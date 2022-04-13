Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell deliver as Timberwolves beat Clippers to reach playoffs

Karl-Anthony Towns put forth perhaps his worst game as a professional Tuesday at Target Center. The big man scored just 11 points on 3 for 11 shooting, committing four turnovers before fouling out after just 24 minutes of action.

He went to the bench after picking up foul No. 6 with 7 minutes, 30 seconds to play, and Minnesota down seven.

And the Wolves won anyway.

D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards delivered inspired efforts, taking over the game offensively at various points in the contest, particularly down the stretch, to lead Minnesota to a thrilling 109-104 victory over the Clippers in a play-in game that seals the No. 7 seed in the playoffs for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota will meet the Grizzlies in Game 1 of its first-round series Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Memphis, in what will be just the Wolves’ second playoff appearance since 2004.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted the importance and value of putting his young team in big-game situations and seeing what it could do.

The Wolves have played in intense, packed houses this year against good teams, but there’s something to be said about doing it in the postseason, with everything on the line. That was Target Center on Tuesday, a packed house against a really good team with massive implications on the line.

It was an all-out battle between two teams of similar caliber. It was physical, it was emotional, it was intense.

And Minnesota was up for the challenge against a team that was in the Western Conference Finals just a year ago.

The Wolves locked in defensively in the fourth quarter with everything on the line, making the Clippers’ lives difficult. On the other end, Edwards and Russell exploded, with Edwards delivering a massive jam and Russell hitting a pullup triple in transition.

Patrick Beverley held off Reggie Jackson for a rebound with 3 minutes, 30 seconds to play. A foul was called on Jackson, and Beverley instantly flexed to the crowed to bring an already electric crowd to max volume.

Leading by one with 2:30 to play, Edwards connected on a step back triple over Paul George to build Minnesota’s advantage back up to four. The next possession, Russell hit a pullup jumper to improve the edge to six.

Russell — who’d struggled down the stretch run of the regular season — finished with 29 points, while Edwards led the way with 30. They were the two best players on the floor, regardless of team.

The younger Wolves were up to the challenge, too. Naz Reid made timely plays down low. Jaden McDaniels defended George — who scored 17 points in the third quarter to put the Clippers up six at the end of three — with vigor.

Towns noted Tuesday morning he felt a sense of confidence, knowing the trust he had in his teammates. He probably didn’t know exactly how much he’d rely on them. On a night when Minnesota’s alpha wolf didn’t come to play, everyone else did.

Towns received the “MVP” chants early in the contest, but at the end, as he was drilling a pair of free-throws to put Minnesota up five with 39 seconds to play, it was Edwards who was receiving the star treatment from the crowd.

He took over the show.

Some players seem to be built for the bright lights, the big stage, the toughness and grit of playoff basketball.

Edwards established Tuesday that he’s one of them.

Now the nation knows what fans in Minnesota have seen for quite some time — a truly special players sports a No. 1 jersey for the Timberwolves.

He’ll again take center stage Saturday at the site of his next act — Memphis, in the real playoffs.