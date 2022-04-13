News
Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell deliver as Timberwolves beat Clippers to reach playoffs
Karl-Anthony Towns put forth perhaps his worst game as a professional Tuesday at Target Center. The big man scored just 11 points on 3 for 11 shooting, committing four turnovers before fouling out after just 24 minutes of action.
He went to the bench after picking up foul No. 6 with 7 minutes, 30 seconds to play, and Minnesota down seven.
And the Wolves won anyway.
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards delivered inspired efforts, taking over the game offensively at various points in the contest, particularly down the stretch, to lead Minnesota to a thrilling 109-104 victory over the Clippers in a play-in game that seals the No. 7 seed in the playoffs for the Timberwolves.
Minnesota will meet the Grizzlies in Game 1 of its first-round series Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Memphis, in what will be just the Wolves’ second playoff appearance since 2004.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted the importance and value of putting his young team in big-game situations and seeing what it could do.
The Wolves have played in intense, packed houses this year against good teams, but there’s something to be said about doing it in the postseason, with everything on the line. That was Target Center on Tuesday, a packed house against a really good team with massive implications on the line.
It was an all-out battle between two teams of similar caliber. It was physical, it was emotional, it was intense.
And Minnesota was up for the challenge against a team that was in the Western Conference Finals just a year ago.
The Wolves locked in defensively in the fourth quarter with everything on the line, making the Clippers’ lives difficult. On the other end, Edwards and Russell exploded, with Edwards delivering a massive jam and Russell hitting a pullup triple in transition.
Patrick Beverley held off Reggie Jackson for a rebound with 3 minutes, 30 seconds to play. A foul was called on Jackson, and Beverley instantly flexed to the crowed to bring an already electric crowd to max volume.
Leading by one with 2:30 to play, Edwards connected on a step back triple over Paul George to build Minnesota’s advantage back up to four. The next possession, Russell hit a pullup jumper to improve the edge to six.
Russell — who’d struggled down the stretch run of the regular season — finished with 29 points, while Edwards led the way with 30. They were the two best players on the floor, regardless of team.
The younger Wolves were up to the challenge, too. Naz Reid made timely plays down low. Jaden McDaniels defended George — who scored 17 points in the third quarter to put the Clippers up six at the end of three — with vigor.
Towns noted Tuesday morning he felt a sense of confidence, knowing the trust he had in his teammates. He probably didn’t know exactly how much he’d rely on them. On a night when Minnesota’s alpha wolf didn’t come to play, everyone else did.
Towns received the “MVP” chants early in the contest, but at the end, as he was drilling a pair of free-throws to put Minnesota up five with 39 seconds to play, it was Edwards who was receiving the star treatment from the crowd.
He took over the show.
Some players seem to be built for the bright lights, the big stage, the toughness and grit of playoff basketball.
Edwards established Tuesday that he’s one of them.
Now the nation knows what fans in Minnesota have seen for quite some time — a truly special players sports a No. 1 jersey for the Timberwolves.
He’ll again take center stage Saturday at the site of his next act — Memphis, in the real playoffs.
State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-35E at Grand Avenue in St. Paul
Interstate 35E south at Interstate 94 in St. Paul was closed for an extended time after a fatal crash on Tuesday night, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The crash happened on I-35E south at Grand Avenue about 9:45 p.m.
The State Patrol planned to release additional information later.
Cedric Mullins hits grand slam but Orioles continue to struggle with runners in scoring position in 5-4 loss to Brewers
The last swing of the eighth inning — a half-hearted check swing on a low changeup — was the last straw for some inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday. As Baltimore loaded the bases and then left them that way with three straight strikeouts, there were boos heard, and more than a handful of the 11,814 onlookers headed for the exits.
The Orioles had loaded the bases via a single and two walks with no outs in the frame, creating a prime opportunity to level the score in a one-run game against the Milwaukee Brewers. A ball in play likely scores at least one, even if it resulted in an out.
Instead, shortstop Chris Owings strode to the plate before shuffling back to the dugout, strike three called. Jorge Mateo nearly lost his helmet on two of his swings, but he was sent packing by Brewers right-hander Devin Williams, too. And then came pinch hitter Ryan McKenna, a shuffle of the dice from manager Brandon Hyde that ended in the same — a strikeout.
That tendency has been all-too-frequent in the early goings this season, appearing again in the 5-4 loss to Milwaukee, setting up a rubber match Wednesday with the reigning National League Central champion. The Orioles are 4-for-47 with a runner in scoring position this season, including five strikeouts in the eighth and ninth inning.
The one big swing from Cedric Mullins earlier had taken care of the issue, clearing the bases for the Orioles in one fell swoop. That swing — the center fielder’s first grand slam — momentarily buoyed Baltimore, giving the Orioles a two-run lead in the second inning.
But those roars for that one swing quickly gave way to groans as Tuesday evening proceeded and a two-run lead whittled away with ample opportunities missed.
With right-hander Spenser Watkins starting a day after the Orioles (1-4) selected his contract and added him to the 40-man roster, a lead that narrow was precarious. And with a balk, errant pickoff, throwing error and wild pitch in the span of Watkins’ three innings, that lead courtesy of Mullins’ blast was short-lived. Watkins allowed four runs (one earned) in his three innings, giving up four hits and walking two in the process.
Watkins would’ve escaped the first inning with less damage had his throw to second base to nab Willy Adames been caught by Owings. Watkins would’ve been out of the third inning if he hadn’t bounced a throw to first on a dribbler back to him.
But those moments didn’t go the Orioles’ way — just as so many opportunities at the plate ended in whiffs rather than glory.
The Brewers overcame Mullins’ grand slam in the seventh, when Andrew McCutchen knocked the go-ahead single off Cionel Perez.
Keegan Akin pounds the zone
The call from executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias was heard loud and clear. A week ago, Elias had challenged several young arms on the major league roster to “step up” or risk forcing Baltimore to “move on.”
But after a second appearance this season from left-hander Keegan Akin, Hyde will do anything but move on from Akin. The 27-year-old replaced Watkins in the fourth inning and pounded the zone, allowing one hit in 2 2/3 innings.
Across the 19 batters Akin has faced this year — including the three scoreless innings he threw Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays — he has allowed just two hits. And he’s doing it with superior command. Of his 66 pitches in two appearances, 51 have been for strikes.
Akin’s strong bridge appearance was vital for the Orioles, who hoped for four innings out of Watkins but settled for an unsteady three. It kept Baltimore in the game — but stranded runners in scoring position in the third, sixth and eighth allowed Milwaukee to hang onto an edge.
Welcome to The Wall
It took until the second home game for the new left field wall to make its mark — or rather, for an Oriole to leave a mark on the new left field wall. Last year, when first baseman Trey Mancini squared up a hanging curveball that launched off his bat and flew 358 feet down the left field line, he would’ve broken into a leisurely trot.
Instead, Mancini was held to a double, that ball launched in the third inning bombarding against the green padding along the newly built angle in left field, where the fence rapidly moves from 333 feet at the foul pole to 384 within a handful of strides. And while left fielder Austin Hays’ groundout moved Mancini to third with one out, strikeouts from Ramon Urias and Anthony Santander left Mancini stranded.
That’s life for both teams now. Just as the home and visiting batters alike enjoyed the benefits of a short porch in left for the previous 29 years Oriole Park at Camden Yards has existed, the 30th year of the stadium will play differently.
The foul pole remained in the same location, but the fence moved back about 30 feet and the wall was raised from 7 feet to 13 feet. The change was an effort to stifle what had been one of the most homer-friendly parks, and in the lone opportunity so far, it seemed to work.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
