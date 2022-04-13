Finance
All You Need to Know About 2 Wheeler Loan Finance
With growing demand in semi urban and rural areas, 2 wheeler industry is a high growth sector. The industry is estimated to be Rs.6, 000-Rs.7, 000 crore in size. This means there is abundant opportunity for 2 wheeler finance companies. There was limited awareness about financing for a 2 wheeler in the olden days but with the increasing penetration of financial institutions across the country, it has become possible to obtain 2 wheeler finance quickly and conveniently.
Getting 2 wheeler loan finance has become easy. The eligibility criteria, documentation requirement and the process has been mentioned below:
Eligibility:
Individuals above the age of 18.
Salaried individuals who have been employed for more than a year.
Business owners who are running a business for over a year.
Documentation:
Identity Proof
Address Proof
Income Proof
Valid KYC documents
Passport size photographs
Procedure:
In order to apply for 2 wheeler loan finance, the applicant needs to scout the market for various Banks and financial institutions offering the loan. Based on the terms and conditions of the respective financial institutions, the applicant should choose the one that suits his requirements. The application process is quick and transparent. The applicant needs to meet the eligibility criteria in order to apply for the loan. Further, the applicant needs to submit the application form and provide the required documents to the financial institution. The customer executives are friendly and will guide through the entire process of application. The application will be processed within 48 to 72 hours and the loan will be approved in no time.
It is advisable to seek a loan from a trustworthy financial institution. They offer flexible tenure and easy repayment options. With a low rate of interest and a flexible repayment tenure, purchasing a 2 wheeler has become quick and easy. Individuals with a positive credit history can get the loan approved quicker and are also eligible for the special schemes. Once the loan amount has been disbursed, it is not possible to change the tenure and amount, hence it is important to give the loan application a good thought and settle for a repayment tenure which is possible based on the monthly income of the applicant. Financial institutions offer customized solutions to the applicants based on their requirements. Depending on the type of 2 wheeler to be purchased, the loan amount will be sanctioned.
The applicant will only be required to pay a small amount as down payment and the balance can be converted into a 2 wheeler loan which is to be repaid in easy monthly installments. Upto 95% of the on road price of the vehicle is available as a loan to the applicant and the repayment tenure ranges between 12 months to 48 months. With the increasing demand of 2 wheelers across the country, Banks and financial institutions are offering loans which meet the requirements of the consumers and they also settle the terms accordingly.
Know the Client, Do the Plan
True financial planning is an on-going process and not a one time activity. This is the mind-set that needs to be developed by financial planners in all aspects of their business from marketing to delivering services on an on-going basis.
Building a Client Centric Practice
All around the world those financial planners who have successfully built a sustainable business are delivering a comprehensive and holistic service. Those who are truly the leaders have transformed their service in some way to be based on much greater discovery of the client’s behavioral style and what their life plan is. These successful client centric planners are using a process of some kind which adopts what we call the “Understanding People before Numbers” philosophy.
There is no doubt having a structured client centric process enables the planner to connect with his or her clients more easily and accelerate the building of trust which is the foundation of an ongoing relationship. This approach is not just soft or nice to do. The planner is able to regularly charge fees reflective of the value delivered and based on our measurement increase revenues by over 15% per annum.
Further, as indicated by the Value of Financial Planning Study conducted in July 2008 by the US FPA and Ameriprise the clients who feel confident about their future and are on target to meet their goals are those who have benefited from this comprehensive financial planning approach. Ultimately, this is foundational to the sustainability of the financial planners business. This client centric approach is not just for the high net worth clients. Our practical experience to date is that all clients regardless of their level of wealth can participate in an enhanced behavioral discovery process which uncovers who they are and their life plan.
The Importance of Understanding Behavior
Understanding the financial behavior of the client, and your own as a planner, is foundational to the financial planning process. Many would agree that in terms of importance this is 80% of building and managing the plan and yet for many planners not even 10% of their time and focus is invested in it. So, how can a planner build a financial plan to which the client will be emotionally committed to if they do not know who the client is, and the client does not know who they are?
Everyone has a Financial DNA, being their unique ‘financial personality’ comprised of their natural “hard wired” behavior and their financial preferences which have been influenced from their environment, experiences and education. All of this then shapes their core life motivations and attitudes towards money. In essence, how a person will make financial decisions is very closely aligned to the core of who they are. Successful advisors are able to firstly find this small zone and then develop financial strategies around their client’s innate preferences and behaviors, rather than using a packaged external model. In this zone, the client’s emotions can be better managed for rational decision-making.
Without a structured process getting to truly “know your client” could take 10 years or more and unlimited budgets. To be successful financial planners need to look beyond traditional risk profiling processes as they capture only a small part of who the clients is, and usually only in the current situation. The financial planner needs to be able to reliably predict how a client will behave during positive times, excitement and windfalls, as well as disrupted and stressful times.
Further, the planner needs to be able to understand and then navigate the behavioral differences of a couple or family. This will be crucial to helping them and the client stay on course.
Why Does My Health Insurance Want Me To Fill Out A Form After I’ve Been Injured In An Accident?
