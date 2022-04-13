News
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine back for Chicago Bulls at full-speed practice ahead of NBA playoffs
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine were cleared to fully participate in the first Chicago Bulls practice Tuesday ahead of the NBA playoffs, somewhat easing injury concerns as the team prepares to face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 Sunday.
The Bulls went full speed in a series of scrimmages to prepare for their first postseason since 2017. Coach Billy Donovan said this provided an important test for LaVine’s and Caruso’s physical readiness.
“It was more like a training camp practice,” Donovan said.
The longevity of the Bulls’ postseason run could rely on the health of LaVine (knee) and Caruso (back), who were sporadically sidelined through the latter half of the season. LaVine began experiencing tightness and discomfort in his left knee in February, taking a week to receive injections in California before the All-Star break.
LaVine maintained his offensive production despite the injury, but the lack of mobility sometimes limited his aggression slashing toward the rim.
Caruso’s injury is similarly unpredictable. He returned from a seven-week long recovery for a fractured wrist only to begin experiencing back spasms last month, asking out of a game against the Miami Heat before missing the last two games of the season. Donovan said the two-game break appears to have alleviated Caruso’s discomfort, but the repetition of the playoff series will be the ultimate test.
“Obviously we’ll have to monitor just how he’s feeling after this,” Donovan said. “This is the best he’s felt, according to him. Recovery and time helped.”
If his back spasms remain alleviated, Caruso could return to the starting lineup for the series as starting point guard. The Bulls will need an unrestricted version of both guards to compete with the reigning champion Bucks, who swept them 4-0 this season.
Donovan said the Bulls won’t practice at the same intensity through the rest of the week, but he plans to structure scrimmages to help both players regain their comfort with potential lineups for the series.
“From a chemistry standpoint, getting them back playing again is important,” Donovan said. “These guys for so many months, outside of the guys that have been injured, have been in some kind of rhythm pretty much every other day or back to back.”
()
News
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.
He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.
Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”
“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”
News
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies after long illness
(WGHP) — Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67 after a long illness, according to a statement released by his family.
The family’s statement is provided below:
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”
Gottfried is most well known for his role in Disney’s “Aladdin” as the parrot Iago and as Digit LeBoid in the PBS kid’s show “Cyberchase.”
News
Loons checking on injury setback for fullback Romain Metanire
“The Machine” can’t get out of the shop.
Minnesota United fullback Romain Metanire — with a nickname to reflect his high work rate and reliability — might have aggravated his hamstring injury during his 2022 season debut, Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Austin FC. The 2019 MLS All-Star was a second-half sub against Verde and then missed Tuesday’s training session. He will have an MRI test to assess the situation.
“It would be a huge blow considering we’ve missed him for really the last four months,” manager Adrian Heath said. Tuesday. The club, which plays host to Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field on Saturday, will know more about Metanire’s status later this week..
Metanire originally injured the muscle in the MLS Cup Playoffs last November, then tweaked it during preseason, and with an additional toe injury, missed the opening five games this season. Hassani Dotson has been a primary fill-in at right back.
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine back for Chicago Bulls at full-speed practice ahead of NBA playoffs
Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 13
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies after long illness
Improving Your Profits on Trading Binary Options
Loons checking on injury setback for fullback Romain Metanire
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after ‘a long illness’
Venturing Into the Middle East
Officers hit during Eureka car stealing suspects search
South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch