Ask Three Important Questions Before Choosing an Auto Accident Lawyer

Aside from carelessness, driving in the influence of alcohol/drugs, and the rising trend of texting or talking through mobile phones while driving, the amount of traffic is also one of the top reasons behind the increasing number of road accidents occur every year in America. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that whereas in 2018, the number of auto accidents was nearly 12 million, the figure shows a steep increase despite that strict federal and state legal rules are in place.

When it comes to auto accidents, you might be injured by a motorcycle collide, car accident, or even meet a severe catastrophe due to a truck crash on the highways. Thankfully, people who encounter an auto accident nowadays are relatively aware of their entitlement to appeal for a personal injury claim. In the process, you should go for a legal personality specializing as an auto accident lawyer to evaluate the merit of the case, gather evidences, ask the party at-guilt for a settlement, or enter into a court case to get you reimbursed for your suffering, pain, and losses by the offender.

However, when on the lookout for a professional auto accident lawyer, the process of hunting may appear quite challenging due to their mushroom growth. As questioning is a sensible way to reach the desired attorney, consider asking 3 following questions, and locate the right professional.

1. Have you handled an auto accident case similar to mine before?

No matter, whether you’re in consultancy with a specialized auto accident lawyer, it’s worth questioning whether or not he/she has handled such a PI case earlier. A noteworthy point is that while an injury caused by a motorcycle or car typically make the owner or its driver liable by law, when it comes to a huge truck crash, the responsibility of injury may involve a series of parties from its driver to the owner of the truck, the company manufactured it or its yearly maintenance service provider.

Typically that makes the case extremely complex as well as multifaceted handling which appears to be an uphill task for a general car accident lawyer. Secondly, depending on the cause of the accident, be it DUI, common negligence of the driver or because of the horrible road condition, the liability and sentencing may differ which even involve the local municipal authorities who are responsible to maintain the roadways. If this question makes the lawyer look timid to answer, consider it as a red flag and skip for someone else.

2. How long it’ll take to resolve my case?

Depending on the settings of each case and the role of the defending party, some cases may run longer than others. The timeframe to resolve the case depends on particular circumstances once it begins and starts moving. While affirming the time surely is a bit challenging but, an experienced auto accident lawyer can provide you a general idea regarding how long the process can continue even in the first consultancy session after listening to the details of the injury case. Finally, providing an assurance or so-called ‘guaranteed’ (often practiced by tricky attorneys to attract you) outcome within a schedule is not possible.

3. What is the likelihood that my case will advance to the courtroom?

In reality, all legal matters have now been fairly complex. That is why; a knowledgeable auto accident lawyer prefers to go out-of-court settlement and accordingly do their utmost to sit for negotiation with the party at-guilt or an insurance company which concludes faster, easier, and in a hassle-free way.

Nevertheless, the things depend on the mindset of the opponent part in terms of accepting the responsibly as well as the amount of compensation as finally negotiated between by your lawyer and a defense lawyer or an insurance appraiser. If the opponent is not prepared for their accountability or wants to pay very poor settlement money, there is no other option for your lawyer to enter into a lawsuit. Finally, they take your option before advancing in litigation.

