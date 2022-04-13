Finance
A Small Family is a Happy Family
There was a time when people were proud of having large families. But Today, Things have changed. People are realizing the importance of having small Family.
There are so Many Advantages of having a small family. Below are listed some of the advantages of it:
1- The size of the family and financial condition of the are tightly related to each other. The Living cost of larger family is much higher as they have more expenses on food, cloth, toys and education whereas expenses in small family are very low.
2- Parents can easily fulfill the needs of one or two children. They can provide them best education and look after them very well whereas when there are many children to look after parents just cannot fulfill even the basic needs of the children. Therefore, as a result, children suffer, the parents suffer and nation suffers.
3- Parents can look after their child properly if they have one or two children. They can pay due attention to their upbringing and needs. Parents can give them their best support. Naturally, the children will grow into good citizens.
3- A child in a small family receives more support from their parents than in large family. When parents have many child to look after, they can not give their best support to everyone whereas when parents have few children to look after, they can give more support to them.
4- Family size also affect the health, especially that of mother and child. Frequent pregnancies can cause illness to both mother and children. It can disrupt the health of the women. It puts mother and baby’s health at risk.
Thus A small Family is indeed a happy family.
Finance
Pay Per Click Marketing – All That You Need
Before getting into the details, let’s discuss a short myth; Ignis fatuus. Is it true, that 1000 views make a dollar on YouTube? The answer to this simple question is No. There is no virtual connection between the amount of money and the number of views you get on YouTube. However, a greater number of views will help you in sponsorship, YouTube partnership and earnings through third party payroll ads. There is no such hypothesis which tends to resolve this conflict of the straight dependence of the number of views and the estimated revenue (I know the low CPM on your AdSense account is bothering you, but that too is a rough estimate). Before understanding how to make more money on YouTube, we need to know the basics of pay-per-click (PPC) marketing.
Caution: Geek stuff ahead, proceed with your brains!
PPC is a marketing strategy employed to drive more traffic to your website inorganically (the opposite of it is SEO).
This knowledge includes paying money to the search engines to display your website on the search engine’s Web page. Since around 51. 2% of the total web, searches occur over Google; we will get into the in depths of Google marketing.
You have made a website, and you wish to advertise on it, and you pay Google a substantial share, that’s it and Bravo your website is at the top of the search results!Sounds too simple right, but wait, there are thousands of other sites offering their content which may be similar or even better than yours. The question arises “How does Google rank them?”. Well the first criteria is an easy guess Money, the more it is, the higher is the rankings. Apart from this Google believes in providing quality content, as it simply won’t ruin its reputation showing unrelated and underdeveloped websites only to gain few bucks and to act on the people’s faith. The things get a bit more complicated when the Google AdWords auction comes into play, apart from the bidding procedure, Google takes into consideration PPC campaigns, supportive backlinks, less competitive long tail keywords and how well optimised the site is.
The ad rankings are devised Based on these factors. You might be asking what has it got to do with my videos. Remember poor ad rankings mean higher CPC rates (that’s what we want!!) There are two ways how ad companies pay Google, first is the Cost per view (CPV) : according to the number of times an ad is seen on the video the payments are made to the creator. The ad companies are looking for, the sales of their products and what they want is to get the user through their landing page rather than only being viewed from the outside (which perhaps may evoke interest but to a lesser extent) this endorsement strategy is a bit outdated and suffers from lower revenues for your YouTube videos.
The second one is my personal favourite (the ad companies love it too) the cost per click (CPC) technique, the only problem being the higher pay rates (good for us!). The AdWords auction has a bidding on keywords which are relevant to ad companies, while some keywords may be competitive some are a little cared about for example the keywords over insurance, home mortgage and finance are insanely competitive, and the highest of the bids go there. What you want is to choose a suitable title, description and even subtitles to employ these keywords in your videos. The search engines have spiders and bots to identify them from the rest of the videos and help you rank higher.
Remember quality content is a necessity in YouTube as the audience retention time is a critical factor in rankings. Use catchy custom thumbnails and headlines.
Headlines are where your head lies. If you were to ask a copywriter how essential a headline is, he would say that he spends 90% of his time rewriting headlines. So how should you write the first one? First of all, I want you to ask these three questions to you;
One why would the people be willing to click on your video?
Two what would hold them until the end?
Three why would they even care to like or subscribe?
The answer to the first question is self-interest. Why did you click on my article”Get 10, 000$ per month on YouTube” simple because it promotes one of your self-interest, information that concerns about you is something that is important for you (you can’t miss getting 10, 000$!). These considerations are what you have to take in mind while uploading videos: make the viewers reluctant to click on them.
Having learnt how important a headline is now you have to optimise your description, here are some rules:
Make sure the keywords used in the title are taken multiple times (Just don’t be intrusive, keep it natural and gimmicking stuff) include these keywords in your tags too. (Choose at least 5 to 10 cards) and your channel description must assure that you specialise in providing that particular content (search bots will read it is leading to increased authority for you: better search rankings).
Provide a hyperlink at the beginning of description: it just acts as a backlink for your videos improving searchability.
If you are truly a lazy bum then the last option would be taking the help of a freelancer, there are numerous websites (freelancer, fiverr and up work to name a few) that would do your job at best prices possible.
You mentioned using highly paid keywords I saw “Mesothelioma law firm” has the highest cost per click (117$) can I make a video on that and earn huge money?
I wish it could have been that simple. However, it isn’t likely the way so. The nature of the ads depends on the content of your video, and the CPC rates rely on the viewership this means you are never going to get the same 117$ paying ad flashing on your video (it’s alliterative but likely not). Since mesothelioma is a disease, low CPC rate healthcare and law firm agencies ads might pop up in your video, barely making any difference in your revenues.
What if I start to click on the ads shown in my video? If not can I make a fake account and click on my ads?
The answer to the first question is a clear no Google has strict rules against it, and such type of action can permanently block your AdSense account. The second question is somewhat acceptable you can get paid by clicking on your ads through a fake account, for a beginner after 45% deduction in CPC rates he gets 3 to 6 cents on an average for getting to the 100$ threshold you can do the math.
Finance
GetResponse Review 2019: What Can It Do For You?
GetResponse is an online marketing automation software that has been used by many business owners. It helps in the creation of appealing
newsletter for subscribers. It was founded in the year 1999 by an online marketing expert by the name Simon Grabowski. It helps business merchants to create content, sent marketing emails, increase sales and operate vital tasks online.
This company has been growing swiftly because entrepreneurs are finding it to be of great help on marketing issues. It is operating globally and that whey you can see its offices in places like Poland, Gdynia and many other places. The main offices of GetResponse are in Gdansk, Poland. Knowing that marketing is the most critical aspects of any business forces you to research on GetResponse. GetResponse review 2019 reveals that more than 350000 businesses in 182 countries are working with GetResponse.
Overview of GetResponse
GetResponse was initiated to help businesses to increase their sale volume. It also helps in increasing the number of subscribers and how to engage with them. This can only be achieved through thorough marketing campaigns. GetResponse got email editor that allows the users to download letters at their will. The user can enjoy much because there is no kind of coding during the drafting of the newsletters. The email drafting portions consist of templates to create amazing emails and also images. Email drafting portion can help you reduce the overall cost of calling a graphic designer because this can do all that for you.
With GetResponse, you can also find landing page creator. It enables users to customize web forms and even landing pages. The good thing with landing pages is that you can create appealing templates that you can use at any time. With GetResponse, marketers can make money within a short time by creating many websites without a code.
There are so many features that are associated with GetResponse. They include cart abandonment, least scoring, automation segmentation, tracking and many more. GetResponse considers beginners by offering some tiers when it comes to pricing. GetResponse got for main prizing modes which are, pro, max, email, and enterprise. It is good to have in mind that the four prizing option operates differently when it comes to marketing features.
Features of GetResponse
Marketing automation
Marketing automation is one of the features that are found in GetResponce that allows one to create workflows that will enable one to send
many segments of data at once. And because of this, fantastic feature, you cannot compare GetResponse and Aweber. With the segmentation tools, you can also subdivide the contacts of your subscribers as you sent the emails. It is even much more comfortable to respond to your customers because it works automatically. If you divide your mails into segments, that you only need to click the checkbox and tick your preferred sections as you sent the mails. In each segment, you can also opt to send emails to a few individuals, and because of this, you cannot compare GetResponce with mail chimp.
Webinar
GetResponse can host a webinar platform, which is excellent when it comes to email marketing. This is a great platform because you can advertise your products and also conduct some training sessions. A webinar is a platform that you need to have a password so that you can protect all your details.
With a webinar, you can manage your trainee under one roof as you share your presentation. You can even host up to 100 participants. Purchasing this platform depends on the number of attendees you have in your session. Webinar platform made GetResponse be ahead of its competitor. It is tough to find a flexible email marketing platform that operates like GetResponse.
Landing Page Builder
GetResponse allows its users to build land pages that are even mobile-friendly. This has also made marketers to customize land pages for
sale. If you want to have a high performing page, you can opt to test the conversion rate of each page.
