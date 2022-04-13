News
Before winning Grammys, Jon Batiste sat for a famed North Dakota photographer
BISMARCK — Jon Batiste was the big winner at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, taking home five statues.
He took home another prize the previous week after a visit to a Bismarck artist.
The New York-based musician sat for photographer Shane Balkowitsch in his Nostalgic Wet Plate Studio on March 29.
“He wanted to break away from city life and come to North Dakota,” the photographer says.
Batiste was in the area visiting the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to hear traditional Indian drummers, Balkowitsch says. Tribal members arranged for Batiste to visit the photo studio as they wanted to give Batiste something special to commemorate his visit. They also gave the musician a star quilt, which he is seen wrapped in in one of the photos.
Balkowitsch has been active creating wet plate portraits of American Indians for years. In 2019, the year she became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, Deb Haaland sat for him. Haaland is now the Secretary of the Interior, the first Native American to serve in the Cabinet.
Balkowitsch has donated some of his plates to the North Dakota State Historical Society.
“When you give things away out into the world, you get something back and you really appreciate it,” he said.
Batiste arrived at the studio later in the day, prompting the photographer to rearrange his lights rather than utilize natural light from his big windows. Still, he was able to capture three images of the musician on glass plates.
In wet plate photography, an image is recorded on glass instead of film. The process was started around 1850 and utilizes a glass plate coated with a collodion, a sensitive, syrupy solution, then exposed inside the camera and developed, all within about 20 minutes.
The result of the longer exposure creates a clear image with high resolution and no grain or pixels.
In videos captured by Balkowitsch’s colleague, Chad Noland, Batiste is visibly thrilled watching the plates develop.
“That’s deep,” the pianist exclaims.
“If I can get them in the front door of the studio, get them into the process, I’m going to win them over,” Balkowitsch says, calling wet plate “the most glorious photographic process man ever invented.”
He captured Batiste’s image on three distinct plates — one going to the musician, one to be donated to the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and one to be given to the North Dakota State Historical Society.
For one of the photos, Batiste was seated at Balkowitsch’s daughter Alyvia’s electric piano.
“Without an instrument, it’s hard to make a statement about a musician,” Ballkowitsch says. “Throughout the shoot he was serenading everyone. He can’t be in a room with a piano without playing the piano.”
Balkowitsch has since had a little plaque made and screwed into the piano marking the date Batiste played it.
“It was a fabulous little thing,” Balkowitsch says.
Just days later, the family stayed up until the end of the Grammys on April 3 to cheer on Batiste, who closed the show by winning Album of the Year for “We Are.”
“That’s always going to be something special,” Balkowitsch says, adding that it was a good experience for his three daughters to show how someone who had been in their studio one day was winning the highest musical honors in front of a national audience a few days later.
The day after the Grammys, Balkowitsch posted that he would sell 100 prints of a Batiste image for $50 each, with proceeds going to the American Indian College Fund, a fundraising effort he has done in the past.
The photographer will be in Fargo later this month when the Fargo Theatre screens “Balkowitsch,” a documentary about him, on April 29. Directed by Gregory DeSaye and Chelsy Ciavarella, the film looks at the artist, his process and some of his higher-profile shoots.
In 2016, he shot photos during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, and in 2019 he photographed climate activist Greta Thunberg during her visit to Standing Rock Reservation. One of the images of Thunberg, called “Standing For Us All,” was to be displayed as a mural in Bismarck, but plans were canceled after threats of vandalism. The piece was instead installed in downtown Fargo, where it was vandalized and then restored.
“Balkowitsch” was to be highlighted during the 2020 Fargo Film Festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The photographer is excited to finally bring it to Fargo.
“We’re excited to see it in the theater,” he says.
The artist invited Allan Demaray, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikira tribe of Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, to play flute before the movie, and Balkowitsch will answer questions after the screening of the hourlong movie.
- What: “Balkowitsch” documentary screening
- When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29
- Where: Fargo Theatre
- Info: Tickets are $10
From health to attendance streaks to tailgating, fans have much to celebrate at White Sox home opener
With a mix of music blasting through speakers, smoke from barbecues, plenty of cold beers and perfect baseball weather, the return of tailgating was just one of many things Chicago White Sox fans had to celebrate at Tuesday’s home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Today I’m celebrating being cancer-free!” said Kim Crouse, 36, a South Sider and White Sox fan for as long as she can remember.
Crouse was tailgating in Lot B with her cousin Khrystina Kulbida, 29, and her friends, Amy, 45, and Charlie Riske, 43. They were eating burgers, grilled potato packets and drinking beer.
“I wasn’t able to make it out to many games last year because I was undergoing treatment and you can’t be in the sun when you’re having chemo,” said Crouse, who said she still has 10 more rounds of radiation treatments to go.
Amy Riske, a former co-worker of Crouse, said she has been to every home opener with her husband since 2003. They began dating in 2001, and Charlie — a big fan of Hall of Famer Frank Thomas growing up — convinced her to switch from the Atlanta Braves to the White Sox. “He was totally worth changing teams,” she said.
Charlie Riske’s expectations for this season? “Undefeated,” he said without any hesitation. Crouse “want(s) them to go further into the playoffs.”
Kulbida — who was also born and raised on the South Side — “just want(s) them to stay healthy.”
Bernie DiMeo’s reason for celebration was a big one too: This was his 50th White Sox home opener in a row. “Hard to believe, but true,” he said.
It all began in college, said DiMeo, 73, of Rogers Park. At Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, he and his roommate, Rich Turek, 74, who was at Tuesday’s game with DiMeo tailgating in Lot A, were huge White Sox fans and began a competition to see who could go to the most home openers.
Turek began going to home openers in 1971 and DiMeo couldn’t go that year because he had classes. Their first home opener together was in 1972. However, after graduation, Turek landed a job that required business trips, and he broke his streak.
Turek said he has been to 40-something games but not in a row.
DiMeo fell in love with the White Sox as a child because of his father and uncle. “My uncle lived upstairs from us and (my dad and I) would watch all the games together and that’s how I became a Sox fan,” he said.
His son, Dan DiMeo, 34, made him a trophy for his 50th home opener and a patch inspired by the team’s 50th anniversary All-Star game in 1983.
“The first thing I wore when I was born was probably a White Sox onesie or something like that,” Dan DiMeo said.
“Absolutely,” Bernie DiMeo replied.
“I had a cap and a baseball in my crib and in the hospital from the first day. My first game was in the old Comiskey Park when I was 1 month old.”
During that first visit, Bernie DiMeo said he handed his newborn son to Greg Walker — a White Sox first baseman — who was more scared to catch a baby than a baseball.
In the past five decades, Bernie DiMeo said his favorite seasons were 2005 when they won the World Series because “we never saw it coming,” and 1983 because “they won the division by like 20 games and we could see it coming.”
But as far as memories go, he said, there are so many.
His favorite opening day? Just like the Riskes, the 2006 home opener when they were able to raise the World Series flag.
Bernie DiMeo is couching his expectations for this season.
“If you would have asked me a week ago, I would have said all the way,” he said. “But I am worried about these injuries; they keep piling up and every day we have more injuries. Top two pitchers are out, third base was out, top relievers out, right fielder is out … I think I may have to loosen up my arm and call Jerry Reinsdorf to see if I can pitch.”
Teddy Biancotti, 28, from Crown Point, Indiana, also tries to go to any opening game he can.
“The games are good but tailgating is where we have more fun,” he said. “I like the freedom and the cheaper beer,” said the lifelong White Sox fan who was wearing a team jersey, U.S. flag-themed glasses, and a Budweiser cowboy hat.
“(Tailgating is superior) because you get to spend time with your family and not worry about missing anything,” his fiancee, McKenzie Sallee, 27, said.
His love for the team was also generational, passed from his granddad and dad, who were also at the tailgate in Lot B. They were eating tacos, cheese crackers, shrimp, chicken wings, veggies, cookies, brownies, “beer, beer, beer… and jello shots.”
They traveled early in the morning from Indiana, but Sallee assured that if she posted an Instagram with her fiance at the Sox game, someone in her family would comment “Go Cubs!”
In between the cars’ tailgates, there were plenty of games to entertain the little ones as well as adults.
Tifanny Pillot’s family, a group of about a dozen, had the biggest game collection in Lot D: Besides the popular cornhole, they had tick-tack-toe and connect four.
Pillot, 32, said she has been a Sox fan all of her life “like any South Sider should be,” and this was her first home opener.
“Unfortunately, there’s a bit of rivalry with the Cubs and Sox in the family,” she said. But this Tuesday the family Pillot was at peace thanks to the power of tailgating games, hot dogs, burgers, pizza, veggie trays and alcoholic beverages.
Also in Lot D, the Family Gómez flooded a third of a parking row with salsa music and the aromas of chicken wings, ribs, sausages, Mexican arracheras and peppers on their grill.
This was José Gómez’s first home-opening tailgate, but he said he spent many others working in the kitchens of the ballpark as a cook from 1981 until 2019.
Gómez, 69, from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, said he cooked for ballplayers, reporters and team owners. “I am a big White Sox fan, and I’m also a big fan that they support me financially because they give me my retirement pension.”
Beatriz Gómez, 73, also from Puerto Rico, met José in Chicago thanks to family while he was working for the White Sox.
“Even though baseball is the biggest thing in Puerto Rico, I was never a ball fan until I met him and then I was able to bring our family to the stadium and do tailgates,” said Beatriz Gómez, a Vega Baja native who has lived in Chicago since 1964.
“And I would see them from that window while I was working,” José Gómez said pointing to a lateral window of the stadium and bursting into laughter.
He said opening days from the inside of the stadium were always special. “Everybody was nervous because there was a lot of pressure, but it was very nice working that day and feeling everybody’s rush.”
“Also, Magglio Ordóñez once saved me from being fired,” he remembered laughing. “I brought once my son to work when he was around 7 and he began playing in the field with the players. One of the coaches almost got him, but Ordóñez saved him from being caught.”
In 2005, he had to work during the final World Series game in Houston. Beatriz Gómez traveled for those games with her husband and she sighed as he recounted that memory.
“The last day there was a ton of food,” he said. “And the third game was super long, it lasted six hours until 1 a.m.”
“I enjoy my retirement, but I would love to be working. I really liked my job here,” José Goméz said. “¡Arriba los White Sox!”
The family’s expectations for this season? “High,” answered both in unison.
For starters, Tuesday’s opener met fans’ expectations and gave them one more reason to celebrate as the Sox beat the Mariners 3-2.
St. Paul man sentenced to 1 year in prison for voicemail threats against U.S. representative
A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison for threatening a California member of the U.S. House of Representatives last year.
Jason Robert Burham Karimi, 32, pleaded guilty in September to one count of interstate communication of a threat, according to a news release issued by the office of Andrew Luger, U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota.
Karimi will also spend two years on supervised release after completing his yearlong prison term, according to authorities, who didn’t identify the lawmaker.
On Jan. 11, 2021, Karimi left a voicemail at the California office of the U.S. representative threatening to cause “pain in every way possible” and “make it so you can’t even walk in anything but a wheelchair,” according to the criminal complaint against him.
Karimi also alluded to recent vandalism to the lawmaker’s home. Days earlier, the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been vandalized.
FBI investigators identified the source of the call as a Tracphone owned by Karimi and asked to speak with him outside the St. Paul apartment building where he was living at the time, the complaint said.
When the FBI agents asked Karimi if he knew why they wanted to interview him, Karimi responded, “Is it about the voicemails?” according to the complaint.
He went on to tell investigators that his voicemail was only intended to cause the representative “political pain,” adding that he worked as an “activist/lobbyist for the marijuana industry” and frequently used threats to get people’s attention.
A future Twins closer? It doesn’t seem far-fetched for rookie Jhoan Duran
Luis Arraez had a chance to face flame-throwing Jhoan Duran last year in a live batting practice session in St. Paul. He hopes to never do it again.
“He’s amazing. It’s kind of crazy because he throws too hard,” Arraez said. “I don’t want to face him. … He’s nasty.”
His comments sound like something a Twins opponent these days might say. The rookie reliever, who threw the Twins’ hardest recorded pitch in the pitch-tracking era on Monday night at 102 miles per hour, has been turning heads in the first week of the season.
It begs the question: could the 24-year-old be the Twins’ future closer?
It’s a big question for a guy with just three major league innings under his belt. But with his high heat and his unique “splinker,” it’s not too crazy to think about, even this early in his career.
“I’m glad I’m not hitting it, I’ll tell you that. And I know every coach in the dugout is sitting there thinking the same thing, and maybe a few players, too, all over the field,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But I haven’t seen 102 too many times. I know guys throw hard these days, but that’s some next-level stuff.”
Duran’s first career appearance came on Opening Day, when the former starter came out for a scoreless two-inning appearance. Duran gave up a pair of singles to the first two batters he saw, uncorked a wild pitch and then came back to strike out the side.
He got on the mound again Monday in the ninth inning, his first taste of late-inning experience, though it wasn’t a save situation with the Twins up four runs.
“I think it worked out perfectly for him to get out there, gain some late-inning experience,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to throw in a few different spots, and he’s going to be able to give us multiple innings at times, and I don’t think the different types of roles and situations that we’re going to put him in will affect him one bit. He’s a low-pulse kind of guy in general. I think he can handle whatever we throw his way.”
His opponents on the other hand?
Well, early indications are that they can’t easily handle what Duran’s throwing their way. And that very well could lead Duran to the ninth inning with more frequency.
“I haven’t thought about being in that specific role,” Duran said. “They haven’t told me anything related to that. I am not waiting for that either. I’m just trying to do my job every time my name is called.”
ALCALA TO IL
Fellow hard-throwing righty Jorge Alcala was likely going to get some late-inning opportunities of his own. Now, that’ll have to wait.
The Twins placed Alcala on the injured list on Tuesday afternoon retroactive to April 11 with right elbow inflammation, necessitating a shutdown period. Imaging, Baldelli said, “came back fine.”
“There was a little bit of signal in there but not enough to be alarmed, but enough that we were going to give him a little bit of a break right now,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to be down not throwing for a handful of days. I don’t know if that’s five, four or five days or something along those lines, and then we’re going to see where he’s at and try to build him back up from there.”
Alcala has appeared in two games this season, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Baldelli said he dealt with some minor arm soreness during spring training and then a nail tear. The soreness became more apparent after his first couple of outings over the weekend.
The Twins recalled reliever Griffin Jax to fill his spot on the roster. Jax threw a pair of scoreless innings during his one appearance with Triple-A St. Paul.
