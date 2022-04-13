News
As MLB teams adapt to Orioles’ Cedric Mullins, he prepares to adapt back: ‘Consistency is coming around’
There were hints in Monday’s home opener that Cedric Mullins was close. He liked his two-run single, of course, the base knock that gave the Orioles an Opening Day 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. But there was also a lineout to the pitcher that felt right, and a foul ball down the third base line that signaled his all-field approach was getting back on track.
But those were just hints. What Mullins did Tuesday wasn’t nearly as subtle.
With the bases loaded in the second inning, Mullins caught a hanging curveball and launched it over the right field fence for his first grand slam. And in the ninth inning, against a sinker from left-handed All-Star reliever Josh Hader, he crushed a double off the wall. Instead of a whisper, it was a yell: Mullins might have struggled in his first four games, but those could be swept aside rapidly.
“Incredible for him to step up like that,” right-hander Spenser Watkins said. “He’s our guy.”
After Monday’s opener, Mullins stood in the clubhouse postgame next to his Silver Slugger award, a reminder of his 30-homer, 30-steal season in 2021 that also featured a start in the All-Star Game. That display put the league on notice for what Mullins is capable of achieving. And teams spent the offseason discerning a way to counteract his influence.
What those opponents discovered was a steady dose of low, inside sinkers could cause issues, at least across a small sample size. Mullins struck out nine times in his first four games this year, struggling against left-handers with downward sinking action — a movement Mullins said early Tuesday afternoon is different than what he saw in matchups against southpaws last season, his first since abandoning switch-hitting.
That’s the way of it, though. Mullins only saw sinkers 16.3% of the time in 2021, according to MLB Statcast. He missed on just 7.6% of his swings against those pitches. That changed drastically through the first four games, with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers taking a new approach.
In those four games, Mullins saw a sinker 35.8% of the time and whiffed on 47.1% of his swings..
“Teams have a long time to game plan for good players, and teams now have departments of people to dissect how to get hitters out,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “And they’re going to expose your weaknesses. And that’s what good hitters do in this league: Constantly making adjustments. And Cedric’s in that area right now with some of the adjustments he’s going to have to make back to the league.”
Mullins declined to delve too into much detail of how he’s preparing to face the inside sinking action — he didn’t want to tip off his opponents — but he’s been in the cage early, he said. He knows what to work on.
The issues in Tampa Bay, especially, was his instinct to turn on a ball early. And in Monday’s home opener, the Brewers dealt him a similar diet of two-seamers and sinkers. Of the 24 pitches he faced across five at-bats, 16 of them were sinkers.
He saw four in the first plate appearance alone, swinging through two and fouling off the other two. When he saw four inside sinkers in the fourth inning, he again fouled a pair and swung through two more en route to a second strikeout.
But so much of it is location. His two-run single came on a sinker left over the outer third of the plate, and a liner back at the pitcher later on, came on a sinker left up in the strike zone. When he crushed Hader’s sinker, that pitch came near the top of the zone, too, a momentary respite from the barrage of pitches under his hands.
Before Tuesday’s outing, Hyde said he thought Mullins was “still searching a little bit” for his swing. But the hints he showed Monday gave way to a full-fledged yell Tuesday, a pair of swings that sent balls flying for — and over — the wall.
He didn’t do it against a sinker under the hands. Not every pitcher has that in his repertoire. Those tests are sure to continue as the season progresses, as teams adapt to how they pitch him. Mullins, though, feels he can pass those tests, and Tuesday’s showing wasn’t a bad case study.
“I think the consistency is coming around,” Mullins said.
Today, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here
Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here
Srinagar, Apr 13: The government of India announced the extension of the free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), by six months till September 2022. Uttar Pradesh too, on the next day, extended the similar state government scheme by three months.
The ration card is one of the most important documents to avail of the benefit under the free ration scheme. According to media reports, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has made some changes to the existing ration card rules.
Media reports stated that the Department of Food and Public Distribution will soon hold meetings with different states to discuss the changes in ration card eligibility. The new standards will be set for eligibility. This might impact the current beneficiaries under the scheme.
