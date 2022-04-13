News
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies after long illness
(WGHP) — Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67 after a long illness, according to a statement released by his family.
The family’s statement is provided below:
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”
Gottfried is most well known for his role in Disney’s “Aladdin” as the parrot Iago and as Digit LeBoid in the PBS kid’s show “Cyberchase.”
Loons checking on injury setback for fullback Romain Metanire
“The Machine” can’t get out of the shop.
Minnesota United fullback Romain Metanire — with a nickname to reflect his high work rate and reliability — might have aggravated his hamstring injury during his 2022 season debut, Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Austin FC. The 2019 MLS All-Star was a second-half sub against Verde and then missed Tuesday’s training session. He will have an MRI test to assess the situation.
“It would be a huge blow considering we’ve missed him for really the last four months,” manager Adrian Heath said. Tuesday. The club, which plays host to Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field on Saturday, will know more about Metanire’s status later this week..
Metanire originally injured the muscle in the MLS Cup Playoffs last November, then tweaked it during preseason, and with an additional toe injury, missed the opening five games this season. Hassani Dotson has been a primary fill-in at right back.
Officers hit during Eureka car stealing suspects search
EUREKA, Mo. – Car stealing suspects injured two officers while trying to make an escape this morning. Police are still looking for one of the suspects.
Jefferson County Deputies and Eureka Police were patrolling the Mirasol Manor neighborhood at around 4:00 am. They were looking for several suspects in a stolen vehicle who were stealing items from cars. One teen was taken into custody and they were searching for others.
Police identified the stolen Jefferson County vehicle near the intersection of Highway 109 and 4th Street. The officer walked over to the suspect’s vehicle to make an arrest. He was knocked to the ground by the vehicle that then rammed into the side of another fully marked police vehicle driven by a school resource officer.
The Eureka officer struck by the suspect’s vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken ankle. The school resource officer was also injured.
The suspect’s car was later found abandoned. There are now three teens and one adult in custody. One person remains at large.
Several Rockwood schools were on a “soft lockdown” Tuesday because of the police search for suspects involved in car thefts. They included Eureka High, Eureka Elementary, Eureka Early Childhood Center, Blevins Elementary, Geggie Elementary, and LaSalle Springs Middle.
Police said the schools were on the lockdown to keep them safe. They were concerned that a suspect would threaten a school.
Investigators believe that the suspects are involved in a local car theft ring. They have been working on the case for a while. They believe that these suspects are “professionals” and were willing to injure a police officer to get what they want.
Officers are asking people to lock their vehicles. Suspects are checking car doors to see if they can find a gun or something valuable inside. If they find your garage door opener then they have access to your home. If they find your keys in your vehicle then they will drive away in it.
