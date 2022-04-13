News
Bill could force St. Louis County to rethink EV charging station plans
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Legislature has waded into the battle of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in St. Louis County.
Right now, St. Louis County law requires businesses and organization to install a certain number of EV charging stations at new projects. It could run $8,000 per station.
But the state legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy of south St. Louis County, would require the county to foot the bill for all the EV charging stations that it requires on new projects. That could ultimately add up to tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers.
The measure has already passed the House and is now in the Senate. Murphy calls the county’s EV law unfair. He’s hoping his legislation would force St. Louis County to take a big step back.
“This does not have anything to do with safety or welfare or health,” Murphy said. “What it has to do with is a green new deal or a political agenda that they’re now making businesses pay for. I call it government extortion”
FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team first reported on this deal last month. Kanisha Minor called Elliott Davis after she couldn’t get the county’s approval to open her new business. A county ordinance required her to install an EV charging station because she was opening a new business at a location that had been used for something else before. She couldn’t afford $8,000 for an charging station.
Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, who spondosred the county’s EV law, did make some changes to her law. She added a number of exemptions to small businesses like Kanisha Minor’s. Her revised law passed weeks ago but won’t take effect until April 14.
But Councilman Mark Harder said it’s not good enough. He’s introduced his own bill to repeal Dunnaway’s law altogether.
”My legislation would be to end it,” Harder said. “It would repeal it”
He said the effort by Murphy in Jefferson City is one more reason to scrap Dunnaway’s law
St. Charles woman waits more than a year for cellphone refund
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The allure of a new phone led Mary Shawki to T-Mobile. But the contract she signed in March of last year for two iPhones wound up being more than she bargained for.
“The bills came, and I just went, ‘Oh my goodness gracious,'” she said. “It was unbelievable how much money it was. When my mom saw it, she nearly had a heart attack.”
Mary said she immediately contacted T-Mobile to cancel the plan and sent back the phones two days after they arrived. She still has a copy of the return shipping label.
“I’ve talked to representatives. I’ve talked to supervisors. I’ve talked to many different types of people,” said Shawki.
T-Mobile slowly reduced the amount it said Mary owed, but the bills continued to arrive. More than a year later, Mary said she’s still waiting for a $482.33 refund.
Mary and her mother, Afaf, said they’re at their wit’s end.
“When she’s sad, when she’s frustrated, I get frustrated for her because I’m her mother. What more can we do? It’s been a year,” said Shawki.
The mom and daughter called FOX 2’s Contact 2 team for help. We talked to T-Mobile, and a representative said the company’s customer care team would investigate it. A little more than a week later, relief arrived at the Shawki’s home in the form of a money card.
Shawki said she’s “overjoyed” with the results.
“I very much appreciated that you helped me,” she told Colombo. “God bless you and everything you do.”
Humbling high praise after another rewarding resolution.
Kyrie Irving lights up Barclays Center despite challenge of playing during Ramadan: ‘To play an NBA game like that? He’s different’
Kyrie Irving would like to keep it private.
Ramadan for him is a spiritual journey to be shared exclusively between himself and God. So when basketball fans on social media refer to him as “Ramadan Kyrie” between April 1 and May 1, Irving appreciates the recognition, but it’s a sacred period of time.
“It’s the protection I feel for my brothers and sisters that are doing the same with me,” he said after the Nets’ play-in victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be able to do it and still be able to perform.”
But the question only intensifies as Irving’s game improves. How is a professional athlete playing an up-and-down game like basketball supposed to survive — let alone thrive — during these conditions?
Those who observe Ramadan do not eat or drink while the sun is up. The sun, for example, rose sometime around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday and didn’t set until 7:30 p.m. The Nets had an early tipoff on Tuesday at 7 p.m., which meant Irving — who would usually be spotted eating fruit and drinking water on his first trip to the bench — couldn’t consume anything until the second quarter.
Yet somehow, his focus was sharpened. Irving didn’t miss until his 12th shot. He finished the game 12-of-15 from the field for 34 points to go with 12 assists. It was as if he never missed a step, as if he had eaten the perfect pregame meal.
“Everybody who does Ramadan and is playing through it, you’ve gotta commend them while they’re going through it,” said Irving’s superstar teammate Kevin Durant. “That’s tough to do, especially when you have a job like this. So many people [are] sacrificing to get closer to a higher power, I respect that.
“But to play an NBA game like that? The last week or so? That shows that he’s a different human being. Hopefully he keeps it up. He was great tonight.”
Irving isn’t alone. At least not in NBA history. Ex-Knicks and Celtics big man Enes Kanter is Muslim and plays while fasting for Ramadan. NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also observed Ramadan while playing NBA games. Both logged some of their best performances during the period of fasting.
For Irving, the day starts earlier than 5:35 in the morning. He has to go through his routine and make sure to fuel his body before the sun rises. As an added curveball, the sun rises earlier and sets later every passing day for the month of April.
“It’s not easy by any stretch of the imagination,” he said on Tuesday. “So, you can’t really take any moment for granted during the day. I don’t really have time or the attention to give. I come in here and I just pay attention to the details and remind myself that I’m breathing and that’s enough.”
For Irving, there is an increased sense of gratitude.
“It really simplifies life,” he said. “And puts it in a greater perspective.”
Whether or not he can sustain perfect or near-perfect shooting remains to be seen. In the 14 regular-season games he played during Ramadan last season (April 12 to May 12), Irving averaged 25.9 points and 6.7 assists on 47% shooting from the field, 39% shooting from three and 95.5% shooting from the foul line. In the 38 games he played before Ramadan, he averaged 27.6 points and six assists on 51% shooting from the field, 39.8% shooting from downtown and 90.7% shooting from the foul line.
Ramadan, however, isn’t about basketball or shooting efficiency or advanced metrics. It’s about one’s own spiritual journey with God, a journey that extends well outside of the workplace.
“I just have respect for all you guys [media] in here, and everyone who came into the arena, and being able to show up and play well,” said Irving. “The day starts at 5:35 in the morning or even before that. You can’t really think about being hungry or anything like that. It’s just a fun journey. I’m enjoying it. Again, I’m not alone at this.”
A heart named ‘Tank’ saves life of superintendent in O’Fallon, Illinois
O’FALLON, Ill. — A school superintendent in the Metro East said she owes her life to a new friend that she calls “Tank.”
It’s been11 months since Darcy Benway, the Superintendent of O’Fallon Township High School District 203, underwent heart transplant surgery.
“When I was transplanted, I made a vow that I was going to remember my donor,” she said. “So, I named my heart ‘Tank.’ It seemed like we had just been through a war together. Tank seemed appropriate.”
Benway, 57, has been a superintendent in O’Fallon for 15 years — but her 14th year was nearly her last.
Last spring, the healthy and fit mother of two and former collegiate champion swimmer at the University of Kansas was working from a Barnes-Jewish Hospital bed, connected to a machine working in the place of her dying heart.
Dr. Joel Schilling, the medical director of Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center’s heart program, put her on the transplant list after medications failed to correct a rare, deadly form of heart inflammation called Giant Cell Myocarditis.
“She was able to get her heart within three days of listing, which was important because she was on a very temporary support system, which doesn’t last but a week or two at most to keep someone alive,” Schilling said.
After the six-hour surgery, the medical team gave Benway a read-out of Tank beating inside of her. They let her listen through a stethoscope.
“It was,” Dr. Benway said, pausing to hold back tears, “probably the best sound I ever heard in my life at that point.”
The Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center’s heart program is the only heart transplant center in the St. Louis region and one of nation’s busiest.
“To see folks come from as close to death as you can possibly be and then six months later, they’re living a normal life. That’s pretty amazing to witness. It’s part of the blessing of getting to do what I do,” Schilling said.
The medical team performs 40-50 heart transplants and sustains life in another 50 plus heart patients through the use of mechanical devices every year, Schilling said.
Benway, who grew up in Edwardsville, is now training to resume 5K runs and planning for her son’s wedding this summer thanks to Tank.
“’Tank and I now do everything together,” she smiled. “I would not be sitting here talking to you today if it weren’t for Tank. I wouldn’t be here.”
Benway called the Washington University and Barnes-Jewish medical team her “angels.”
“When she told me that was the name all I could do was smile,” Schilling said. “I said that’s a great name for this heart. Let’s keep Tank going well into the future.”
Benway called her donor her hero.
“I know that person was a separate and distinct individual from who I am, who is now a part of me,” Benway said. “They’re heroes. They are the miracles that make like happen for so many people. We need more people to be organ donors. There’s a lot of people waiting.”
She has no information about the donor. She granted an interview to FOX 2 News on one condition: that we share organ donor websites to encourage more people to give the gift of life.
To become an organ donor or simply get more information, visit: www.barnesjewish.org/donatelife or www.organdonor.gov.
