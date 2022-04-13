News
Chicago Bulls’ playoff schedule — with times and TV — announced for 1st-round series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The first-round playoff schedule has been set for the No. 6 seed Chicago Bulls vs. the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks.
The best-of-seven series will start at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with TV coverage on TNT.
Here’s the schedule for the entire series, with times and TV (all times Central):
- Game 1: Bulls at Bucks, 5:30 p.m. (TNT)
- Game 2: Bulls at Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
- Game 3: Bucks at Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Game 4: Bucks at Bulls, noon (ABC)
- Game 5: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
- Game 6: Bucks at Bulls, TBD
- Game 7: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games.
- Jan. 22: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
- March 4: Bucks 118, Bulls 112
- March 22: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
- April 5: Bulls 127, Bulls 106
This will be the Bulls’ first postseason appearance in five years.
Dolphins filled offseason receiver need with speed; are they done at the position?
The Miami Dolphins had to add wide receivers this offseason to arm quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with pass-catching targets. They addressed the need by landing the NFL’s fastest and one of the most productive at the position.
Trading for former Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill and signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension to ensure he is paired with budding wideout Jaylen Waddle gives the Dolphins what is likely the NFL’s fastest duo.
Slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, was also signed in free agency, presenting the likely three-wide lineup the Dolphins will often trot out, with Hill and Waddle.
The addition of two capable receivers this offseason made longtime Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker dispensable. Miami traded him within the division to the New England Patriots, along with a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft, for a 2023 third-round selection. The transaction ended the longest active tenure on Miami’s roster at the time, with Parker a 2015 first-round pick.
Before the moves made, wide receiver was a position to key in on when analyzing what the Dolphins might do in the upcoming draft, especially with either their late-first-round pick, No. 29, or second-round selection at 50. In a way, they did address receiver with those picks as both were shipped to Kansas City in the deal that acquired Hill, a Pro Bowler in all six of his seasons with the Chiefs.
Now, if they still pick one with either their third-, fourth- or one of two seventh-round selections, it would more so be for depth and a developmental piece, rather than a player needed to contribute immediately.
The speed on the outside will give Tagovailoa a chance to find receivers open deep, if his arm is up to it coming off his multiple injuries that date back to college at Alabama and if the offensive line, that now has top left tackle Terron Armstead, gives those plays the time to develop.
It, too, can create ample run-after-catch production if Tagovailoa can be efficient underneath getting the ball to Hill and Waddle in an offense under new coach Mike McDaniel that should also feature an improved rushing attack.
“[Hill] is such a unique talent,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said when he spoke at NFL meetings in late March. “For what Mike and I were talking about what we needed on our offense, for those dynamic catch-and-runs — obviously, with Waddle, we added Cedrick Wilson — and then, arguably, Tyreek is the best run-after-catch receiver in the league.”
Adding more yards after catch to his game is something Waddle said on the I Am Athlete Podcast, which the South Florida Sun Sentinel participated in, he wants to do in his second season after his rookie-record 104 receptions only barely got him into quadruple digits in receiving yards, 1,015.
Parker’s departure leaves a bit of a void for a possession receiver on the outside that goes up and makes contested catches over defenders. That can be filled, in part, with tight end Mike Gesicki, who often lines up in the slot or on the boundary, back on a franchise tag.
Preston Williams, now entering his fourth season and, like Parker, an oft-injured pass catcher, could provide that presence when healthy and effective. Miami re-signed the 6-foot-5 target this offseason after his production has dropped in each of his past two seasons to the point of coming up with just six receptions for 71 yards in 2021.
Lynn Bowden, after he missed the entire 2021 season on injured reserve, is an upstart candidate to come back with a strong 2022. In his last five games as a rookie in 2020, Bowden totaled 27 receptions for 212 yards.
If the Dolphins don’t add another wide receiver either in the draft or otherwise before training camp, Williams, Bowden and Trent Sherfield, whom Miami acquired in free agency after he played in McDaniel’s offense with the San Francisco 49ers could form the 4-5-6 combination behind Hill, Waddle and Wilson.
The team also has River Cracraft, Cody Core and DeVonte Dedmon as receivers on the roster during the offseason workout program that could compete for a spot on the roster come training camp.
Dodgers outlast Twins 7-2 on rainy night at Target Field
What had been a well-pitched game early spiraled quickly out of control in the eighth inning for the Twins on Tuesday night thanks to a bevy of walks, poor defense and a Dodgers lineup that is too good not to capitalize on mistakes.
Six runs and three relievers later, the Twins found themselves staring at a large deficit, just minutes before the skies opened up, forcing a rain delay that lasted nearly an hour and a half. When the two teams resumed, the Dodgers sealed a 7-2 victory over the Twins in the early minutes of Wednesday morning.
The Twins (2-3), who tied the game up in the fifth inning thanks to a Dodgers (2-2) error, met a similar fate three innings later. After a pair of walks — one from Emilio Pagán, the other from Caleb Thielbar — Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner sent a ball towards Luis Arraez at third.
Instead of two outs — or at least one — the ball rolled under Arraez’s glove and the go-ahead run came around to score. Another walk followed, and in came reliever Jhon Romero, who promptly allowed an RBI single to Justin Turner and two-run double to Will Smith. As the inning continued to unravel for the Twins, another run scored on an Arraez error in which the third baseman simply fell down and another followed on a Gavin Lux single.
In total, Twins pitchers issued nine walks in the game, most coming in the later innings.
“It’s a good, healthy challenge to go out there and face that team, because they are going to make you make very good pitches over and over again,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “If you find the middle of the zone, they’ll probably put a good swing on it. If you’re out of the zone, they don’t expand very much, so I think it’s that, and then you add the weather in on top of it and that’s probably why the walks are showing up.”
It was a tough end for the Twins, who had pitched well early in the game, getting a nice effort to kick things off from veteran starter Chris Archer in his Twins debut.
The righty, whom the Twins signed late in camp on March 28, cruised through his four-inning outing, and finished with an enthusiastic reaction — a chest slap mixed with some skipping and yelling — after striking out Justin Turner looking to end the fourth inning.
“I haven’t felt healthy in some time. I had a lot of friends and family here. The team has done a good job of helping me understand what makes me great,” Archer said. “(Pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) has instilled the utmost confidence in me, and it was just a moment where I was just like really excited.”
The Twins were excited by what they saw from Archer, too.
Archer touched 95 on the radar gun twice, his velocity up on average from where it was during his injury-ravaged 2021 season and afterward, he said he hasn’t felt this good in over two years.
“It’s actually fun for me to look up and it puts a smile on my face watching him pitch the way he’s pitching right now and we’re going to keep him going,” Baldelli said. “It was a very good start today against a very good team. We were pleased with every aspect of it.”
After four sharp innings, he made way for rookie Josh Winder.
While it looked as if Winder might have been on track to win the fifth starter spot out of camp, the Twins instead signed Archer, relegating the rookie to the bullpen. In his debut Tuesday, he tossed one inning of relief.
Winder struck out the first batter he saw, Smith, looking with a little help from catcher Ryan Jeffers, who framed the third strike nicely. But the rest of the inning wasn’t quite as easy for the Twins’ No. 7 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) who then walked the next two batters and later saw them advance to second and third on a double steal.
One run, Cody Bellinger, came around to score to give the Dodgers the lead at the time. The Twins would tie it up in the fifth inning when Arraez, pinch hitting at the time, grounded what looked like it would be a double play toward Trea Turner at short. Instead, he seemed to slip and flipped the ball over Lux’s head at second, allowing Max Kepler to score.
That was the only run for the Twins until the eighth inning on a day where they were limited to just five hits, two of them doubles from Carlos Correa.
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with receivers. This is one of the deepest positions in the 2022 draft, but the caliber of the top-end receivers doesn’t match last year’s class, which was highlighted by Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. However, there could be quite a few third-day gems the Dolphins could select with either their late third-round pick or their fourth-round selection to develop for the future.
Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson
Wilson is explosive at the line of scrimmage, and has the initial quickness to create separation in press coverage. He leaps and high-points the ball with ease and has the hand-eye coordination to track off-the-mark throws. What he needs to do is prove he’s a downfield receiver who can occupy a safety. If he can’t, then he’ll become a possession receiver and not an X receiver in the NFL.
Arkansas’ Treylon Burks
Burk’s size (6-3, 225), speed and physicality set him apart from most of the receivers in this draft because it allows him to impose his will against smaller cornerbacks. His game is similar to Titans receiver A.J. Brown, which indicates that he could become a dynamic slot receiver, and a gadget player as a rookie.
Alabama’s Jameson Williams
Williams used his one season at Alabama to prove he’s an explosive playmaker, a receiver who possesses both the run-after-catch ability to get extra yards, and the speed to take the top off a defense. The fact he tore his ACL in the national championship game this year means he could spend the first half of the 2022 season rehabbing and working to regain his speed.
Ohio State’s Chris Olave
The Buckeyes have been churning out route-running savants because of their position coach Brian Hartline, who spent most of his career in the NFL with the Dolphins, and Olave is the next Buckeye in line to become a Day 1 starter. Olave, who scored 35 touchdowns in his four seasons, is a smooth route runner who is excellent at adjusting to off-target throws.
USC’s Drake London
London is a multi-sport athlete who uses his basketball skill set to high-point balls. He’s big (6-foot-5), has strong hands and flashes excellent body control. Problem is, he’s not a refined route runner and needs to be coached up in the NFL. His film is hard to evaluate because he benefitted from a ton of free release playing in the Pac-12.
Best of the Rest
Penn State’s Jahan Dotson might be the most sure-handed receiver in this draft. He could develop into a true No. 1 playmaker in the right offense. Alabama’s John Metchie III is a catch-and-run threat who manufactures tough yardage. Georgia’s George Pickens, Purdue’s David Bell, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Miami’s Charleston Rambo, SMU’s Danny Gray and Reggie Roberson Jr. all have the talent to become NFL starters.
Class Grade: B+
Considering receiver is the deepest position in this watered-down 2022 draft class it’s hard to be critical of the talent available. Especially when we consider that receivers selected in the later rounds — if not undrafted — routinely thrive in the NFL. Often times it’s about finding the right fit for the offensive system, and this draft is filled options. There are speedsters who stretch the field. Slot receivers who have a knack for getting open, route-running specialist and big-body types. It all comes down to what a team is looking for.
Teams in need
This is the type of draft where a team might select a receiver even though they don’t need one because of how weak this draft class is overall. The Jets, Patriots, Packers, Bears, Browns, Colts, Falcons, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Chiefs would benefit from taking one early. The Raiders, Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys and Chargers might select one in the later rounds to supplement their already solid receiver units.
Dolphins’ focus
With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson and Mike Gesicki (a tight end, who mostly served as a slot receiver the past three seasons) the Dolphins have enough frontline receivers on the roster. What the Dolphins lack is a youngster to develop because Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. have each had their development stalled for one reason or another. Adding another receiver to this unit could be beneficial, especially if he possesses some skills as a returner.
