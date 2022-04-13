Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Axie Infinity $1M Bug Bounty
The popular blockchain game Axie Infinity has been left shaking after the $650 million Ronin bridge hack. The studio behind the game, Sky Mavis, has been taking multiple measures to try to secure the network and win back the confidence of users. The latest move announced is a $1 million bug bounty program that invites white hat hackers to stress test the blockchain.
Co-Founder and COO of Sky Mavis and Axie announced: “Calling all whitehats in the blockchain space. The Sky Mavis Bug Bounty program is here. Help us keep the Ronin Network secure while earning a bounty up to $1,000,000 in bounty for fatal bugs.”
The Ronin Hack
On March 23rd, a hacker was able to scoop $600 million from the Ronin bridge. It is the largest hack in the history of decentralized finances so far. The Ronin Network team confirmed that Sky Mavis’s Ronin validator nodes and Axie DAO validator nodes were compromised as the attacker used “hacked private keys in order to forge fake withdrawals.”
The attack was uncovered after the attacker was unable to withdraw 5k ETH from the bridge. But it was too late, as they had already drained 173,600 Ethereum and 25.5M USDC from the Ronin bridge in two transactions.
The Ronin team stated that they are working with law enforcement officials, forensic cryptographers, and investors “to make sure all funds are recovered or reimbursed,” and added that “All of the AXS, RON, and SLP on Ronin are safe right now.”
“While racing for mainstream adoption, we made some trade-offs that ended up leaving us vulnerable to this sort of attack. It’s a lesson that we’ve learned the hard way. A lesson that will guide how we build Ronin out moving forward. We’re confident that we will come out stronger and wiser from this.”
As a response, the Sky Mavis team raised $150 million led by crypto exchange Binance with participation from Animoca Brands, a16z, Dialectic, Paradigm, with the goal to reimburse all the funds stolen during the hack to the affected users.
Since then, the team has been working with Chainalysis and Crowdstrike “to monitor the stolen funds” and “to handle forensics and the setup of surveillance tools.”
Bridges can be a vulnerable point for blockchain projects, and this hack set a big warning about it. Bridges connect blockchains with the purpose of enabling transactions between tokens built on different ecosystems. However, bridges have a complex code and don’t have enough security standards yet, and hackers are gazing upon them to spot any vulnerability.
$1M Bounty
Bridges can be so complex that it is not 100% clear if code auditing is enough to ensure the Ronin bridge’s safety. The Ronin team had stated that they are in the process of “implementing rigorous internal security measures to prevent future attacks.”
“The Ronin Network bridge will open once it has undergone a security upgrade and several audits, which can take several weeks.”
Now, they are calling in all white-hat hackers of the blockchain to search for vulnerabilities in exchange for a handsome reward. The team has given a list of products that should be stress-tested while prioritizing smart contracts and blockchain, websites, and apps. They noted that the only vulnerabilities that are considered eligible for monetary rewards are those with a working proof of concept that shows how they can be exploited.
Rewards for Smart Contracts and Blockchain vary from $1,000 to $1,000,000, and for Web and Apps, they vary from $50 to $15,000. All rewards will be paid in AXS tokens and only a specified portion of the received funds can be liquidated per month.
“It is possible that extraordinarily severe issues or those with extreme impact may be rewarded up to $1,000,000″ the announcement stated and added that “Sky Mavis may award an additional reward bonus for exceptional reports.·
Axie Infinity (AXS) Price
For the past weeks, Axie Infinity’s token AXS has been tumbling, falling around 30% after the hack. However, traders are watching out for a breakout above the key resistance level of $58 as the current zone has previously served for accumulation, which could mean a rebound for AXS. However, there also seems to be a risk to trigger a head-and-shoulders pattern, which could sink AXS further down. The token is down 0.09% in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Steadies Above $3K, Why Upsides Could be Capped
Ethereum is attempting an upside correction above $3,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear $3,130 and the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher.
- Ethereum started an upside correction from the $2,950 zone.
- The price is still trading below $3,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,035 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could recover, but upsides might be capped near the $3,130 level.
Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles
Ethereum formed a base above the $2,950 level and started a fresh increase. ETH broke the $3,000 resistance zone to move into a short-term positive zone.
There was a move above the $3,020 resistance level. Ether was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,310 swing high to $2,951 low. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,035 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The price is now trading above the $3,050 level. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,085 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,130 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,310 swing high to $2,951 low is also near the $3,130 level. A close above the $3,130 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average might start a decent recovery wave.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance could be near the $3,170. A clear move above the $3,170 resistance could set the pace for a move above the $3,200 level. In the stated case, the price could climb above the $3,250 zone.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a recovery wave above the $3,130 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,020 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,950 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,950 support, the price could start another decline. In this scenario, there is a risk of a move towards the $2,840 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,950
Major Resistance Level – $3,130
Bitcoin Technical Indicators Suggest Short-Term Recovery To $41.3K
Bitcoin is consolidating above the $39,250 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could recover if it manages to clear the $40,250 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin retested the $39,250 support zone and found a strong buying interest.
- The price is still trading below $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a short-term recovery if there is a move above $40,250.
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported
Bitcoin price attempted an upside correction above the $40,000 level. BTC climbed above the $40,400 level, but the bears remained active.
It seems like the price struggled to stay above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $43,416 swing high from the $39,240 low. A high was formed near $40,800 and the price started another decline. There was a break below the $40,000 level, but the bulls again defended the $39,250 zone.
It is now consolidating near the $40,000 level, but it is well below the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,250 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
A clear move above the trend line could send the price towards $40,800. The next resistance could be near $41,250. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $43,416 swing high from the $39,240 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
If the bulls able to clear the $41,250 and $41,350 resistance levels, the price could accelerate higher. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $41,800 resistance zone or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Another Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,250 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,600 level.
The next major support is seen near the $39,250 level. A downside break below the $39,250 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $38,500 level or even $38,000.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,600, followed by $39,250.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,250, $41,250 and $41,800.
CeFi Platform Celsius Restricts Yield Rewards To Only Accredited Investors In U.S.
Celsius has been positioned as one of the leading yield-generating CeFi platforms on the market, battling neck-and-neck with other dedicated CeFi platforms such as BlockFi and Nexo. Their positioning is seemingly weakened this week, certainly with retail investors, as the platform sent out an announcement to all users and released a public announcement that new funds supplied – even from existing accounts – into Celsius’ platform would no longer be eligible to earn yield unless they are accredited investors.
Let’s look at what we know from today’s release, and the events that have led up to today’s announcement.
Celsius & Regulatory Challenges In The States
Celsius released an announcement on their company Twitter channel, and founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky offered up a similar thread of information on Twitter. However, neither channel offers much transparency behind the reasoning around the move, which has largely been credited by speculators to be the result of increased SEC scrutiny.
1/ @CelsiusNetwork is launching a Custody solution for our US users and introducing some changes to our services. Read on to learn about what’s changing and why…
— Alex Mashinsky (@Mashinsky) April 12, 2022
In the company’s official blog post on the matter, there was also little clarity on the why behind these changes. What we do know is that these changes were unlikely to be made at the behest of Celsius on their own, as the end result is more barriers to entry for retail consumers. It’s unclear the specific needs to be an accreditted investor on the Celsius platform. The company utilizes VerifyInvestor.com, which typically charges $70 per individual for a verification application. While Celsius is apparently eating the cost of verification, will small crypto users be verified? Large questions loom, and it’s likely that many will elect not to even attempt verification. The platform will roll-out it’s ‘Custody’ feature as it’s replacement for swapping, borrowing, and transferring tokens. However, the ‘Earn’ feature was undoubtedly a major drive for Celsius’ existing business.
Celsius offers a native platform token to earn boosted rewards, but to date has been unable to offer the token to U.S. users. These restrictions are seemingly progressing this week for United States-based customers. | Source: CEL-USD on TradingView.com
Related Reading | Bitcoin Data: Number Of Active Entities Remain In Bear Market Channel
A Buildup Of SEC Criticism?
Last year, we covered numerous stories of regulatory pressure applied to Celsius, BlockFi and the like. The pressure has largely come on a state-by-state basis, and certainly hasn’t been limited to Celsius. However, it seems that state pressures are still a major factor, as Celsius has specified in today’s report that there would still be limitations on availability surrounding it’s new ‘Custody’ product. Impacts of today’s report are limited solely to U.S.-based users.
Where we go from here remains to be seen.
Related Reading | How Shiba Inu Soared 20% On Robinhood Listing, Watch Out For Volatility
