Women’s basketball: Gophers assistant now head coach at Fairfield

Last week, Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was asked what he said to the team following a difficult defensive performance in a loss to Washington.

“I didn’t play,” Beverley said. “So, different game.”

OK, next question. What was the difference between that performance and Minnesota’s win two days later over San Antonio?

“I played,” Beverley said.

And what exactly did Beverley do to change everything?

“Be Mr. 94 Feet every night,” he said.

Alrighty then.

Blunt and almost conceited. It’s the manner in which Beverley carries himself. The latter feels like a compensation, but not for anything Beverley thinks he lacks. Rather, it’s his way of making up for the shortage of belief others possess in him.

Many of his postgame press conference answers feature the veteran guard telling everyone about the massive impact he made. The same is true of his tweets, in which Beverley stumps for himself to win some NBA defensive honor or another.

If you aren’t going to give the 33-year-old his due, he’ll give it to himself, and then tell you why you’re wrong.

Maybe that’s a byproduct of being underestimated for so long. Beverley was a second-round draft pick in 2009 out of the University of Arkansas, who then played overseas before finally getting his NBA shot in 2012 with Houston.

He helped lead the Los Angeles Clippers — Tuesday’s play-in opponent — out of the gutter and into the spotlight. The Clippers reached last year’s Western Conference Finals. Beverley assumed that success would lead to easy extension conversations last offseason. It did not.

“They threw me a number I felt was borderline disrespectful,” he told The Old Man and the Three podcast.

When those talks stalled, Beverley knew a trade was necessary. He arrived in Minnesota via Memphis, and the Wolves haven’t been the same since. He views that as no coincidence.

Asked Monday if he chose his situation this season wisely, Beverley responded, “Y’all chose wisely.” He has framed himself as the primary catalyst for this franchise’s resurgence.

“I do this everywhere I go. I’m not trying to be cocky. I knew this was gonna happen before I got here,” Beverley said. “I told you guys — and everyone was looking at me like I was crazy. Telling y’all I was gonna take this team to the playoffs. We’re here now. I know me, I know my worth, I know what I bring to the table.”

Is that cocky? Probably.

Is it true? Almost certainly.

The arrogance is earned. Because while Beverley credits himself with much of the team’s turnaround, so, too, do those around him.

“Twenty-three wins last year, 46 this year. Impactful. I don’t know what else to say,” all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “I think it’s pretty simple. The numbers speak for themselves.”

That impact has been felt in more ways than one.

LEADERSHIP

Minnesota was struggling to find its way early in the season. The shine of an energetic exhibition season and 3-1 start to the regular season had worn off. The Wolves were in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

It was then that Beverley asked every player, in front of the coaches, what they believed their role was.

“Everybody defines what they can do. If anybody felt as if we didn’t need them to do that with this group, we voiced it,” Taurean Prince said. “But everybody was pretty selfless and right on-point with their roles, so it wasn’t much correcting. It was for everybody to go around, so when those guys don’t do it, or somebody doesn’t do what they claim their role is, then we can hold everybody accountable.”

“It was beautiful,” Anthony Edwards said.

It was the early-season turning point that set the Wolves on the path to a successful season.

“If you got that one kid who’s supposed to take out the garbage who’s actually doing the dishes, it kind of (messes) up the rhythm in the household a little bit,” Beverley said. “Having roles and getting things in order is big in any relationship, any friendship, and you have to just treat your basketball team as such. We don’t want a player who doesn’t score to come in and think he’s going to score the ball. Establishing your roles, knowing your roles early, will help you in the long run.”

It’s one thing to recognize a problem within a team. It’s another to have the tact and standing to address it in the proper manner. Jimmy Butler certainly recognized issues with the Timberwolves during his short stay in Minnesota. Did he handle it in the proper manner? It depends on who you ask.

The support for Beverley has been unanimous.

“He holds his teammates accountable in the two most important ways. And that is, one, he does it himself, which gives him a platform to lead,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said this year. “And two, he’s very pointed in his ability to ask, demand his teammates do things a certain way. And he does it in a very business-like manner. It’s non-threatening, and guys respond to it.”

Towns has referenced multiple occasions this season when Beverley has gotten on the all-star center about a need to take over in a certain situation or dominate a game. And those conversations always seem to bring out the best in Towns.

