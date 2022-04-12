News
Yankees’ bats underwhelm in four-hit shutout loss to Jays
The boos started early Monday. They were for George Springer, the target of Yankee fans’ vitriol for his part in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal. The Blue Jays’ center fielder, however, quieted the taunts with a home run and RBI double. So, the Bronx faithful’s anger turned on the Bombers and their weak offense.
Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays bullpen held the Yankees to just three hits and shut the Bombers out 3-0 loss in front of 26,211 at the Stadium.
Aaron Judge, who was booed as he walked off the field after striking out for the second time in the eighth inning, said that this Blue Jays team, picked by many to win the division, is going to be a battle for the Yankees all season.
“They’re a great ballclub,” Judge said. “They got a great offense that we saw today. Up and down they got guys and hit the power, got good speed up and down and then a great pitching staff. A good starting rotation and back end of the bullpen. So they’re gonna be tough all year, but we’re looking forward to it.”
The Yankees (2-2) have lost two straight and went down quietly to their American League East rivals Monday night.
Joey Gallo, who had his first multiple-hit game of the season, led off the ninth with a single, but Gleyber Torres then hit into a double play. Aaron HIcks singled and then Kyle Higashioka struck out to end the game.
It pretty much went like that most of the night for the Yankees’ bats.
Manoah flummoxed the supposedly powerful lineup. Joey Gallo’s single in the second was the Bombers’ only hit for the first six innings. The Blue Jays right-hander, who made his major league debut here at Yankee Stadium last season, did put four Yankees on the bases with walks, but also struck out seven.
“He was locating his pitches. We gave him a little pressure and didn’t come through,” Anthony Rizzo said. “He’s got three pitches that he can locate and he was locating them. Tip your hat to him. He played a good game.”
Yes, it’s very, very early in the season. But offense was an issue last season, and the Yankees have yet to show they’ve improved that aspect of their game.
The Yankees were built on power hitters and to overwhelm their opponents with offense, but finished seventh in the American League in OPS (.729), 10th in runs scored (711) and were fourth in strikeouts (1482) last season. The Yankees let long-time hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach PJ Pilittere go this winter after those struggles.
They promoted Dillon Lawson, who had been the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, to the coaching position with the big leaguers. The promoted Triple-A hitting coach Casey Dykes to his assistant and hired Hensley Meulens, who has vast major league coaching experience, as the second assistant.
So far the change in personnel hasn’t netted the desired results.
While offense is down across the board — with league-wide batting average through four games down from .237 last year to .229 now and the OPS from .714 to .682 — the Yankees aren’t exactly dominating on that side of the ball. The Yankees went into Monday night’s game 18th in scoring in the league and 16th in OPS.
Jameson Taillon, who got off to a strong start, was surprised by the lack of offense.
“You gotta be on your game to shut this lineup out,” Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon said. “So it’s not going to happen much this year, I don’t think. Even in the game like tonight they worked a bunch of walks and good counts, there were balls hit hard.
“Hats off to them,” Taillon said of the Blue Jays. “They played some really good defense throughout the game and made the plays when they had to and made the pitches when they had to.”
Taillon, who was a question mark to start the season after having ankle surgery this winter, was the first Yankee pitcher to get through five innings this year. Taillon battled the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. The only damage the Jays did to the right-hander was George Springer’s third-inning, two-run homer.
Taillon held the rest of the Blue Jays’ explosive lineup, which already had a major league-leading eight homers coming into the game, in check.
Michael King gave up an RBI double to Springer in the seventh.
“They’re super professional,” Taillon said of the Blue Jays’ lineup. “They are going to adjust and we’re going to have to make sure we don’t fall into anything predictable. It’s going to be a fun back and forth.”
News
Phillies player on Philadelphia after three-error disaster against Mets: ‘I f—ing hate this place’
The Mets weren’t the only ones who had a complete meltdown in Philadelphia Monday night.
