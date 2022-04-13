News
Aaron Hicks, Yankees hope first homer is a sign of things to come for healthy outfielder
There has never been a question about Aaron Hicks’ talent. So it was no surprise on Tuesday night when the outfielder sent the ball just over the right-field wall for his first home run of the season. Hicks has always had the ability and the power that intrigues the Yankees.
It’s just been about his ability to stay on the field.
After missing pretty much all of the 2021 season because of a torn ligament sheath in his wrist, Hicks is back to show that he can be a big contributor to this team. So far, Hicks has had a hit in all but one of the Yankees’ five games this season, hitting .308/.438/.538 with a .976 OPS.
“I feel like he’s still finding his way but that’s the good thing about it, he is getting on base,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s getting his hits. It’s really good to see him go the other way right-handed. That’s something that’s in his game, especially here. I don’t think he felt like he even got it, but he snuck it out of there. So it’s nice to see. Obviously, last season was a lost year for him. I know he’s really worked hard in the winter, going to play winter ball, but also physically getting himself ready. He played a lot in spring training. He was taking a lot of at-bats even on the days he wasn’t playing so he will be ready to go and he’s come in and really contributed.
“And today set the tone for us offensively with a big first hit.”
Hicks’ first homer of the season was in the second inning, his first at-bat, off Blue Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi.
“I didn’t know,” Hicks said of the 365-footer. “I mean I knew I hit it well, but I didn’t think it was gonna go out. I thought maybe I might be able to get off the wall or at least be able to have a sacrifice [fly].”
Instead, it went over the wall and gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead. It was the first time this season the Bombers have scored first in a game.
It’s a relief for Hicks after the struggles of the last few years. Since signing a seven-year, $70 million deal in the spring of 2019, Hicks has played in just 145 games over three seasons because of injuries that included having to have Tommy John surgery and the wrist surgery last season. That has opened the door to questions about his future here.
But Hicks made a commitment this winter to getting back. That included going to the Dominican Republic to play in their winter league. Hicks thinks that has helped him start strong this season.
“I’m just trying to go out there and play right now. Just play and kind of just enjoy the moment and enjoy what I’m doing,” Hicks said. “And just take it day by day. Not really trying to think too much about that. But you know, going to play in DR definitely helped that out a lot, and being able to have spring training and then especially short spring training, but I felt really comfortable while I was in the DR. So now I’m playing my first couple games. I feel good.”
If Hicks can maintain his health and stay on the field, his ability to switch hit and hit with power will help an offense that struggled last season. Boone thinks this is a better offense already and Hicks agrees.
“I mean I feel like the team in the past was kind of more base-to-base. This team is already going to first to third. Guys are moving guys,” Hicks said. “Guys are still hitting with power, but this is definitely something that’s different from years past.”
Tuesday night, Hicks had to deal with a little different defense as well. Against the lefty Kikuchi, the Yankees sat left-handed hitter Joey Gallo and used Giancarlo Stanton in right field. They moved Aaron Judge to center and Hicks to left, a position he had not played in a big league game since Sept. 29, 2017.
“Just like my first route, it was kind of shaky in the beginning,” Hicks said with a smile. “But I mean, when I kind of got started to get a little bit more comfortable out there. It was alright, the four-man outfield kind of messed me up. But overall, I feel like it was pretty, pretty good.”
News
MeT predicts thunderstorm, hailstorm in Baramulla, central Kashmir in next 1-2 hours
MeT predicts thunderstorm, hailstorm in Baramulla, central Kashmir in next 1-2 hours
Srinagar, April 13 (GNS): Weatherman predicted chances of thunderstorm with hailstorm most at Gulmarg, Baramulla and Central Kashmir in next 1 to 2 hours.
“Multiple thunderstorm cells developed over Gulmarg, Baramulla and Central Kashmir. (There are) chances of thunderstorm with Hailstorm most likely over above areas during next 1-2 hours from now,” MeT office said in a statement to GNS. (GNS)
News
News
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has now said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”
“Yes, I called it genocide,” he told reporters in Iowa on Tuesday shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”
Last week, Biden stopped short of saying Russia’s actions amounted to genocide.
At an earlier event Tuesday in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices caused by the war, Biden had implied that he thought Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine, but offered no details. Neither he nor his administration announced new consequences for Russia or assistance to Ukraine following Biden’s public assessment.
Biden’s comments drew praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had encouraged Western leaders to use the term to describe Russia’s invasion of his country. French President Emmanuel Macron declined to take his rhetoric that far in comments Wednesday.
“I am prudent with terms today,” Macron said. “Genocide has a meaning. The Ukrainian people and Russian people are brotherly people. It’s madness what’s happening today. It’s unbelievable brutality and a return to war in Europe. But at the same time I look at the facts, and I want to continue to try the utmost to be able to stop the war and restore peace. I’m not sure if the escalation of words serves our cause.”
Macron said it’s been established that the Russian army has committed war crimes in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy praised with Biden’s assessment.
“True words of a true leader @POTUS,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”
A United Nations treaty, to which the U.S. is a party, defines genocide as actions taken with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
Past American leaders often have dodged formally declaring bloody campaigns such as Russia’s in Ukraine as genocide, hesitating to trigger an obligation that under international convention requires signing countries to intervene once genocide is formally identified. That obligation was seen as blocking President Bill Clinton from declaring Rwandan Hutus’ killing of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in 1994 as genocide, for example.
Biden said it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard for genocide, as Ukrainian officials have claimed, but said “it sure seems that way to me.”
“More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” he said.
Just last week Biden said he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, just that they constituted “war crimes.”
During a trip to Europe last month, Biden faced controversy for a nine-word statement seemingly supporting regime change in Moscow, which would have represented a dramatic shift toward direct confrontation with another nuclear-armed country. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Putin.
He clarified the comments days later, saying: “I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man. I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”
___
Miller reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.