“You never take anything he says out of disrespect or anything like that because you know it’s coming out of love. I think that’s what’s different,” Towns said. “When he says some things, when he acts a certain way, it’s not because he’s trying to be a (jerk). He’s saying something out of love that he sees that can make us better.”

Jaylen Nowell said Beverley is one of the best leaders he’s ever played with.

Minnesota has endured several “fiery” film sessions this season after losses or stretches of poor play, from which corrections came. Finch has cited Beverley’s involvement in those. Edwards said Beverley has called guys “soft” when appropriate.

Beverley is quick to note his methodology extends far beyond his teammates.

“I’m a winner. I win on and off the court. I impact winning. I help my coaches, I help my teammates try to be the best version of themselves,” Beverley said. “I’m tough as (nails). I require a lot out of everybody — the film guy, the people in the kitchen, trainers, players, coaches, but I understand it takes a lot of that to win basketball games. My method is very unorthodox, but at the end of the day, 46 wins, it works.”

LOCKED IN

Beverley will send messages in a team group text the night before every game, flooding his teammate’s phones with tendencies and statistics regarding the upcoming opponent — info gathered by his trainer, Aaron Miller. Beverley is always looking for an edge for himself and his teammates to utilize.

That’s true even in games he’s not playing.

“He was talking crap in Philly and he wasn’t even playing,” said 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who coached Beverley with the Clippers. “He was pointing at me from down at the other end, trying to call out our plays — which he was wrong about.”

Prince said it was Beverley who got his teammates into the habit of watching games in one another’s hotel rooms on off nights during road trips and often discussing the game. He’s never not locked in.

“The thing about Pat is he brings that same energy on a day off, on a shootaround, treatment room, in the locker room, and I think that rubs off on guys in a huge positive way. I know it has for myself,” Prince said. “Just being able to lock in at a certain level for a certain amount of time is a part of being a pro, and I think he’s brought that to the table.”

HEART

One thing Finch is most proud of is the way the team’s competitiveness has risen on a nightly basis this season. That can also be considered a Beverley Effect.

For one, you know the 6-foot-1 guard is always going to be going at full force.

“They say playing hard is a skill nowadays. I mean, I built my house in this league from that skill of playing hard,” Beverley said. “I go out there and, first, I don’t want to shame my mom. She’s the first one to curse me out, if I go out there and play, not about scoring, not about assists or stats, but about playing hard. And secondly, I don’t want to let my teammates down. It’s just that easy. I don’t want to let my mom and teammates down.”

So, D’Angelo Russell noted, when you don’t give your all to the game, “you almost feel like you’re disrespecting him.”

“He brought a lot to this team, especially with heart. And that’s big,” Naz Reid said. “Having heart on the team, on an NBA (team), is really tough from one to 15.”

SWAG

Playing against the Timberwolves for years, Patrick Beverley identified Minnesota as a “swagless team,” one without an identity.

It has one now. Minnesota enters Tuesday’s play-in hungry and confident. The characteristics that have defined Beverley for years are now tenants that have guided this Timberwolves season.

Minnesota often plays hard, believes it should win and will let its opponent know it.

“PB’s swag, like, he just off the charts,” Edwards said, “so he going to make everybody have swag.”

Beverley is this team’s identity in nearly every sense.

“We know exactly who we are. We’re not backing down from anybody. Humbly though, very humbly. Not arrogant in that sense,” Beverley said. “Very comfortable in our skin. We’re not running away from any type of smoke or ducking any type of action. We want to show the league that this is a team that’s going to be talked about for the next couple of years, for sure.”

THE CHIP

Beverley is appreciative of the one-year, $13 million contract extension he signed in February that will keep him in Minnesota through next season.

Yet, as he told The Old Man and the Three podcast, he wanted more years than that. And he still doesn’t understand how someone who impacts winning to the degree he does cannot earn a $100 million deal.

Finch noted Beverley plays with the same chip on his shoulder now that he carried into the league. It’s not going anywhere. Beverley has said the work he did with the Clippers often went overlooked. Credit generally goes to bigger names, such as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

It seems as though Beverley thinks his efforts in Minnesota also have gone mostly unnoticed, at least by those on the national scene. For as loud and boisterous as Beverley can be on the court, he still may not be heard.

So, on Tuesday night, he will continue to try to make everyone see.