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made three throwing errors in three innings, helping the Mets jump out to a 4-0 lead that they eventually blew.
Between his second and third errors — the Mets simply could not stop hitting the ball at him, giving him a whopping seven chances by the third inning — Bohm made a clean play. The notoriously patient Philly fans gave him a sarcastic Bronx cheer, and Bohm was caught on camera saying “I f—ing hate this place.”
Bohm, a much-hyped prospect who has had a disastrous major league career so far, was straight up after the game.
“Emotions got the best of me. I said it,” he admitted.
“And do I mean it? No. It’s a frustrating night for me. Obviously I made a few mistakes in the field. But these fans just want to win. You heard it, when we came back. They’re great. I’m sorry to them. I don’t mean that.”
And with that, all was forgotten.
News
McBride gets final approval for 100+ new homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — In a 4-3 vote, the Jefferson County Council voted to approve a new McBride Homes Development.
The development would include about 100 new homes in the area of Highway FF and Highway W in northern Jefferson County.
“We appreciate the decision of the County Council this evening. We worked hard with and listened to the adjoining subdivisions to create a great community. This is a fantastic project and we are excited to bring new luxury housing to the area,” McBride Homes spokesperson Jeannie Aumiller said in a statement after Monday’s vote.
Concerned neighbors who attended the meeting said they are concerned the development is not “responsible.”
A group of about 300 residents had banned together to try to put a stop to the development. Their concerns were environmental harm, overcrowding on the roads, a lack of infrastructure to support the new development, and the possibility of worsening flooding.
Paul Bonacker lives off Highway W and said the flooding issues have drastically changed in the area since the addition of Windswept Farms and Marisol developments in the area.
“You had to have 5 inches for it to flood. Now, an inch and a half there’s water out there,” Bonacker said. “There’s so much concrete and asphalt, water goes straight to the river because it doesn’t have time to go into the ground.”
Elizabeth Sergel is now running for the first district seat.
“They may have won the battle, but they’re not going to win the war. We’re going to continue to keep pressure on the county council, and hopefully we’ll have different representation at the next meeting,” Sergel said.
Samantha Hoene and her family own a farm across from the new development. She said they had to stop farming some land the five generations had farmed for years because it was too saturated after new developments. She said she is concerned she will not be able to pass on the farm to the family’s sixth generation.
“We don’t want more subdivisions down the street just because people are willing to sell large plots of land. So our response is to keep going with the evidence we already found to get an attorney,” Hoene said.
Some residents said they plan to sue to stop future developments in the area.
News
How did St. Louis pick residents for $500 cash assistance program?
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is wrapping up a controversial cash assistance program with money from pandemic funds. While thousands benefited from the program, others are questioning how applicants were selected.
The city gave $500 to residents with funds from the American Rescue Fund Act. It’s already paid out about $4 million of the $5 million allotted for the program by Mayor Tishaura Jones.
City Treasurer Adam Layne told FOX 2’s Elliot Davis that 12,000 applied for the money, but 9,300 of them were approved. The Treasurer’s Office is overseeing the program that’s being administered by the United Way.
When asked how applicants were chosen, Layne responded: “There was no first come first serve, no one who has a higher need than someone else. It was just we were taking in applications. We actually had no idea about the volume of applications that we would get.”
“If you had a stack of applications, we went to the first one and said, ‘Okay this is the application. If all the requirements are met, you are approved for it.’ But applications came in at all different times,” he continued.
Alderman Joe Vaccaro said it’s a lot like picking winners and losers because not everyone who wanted the money got it. He just wasn’t sure who did the picking and who got left out.
“Three thousand didn’t get it, yes,” said Layne. “It’s math. So 300,000 people in the city, like I said. You’re able to serve 9,300. So there again, there will be people who go without.”
One woman who didn’t get chosen for the $500 reached out to Davis, who informed Layne. After reviewing her application, she was later given the money.