Other online marketing platforms have created landing pages which cannot outweigh that of GetResponse. The landing page that has been
introduced by Mailchimp is even yet to be launched. Consider the GetResponse landing page that has the best plans. You can save a lot because it cost less than $100 per month.
Autofunnel
With GetResponse autofunnel feature, you are sure of running an e-commerce business. It is one of the latest features in GetResponse. There so many things you can do with autofunnel like creating landing pages, running a campaign on Facebook, create a product catalog. The good this is that you do have to leave the GetResponse page. You can even receive payments for your products.
GetResponse Pros And Cons
Pros
Best when it comes to marketing automation options
·It is much cheaper compared to other online email marketing platforms.
·There are some discounts offered if you pay for more than two years of service. This kind of prize reduction cannot be seen in many online marketing sites.
·You can manage so many activities with the autofunnel feature.
·It is more flexible because of the split testing features.
·You are sure of getting all the information on delivery rates and publishing rates.
·They offer duration for you to try them with no kind of fee for like 30days
Cons
·Designing emails is becoming a nightmare, and that is why they need to improve the interface for drag and drop.
·Marketing automation is not available in all plans.
·Fewer e-newsletter templates
·You need to pay so that you can have the landing page platform, which is not in other marketing platforms.
·It is tough to use a phone to enjoy all the GetResponse features.
Review conclusion
If you want to market your products you can go for GetResponse platform. It enables you to communicate with your customers through email. It is much cheaper as you are sure of saving a lot compared to the competitors. You are assured of enjoying landing pages, e-commerce, funnel, and many other beneficial features. With time GetResponse will be advanced in a way that you will not find any disadvantage of not using it.
Finance
The Best E-Commerce Marketing Calender Plan
Not everyone has a planned up map that they need and in today’s date eCommerce is at its boom and it is projected that it will increase to $4.058 trillion by 2020, which is really a very big number.
So here we have a solid plan making you go through what actually works.
1) Build Up Your Base
Hire up understanding and the right people for your WooCommerce business. Plan according where you want to see your business reach. Build social media profiles, email subscriber list, automation services like MailChimp.
Some plugins that can greatly help you are-
-
For Marketing Automation Management- Hubspot WooCommerce Integration Pro,Mautic WooCommerce Integration.
2) Start Content Marketing
-
Make your content rich and keep track of what your competitors are doing.
-
Try to analyze the industry’s good content.
-
Share your content on social channels.
-
Show them what they can make, not what you have.
-
Use SEO research for blog creation.
3) Social Media Platform
-
Use Social media ROI(use UTM codes, using built-in analytics).
-
Interact with your fans.
-
Use paid options properly to increase your traffic.
4) Attract Customers
-
Use Google Adwords for your ads which can be highly responsive. Correct audience and use of efficient and effective keyword is most important.
-
Eyes take customers to products that look attractive. Use plugins like WooCommerce Gift Card to attract customers through attractive cards.
-
Offering them points for their purchase may do the same. Use Woocommerce points and rewards.
-
to by offering them points and coupon codes.
5) Use Email Marketing
-
Personalize tour emails so that your customers feel valued.
-
Personalize your messages according to their age, location, and industry.
-
Use an influencer marketing campaign.
6) Observe and Learn
Analyse properly the results which you got.
-
Learn from your mistakes.
-
Use Google Analytics(free tool) to analyze your consumers.
Analyse, learn from your mistakes and improve
7) Attract More Traffic
Traffic!! Something that every storekeeper craves for.
-
Offer discounts/coupon using plugins available at WordPress and codecanyon.
-
Use a Free with scheme for your products.
-
Use holidays and festive season to boost up your sales(Black Friday, Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday etc.)
8) Grow Using Affiliate Partnerships
-
Use your main page to create affiliates by providing a section for it.
-
Review before you affiliates.
9) Find Sources That Generate More Traffic
-
Focus on better CPC.
-
Reanalyze your data and look for improvement on your site.
-
Update old adds with good content by taking ideas from those which are doing good.
10) Create A Strategy With Your Teammates
Take help of your teammates to build a fantastic strategy from the results so far because they have been with you from the beginning.
United we stand, divided we fall.
11)Start Some Free Services And Products.
-
Everyone loves free stuff. Start a giveaway.
-
Think of quizzes or contests with free gifts and prizes.
Yay!! thanks for the gift.
Now you can see your traffic spike.
It is an effective and simple way. Obstacles may come, but learn to improve and move up. Thanks for reading
Hope this helps you.
Team
MakeWebBetter
