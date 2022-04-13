Finance
Ask Three Important Questions Before Choosing an Auto Accident Lawyer
Aside from carelessness, driving in the influence of alcohol/drugs, and the rising trend of texting or talking through mobile phones while driving, the amount of traffic is also one of the top reasons behind the increasing number of road accidents occur every year in America. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that whereas in 2018, the number of auto accidents was nearly 12 million, the figure shows a steep increase despite that strict federal and state legal rules are in place.
When it comes to auto accidents, you might be injured by a motorcycle collide, car accident, or even meet a severe catastrophe due to a truck crash on the highways. Thankfully, people who encounter an auto accident nowadays are relatively aware of their entitlement to appeal for a personal injury claim. In the process, you should go for a legal personality specializing as an auto accident lawyer to evaluate the merit of the case, gather evidences, ask the party at-guilt for a settlement, or enter into a court case to get you reimbursed for your suffering, pain, and losses by the offender.
However, when on the lookout for a professional auto accident lawyer, the process of hunting may appear quite challenging due to their mushroom growth. As questioning is a sensible way to reach the desired attorney, consider asking 3 following questions, and locate the right professional.
1. Have you handled an auto accident case similar to mine before?
No matter, whether you’re in consultancy with a specialized auto accident lawyer, it’s worth questioning whether or not he/she has handled such a PI case earlier. A noteworthy point is that while an injury caused by a motorcycle or car typically make the owner or its driver liable by law, when it comes to a huge truck crash, the responsibility of injury may involve a series of parties from its driver to the owner of the truck, the company manufactured it or its yearly maintenance service provider.
Typically that makes the case extremely complex as well as multifaceted handling which appears to be an uphill task for a general car accident lawyer. Secondly, depending on the cause of the accident, be it DUI, common negligence of the driver or because of the horrible road condition, the liability and sentencing may differ which even involve the local municipal authorities who are responsible to maintain the roadways. If this question makes the lawyer look timid to answer, consider it as a red flag and skip for someone else.
2. How long it’ll take to resolve my case?
Depending on the settings of each case and the role of the defending party, some cases may run longer than others. The timeframe to resolve the case depends on particular circumstances once it begins and starts moving. While affirming the time surely is a bit challenging but, an experienced auto accident lawyer can provide you a general idea regarding how long the process can continue even in the first consultancy session after listening to the details of the injury case. Finally, providing an assurance or so-called ‘guaranteed’ (often practiced by tricky attorneys to attract you) outcome within a schedule is not possible.
3. What is the likelihood that my case will advance to the courtroom?
In reality, all legal matters have now been fairly complex. That is why; a knowledgeable auto accident lawyer prefers to go out-of-court settlement and accordingly do their utmost to sit for negotiation with the party at-guilt or an insurance company which concludes faster, easier, and in a hassle-free way.
Nevertheless, the things depend on the mindset of the opponent part in terms of accepting the responsibly as well as the amount of compensation as finally negotiated between by your lawyer and a defense lawyer or an insurance appraiser. If the opponent is not prepared for their accountability or wants to pay very poor settlement money, there is no other option for your lawyer to enter into a lawsuit. Finally, they take your option before advancing in litigation.
Akopyan Law Firm’s experienced lawyers focusing on cases related to personal injury, employment law, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, car and auto accidents in Burbank, Glendale, Hollywood Hills, La Canada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Los Angeles, Northridge, Panorama City, San Fernando, Studio City, Sun Valley, Sunland, Sylmar, Tarzana, Toluca Lake, Tujunga, Valley Glen, Valley Village, and Van Nuys. To know more, visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/.
Finance
Finding a Los Angeles Pedestrian Accident Lawyer
Unfortunately, people are injured and killed on American roads all too frequently. While many of the grisly reports that we hear on the news involve the driver or passengers of a vehicle, incidents involving pedestrians are also far too common. Recent statistics reveal that pedestrian deaths occur as frequently as every two hours in the United States. If your life has been painfully touched by an accident like this, it is your right to pursue legal action, and while this cannot rectify what has gone wrong, it might bring to you some small sense of justice, and perhaps a monetary settlement that can help with any medical or other bills you have encountered. Here are some tips of locating the right Los Angeles pedestrian accident lawyer should such an event have befallen you in this city.
