Will Shanghai’s Endless Covid Lockdown Finally Put a Dent in Tesla’s Stock?

A 21-year-old man told police that he had drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before crashing his Lexus in Burnsville Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old girl and severely injuring a 15-year-old girl — both of whom were passengers, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday.

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra of Farmington has been charged in Dakota County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm in connection with the crash that killed Sydney Nicole Kohner, of Rosemount, and injured Carmen Marie Braun, also of Rosemount.

Braun’s injuries include bleeding and swelling in her brain and a fractured vertebrae, femur, tibia and fibula, according to charges against Saavedra.

Saavedra appeared before a judge Tuesday and remained jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. just after 6 a.m. While driving through the parking lot, an officer saw a male and two younger females running through the parking lot, but then lost sight of them.

An officer saw a parked white Lexus with headlights and taillights on and the driver leaned back in his seat appearing to attempt to avoid detection. When the officer parked his squad and turned off its headlights, the driver of the Lexus quickly backed out and accelerated at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot.

The driver headed west on Fairview Drive without slowing down for an intersection, then and ran red lights along Nicollet Avenue. It then took a sharp right turn off Nicollet Avenue onto Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed, striking at least one curb. An officer saw a tire dislodge from the car and roll onto the roadway. The officer attempted to catch up with the Lexus, but was not able to do so due to the increasing speed of the Lexus, according to charges.

The officer ultimately lost sight of the Lexus as it accelerated north on Grand Avenue. Dispatch alerted other officers in an attempt to locate the car — and they soon did off the roadway on the south side of a post office parking ramp. It appeared to have missed the turn, continuing straight off the roadway.

The engine compartment and engine block was split in half. Airbags in the front and rear passenger compartments had been deployed. “The destruction caused to the vehicle appeared consistent with a high speed impact into the concrete pillar of the parking ramp,” the complaint read.

Saavedra was pinned in the driver’s seat and injured, but conscious and alert. Kohner and Braun were lying in the backseat unconscious. Kohner died at the scene from her injuries. Braun was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

First responders had to extract Saavedra from his seat. Once in an ambulance, an officer smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Saavedra, the complaint alleges, and he told paramedics he used alcohol and marijuana before driving.

A sample of Saavedra’s blood was taken and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing. After being released from the hospital, Saavedra was arrested and booked into the Dakota County Jail.

Investigators learned Saavedra had rented two hotel rooms where the noise disturbance originated. In the hotel rooms, investigators found alcohol, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

The officer who saw three people running in the parking lot confirmed they were the same ones involved in the fatal crash.

A witness told investigators that he saw a white car driving erratically and at a high rate of speed northbound on Grand Avenue. It then hit something, which caused the wheel to come off.

In an interview with investigators, Saavedra said he purchased the alcohol for a party in the hotel room and that he used alcohol and cocaine at the hotel, according to the complaint. He said he saw police cars in the hotel parking lot and attempted to avoid officers by leaving the hotel.

Saavedra has a history of trouble while behind the wheel in Dakota County. He was convicted of drunken driving in April 2018, speeding in May 2018, auto theft in April 2019 and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in July 2019. For the latest offense, Saavedra was given a one-year stayed jail sentence and a year probation.