News
Chicago Cubs’ vision is playing out early: Seiya Suzuki’s power and effective pitching from offseason signings
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross had been banished from the dugout and clubhouse, forced to watch Tuesday’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates from elsewhere in PNC Park.
Ross served a one-game suspension from Saturday’s incident involving right-hander Keegan Thompson intentionally hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. That meant as soon as the pregame on-field festivities ended for the Pirates’ home opener, Ross had to find somewhere away from the Cubs to watch the game.
He didn’t wait long to rejoin his team, greeting the players as they entered the visitors’ clubhouse after securing a 2-1 win over the Pirates.
Ross’ voice boomed into the hallway, clearly fired up after the Cubs’ all-around win.
“Attaboy!” Ross said, greeting Seiya Suzuki and interpreter Toy Matsushita, the last people in after finishing a postgame interview on the field. Suzuki’s torrid start to his rookie season included driving in both Cubs runs with his first multi-homer game in the majors.
He won a six-pitch battle against Pirates left-hander José Quintana in the fifth for the first run. Suzuki slugged a full-count elevated fastball over the right-center-field wall.
In his next at-bat in the seventh, Suzuki jumped an inside fastball on the second pitch from Pirates reliever Anthony Banda. The Cubs right fielder has three home runs in his last two games.
“He’s good,” acting manager Andy Green said. “I mean, it’s not rocket science. He can flat swing the bat. He’s really done a good job of controlling the strike zone.”
Suzuki is the only major-league player with eight-plus RBIs and four-plus walks in his first four career games since RBIs became an official stat in 1920, according to STATS.
“He’s been extremely impressive to everybody,” Cubs starter Drew Smyly said. “That’s what’s caught my eye the most: He doesn’t chase. He waits for the pitcher to come to him and he’s got a really pretty swing. He’s the real deal.”
The Cubs’ first four games could not have played out much better. All four starters pitched at least five innings coming out of the shortened spring training. They have a combined 0.89 ERA (two runs in 20⅓ innings) with seven walks and 16 strikeouts the first turn through.
Smyly was the least built up, yet his effectiveness allowed him to pitch five innings. The Pirates managed just three hits off the lefty. The Cubs’ five pitchers — Smyly, Chris Martin, Ethan Roberts, Mychal Givens and David Robertson — did not issue a walk in the win.
Smyly relied on a three-pitch mix — curveball, four-seam fastball and cutter — to keep the Pirates in check. He thought about incorporating the changeup he worked on in the offseason, but he wanted the Pirates to show they could hit his curveball first. They didn’t do much against the pitch, which generated six whiffs and had just one hit off it.
“They were extremely aggressive swinging early and often,” Smyly said. “I did a pretty good job landing my off-speed for strikes, throwing cutters in for strikes and curveballs away for strikes and just keeping them off balance.”
It’s early — obligatory small sample size in full effect — but the Cubs are playing the type of games this roster was built for. They have generally done well putting the ball in play and limiting strikeouts from too many spots in the lineup. The relievers they signed during camp have been pretty solid, particularly Givens and Robertson in the eighth and ninth innings.
Their infield defense has held up behind a contact-dominant rotation. On Tuesday that meant shortstop Nico Hoerner unleashing another jump throw from the hole to nail Ke’Bryan Hayes at first for the second out of the third. It kept the potential tying run, a leadoff double by Roberto Pérez, at second base.
Smyly said the sequence was a huge turning point for his outing.
“The play Nico made, that was insane,” Smyly said. “I thought he was going to put it in his back pocket and then he jumped up and threw it and Hayes, he’s not slow, so for him to make that play was incredible.”
Smyly induced 11 groundouts and the defense held up.
“We’ve been really aggressive moving our infielders around early in the season, and so far we’ve been good,” said Green, who also serves as the Cubs infield coach. “But we’ve also been a little bit lucky. Stuff’s been going right at us and when it hasn’t, Nico makes plays like he did today.
“The way we get the ball on the ground with that rotation, it’s going to be huge for us if we keep that up.”
The Cubs don’t have much wiggle room for things to go wrong. The bullpen must hold up as Ross and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy figure out which pitchers best fit certain roles. While the Cubs needed Suzuki’s two home runs to win Tuesday, the offense has shown it can move runners and score without solely relying on the long ball. Too often last year the Cubs featured a boom-or-bust lineup.
Again, it’s very early in a 162-game season. But there are signs the Cubs possess some interesting pieces for 2022 and beyond.
()
News
Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has ‘big vision’
Brevyn Spann-Ford stood in front of a line of TV cameras and a gaggle of reporters for the first time Tuesday. It was a sign of a changing of the guard at the Gophers’ tight end position and the heightened expectations that will be thrust on the fifth-year player come fall.
The 6-foot-7 St. Cloud native recently talked about what he wants in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s office.
“He has a really big vision for himself on where he wants to go,” Ciarrocca shared. “My comment back to him was, ‘You need to show me you are willing to do the work that it’s going to take to get there.’ He was like, “Coach, I will.”
Spann-Ford has done that, Ciarrocca relayed after the seventh spring practice. As for the exact “vision,” Spann-Ford directed it back to being there for his teammates.
Spann-Ford will need to assume the mantle of blocking tight end, which Ko Kieft established, and build on the promise as a pass-catcher. Spann Ford had 23 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown, including a stunning 48-yard reception where he hurdled an Indiana defender in a 35-14 win last November.
UP AND DOWN KALIAKMANIS
Backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis brought practice to a standstill Tuesday as head coach P.J. Fleck had a one-on-one conversation with him. On the next play, Kaliakmanis threw a roughly 25-yard dart to freshman Ike White in the corner of the end zone. Then Kaliakmanis was tagged with a penalty and had a pass over the middle broken up by safety Michael Dixon.
That’s the rollercoaster life for a second-year QB, but it’s his upside behind incumbent Tanner Morgan that went into Ciarroccaa’s decision to return to Minnesota after two years away.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that when I decided to come back here that I didn’t think about him and having an opportunity to work with him,” said Ciarrocca, who helped recruit Kaliakmanis before taking a job at Penn State in December 2019.
KEY ABSENCES
Notable players out of Tuesday’s practice: offensive tackle JJ Guedet, cornerback Terell Smith and receiver Lemeke Brockington. They were also out for the previous open practice last week. The absence of Guedet was the most glaring with the Gophers needing to replace four starting offensive linemen from last season, including both tackles.
STARTING O-LINE
Center John Michael Schmitz, the only returning starter up front, had injured his lower leg in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl but avoided a serious setback to be able to anchor the O-line in spring ball.
On Tuesday, the other starters appeared to be right tackle Martes Lewis, right guard Chuck Filiaga, left tackle Axel Ruschmeyer and left tackle Aireontae Ersery. Filiaga is a Michigan transfer.
The need for tackle/guard Quinn Carroll to arrive is apparent; the Edina native is finishing classes at Notre Dame and is expected to join the program in June.
‘DANGEROUS’ SAFETIES
Jordan Howden has started 36 career games and Tyler Nubin 20; that vast experience has led to a strong chemistry at the back of the Gophers’ defense.
“I can give him a little hand signal, and he knows exactly what it means,” Nubin said last week. “I don’t have to do anything crazy, just to know he’s going to do his job always. We got that trust factor between us. It’s going to be dangerous this year.”
News
College baseball: Gophers rally late to top Tommies
The University of Minnesota baseball team overcame a slow start Tuesday, scoring runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat St. Thomas 2-1 at Siebert Field.
The Tommies scored the first run of the game during the second inning, when left fielder Brigs Richartz hit an infield single and a sacrifice bunt got him to second base. He wound up scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jake Porter.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the seventh inning, Minnesota’s bats woke up. A two-out, pinch-hit single by Kyle Bork tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.
The Gophers took the lead for good in the eighth inning after a Jack Kelly double into the left field corner scored Brett Bateman.
The game ended with the Tommies’ Kyle Halverson just one base away from tying the game. Minnesota closer Will Semb struck out the next hitter, forced a ground ball to second base, and closed out the game for his second save of the season.
Minnesota left-hander Jack Liffrig got the start, going four innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. He was replaced by Trent Schoeberl, who pitched two innings, allowing just one hit.
Freshman left-hander Tucker Novotny (1-0) then struck out two in his two innings of work, earning his first collegiate win.
Duke Coborn started on the mound for the Tommies, striking out three. Carl Cano followed him, surrendering the game-winning run.
Minnesota next plays a three-game series at Iowa, beginning Friday in Iowa City.
News
Florida man gets 2 years in prison for golf cart thefts in Upper Midwest
FARGO, N.D. — A Florida man linked to dozens of motorized golf cart thefts in the Upper Midwest was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison.
The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson in July 2019 after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo asked for help in solving a series of golf cart thefts starting in 2017 in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Nelson, a former Minnesota resident living in Apollo Beach, Fla., was eventually arrested in June 2020 while he was caught trying to steal golf carts from a dealer in Donalsonville, Ga. He also was carrying preprinted serial number labels and burglary tools, according to court documents.
Investigators say he stole at least 63 golf carts in seven states, worth at least $283,500.
Nelson would typically steal carts in pairs from rural Midwestern golf courses, usually at night. He sold many of the carts under the alias Mason Weber, at a cost of about $2,500 each, court documents show.
Defense attorney Lorelle Moeckel said in a sentencing memorandum that her client was not able to keep his business going and pay his bills. He came up with the idea to steal golf carts to solve his financial problems and “from there it became easier and easier for him to stray from his long held moral compass.”
Nelson pleaded guilty in December to interstate transportation of stolen property. His sentencing calls for him to serve three years of supervised release and pay back about $14,000.