It can be difficult to find the right lawyer for you in a large, and often impersonal, city. A metropolis like Los Angeles will have a multitude of providers of all the services, and it can be impossible to determine which one might be the best to assist in your situation. The aftermath of an accident is the last time that you have the emotional resources to begin the difficult search for a Los Angeles pedestrian accident lawyer, so don’t be afraid to enlist the help of a friend or relative. A personal recommendation is often the best way to find an experienced and personable lawyer, traits that are both important in your choice of professional. You will need to find a lawyer that has a deep understanding of this area of law, and one that will give you the personal attention you deserve – this is a difficult time in your life, and you need to work with someone you can trust.
If you are unable to pin down a personally recommended Los Angeles pedestrian accident lawyer, do not simply turn to the yellow pages for direction. These listings are often simply advertisements that are inevitably biased, and it is impossible to glean a true sense of which firm might be best for you from them. If you can, it is best to perform a little research before contacting a firm to ensure that they are what you are looking for.
It is wise to contact a lawyer as soon as possible after your accident, to ensure that your legal rights are upheld. Certain claims must be filed within a particular period of time following the accident; also, evidence and witnesses will be easier to find the sooner you react. Find a pedestrian accident lawyer who will act quickly and compassionately, so that out of this tragedy you will at least find some peace.
Finance
10 Steps to Increase Your HVAC Business “Profit Ability”
All HVAC (Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning) businesses have “profit ability”, that is the ability to make a profit. But the ones that make profits have solid profit strategies and practices, coupled with consistent focus on pricing performance.
Step # 1. Maximize Your Current Opportunity by Charging the Correct Price.
• Know all your HVAC costs.
• Have a profit plan.
• Know your break-even (bottom-line price).
• Build value in your offering (sales process).
Most HVAC companies leave money on the table by not having proper control or management of their pricing. Invest some time in the management of your pricing and your bottom-line will soar. Having set prices in place allows you to maximize revenue productivity and your “profit ability”, and even helps in deflecting pricing objections.
Step # 2. Maximize Revenue Productivity by Setting Benchmarks for Key Performance Indicators.
• Determine Key Benchmarks that drive business revenues (top & bottom-line).
• What gets measured gets accomplished.
• Expect 50% more from everyone (stretch plan).
• Provide necessary training and tools for profit success.
• Display benchmarks and performances.
• Reward for excellence.
Managing by benchmarks is a key component to your “profit ability”. Knowing your numbers, especially your profit targets, gives you a clear roadmap to follow and helps you to stay on course when your profit vision gets blurry.
Step # 3. Maximize Your Current Customer Relations.
• Follow-up after Sale.
• Send monthly offerings.
• Send a personal note to top 20% of customers.
• Provide referrals to your customers for other non-competing services (builds value in you as a resource).
• Send Thank-you notes.
• Remember special dates/events (B/day, Holiday, promotion, etc…).
The initial cost to attract and capture a customer takes a big chunk out of your profits, so keeping your customers is a huge step in your “profit ability” factor. Having a plan in place to keep your customers fresh and attracted to you allows you to re-coup your initial investment in that customer. Studies have shown that it costs up to six times more to capture a new customer than it is to keep a customer- make an investment into keeping your customers, your bottom-line will love it.
Step #4. Leverage Your Customer Base
• Harvest all of the possible opportunities from your existing customers.
• Build an opportunity database with that information and market from it.
• Extend your HVAC product / service line to up-sell and cross-sell.
• Customize your offerings so that you differentiate yourself from the competition.
• Get and use testimonials.
• Get customer feedback on everything.
Your “profit ability” skyrockets when you can create repeat sales to your existing customers. Several different studies have shown that the longer you extend the selling lifecycle of your customer base the greater the increase of your overall profits. Have a plan in place that creates irresistible offers to your customers so that you can sell to them over and over again.
Step #5. Make Your Whole HVAC Business a Salesforce.
• Provide incentives to everyone in your business to sell.
• Make your customers become part of your salesforce by providing Outrageous value and service that they “BUZZ” to everyone about you.
• Reward everyone for referrals.
• Make your suppliers a sales resource for you by referring their products and services to others.
• Make it fun to sell for you.
Imagine what would happen to your “profit ability” if you got everyone involved harvesting opportunities and then converting them into leads and sales. The burden of having a huge sales force can be lessened by turning non-revenue producers into revenue producers simply by creating a selling environment throughout your business. Making this happen will have a huge impact on your profits.
