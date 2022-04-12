News
Will Shanghai’s Endless Covid Lockdown Finally Put a Dent in Tesla’s Stock?
Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory in China, the electric car maker’s most productive plant in the world, hasn’t made anything since March 28.
That’s when it’s region of Shanghai entered a strict Covid-19 lockdown and after two weeks there is still no sign of reopening. In fact, the emergency measure has since then extended to the entire city of Shanghai, placing more than 26 million people, more than the population of Florida, under extreme quarantine.
Tesla hasn’t publicly addressed the lockdown’s impact on its Chinese production since it started. On April 4, multiple media outlets reported the Shanghai factory failed to reopen on schedule following a weeklong halt. Tesla China didn’t respond to a press inquiry about the latest status of Giga Shanghai.
The Shanghai factory manufacturers more than 16,000 Model 3 and Model Y Teslas every week for the automaker’s Chinese and European markets. A two-week pause means the factory is more than 30,000 vehicles behind schedule. What’s worse, the lockdown could drag on for a few more weeks. China’s central government has vowed to keep existing protocols in Shanghai in place until infections fall rapidly, but cases are skyrocketing. Despite a citywide lockdown, daily cases in Shanghai has surged nearly nine times in the past two weeks. On April 11, the city reported 26,000 cases, about 1,000 more than the previous day.
Tesla faces a challenging second quarter
For now, its stock price has barely dipped and held steady around $1,000 since Shanghai entered its lockdown on March 28. Over the past five years, Tesla share price has increased 15-fold, giving it a sky-high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 200. P/E ratio measures a company’s current share price relative to its earnings per share. The average P/E ratio of S&P 500 companies (of which Tesla is a member) is 25.
It remains to be seen if bleak second-quarter earnings will finally give investors reason to back away from Tesla and its lofty valuation.
“Investors have given Tesla stock a pass on something beyond the electric-vehicle company’s control. But as the shutdown drags on, shareholders will have to consider the closure’s impact on 2022 deliveries and earnings,” wrote Allen Root, a former strategist with investment bank R.W. Baird, in Barron’s on April 7.
Tesla is the only foreign automaker that fully owns its operation in China. Shanghai, an auto manufacturing hub, is also home to plants that produce other foreign-branded vehicles, including Volkswagen and General Motors. Those automakers have joint ventures in China with local automakers.
Some auto factories have managed to keep parts of their assembly line running by having workers live on site so that they can work without violating lockdown rules, according to local media. It’s unclear whether Tesla has adopted similar measures.
Charges: Driver admitted to using cocaine, pot and drinking before Burnsville crash that killed teen, injured another
A 21-year-old man told police that he had drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before crashing his Lexus in Burnsville Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old girl and severely injuring a 15-year-old girl — both of whom were passengers, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra of Farmington has been charged in Dakota County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm in connection with the crash that killed Sydney Nicole Kohner, of Rosemount, and injured Carmen Marie Braun, also of Rosemount.
Braun’s injuries include bleeding and swelling in her brain and a fractured vertebrae, femur, tibia and fibula, according to charges against Saavedra.
Saavedra appeared before a judge Tuesday and remained jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. just after 6 a.m. While driving through the parking lot, an officer saw a male and two younger females running through the parking lot, but then lost sight of them.
An officer saw a parked white Lexus with headlights and taillights on and the driver leaned back in his seat appearing to attempt to avoid detection. When the officer parked his squad and turned off its headlights, the driver of the Lexus quickly backed out and accelerated at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot.
The driver headed west on Fairview Drive without slowing down for an intersection, then and ran red lights along Nicollet Avenue. It then took a sharp right turn off Nicollet Avenue onto Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed, striking at least one curb. An officer saw a tire dislodge from the car and roll onto the roadway. The officer attempted to catch up with the Lexus, but was not able to do so due to the increasing speed of the Lexus, according to charges.
The officer ultimately lost sight of the Lexus as it accelerated north on Grand Avenue. Dispatch alerted other officers in an attempt to locate the car — and they soon did off the roadway on the south side of a post office parking ramp. It appeared to have missed the turn, continuing straight off the roadway.
The engine compartment and engine block was split in half. Airbags in the front and rear passenger compartments had been deployed. “The destruction caused to the vehicle appeared consistent with a high speed impact into the concrete pillar of the parking ramp,” the complaint read.
Saavedra was pinned in the driver’s seat and injured, but conscious and alert. Kohner and Braun were lying in the backseat unconscious. Kohner died at the scene from her injuries. Braun was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
First responders had to extract Saavedra from his seat. Once in an ambulance, an officer smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Saavedra, the complaint alleges, and he told paramedics he used alcohol and marijuana before driving.
