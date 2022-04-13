News
Chris Finch sees similarities between this year’s Timberwolves and teams from his past
The Timberwolves made a massive leap this season, doubling their regular season win total from a year ago to finish with the seventh-best record in the NBA’s Western Conference.
Such jumps are rare from one season to the next, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has been a part of a couple of similar ilk.
Finch was an assistant coach in Houston when the Rockets won 34 games during the 2010-11 season, then spiked to 45 wins the following season to reach the playoffs.
“A team just trying to take its first step forward, figuring it out,” Finch said. “I think that’s a really good comp.”
That was just the beginning of Houston’s run. Two seasons later, the Rockets were in the Western Conference finals.
Finch said this season also feels like what he experienced in Denver. Finch was on the Nuggets’ bench during the 2016-17 campaign, when Denver rose from irrelevance to win 40 games. A year after that, the Nuggets were in Game 82 with the Timberwolves.
That led to an eventual Western Conference finals berth in 2020.
That’s Finch’s plan for this season, too. That this taste of success leads to consistent feasts in the coming years.
“Obviously we’re really, really excited. Ten games over .500,” Finch said. “Got a chance to get into the playoffs – which no one would’ve predicted at the start of the season, really. Except for our guys in the locker room. They talked about it on Day 1, so credit to them. It’s a good first step.”
Just the first of many to come.
“This needs to be the foundation of what we’re trying to build, and regardless of what happens from here, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve learned about ourselves, places that we need to go and get better and things we need to do better,” Finch said. “That’s the exciting part.”
BEVERLEY’S ADVICE
Patrick Beverley was asked what his advice was to his teammates ahead of this potential postseason push and the emotions that come with it.
“Emotion is going to be there,” admitted the veteran guard, who, unlike his teammates, is oozing with postseason experience. “Crowd is going to be electric, obviously. My biggest thing I told the guys, just don’t change anything.”
Literally, nothing. Stick to your routine, no matter what it is.
“If you like to go to movies before a game, stay with your routine. If you like to drink a couple beers before the game, stay with your routine,” Beverley said.
… Beers?
“Don’t try to re-invent the wheel,” Beverley said. “That was my takeaway from it.”
FINE
Beverley was fined $25,000 for his ejection late in the second quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Chicago in the regular season finale on Sunday at Target Center, the NBA announced.
The ejection was officially for “improper conduct toward a game official.”
News
Nets push past Cavs, move out of Heat’s half of East playoff bracket; Heat open playoffs 1 p.m. Sunday
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets won’t be the Miami Heat’s concern in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
With Tuesday night’s 115-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a play-in game at Barclays Center, the Nets secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven opening round of the playoffs, starting Sunday at TD Garden.
The Cavaliers fell into Friday’s winner-take-all game for the No. 8 seed against the winner of Wednesday night’s No. 10 Charlotte Hornets at No. 9 Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland will host Friday’s game, with the winner to face the Heat starting Sunday at FTX Arena.
The Heat, in their half of the East bracket, now cannot face the Nets, Celtics, No. 3. Milwaukee Bucks or No. 6 Chicago Bulls until the Eastern Conference finals.
The NBA announced Tuesday that the Heat’s playoff opener will be 1 p.m. Sunday at FTX Arena, against either the Hawks, Hornets or Cavaliers, meaning a quick turnaround for the winner of Friday’s decisive play-in game.
The winner of the Heat’s opening-round series against the Cavaliers, Hawks or Hornets will play the winner of the opening-round series between the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers and No. 5 Toronto Raptors in the East semifinals.
The Heat have been idle since Sunday’s road loss to the Orlando Magic, resuming practice Wednesday at FTX Arena.
The Heat went 3-1 against the Nets this season, losing the lone game when the Nets had both Irving and Durant available.
Against the Cavaliers, Irving closed with 34 points Tuesday night, Durant 25, with former University of Miami player Bruce Brown adding 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Brooklyn.
()
News
Before winning Grammys, Jon Batiste sat for a famed North Dakota photographer
BISMARCK — Jon Batiste was the big winner at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, taking home five statues.
He took home another prize the previous week after a visit to a Bismarck artist.
The New York-based musician sat for photographer Shane Balkowitsch in his Nostalgic Wet Plate Studio on March 29.
“He wanted to break away from city life and come to North Dakota,” the photographer says.
Batiste was in the area visiting the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to hear traditional Indian drummers, Balkowitsch says. Tribal members arranged for Batiste to visit the photo studio as they wanted to give Batiste something special to commemorate his visit. They also gave the musician a star quilt, which he is seen wrapped in in one of the photos.
Balkowitsch has been active creating wet plate portraits of American Indians for years. In 2019, the year she became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, Deb Haaland sat for him. Haaland is now the Secretary of the Interior, the first Native American to serve in the Cabinet.
Balkowitsch has donated some of his plates to the North Dakota State Historical Society.
“When you give things away out into the world, you get something back and you really appreciate it,” he said.
Batiste arrived at the studio later in the day, prompting the photographer to rearrange his lights rather than utilize natural light from his big windows. Still, he was able to capture three images of the musician on glass plates.
In wet plate photography, an image is recorded on glass instead of film. The process was started around 1850 and utilizes a glass plate coated with a collodion, a sensitive, syrupy solution, then exposed inside the camera and developed, all within about 20 minutes.
The result of the longer exposure creates a clear image with high resolution and no grain or pixels.
In videos captured by Balkowitsch’s colleague, Chad Noland, Batiste is visibly thrilled watching the plates develop.
“That’s deep,” the pianist exclaims.
“If I can get them in the front door of the studio, get them into the process, I’m going to win them over,” Balkowitsch says, calling wet plate “the most glorious photographic process man ever invented.”
He captured Batiste’s image on three distinct plates — one going to the musician, one to be donated to the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and one to be given to the North Dakota State Historical Society.
For one of the photos, Batiste was seated at Balkowitsch’s daughter Alyvia’s electric piano.
“Without an instrument, it’s hard to make a statement about a musician,” Ballkowitsch says. “Throughout the shoot he was serenading everyone. He can’t be in a room with a piano without playing the piano.”
Balkowitsch has since had a little plaque made and screwed into the piano marking the date Batiste played it.
“It was a fabulous little thing,” Balkowitsch says.
Just days later, the family stayed up until the end of the Grammys on April 3 to cheer on Batiste, who closed the show by winning Album of the Year for “We Are.”
“That’s always going to be something special,” Balkowitsch says, adding that it was a good experience for his three daughters to show how someone who had been in their studio one day was winning the highest musical honors in front of a national audience a few days later.
The day after the Grammys, Balkowitsch posted that he would sell 100 prints of a Batiste image for $50 each, with proceeds going to the American Indian College Fund, a fundraising effort he has done in the past.
The photographer will be in Fargo later this month when the Fargo Theatre screens “Balkowitsch,” a documentary about him, on April 29. Directed by Gregory DeSaye and Chelsy Ciavarella, the film looks at the artist, his process and some of his higher-profile shoots.
In 2016, he shot photos during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, and in 2019 he photographed climate activist Greta Thunberg during her visit to Standing Rock Reservation. One of the images of Thunberg, called “Standing For Us All,” was to be displayed as a mural in Bismarck, but plans were canceled after threats of vandalism. The piece was instead installed in downtown Fargo, where it was vandalized and then restored.
“Balkowitsch” was to be highlighted during the 2020 Fargo Film Festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The photographer is excited to finally bring it to Fargo.
“We’re excited to see it in the theater,” he says.
The artist invited Allan Demaray, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikira tribe of Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, to play flute before the movie, and Balkowitsch will answer questions after the screening of the hourlong movie.
- What: “Balkowitsch” documentary screening
- When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29
- Where: Fargo Theatre
- Info: Tickets are $10
News
From health to attendance streaks to tailgating, fans have much to celebrate at White Sox home opener
With a mix of music blasting through speakers, smoke from barbecues, plenty of cold beers and perfect baseball weather, the return of tailgating was just one of many things Chicago White Sox fans had to celebrate at Tuesday’s home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Today I’m celebrating being cancer-free!” said Kim Crouse, 36, a South Sider and White Sox fan for as long as she can remember.
Crouse was tailgating in Lot B with her cousin Khrystina Kulbida, 29, and her friends, Amy, 45, and Charlie Riske, 43. They were eating burgers, grilled potato packets and drinking beer.
“I wasn’t able to make it out to many games last year because I was undergoing treatment and you can’t be in the sun when you’re having chemo,” said Crouse, who said she still has 10 more rounds of radiation treatments to go.
Amy Riske, a former co-worker of Crouse, said she has been to every home opener with her husband since 2003. They began dating in 2001, and Charlie — a big fan of Hall of Famer Frank Thomas growing up — convinced her to switch from the Atlanta Braves to the White Sox. “He was totally worth changing teams,” she said.
Charlie Riske’s expectations for this season? “Undefeated,” he said without any hesitation. Crouse “want(s) them to go further into the playoffs.”
Kulbida — who was also born and raised on the South Side — “just want(s) them to stay healthy.”
Bernie DiMeo’s reason for celebration was a big one too: This was his 50th White Sox home opener in a row. “Hard to believe, but true,” he said.
It all began in college, said DiMeo, 73, of Rogers Park. At Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, he and his roommate, Rich Turek, 74, who was at Tuesday’s game with DiMeo tailgating in Lot A, were huge White Sox fans and began a competition to see who could go to the most home openers.
Turek began going to home openers in 1971 and DiMeo couldn’t go that year because he had classes. Their first home opener together was in 1972. However, after graduation, Turek landed a job that required business trips, and he broke his streak.
Turek said he has been to 40-something games but not in a row.
DiMeo fell in love with the White Sox as a child because of his father and uncle. “My uncle lived upstairs from us and (my dad and I) would watch all the games together and that’s how I became a Sox fan,” he said.
His son, Dan DiMeo, 34, made him a trophy for his 50th home opener and a patch inspired by the team’s 50th anniversary All-Star game in 1983.
“The first thing I wore when I was born was probably a White Sox onesie or something like that,” Dan DiMeo said.
