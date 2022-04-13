After Maplewood officers detain and handcuff 4 juveniles, ages 10, 12, 16, their mothers speak out

Maplewood police investigating shots fired Monday night detained four juveniles. Their mothers are angry, saying their children — ages 10, 12 and 16 — should not have been handcuffed or put in squad cars.

After police determined the young people weren’t involved in the shots fired, they released them, according to Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner. He said police detained the juveniles for approximately 40 minutes, less than half of which they were handcuffed and seated in squad cars while officers conducted their preliminary investigation.

Police received a report at 9:32 p.m. Monday about four juveniles seen outside a business in the 1700 block of Cope Avenue and then gunshots being heard, Steiner said. Officers responded to the area at 9:35 p.m. and located four juveniles about 200 yards from the location of the shots fired, according to police. Two ran and then returned to speak with officers.

“These are little kids,” said Tanya Gile, whose 12-year-old son was detained. “They’re already traumatized” because Gile’s 14-year-old son, Marcoz Paramo, died in September and Monday’s encounter made matters worse for them, Gile said.

Paramo and another teen were passengers in a stolen vehicle when their 15-year-old friend crashed in Maplewood. The driver had fled from law enforcement and the Ramsey County sheriff’s office said a deputy pursuing them lost sight of them before they crashed in a yard.

Toshira Garraway said her 16-year-old also was detained Monday night. He was Marcoz’s best friend and his father died when he was 3, leading to Garraway starting Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd in reaching a $27 million settlement with Minneapolis over Floyd’s death under former officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in 2020, posted on social media about the Maplewood case on Tuesday. He shared a Facebook Live video of Garraway’s response when she arrived at the scene and wrote that the “innocent kids sat in the back of a police car” when they were trying to walk home.

A friend of Toshira Garroway posted a live video on Facebook as she responded to her 16-year-old son and his friends being detained in Maplewood on April 11, 2022. Listener note: Video contains expletives.

There is body camera footage of what happened Monday night, according to Steiner. Het Maplewood officers “acted very professionally during this incident and exactly how we would expect them to act.”

“Violence and gun violence in our communities throughout the metro is an issue and law enforcement is working diligently to address it,” he said.