Connect with us

News

As MLB teams adapt to Orioles’ Cedric Mullins, he prepares to adapt back: ‘Consistency is coming around’

Published

31 seconds ago

on

As MLB teams adapt to Orioles’ Cedric Mullins, he prepares to adapt back: ‘Consistency is coming around’
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

There were hints in Monday’s home opener that Cedric Mullins was close. He liked his two-run single, of course, the base knock that gave the Orioles an Opening Day 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. But there was also a lineout to the pitcher that felt right, and a foul ball down the third base line that signaled his all-field approach was getting back on track.

But those were just hints. What Mullins did Tuesday wasn’t nearly as subtle.

With the bases loaded in the second inning, Mullins caught a hanging curveball and launched it over the right field fence for his first grand slam. And in the ninth inning, against a sinker from left-handed All-Star reliever Josh Hader, he crushed a double off the wall. Instead of a whisper, it was a yell: Mullins might have struggled in his first four games, but those could be swept aside rapidly.

“Incredible for him to step up like that,” right-hander Spenser Watkins said. “He’s our guy.”

After Monday’s opener, Mullins stood in the clubhouse postgame next to his Silver Slugger award, a reminder of his 30-homer, 30-steal season in 2021 that also featured a start in the All-Star Game. That display put the league on notice for what Mullins is capable of achieving. And teams spent the offseason discerning a way to counteract his influence.

What those opponents discovered was a steady dose of low, inside sinkers could cause issues, at least across a small sample size. Mullins struck out nine times in his first four games this year, struggling against left-handers with downward sinking action — a movement Mullins said early Tuesday afternoon is different than what he saw in matchups against southpaws last season, his first since abandoning switch-hitting.

That’s the way of it, though. Mullins only saw sinkers 16.3% of the time in 2021, according to MLB Statcast. He missed on just 7.6% of his swings against those pitches. That changed drastically through the first four games, with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers taking a new approach.

In those four games, Mullins saw a sinker 35.8% of the time and whiffed on 47.1% of his swings..

“Teams have a long time to game plan for good players, and teams now have departments of people to dissect how to get hitters out,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “And they’re going to expose your weaknesses. And that’s what good hitters do in this league: Constantly making adjustments. And Cedric’s in that area right now with some of the adjustments he’s going to have to make back to the league.”

Mullins declined to delve too into much detail of how he’s preparing to face the inside sinking action — he didn’t want to tip off his opponents — but he’s been in the cage early, he said. He knows what to work on.

The issues in Tampa Bay, especially, was his instinct to turn on a ball early. And in Monday’s home opener, the Brewers dealt him a similar diet of two-seamers and sinkers. Of the 24 pitches he faced across five at-bats, 16 of them were sinkers.

He saw four in the first plate appearance alone, swinging through two and fouling off the other two. When he saw four inside sinkers in the fourth inning, he again fouled a pair and swung through two more en route to a second strikeout.

But so much of it is location. His two-run single came on a sinker left over the outer third of the plate, and a liner back at the pitcher later on, came on a sinker left up in the strike zone. When he crushed Hader’s sinker, that pitch came near the top of the zone, too, a momentary respite from the barrage of pitches under his hands.

Before Tuesday’s outing, Hyde said he thought Mullins was “still searching a little bit” for his swing. But the hints he showed Monday gave way to a full-fledged yell Tuesday, a pair of swings that sent balls flying for — and over — the wall.

He didn’t do it against a sinker under the hands. Not every pitcher has that in his repertoire. Those tests are sure to continue as the season progresses, as teams adapt to how they pitch him. Mullins, though, feels he can pass those tests, and Tuesday’s showing wasn’t a bad case study.

“I think the consistency is coming around,” Mullins said.

[email protected]

Today, 7:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

()

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Big News Regarding Ration Card Holders That The Ration Card Rule Changed, Know Here New Rules
google news

Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here

Srinagar, Apr 13: The government of India announced the extension of the free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), by six months till September 2022. Uttar Pradesh too, on the next day, extended the similar state government scheme by three months.

