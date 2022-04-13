Finance
10 Steps to Increase Your HVAC Business “Profit Ability”
All HVAC (Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning) businesses have “profit ability”, that is the ability to make a profit. But the ones that make profits have solid profit strategies and practices, coupled with consistent focus on pricing performance.
Step # 1. Maximize Your Current Opportunity by Charging the Correct Price.
• Know all your HVAC costs.
• Have a profit plan.
• Know your break-even (bottom-line price).
• Build value in your offering (sales process).
Most HVAC companies leave money on the table by not having proper control or management of their pricing. Invest some time in the management of your pricing and your bottom-line will soar. Having set prices in place allows you to maximize revenue productivity and your “profit ability”, and even helps in deflecting pricing objections.
Step # 2. Maximize Revenue Productivity by Setting Benchmarks for Key Performance Indicators.
• Determine Key Benchmarks that drive business revenues (top & bottom-line).
• What gets measured gets accomplished.
• Expect 50% more from everyone (stretch plan).
• Provide necessary training and tools for profit success.
• Display benchmarks and performances.
• Reward for excellence.
Managing by benchmarks is a key component to your “profit ability”. Knowing your numbers, especially your profit targets, gives you a clear roadmap to follow and helps you to stay on course when your profit vision gets blurry.
Step # 3. Maximize Your Current Customer Relations.
• Follow-up after Sale.
• Send monthly offerings.
• Send a personal note to top 20% of customers.
• Provide referrals to your customers for other non-competing services (builds value in you as a resource).
• Send Thank-you notes.
• Remember special dates/events (B/day, Holiday, promotion, etc…).
The initial cost to attract and capture a customer takes a big chunk out of your profits, so keeping your customers is a huge step in your “profit ability” factor. Having a plan in place to keep your customers fresh and attracted to you allows you to re-coup your initial investment in that customer. Studies have shown that it costs up to six times more to capture a new customer than it is to keep a customer- make an investment into keeping your customers, your bottom-line will love it.
Step #4. Leverage Your Customer Base
• Harvest all of the possible opportunities from your existing customers.
• Build an opportunity database with that information and market from it.
• Extend your HVAC product / service line to up-sell and cross-sell.
• Customize your offerings so that you differentiate yourself from the competition.
• Get and use testimonials.
• Get customer feedback on everything.
Your “profit ability” skyrockets when you can create repeat sales to your existing customers. Several different studies have shown that the longer you extend the selling lifecycle of your customer base the greater the increase of your overall profits. Have a plan in place that creates irresistible offers to your customers so that you can sell to them over and over again.
Step #5. Make Your Whole HVAC Business a Salesforce.
• Provide incentives to everyone in your business to sell.
• Make your customers become part of your salesforce by providing Outrageous value and service that they “BUZZ” to everyone about you.
• Reward everyone for referrals.
• Make your suppliers a sales resource for you by referring their products and services to others.
• Make it fun to sell for you.
Imagine what would happen to your “profit ability” if you got everyone involved harvesting opportunities and then converting them into leads and sales. The burden of having a huge sales force can be lessened by turning non-revenue producers into revenue producers simply by creating a selling environment throughout your business. Making this happen will have a huge impact on your profits.
Step #6. Have a Plan to Attract the Correct and Best
• Employees (Rank Best to Worst).
• Customers (Best fit).
• Vendors (products).
• Partners (banker, lawyer, accountant, etc…).
• Opportunities (networking).
• Marketing.
• Ideas.
Don’t settle for second best, it costs you profits. Always look to improve the people and ideas you surround yourself with until you find the best possible fit for you and your “profit ability”. The people around you are the conduit to your success; they provide the power and energy that connects your success to profits.
Step #7. Make Your HVAC Business Agile
• Automate as much as possible
• Outsource what you can
• Keep overhead as low as possible without sacrificing quality and customer experience
• Don’t get it unless it is “YES” to this question; “Will it help me generate revenue and profits?”
• Cross-train employees
It is much easier to acquire costs than it is to shed costs. Make sure that you position your business to run lean and mean. Don’t overburden the “profit ability” of your business with unnecessary overhead. Picture a wagon-train; you want more horses in your business than wagons.
Step #8. Keep Changing and Growing
• Stay in touch with current HVAC market conditions and adapt to changing needs.
• Challenge assumptions from within your industry (Be a Leader).
• Experiment with new ideas, processes and products.
• Never stop asking questions.
• Never stop learning.
• Grow from mistakes.
Never assume when it comes to making a profit. Profit slippage easily occurs when you take your “profit ability” for granted, or you become lazy in learning, stubborn with change and happy with status quo. Profits are fleeting moments that will slip away if you loose focus and stop growing.
Step #9. Share Your Success
• Have a profit sharing plan.
• Say “Thank-you” and mean it.
• Give to your community.
• Have a balance in your life.
Don’t be greedy; give the people around you personal “profit ability” and watch your “profit ability” skyrocket.
Step #10. Always Deliver More Than You Promised
Keep all your promises.
• Always follow-up.
• Take care of problems.
Your words and actions can increase or decrease your “Profit Ability”!
