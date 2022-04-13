Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
CeFi Platform Celsius Restricts Yield Rewards To Only Accredited Investors In U.S.
Celsius has been positioned as one of the leading yield-generating CeFi platforms on the market, battling neck-and-neck with other dedicated CeFi platforms such as BlockFi and Nexo. Their positioning is seemingly weakened this week, certainly with retail investors, as the platform sent out an announcement to all users and released a public announcement that new funds supplied – even from existing accounts – into Celsius’ platform would no longer be eligible to earn yield unless they are accredited investors.
Let’s look at what we know from today’s release, and the events that have led up to today’s announcement.
Celsius & Regulatory Challenges In The States
Celsius released an announcement on their company Twitter channel, and founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky offered up a similar thread of information on Twitter. However, neither channel offers much transparency behind the reasoning around the move, which has largely been credited by speculators to be the result of increased SEC scrutiny.
1/ @CelsiusNetwork is launching a Custody solution for our US users and introducing some changes to our services. Read on to learn about what’s changing and why…
— Alex Mashinsky (@Mashinsky) April 12, 2022
In the company’s official blog post on the matter, there was also little clarity on the why behind these changes. What we do know is that these changes were unlikely to be made at the behest of Celsius on their own, as the end result is more barriers to entry for retail consumers. It’s unclear the specific needs to be an accreditted investor on the Celsius platform. The company utilizes VerifyInvestor.com, which typically charges $70 per individual for a verification application. While Celsius is apparently eating the cost of verification, will small crypto users be verified? Large questions loom, and it’s likely that many will elect not to even attempt verification. The platform will roll-out it’s ‘Custody’ feature as it’s replacement for swapping, borrowing, and transferring tokens. However, the ‘Earn’ feature was undoubtedly a major drive for Celsius’ existing business.
Celsius offers a native platform token to earn boosted rewards, but to date has been unable to offer the token to U.S. users. These restrictions are seemingly progressing this week for United States-based customers. | Source: CEL-USD on TradingView.com
Related Reading | Bitcoin Data: Number Of Active Entities Remain In Bear Market Channel
A Buildup Of SEC Criticism?
Last year, we covered numerous stories of regulatory pressure applied to Celsius, BlockFi and the like. The pressure has largely come on a state-by-state basis, and certainly hasn’t been limited to Celsius. However, it seems that state pressures are still a major factor, as Celsius has specified in today’s report that there would still be limitations on availability surrounding it’s new ‘Custody’ product. Impacts of today’s report are limited solely to U.S.-based users.
Where we go from here remains to be seen.
Related Reading | How Shiba Inu Soared 20% On Robinhood Listing, Watch Out For Volatility
Blockchain
How Shiba Inu Soared 20% On Robinhood Listing, Watch Out For Volatility
Popular brokerage firm Robinhood listed Shiba Inu (SHIB) for its users. After months of rumors about this listing, the platform made it official via its official Twitter handle.
Related Reading | Robinhood To Roll Out Crypto Wallets To 1,000 Users In Phase One
In addition, the platform announced a $100,000 crypto giveaway to incentive Shiba Inu (SHIB) adoption. Users have a chance at winning a portion of the price by interacting with Robinhood via Twitter.
We dropped new crypto 👀
And we’re giving away $100K of it. Quote tweet this tweet with your Robinhood Username (@ included!) to get some 🪙 #RobinhoodCrypto
The first 10K quote tweets will receive $10 of SHIB. pic.twitter.com/0jsBKYfJvw
— Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) April 12, 2022
The announcement had a positive impact on the price of SHIB and the prices for Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Compound (COMP). Immediately after, the cryptocurrency began an upward trend from its yearly lows.
Data from CoinGecko indicates that SHIB rose from $0.00002000 to $0.00002680, at the time of writing. This represents more than a 20% increase in the last 24-hours compared to a 1% profit in the past week.
As expected, with the price bump, the cryptocurrency experienced an increase in volatility and its trading volume. This could provide dangerous conditions for market participants.
Research firm Santiment records a 30% pump for Shiba Inu (SHIB) making it the best performer of the crypto listed today on Robinhood. Santiment noted:
Shiba Inu, Solana, Polygon, and Compound were all listed on #Robinhood today. Notably, $SHIB saw the biggest increase in interest, with a +30% pump. Trading volume is high, and all four of these assets should be expected to have very high volatility.
Additional data provided by Material Indicators (MI) records an increase in buying pressure from retail investors (yellow in the chart below) and from investors with bids orders of around $100,000. The latter seems to be exercising great influence over SHIB’s price action.
Other investors classes (in green and red) with smaller asks orders have been selling into SHIB’s current rally. In the short term, large investors need to push the price to about $0.000028 to potentially see an extension of the bullish momentum.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) To See Launch Of More Use Cases
In support of the bulls, the team behind Shiba Inu announced the launch of the first stage of their Metaverse project. This stage has been dubbed Bid Event and will enable LEASH and SHIBOSHI holders to become early investors.
In order to participate, users must connect their wallets to the SHIB.io website. In addition, the community will see more use cases for SHIB.
Related Reading | Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 50% To ATH Amid Robinhood Rumors
As the team behind the project claimed, the token will be used in their native Metaverse platform for users to perform activities, rename land plots, and lease land. These use cases will burn a certain amount of SHIB which could contribute to the bullish momentum.
Blockchain
Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
- Matsercard applies for 15 trademarks.
- The two circles, and ‘Priceless’ taglines included.
- All these filings are towards their race into Metaverse and NFTs.
Nothing to be surprised in the current world, with everyone jumping into the Metaverse and Non Fungible Token (NFT) race. One of the world’s most used and predominant payment platforms, Mastercard has always enticed itself into the crypto industry for a long time.
With one of the most daring steps, the Mastercard has officially applied for patent rights of 15 different attributes. All these 15 attributes clearly depict the dashing entry of Mastercard into the NFT and Metaverse sector.
The 15 Application Fillings
Accordingly, the US Patent and Trademark has received 15 applications from the payment and finance giant Mastercard. All these 15 applications are all based upon various attributes of the firm. This includes the Mastercard Logo, the ‘Priceless’ tagline and also the two red and yellow circles.
In spite of all this, the team from Mastercard states that all these are solely towards their further development all linked with digital assets and the digital world. Moreover, all their applications clearly depict their strategic move towards the Metaverse and the NFT sector.
And so, they agree and reveal their certain plans including promoting payment methods in Metaverse to be allahabad depicted with Mastercard upon the virtual world. Apart from all this, Mastercard has previously deployed about 500 employees to promote cryptocurrency as well as NFTs. In addition, Mastercard has previously even enabled payment services for NFTs upon the new NFT platform sector of Coinbase too.
The competition is quite expected to be severe with the American Express and the Visa, all making their own application filings for their own trademarks, all targeted for the same purpose though.
Blockchain
SHIB Shoots up 35% Upon Listing in Robinhood!
- SHIB gets listed upon the Robinhood trading platform.
- Surges a massive 35% within 24 hours.
- High trend for SHIB reflects the near future.
It’s been quite a time since Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed such surges. The last time SHIB had a good upwards graph was on 6th,February 2022, almost two months back. This is only upon taking into consideration the daily 24 hours surges.
In such terms, on 12th April, 2022, SHIB hit a massive 35% increase just within 24 hours, reaching a high price of $0.00003. Upon analysis, it is highly evident that the major reason for such surge up for the SHIB goes to its listing in the global trading platform, Robinhood.
The Surge and Further On
The dog-meme based coin and the direct rival to the first meme coin, the Dogecoin (DOGE), got listed by Robinhood, one of the most prominent global trading platforms, based in America. As a result of this listing, the SHIB moved up rapidly reaching a high of 35%, within just 24 hours.
SHIB being one of the most remarkable crypto for the year 2021, has not seen to the elats half of what it underwent in 2021. This is not exceptional only for SHIB, but for the majority of cryptos. As this is the direct result of its listing in Robinhood, the high tide is expected to remain for a period.
Moreover, the Robinhood platform has about 10 million users and accounts active spread all over the world. With many ups and downs throughout the year 2021, Robinhood is indeed all geared up for the year 2022, with the launch of its own wallet.
And so, in a notion to expand itself, it has also accepted numerous altcoins throughout 2022. There’s no doubt why SHIB surged up immediately after the listing. Indeed, this has been the same way for the prominent crypots like the Bitcoin (BTC) and the Ethereum (ETH), while they got listed on Robinhood.
