can implement to garner a higher rate of conversion and subsequently, higher sales.
Co-marketing
While marketing in the insurance sector it will definitely pay-off to join hands with another brand and conduct advertising campaigns that take both the businesses in the direction of positive development. Marketers will merge their marketing sources and strategies to engage prospects that are relevant to both the brands. Also, the combination of various marketing intelligences leads to a campaign that is doubly more effective in driving the prospects to make purchases. In the insurance sector, marketers can easily allure all the leads that a goal-oriented insurance agents and brokers business list brings.
Automation
The various tasks that are carried out in a marketing campaign are repetitive. For example, a marketer sends a certain product’s advertisement to 100 prospects. In the future, the same prospects can be engaged with broadcasts that talk about the similar products. Therefore, while marketing to the insurance industry, it only makes sense to automate the marketing initiative to make the function of repeat marketing convenient.
Hashtags
Social media boom is one to reckon with. The complete and astute utilization of the social media platforms is a great way to build brand visibility. One must take care to utilize hashtags that are relevant and not too long. Also, a post that contains more hashtags than words is bound to get a negative response. Marketers must be generous but cautious with the use of hashtags in their advertisements to gain the desired results.
Advertise pertinent products and services to the insurance sector by launching targeted multi-channel marketing campaigns based on a result-oriented insurance industry mailing list and with the above stated innovative ideas in mind to get higher sales and reach a high ROI.