A sample of Saavedra’s blood was taken and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing. After being released from the hospital, Saavedra was arrested and booked into the Dakota County Jail.
Investigators learned Saavedra had rented two hotel rooms where the noise disturbance originated. In the hotel rooms, investigators found alcohol, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
The officer who saw three people running in the parking lot confirmed they were the same ones involved in the fatal crash.
A witness told investigators that he saw a white car driving erratically and at a high rate of speed northbound on Grand Avenue. It then hit something, which caused the wheel to come off.
In an interview with investigators, Saavedra said he purchased the alcohol for a party in the hotel room and that he used alcohol and cocaine at the hotel, according to the complaint. He said he saw police cars in the hotel parking lot and attempted to avoid officers by leaving the hotel.
Saavedra has a history of trouble while behind the wheel in Dakota County. He was convicted of drunken driving in April 2018, speeding in May 2018, auto theft in April 2019 and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in July 2019. For the latest offense, Saavedra was given a one-year stayed jail sentence and a year probation.
The Stylish Denim Skirts That Are Perfect for Warmer Weather
While a dependable, flattering and versatile pair of jeans are known to be a crucial aspect of any capsule wardrobe, let’s not forget about the other classic denim items that are just as key to any closet. A denim jacket is a go-to topper during the transitional months, and while jean shorts are a love or hate situation that continue to be a summer staple, there’s also the oft-forgotten denim skirt.
There have been countless iterations of denim skirts over the years, from the flower child-esque jean skirts of the 1970s to the acid wash aesthetic of the 1980s. And let’s not forget the infamous micro-minis of the early aughts, which were quickly followed by longer hemlines.
Even though the specific lines, hems and aesthetics of denim skirts have evolved over the years and waxed and waned in popularity, they’re more popular than ever as of late, and now that temperatures are rising, expect to see plenty of jean skirts in many a warm weather wardrobe.
Today’s denim skirts acknowledge the piece’s iconic past iterations, but with a distinctly modern, fresh and easier-to-wear tilt. There’s a denim skirt for everyone type of shopper, whether you’re looking for a classic distressed look, an embellished mini, a printed pattern or a dark wash midi. Below, see the best denim skirts to shop right now, just in time for spring and summer.
Maryland Gov. Hogan signs dozens of just-passed bills, including $1.2 billion for Orioles, Ravens stadium improvements
Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation Tuesday to invest substantial public dollars into professional sports facilities in Maryland, including allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to borrow up to $1.2 billion for upgrades to the Baltimore stadiums of the Orioles and Ravens.
Officials sought the funding for as-yet-unspecified improvements to Camden Yards and neighboring M&T Bank Stadium as part of an effort to keep the teams in the facilities well into the future. The Orioles have two years remaining on their lease at Camden Yards, which opened to great fanfare in 1992, while the Ravens have five years remaining on their lease.
Another piece of legislation signed Tuesday by Hogan and top Democratic leaders of the General Assembly will create a $200 million fund to improve minor-league parks and other sports facilities around the state as well as invest $400 million in development around FedEx Field, the current Prince George’s County home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, though none of that money will go toward improvements to the stadium itself.
The Commanders are contractually obligated to remain at FedEx Field in Landover through 2027 although the team’s owners have discussed possible moves to the District of Columbia or Northern Virginia.
John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Orioles, hailed the public investment on Monday in a lengthy statement released by the team, calling the “second-largest public commitment of funding to a Major League Baseball public-private sports partnership, second only to the 2009 construction of the new Yankee Stadium.”
Another $10 million in public funding would be available to pursue large-scale sports or entertainment events such as Major League Baseball’s All-Star game or World Cup soccer games as well as fund studies on efforts to redevelop two horse-racing venues: Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, which hosts the annual Preakness Stakes, and Laurel Park.
The bill signing ceremony on Tuesday at the State House in Annapolis came hours after the General Assembly wrapped up its 90-day legislative session at midnight Monday.
Other bills included in the stack Hogan signed are a measure to make Juneteenth a permanent state holiday in Maryland, obviating the need for the governor to declare it as such each year, and another marking the fourth Thursday in March as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in honor of the country’s first Black military aviators who fought with distinction in World War Two.
Hogan likewise signed a measure to create a public investment board aimed at attracting jobs to Western Maryland and bolstering the economy there and another to make Peace Corps volunteers eligible for in-state tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities.