The ration card is one of the most important documents to avail of the benefit under the free ration scheme. According to media reports, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has made some changes to the existing ration card rules.

Media reports stated that the Department of Food and Public Distribution will soon hold meetings with different states to discuss the changes in ration card eligibility. The new standards will be set for eligibility. This might impact the current beneficiaries under the scheme.

According to data available online, currently, over 80 crore people are benefiting from National Food Security Act (NFSA). However, reports also suggest that there are some individuals who are financially stable, yet they use the free ration scheme. This leaves the needy out of the protection ring. The changes in the rules have been done keeping in mind this very fact.

To ease the pains of the people who have to migrate due to their jobs, the government launched the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ earlier. Unlike earlier, now anyone carrying a valid ration card can get free ration from any state in the country. Earlier, the ration could only be availed from the home state of the cardholder. (India.com)

Big News Regarding Ration Card Holders That The Ration Card Rule Changed, Know Here New Rules

The post Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Bill could force St. Louis County to rethink EV charging station plans

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Bill could force St. Louis County to rethink EV charging station plans
google news

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Legislature has waded into the battle of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in St. Louis County.

Right now, St. Louis County law requires businesses and organization to install a certain number of EV charging stations at new projects. It could run $8,000 per station.

But the state legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy of south St. Louis County, would require the county to foot the bill for all the EV charging stations that it requires on new projects. That could ultimately add up to tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers.

The measure has already passed the House and is now in the Senate. Murphy calls the county’s EV law unfair. He’s hoping his legislation would force St. Louis County to take a big step back.

“This does not have anything to do with safety or welfare or health,” Murphy said. “What it has to do with is a green new deal or a political agenda that they’re now making businesses pay for. I call it government extortion”

FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team first reported on this deal last month. Kanisha Minor called Elliott Davis after she couldn’t get the county’s approval to open her new business. A county ordinance required her to install an EV charging station because she was opening a new business at a location that had been used for something else before. She couldn’t afford $8,000 for an charging station.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, who spondosred the county’s EV law, did make some changes to her law. She added a number of exemptions to small businesses like Kanisha Minor’s. Her revised law passed weeks ago but won’t take effect until April 14.

But Councilman Mark Harder said it’s not good enough. He’s introduced his own bill to repeal Dunnaway’s law altogether.

”My legislation would be to end it,” Harder said. “It would repeal it”

He said the effort by Murphy in Jefferson City is one more reason to scrap Dunnaway’s law

google news
Continue Reading

News

St. Charles woman waits more than a year for cellphone refund

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

St. Charles woman waits more than a year for cellphone refund
google news

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The allure of a new phone led Mary Shawki to T-Mobile. But the contract she signed in March of last year for two iPhones wound up being more than she bargained for.

“The bills came, and I just went, ‘Oh my goodness gracious,'” she said. “It was unbelievable how much money it was. When my mom saw it, she nearly had a heart attack.”

Mary said she immediately contacted T-Mobile to cancel the plan and sent back the phones two days after they arrived. She still has a copy of the return shipping label.

“I’ve talked to representatives. I’ve talked to supervisors. I’ve talked to many different types of people,” said Shawki.

T-Mobile slowly reduced the amount it said Mary owed, but the bills continued to arrive. More than a year later, Mary said she’s still waiting for a $482.33 refund.

Mary and her mother, Afaf, said they’re at their wit’s end.

“When she’s sad, when she’s frustrated, I get frustrated for her because I’m her mother. What more can we do? It’s been a year,” said Shawki.

The mom and daughter called FOX 2’s Contact 2 team for help. We talked to T-Mobile, and a representative said the company’s customer care team would investigate it. A little more than a week later, relief arrived at the Shawki’s home in the form of a money card.

Shawki said she’s “overjoyed” with the results.

“I very much appreciated that you helped me,” she told Colombo. “God bless you and everything you do.”

Humbling high praise after another rewarding resolution.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.