You have been sent the form because your health insurance has paid for medical bills which it believes may be the result of someone else’s fault. If so, they want to find out that information because they may have a right to be repaid or reimbursed if you obtain a settlement or recovery against the at-fault person, company or insurer for that at-fault person or company. This is called “subrogation”. Your health insurance policy will probably have a “subrogation” section or clause stating this.
It is also in your best interest to complete and return the form to your insurer because if you do not and you get a settlement or recovery in your personal injury case, your company may come after you for the amounts they’ve paid.
Under Pennsylvania Law, when you are injured in an accident, you may have to submit your medical bills to your health insurance. You may be wondering why you have to do that if the injury was caused by someone else and they have liability insurance. For example, If you are injured due to falling or being injured as a result of a dangerous condition to property, or as a result of an unsafe product, unless the liability insurance company has “med pay”, you have to submit your medical bills to your insurance. Your insurance may have a right of subrogation, meaning if you obtain a settlement or recovery against a third-party, your health insurance has the right to be repaid.
So, in the end, the at-fault insurance company is paying the medical bills by being responsible to reimburse your health insurance company from a settlement. Your health insurance is simply fronting it and the form they want you to fill out facilitates that process.
Eight Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor
I wrote an article in 2004 entitled “Eight Questions to Ask Your Financial Adviser.” Five years later, the landscape has changed in many ways, while the fundamentals, being fundamental, have not. First, the changes:
- Thirteenth Bear Market, by my count, since the Great Depression
- Housing bubble accelerates, stagnates, then bursts
- Mortgage derivatives fail, resulting in a banking crisis that continues as of this writing
- Bernie Madoff uncovered for the largest ‘Ponzi scheme’ and the largest financial fraud case in history, setting a domino effect exposing a dozen (or so) other large fraud cases nationally and internationally
- The financial services industry is brought into higher scrutiny, and those within the industry work more quickly than ever to define their roles and responsibilities
It is the last bullet point I wish to focus on in this newly revised 2009 ‘edition’ of the article by the same name. And in doing so, I will also highlight the fundamentals which remain at the center of one’s process of choosing an advisor.
So how has the financial services industry changed and why? Don’t get stuck on the precise distribution, but I would argue that one-third of the change has been forced, as a result of increased rules, regulations, and internal controls; another one-third in response to public demand for greater transparency and clearer processes; and the final one-third as a result of the industry’s natural progression toward refinement of its roles.
I won’t discuss the regulations-you can find them readily enough. Public response seems clear as well-most people simply want to know “how it works,” “what it’s supposed to do,” and “what it costs.” As for the industry’s natural progression, allow me three points of clarification:
(1) There has been a clear transition from “commission-based” services to varying forms of “fee-based” services, or “advisory services” over “brokerage services.” By charging for ongoing service rather than for any particular transaction, the belief is that the advisor’s interests are more aligned over time with the client’s interests.
(2) There has been a shift in attention, from financial instruments to financial planning, with the focus more often on the intermediate- and long-term goals of the client and less often on firm-specific or product-specific strategies and systems.
(3) Lastly, there has been a tendency toward specialization over generalization. In this respect, the industry has recognized that the complexities of a family or a business are as real as the complexities of the market, and so various specialists will be needed, along the way, to assist in proving a full and complete level of service.
It should be clarified that in each of the three areas, there remains a great deal of variety and movement; some of it for positive flexibility and some of it borne of disagreement over which methodologies work best. Among fees, there are plan fees, retainer fees, and asset fees. Among planning, there is life planning, retirement planning, income planning, and legacy planning. And among specializations, there are in-house teams, casual to formal networks, and sole practitioners. The balance of this article seeks not to answer these particulars, but to provide you some fundamental questions that will hopefully move you in the right direction toward a solution that works for you.
Without further delay, here’s the NEW “Eight Questions to Ask Your Financial Adviser”:
(1) Do you use a comprehensive approach to financial planning by directing our efforts around a written plan based upon my specific goals?
(2) How will you communicate, both initially and through time, what I am paying you, how I am paying you, and what I am receiving for it?
(3) Do you have any conflicts, limitations, or encumbrances that I need to be aware of, and will you communicate them in the future if any arise?
(4) What is your core philosophy regarding your work? What results would lead YOU to conclude that our work together is successful?
(5) Are you acting as a specialist or a generalist? In either case, who will be coordinating the specialists that will be needed over time to address my changing needs?
(6) How often do you meet with clients? What do those meetings look like, and what communication methods do you use between meetings?
(7) Will I be working directly with you, or through skilled assistants, and what procedures should I expect as far as phone calls made and received, mail sent and received, etc.?
(8) What issues, topics, or challenges should I NOT be concerned about, despite what I may hear through the media; what issues, topics, or challenges SHOULD I be concerned about, despite not hearing much about it; and, how will you help me do that?
Clear communication should be a visible theme within these questions, and in this respect, some things never change. I therefore conclude with precisely the same closing statement from 2004:
The best advice is to never be afraid to ask!
Please reach the author by phone or email if you wish to have a copy of his “12 Fundamentals of Retirement Planning.”