Small Business Health Insurance Providers With the Best Rates
When it’s time to select a health care plan for your employees, you need to look at several small business health insurance providers in order to find the one with the best coverage and the best rate.
Some factors you want to consider when you are shopping for medical coverage include the type of insurance, the price, and the company’s stability and service.
Type of Insurance
Small business health insurance plans offer group coverage, which is always going to be less expensive than individual coverage. In general, small business health insurance plans fall into one of these two types:
* Fee for Service. With this type of plan, employees receive a fixed reimbursement for medical costs and can choose any doctor or hospital. These are the most expensive type of health insurance.
* Managed Care, such as PPOs (Preferred Provider Organizations) and HMOs (health maintenance organizations). With PPOs and HMOs, employees must choose a doctor and hospital that’s part of a health care network. HMOs usually offer fewer choices than PPOs and employees may need approval before they can visit a specialist.
Price
The same type and amount of coverage can vary by thousands of dollars from one company to another. To ensure that you get the best rate, use an insurance comparison website to get quotes from at least three insurance providers. (See link below.)
Stability and Service
You want an insurance company that’s going to be able to pay your claims and that will provide good customer service. You can check on the financial stability of insurance companies by checking rating services such as A.M. Best (ambest.com), and Standard & Poor’s (standardandpoors.com).
A good place to check on a company’s customer service record is to go to your state’s Department of Insurance website or the Better Business Bureau. They will have records of complaints lodged against the company.
Reducing Your Insurance Premium – Understanding How Insurance Companies Operate
A lot of people are simply confused by seeming inconsistencies in the insurance industry. This article will make one of such issues clear. Once you understand it you’ll be in a better position to realize more savings without compromising yourself.
First and foremost, you must understand that insurance companies are there to make profit too. If you miss this point most of what I’ll say here won’t mean much. Now, this does not mean they are not also there to render value-added service. It only means that they’ll only do it with the hope of making some profit.
With the foregoing in mind, you’ll appreciate that insurance companies actually play a kind of probability game. Let me make it clear with this…
If a given profile makes one $20,000 claim out of every 200 insured yearly, it means that if an insurance company charges a yearly premium of $200 per insured, they’ll still be profitable. 200 x $200 = $40,000. If, however, another profile makes 10 $20,000 claims out of every 200 insured yearly, they’ll not turn a profit even if they charged a premium of $1000 per insured.
What does this tell you? The less likely the odds that you’ll make a claim, the lower the premium you’ll be charged.
And this is just the beginning. Different companies have different margins that they consider profitable. They also have different weightings for factors used in deciding the probability that a person will make a claim.
With these in mind, you’ll do well to do two things…
1) Take actions that will reduce the probability that you’ll need to make a claim.
2) Visit insurance quotes and comparison sites. They’ll help you locate insurance companies that offer you the best price/value. The difference between two insurance companies for a comparable policy could sometimes be as high as $2000.
Buying Vision Service Plans From VSP Providers
Vision service plans are a proficient way to counter the expensive price for eye exams, glasses contact lenses, and even glaucoma screening. VSP is typically sold separately or as a co-plan to a health insurance policy. Health insurance will cover the costs for eye injuries or medical problems with your eyes while a vision service plan is meant to cover the “wellness” costs. Maintaining, and improving your vision is you VSP Providers purpose.
Employers will cover vision service plans for most people, and they will pay a part of the cost often times leaving you to pay whats left. Buying your VSP through your employer is probably going to be the least expensive route, but be aware that some employers do not offer a vision service plan as a benefit. IF this is the case then I suggest you purchase a vision service plans on your own as an individual.
Many People do not know this but there are actually two kinds of vision service plans. The two basic types are a discount plan and a benefits package. The discount plan typically has a deductible, giving you the option to pay a less, or reduced amount for vision care in return for a yearly fee.
The vision benefits package includes coverage for eye exams laser eye surgery, contact lenses, and glasses. These packages will usually require a deductible, which is the total you must pay before your plan will begin to make payments A copayment will sometimes be required. A copayment is a small amount you spend every occasion you need to see your eye doctor or any other eye professional.
Many VSP Providers require that you choose an eye doctor or optician from a pre-established network of eye care professionals. Using doctors that are not in the network will require you to pay more for the services.
With both of the options you should be able to choose whichever glasses you prefer. Your plan might cover the entire cost of the frames. For more expensive frames your VSP Providers will cover part of the price and the balance will be up to you.
A benefits package will usually have prices that are around $10 for a monthly premium, copayments of $10 for each visit, and a $40 deductible every year. VSP providers will cover the majority of the price for glasses and contact leneses discount plans feature the same monthly premium and deductible. Glasses, contacts, and doctors visits will be available at a reduced price.
Shop around and view all your options online if you currently don’t have VSP providers through your employer. If you currently have an eye doctor that you like, ask them which plans they accept. Make sure the VSP Providers offer the same benefits for their palns when comparing prices. You will be surprised at what plans cover. Some will only cover eye examinations while other providers cover much more. Make sure your comparison are accurate. Two VSP Providers might have similar monthly premiums but with different co-payments or deductibles.