Step #6. Have a Plan to Attract the Correct and Best
• Employees (Rank Best to Worst).
• Customers (Best fit).
• Vendors (products).
• Partners (banker, lawyer, accountant, etc…).
• Opportunities (networking).
• Marketing.
• Ideas.
Don’t settle for second best, it costs you profits. Always look to improve the people and ideas you surround yourself with until you find the best possible fit for you and your “profit ability”. The people around you are the conduit to your success; they provide the power and energy that connects your success to profits.
Step #7. Make Your HVAC Business Agile
• Automate as much as possible
• Outsource what you can
• Keep overhead as low as possible without sacrificing quality and customer experience
• Don’t get it unless it is “YES” to this question; “Will it help me generate revenue and profits?”
• Cross-train employees
It is much easier to acquire costs than it is to shed costs. Make sure that you position your business to run lean and mean. Don’t overburden the “profit ability” of your business with unnecessary overhead. Picture a wagon-train; you want more horses in your business than wagons.
Step #8. Keep Changing and Growing
• Stay in touch with current HVAC market conditions and adapt to changing needs.
• Challenge assumptions from within your industry (Be a Leader).
• Experiment with new ideas, processes and products.
• Never stop asking questions.
• Never stop learning.
• Grow from mistakes.
Never assume when it comes to making a profit. Profit slippage easily occurs when you take your “profit ability” for granted, or you become lazy in learning, stubborn with change and happy with status quo. Profits are fleeting moments that will slip away if you loose focus and stop growing.
Step #9. Share Your Success
• Have a profit sharing plan.
• Say “Thank-you” and mean it.
• Give to your community.
• Have a balance in your life.
Don’t be greedy; give the people around you personal “profit ability” and watch your “profit ability” skyrocket.
Step #10. Always Deliver More Than You Promised
Keep all your promises.
• Always follow-up.
• Take care of problems.
Your words and actions can increase or decrease your “Profit Ability”!
Finance
Small Business Health Insurance Providers With the Best Rates
When it’s time to select a health care plan for your employees, you need to look at several small business health insurance providers in order to find the one with the best coverage and the best rate.
Some factors you want to consider when you are shopping for medical coverage include the type of insurance, the price, and the company’s stability and service.
Type of Insurance
Small business health insurance plans offer group coverage, which is always going to be less expensive than individual coverage. In general, small business health insurance plans fall into one of these two types:
* Fee for Service. With this type of plan, employees receive a fixed reimbursement for medical costs and can choose any doctor or hospital. These are the most expensive type of health insurance.
* Managed Care, such as PPOs (Preferred Provider Organizations) and HMOs (health maintenance organizations). With PPOs and HMOs, employees must choose a doctor and hospital that’s part of a health care network. HMOs usually offer fewer choices than PPOs and employees may need approval before they can visit a specialist.
Price
The same type and amount of coverage can vary by thousands of dollars from one company to another. To ensure that you get the best rate, use an insurance comparison website to get quotes from at least three insurance providers. (See link below.)
Stability and Service
You want an insurance company that’s going to be able to pay your claims and that will provide good customer service. You can check on the financial stability of insurance companies by checking rating services such as A.M. Best (ambest.com), and Standard & Poor’s (standardandpoors.com).
A good place to check on a company’s customer service record is to go to your state’s Department of Insurance website or the Better Business Bureau. They will have records of complaints lodged against the company.
Ask Three Important Questions Before Choosing an Auto Accident Lawyer
GemTRX Offers Secure and Revolutionary Cloud Mining Solutions
Finding a Los Angeles Pedestrian Accident Lawyer
PM Kisan Yojana: Coming soon, these farmers will not get money on the 11th installment in the account, why?
Here Are the Top 15 Highest Paid Americans, Released for the First Time
Inside LBank’s Bitcoin Miami Exhibition, Sponsorship, and Satellite Event
10 Steps to Increase Your HVAC Business “Profit Ability”
Delivery Drones Are Flying, But Your Airborne Groceries Are Still a Long Way Off
As MLB teams adapt to Orioles’ Cedric Mullins, he prepares to adapt back: ‘Consistency is coming around’
Small Business Health Insurance Providers With the Best Rates
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas