Binance Invests $100M in France Based Startup Incubator Station F
- The business plans to use France as a jumping-off point for its European expansion.
- Binance is putting its expertise and know-how at the service of Station F.
In Paris, the startup campus STATION F has welcomed Binance, a worldwide blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, as the firms join hands. In November, Binance’s founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao “CZ,” announced the launch of the Objective Moon initiative. To make France the center of Europe’s crypto community, Binance invested €100 million in the Startup Incubator.
Binance is dedicated to creating a robust ecosystem around blockchain, Web.3, and the metaverse, CZ stated in an interview. The business plans to use France as a jumping-off point for its European expansion. At STATION F, Binance is putting its expertise and know-how at the service of the most promising new ventures by establishing its early-stage startup assistance program.
Roxanne Varza, Director of STATION F said:
“We are so proud and excited to welcome the leading international player of the web.3 economy to STATION F. For all the people willing to better understand blockchain and crypto, we hope this place will help them to enter the Web.3 world.”
Full Support From Binance Team
Startups chosen for STATION F’s incubation program will have access to VCs, prominent tech businesses, and public authorities for their incubation term (varying). In addition, the BNB Chain, NFT Labs, and Binance Labs teams will also help them create, develop, and enhance their initiatives and ideas. According to the business, other options include working with partners, participating in mentorship programs, and follow-up meetings hosted by Binance France and other key participants in the ecosystem.
Binance exchange has received in-principle approval from Abu Dhabi Global Market to operate as a crypto asset broker. The preliminary nod is a stage closer to full regulatory approval. However, according to Richard Teng, head of Binance Middle East and North Africa, the company still needs to complete the application process.
London-based blockchain game developer, First Light Games completes a $5 million token sale funding round
First Light Games has successfully completed a $5 million private token sale round led by Animoca Brands and Mechanism Capital to develop its play-to-earn mobile-based game, Blast Royale.
In an announcement today, London-based game development firm, First Light Games successfully closed a $5 million private token sale in an effort to boost the development and adoption of its blockchain-based mobile game, Blast Royale. The private token sale was led by top investors in the space including Mechanism Capital and Animoca Brands, a blockchain firm that has already invested in over 150 NFT-related companies over the past year.
The funds raised will be used to continue to develop the game, attract top talent, and grow the game community. Furthermore, the funds will be used to create new features in the game including tournaments and high-stakes Blast Royales, planned to be launched later in the year as First Light Games plans a push into esports.
The private sale also welcomed participation from other top crypto investment companies and angel investors including Dragonfly Capital, DeFiance Capital, Play Ventures Future Fund, Double Peak, Polygon, C² Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, DWeb3, Merit Circle, Ancient 8, and AvocadoDAO. Nick Chong and Santiago R Santos were the notable angel investors in the round.
The presence of top and influential crypto investors in the company sets the foundation for a successful GameFi ecosystem on Blast Royale, Neil McFarland, CEO of First Light Games shared. With a shared vision, the investors aim to make “Blast Royale one of the best gaming titles (in the blockchain space)” and provide gamers with a “compelling and fun gameplay that makes Battle Royale game suitable for the Web3 generation,” Neil added.
Developed in 2021, during the NFT and GameFi boom, Blast Royale offers users a platform to battle in a royale survival match. The gameplay involves 30 players entering the fighting grounds in a ‘last one standing’ competition to win various rewards. Players battle and use their rewards to build up their characters using NFT items won or collected within the game. The players’ meta inventory influences the quality of items carried into a match and the utility of their character.
Blast Royale uses two native tokens, Blast ($BLST), the primary token, and Craft Spice ($CS), the in-game play-and-earn token of the Blast Royale metaverse. The $CS token gives players a wide range of utility within the game including buying enhancing equipment for your character or repairing damaged equipment. Players earn $CS tokens when playing the battle royal matches based on their performance, invested time, and overall effort. The $BLST token is the main token on the Blast Royale marketplace where users can purchase NFTs.
Having invested in over 150 gaming and NFT-related startups, Animoca Brands executive chairman and co-founder, Yat Siu believes Blast Royale will transform the GameFi industry with its “high quality of gameplay”.
“Given the progress so far and the First Light Games team’s strong pedigree of several iconic hit games, we believe that Blast Royale will be an appealing and compelling metaverse entry for a new generation of gamers,” Siu commented.
In a similar breath, the Principal at Mechanism Capital, Eva Wu reaffirmed the company’s goals of investing in the growing crypto gaming industry.
“When a space like crypto gaming is in its infancy, it’s incredibly important to back strong thinkers who shape how the space evolves,” Eva Wu said in an interview. “We’re very excited to work with the team [Blast Royale] to tackle what a play-to-earn world might look like.”
At the end of Q2 2022, the Blast Royale development team is planning on launching a testnet for the game, which, if successful, will usher in the global launch of the game in Q3. Finally, the team has also added a competitive metagame layer to the gaming equipment, giving players strategic agency over the optimal loadout to bring into battle.
Polkadot Price Analysis: April 14
- On April 14, bullish DOT price analysis is at $23.10.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 14, 2022 is $14.19.
- Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 14, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on April 14, 2022 is explained below with a two hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.
Currently, the price of DOT is $18.23. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.30, $23.10 and the buy level of DOT is $19. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $14.19 and the sell level of DOT is $17.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Eurus-Based MappedSwap to Award 800,000 MST in a One-Month Campaign
MappedSwap, a high-performance decentralized swapping protocol supporting up to 10X leverage for on-chain margin trading, will award 800,000 MST to its global community in a month-long campaign from April 13, 2022.
According to the DEX, the campaign’s objective is to popularize some of the protocol’s exciting features, including a staking feature suitable for preserving value during a steep bear market and a non-hierarchical referral program designed to draw maximum benefit for participating users.
600,000 MST For a Social Media Campaign
As part of the campaign, MappedSwap will be offering 600,000 MST in a social media promotion where 50,000 users drawn from the Twitter and YouTube communities will be rewarded for completing simple tasks. To stand a chance to win a part of the 600,000 MST, users on Twitter will be required first to follow the trading protocol. Afterward, they have to like and retweet MappedSwap’s promotional tweet, tagging three friends as they spread out the message.
The exchange aims to tap on the all-important network effect generated from the thousands of users on Twitter, helping reach out the prospective users who will then connect to the platform enjoying the high performance of the secure, low-fee on-chain margin trading protocol. In the last step, users will also have to watch a YouTube video and share a mystery code.
MappedSwap requires participating users to complete all the steps in this campaign to qualify for the free $12 worth of MST. Winners will be notified via Telegram after a 24-hour verification period.
200,000 MST For Active Traders and Promoters of MappedSwap’s Referral Program
In the second part of the MappedSwap campaign, the protocol will seek to distribute 200,000 MST to participants. Users will complete any of the three steps offered in this campaign. Specifically, in the first step, users may choose to share the MappedSwap referral program link to users on Twitter and stand a chance to win 5 USDM. This slot is only open for the first 10,000 users and will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The second and third steps will be available for 4,000 and 1,000 traders, respectively. There, active traders will be required to maintain their position on the leaderboard for a chance to receive rewards from the prize pool.
MappedSwap is a Superior Margin Trading Protocol with a 10X Leverage
Traders will experience the distinguishing features of MappedSwap. Interested traders will plug into the trading protocol using the Eurus Wallet or MetaMask since the underlying blockchain anchoring MappedSwap is EVM-compatible.
MappedSwap is one of the most funded trading DEXes allowing up to 10X leverage. Notably, traders can take loans. If they repay within one hour, the loan will be interest-free.
At the same time, MappedSwap has one of the industry’s lowest slippage tolerances of less than 0.01 percent. Furthermore, because of the highly scalable Eurus blockchain, MappedSwap’s transactions settle in less than two seconds.
Lucrative Staking and Referral Program
However, most importantly, the second campaign highlights MappedSwap’s lucrative referral program.
By adopting a non-hierarchical model, referrers can earn up to 40 percent rebates for every user who subscribes without necessarily trading and up to 80 percent for successful conversion.
Meanwhile, users who choose to stake their MST earn 100 percent + 20 percent extra APY during the promotional period. Staked MST can be withdrawn over 50 weeks, while the extra 20 percent can be withdrawn anytime.
