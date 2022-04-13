News
Attorney says Amazon’s negligence led to warehouse collapse during Edwardsville tornado
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An attorney is alleging e-commerce giant Amazon acted with negligence in the deaths of workers when the company’s Edwardsville warehouse was struck by a tornado in December 2021. Six people inside died when the building partially collapsed.
“We have obtained via a Freedom of Information (Act) request of a national structural engineer’s report that indicates the columns in the area where the building collapsed were unanchored, which is a grave violation of the International Building Code,” said Jack Casciato, Clifford Law Offices.
Casciato filed a wrongful death suit against Amazon and several other companies in January on behalf of the family of 26-year-old Austin McEwen, who died inside the Amazon facility. McEwen was an independent contractor working as an Amazon delivery driver.
The attorney said Amazon acted with negligence in construction of the building and a disregard for the lives of workers.
“I mean, how can you have worker working in a building where you know these support columns—or you should know—are not properly anchored and any severe inclement weather, especially in an area that calls itself tornado alley, could cause exactly what happened here to occur and walls to collapse on people,” Casciato said.
An Amazon spokesperson said it’s too soon to know if there were structural deficiencies with the building, and the company is conducting its own investigation into the collapse.
“Our focus continues to be on supporting our team and all those affected by this tragic natural disaster,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “Investigators continue to conduct a comprehensive forensic examination of the building and debris — so it’s premature and misleading to suggest there were any structural issues.”
The attorney identified the structural engineer he quoted as being with West County Fire and EMS. FOX 2 reached out to that agency and they said they could not comment because of the litigation. We’ve contacted the city of Edwardsville Public Works Department, which handles building inspections, but have not yet heard back from them.
After Maplewood officers detain and handcuff 4 juveniles, ages 10, 12, 16, their mothers speak out
Maplewood police investigating shots fired Monday night detained four juveniles. Their mothers are angry, saying their children — ages 10, 12 and 16 — should not have been handcuffed or put in squad cars.
After police determined the young people weren’t involved in the shots fired, they released them, according to Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner. He said police detained the juveniles for approximately 40 minutes, less than half of which they were handcuffed and seated in squad cars while officers conducted their preliminary investigation.
Police received a report at 9:32 p.m. Monday about four juveniles seen outside a business in the 1700 block of Cope Avenue and then gunshots being heard, Steiner said. Officers responded to the area at 9:35 p.m. and located four juveniles about 200 yards from the location of the shots fired, according to police. Two ran and then returned to speak with officers.
“These are little kids,” said Tanya Gile, whose 12-year-old son was detained. “They’re already traumatized” because Gile’s 14-year-old son, Marcoz Paramo, died in September and Monday’s encounter made matters worse for them, Gile said.
Paramo and another teen were passengers in a stolen vehicle when their 15-year-old friend crashed in Maplewood. The driver had fled from law enforcement and the Ramsey County sheriff’s office said a deputy pursuing them lost sight of them before they crashed in a yard.
Toshira Garraway said her 16-year-old also was detained Monday night. He was Marcoz’s best friend and his father died when he was 3, leading to Garraway starting Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd in reaching a $27 million settlement with Minneapolis over Floyd’s death under former officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in 2020, posted on social media about the Maplewood case on Tuesday. He shared a Facebook Live video of Garraway’s response when she arrived at the scene and wrote that the “innocent kids sat in the back of a police car” when they were trying to walk home.
A friend of Toshira Garroway posted a live video on Facebook as she responded to her 16-year-old son and his friends being detained in Maplewood on April 11, 2022. Listener note: Video contains expletives.
There is body camera footage of what happened Monday night, according to Steiner. Het Maplewood officers “acted very professionally during this incident and exactly how we would expect them to act.”
“Violence and gun violence in our communities throughout the metro is an issue and law enforcement is working diligently to address it,” he said.
Former Kardashian app worker: I couldn’t afford gas while family made millions
Schools, businesses encouraged to plan ahead for Wednesday’s strong storms
ST. LOUIS – Severe storms are expected from late Wednesday morning through afternoon. That will impact the school day, afternoon school dismissals, and the busy evening commute. We often talk about having a safety plan at home. But do you know what to do if severe weather strikes and you’re away from home?
Several school districts joined a conference call with the National Weather Service St. Louis Office on Tuesday afternoon to get an in -depth forecast breakdown on the heavy rain, hail, and tornado threat. Schools were encouraged to plan today for what they might do tomorrow.
“We let schools know that this might be a great day to practice those plans. Practice those tornado drills. Practice what you would do in a high-end severe thunderstorm. We’re hopeful that school took that to heart,” said Kevin Deitsch, the warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS St. Louis.
If you are a school who’d like to upgrade your severe weather preparedness, the National Weather Service can help with that.
“Any schools that are interested in working with us to help with their plans, what they might do in severe weather, we are certainly willing to talk with them through this WeatherReady Nation Ambassador program and I encourage them to reach out to me about that,” Deitsch said.
A good number of workers are also back in offices. If possible, working from home on Wednesday would be a great option. If not, think about a safe spot in your building where you and your co-workers can wait out the worst of the weather. Do not leave the building as the storms move in.