According to data available online, currently, over 80 crore people are benefiting from National Food Security Act (NFSA). However, reports also suggest that there are some individuals who are financially stable, yet they use the free ration scheme. This leaves the needy out of the protection ring. The changes in the rules have been done keeping in mind this very fact.
To ease the pains of the people who have to migrate due to their jobs, the government launched the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ earlier. Unlike earlier, now anyone carrying a valid ration card can get free ration from any state in the country. Earlier, the ration could only be availed from the home state of the cardholder. (India.com)
The post Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Bill could force St. Louis County to rethink EV charging station plans
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Legislature has waded into the battle of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in St. Louis County.
Right now, St. Louis County law requires businesses and organization to install a certain number of EV charging stations at new projects. It could run $8,000 per station.
But the state legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy of south St. Louis County, would require the county to foot the bill for all the EV charging stations that it requires on new projects. That could ultimately add up to tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers.
The measure has already passed the House and is now in the Senate. Murphy calls the county’s EV law unfair. He’s hoping his legislation would force St. Louis County to take a big step back.
“This does not have anything to do with safety or welfare or health,” Murphy said. “What it has to do with is a green new deal or a political agenda that they’re now making businesses pay for. I call it government extortion”
FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team first reported on this deal last month. Kanisha Minor called Elliott Davis after she couldn’t get the county’s approval to open her new business. A county ordinance required her to install an EV charging station because she was opening a new business at a location that had been used for something else before. She couldn’t afford $8,000 for an charging station.
Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, who spondosred the county’s EV law, did make some changes to her law. She added a number of exemptions to small businesses like Kanisha Minor’s. Her revised law passed weeks ago but won’t take effect until April 14.
But Councilman Mark Harder said it’s not good enough. He’s introduced his own bill to repeal Dunnaway’s law altogether.
”My legislation would be to end it,” Harder said. “It would repeal it”
He said the effort by Murphy in Jefferson City is one more reason to scrap Dunnaway’s law
News
St. Charles woman waits more than a year for cellphone refund
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The allure of a new phone led Mary Shawki to T-Mobile. But the contract she signed in March of last year for two iPhones wound up being more than she bargained for.
“The bills came, and I just went, ‘Oh my goodness gracious,'” she said. “It was unbelievable how much money it was. When my mom saw it, she nearly had a heart attack.”
Mary said she immediately contacted T-Mobile to cancel the plan and sent back the phones two days after they arrived. She still has a copy of the return shipping label.
“I’ve talked to representatives. I’ve talked to supervisors. I’ve talked to many different types of people,” said Shawki.
T-Mobile slowly reduced the amount it said Mary owed, but the bills continued to arrive. More than a year later, Mary said she’s still waiting for a $482.33 refund.
Mary and her mother, Afaf, said they’re at their wit’s end.
“When she’s sad, when she’s frustrated, I get frustrated for her because I’m her mother. What more can we do? It’s been a year,” said Shawki.
The mom and daughter called FOX 2’s Contact 2 team for help. We talked to T-Mobile, and a representative said the company’s customer care team would investigate it. A little more than a week later, relief arrived at the Shawki’s home in the form of a money card.
Shawki said she’s “overjoyed” with the results.
“I very much appreciated that you helped me,” she told Colombo. “God bless you and everything you do.”
Humbling high praise after another rewarding resolution.
As MLB teams adapt to Orioles’ Cedric Mullins, he prepares to adapt back: ‘Consistency is coming around’
Small Business Health Insurance Providers With the Best Rates
Prominent Exchange Coinbase Being Accused of Insider Trading
Reducing Your Insurance Premium – Understanding How Insurance Companies Operate
Buying Vision Service Plans From VSP Providers
Shiba Inu Metaverse Goes Live With Early Access to Buy Land Open
Top 10 Mistakes Buyers Make When Buying a Palm Beach County Property
The Importance of Insurance Reviews
Foresight Ventures Guided Early-Stage Builders on Their Web3 Journey as Bitcoin 2022 Sponsor
Know More About Surety Bonds to Secure Your Business
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas