All You Need to Know About 2 Wheeler Loan Finance

True financial planning is an on-going process and not a one time activity. This is the mind-set that needs to be developed by financial planners in all aspects of their business from marketing to delivering services on an on-going basis.

Building a Client Centric Practice

All around the world those financial planners who have successfully built a sustainable business are delivering a comprehensive and holistic service. Those who are truly the leaders have transformed their service in some way to be based on much greater discovery of the client’s behavioral style and what their life plan is. These successful client centric planners are using a process of some kind which adopts what we call the “Understanding People before Numbers” philosophy.

There is no doubt having a structured client centric process enables the planner to connect with his or her clients more easily and accelerate the building of trust which is the foundation of an ongoing relationship. This approach is not just soft or nice to do. The planner is able to regularly charge fees reflective of the value delivered and based on our measurement increase revenues by over 15% per annum.

Further, as indicated by the Value of Financial Planning Study conducted in July 2008 by the US FPA and Ameriprise the clients who feel confident about their future and are on target to meet their goals are those who have benefited from this comprehensive financial planning approach. Ultimately, this is foundational to the sustainability of the financial planners business. This client centric approach is not just for the high net worth clients. Our practical experience to date is that all clients regardless of their level of wealth can participate in an enhanced behavioral discovery process which uncovers who they are and their life plan.

The Importance of Understanding Behavior

Understanding the financial behavior of the client, and your own as a planner, is foundational to the financial planning process. Many would agree that in terms of importance this is 80% of building and managing the plan and yet for many planners not even 10% of their time and focus is invested in it. So, how can a planner build a financial plan to which the client will be emotionally committed to if they do not know who the client is, and the client does not know who they are?

Everyone has a Financial DNA, being their unique ‘financial personality’ comprised of their natural “hard wired” behavior and their financial preferences which have been influenced from their environment, experiences and education. All of this then shapes their core life motivations and attitudes towards money. In essence, how a person will make financial decisions is very closely aligned to the core of who they are. Successful advisors are able to firstly find this small zone and then develop financial strategies around their client’s innate preferences and behaviors, rather than using a packaged external model. In this zone, the client’s emotions can be better managed for rational decision-making.

Without a structured process getting to truly “know your client” could take 10 years or more and unlimited budgets. To be successful financial planners need to look beyond traditional risk profiling processes as they capture only a small part of who the clients is, and usually only in the current situation. The financial planner needs to be able to reliably predict how a client will behave during positive times, excitement and windfalls, as well as disrupted and stressful times.

Further, the planner needs to be able to understand and then navigate the behavioral differences of a couple or family. This will be crucial to helping them and the client stay on course.