“Absolutely,” Bernie DiMeo replied.
“I had a cap and a baseball in my crib and in the hospital from the first day. My first game was in the old Comiskey Park when I was 1 month old.”
During that first visit, Bernie DiMeo said he handed his newborn son to Greg Walker — a White Sox first baseman — who was more scared to catch a baby than a baseball.
In the past five decades, Bernie DiMeo said his favorite seasons were 2005 when they won the World Series because “we never saw it coming,” and 1983 because “they won the division by like 20 games and we could see it coming.”
But as far as memories go, he said, there are so many.
His favorite opening day? Just like the Riskes, the 2006 home opener when they were able to raise the World Series flag.
Bernie DiMeo is couching his expectations for this season.
“If you would have asked me a week ago, I would have said all the way,” he said. “But I am worried about these injuries; they keep piling up and every day we have more injuries. Top two pitchers are out, third base was out, top relievers out, right fielder is out … I think I may have to loosen up my arm and call Jerry Reinsdorf to see if I can pitch.”
Teddy Biancotti, 28, from Crown Point, Indiana, also tries to go to any opening game he can.
“The games are good but tailgating is where we have more fun,” he said. “I like the freedom and the cheaper beer,” said the lifelong White Sox fan who was wearing a team jersey, U.S. flag-themed glasses, and a Budweiser cowboy hat.
“(Tailgating is superior) because you get to spend time with your family and not worry about missing anything,” his fiancee, McKenzie Sallee, 27, said.
His love for the team was also generational, passed from his granddad and dad, who were also at the tailgate in Lot B. They were eating tacos, cheese crackers, shrimp, chicken wings, veggies, cookies, brownies, “beer, beer, beer… and jello shots.”
They traveled early in the morning from Indiana, but Sallee assured that if she posted an Instagram with her fiance at the Sox game, someone in her family would comment “Go Cubs!”
In between the cars’ tailgates, there were plenty of games to entertain the little ones as well as adults.
Tifanny Pillot’s family, a group of about a dozen, had the biggest game collection in Lot D: Besides the popular cornhole, they had tick-tack-toe and connect four.
Pillot, 32, said she has been a Sox fan all of her life “like any South Sider should be,” and this was her first home opener.
“Unfortunately, there’s a bit of rivalry with the Cubs and Sox in the family,” she said. But this Tuesday the family Pillot was at peace thanks to the power of tailgating games, hot dogs, burgers, pizza, veggie trays and alcoholic beverages.
Also in Lot D, the Family Gómez flooded a third of a parking row with salsa music and the aromas of chicken wings, ribs, sausages, Mexican arracheras and peppers on their grill.
This was José Gómez’s first home-opening tailgate, but he said he spent many others working in the kitchens of the ballpark as a cook from 1981 until 2019.
Gómez, 69, from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, said he cooked for ballplayers, reporters and team owners. “I am a big White Sox fan, and I’m also a big fan that they support me financially because they give me my retirement pension.”
Beatriz Gómez, 73, also from Puerto Rico, met José in Chicago thanks to family while he was working for the White Sox.
“Even though baseball is the biggest thing in Puerto Rico, I was never a ball fan until I met him and then I was able to bring our family to the stadium and do tailgates,” said Beatriz Gómez, a Vega Baja native who has lived in Chicago since 1964.
“And I would see them from that window while I was working,” José Gómez said pointing to a lateral window of the stadium and bursting into laughter.
He said opening days from the inside of the stadium were always special. “Everybody was nervous because there was a lot of pressure, but it was very nice working that day and feeling everybody’s rush.”
“Also, Magglio Ordóñez once saved me from being fired,” he remembered laughing. “I brought once my son to work when he was around 7 and he began playing in the field with the players. One of the coaches almost got him, but Ordóñez saved him from being caught.”
In 2005, he had to work during the final World Series game in Houston. Beatriz Gómez traveled for those games with her husband and she sighed as he recounted that memory.
“The last day there was a ton of food,” he said. “And the third game was super long, it lasted six hours until 1 a.m.”
“I enjoy my retirement, but I would love to be working. I really liked my job here,” José Goméz said. “¡Arriba los White Sox!”
The family’s expectations for this season? “High,” answered both in unison.
For starters, Tuesday’s opener met fans’ expectations and gave them one more reason to celebrate as the Sox beat the Mariners 3-2.
()
Secrets of Bonding 160: No More Performance Bonds
Chris Finch sees similarities between this year’s Timberwolves and teams from his past
Nets push past Cavs, move out of Heat’s half of East playoff bracket; Heat open playoffs 1 p.m. Sunday
Treasury Single Account (TSA): What Every Nigerian Must Know
Malawi Aleke Banda No More – Cancer
Before winning Grammys, Jon Batiste sat for a famed North Dakota photographer
From health to attendance streaks to tailgating, fans have much to celebrate at White Sox home opener
No Budget? No Problem!
St. Paul man sentenced to 1 year in prison for voicemail threats against U.S. representative
A future Twins closer? It doesn’t seem far-fetched for rookie Jhoan Duran
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch