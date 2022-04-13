Finance
Conducting a Title Search
If you are involved in real estate investing, then you probably already realize that due diligence is extremely important. Taking the time to do due diligence now can help you avoid all kinds of problems that could crop up in the future. One of the most important parts of due diligence includes doing a title search on the property you are considering. When you take the time to do a title search, you’ll be able to find some of the potential issues that could affect the investment that you are making and the entire development plan. Of course you should also pay attention to other issues, such as flood plains, environmental issues, and any other things that could ruin your plans and the potential of a resale.
What is a Title?
First of all, it is important that you understand fully what a title is and why it is so important. Basically, a title is the legal term for an owner’s interest in a piece of property. Of course it can also refer to the formal document that proves that you have ownership of the property. If you are going to transfer ownership of the property to someone else, then you will have to transfer that document to another person. However, title is different from possession, which is a right that comes with ownership, but it may not be able to prove ownership. In some cases you may transfer the title and possession independently as well.
Three Elements of a Title
You also need to understand the three different elements of a title. First of all there is possession, then the right of possession, and then the right of property. All three of these elements make up what as known as a title.
– Possession
The possession is that actually holding of the property, whether or not you actually have the right to do so.
– Right of Possession
Basically the right of possession is the legitimacy of possession, even though you may not actually have the possession of the property. This means that there is evidence that will be upheld by the law showing that you have the right of possession to the property.
– Right of Property
The right of property is a different right, in which case, if all the facts were actually known, you would be able to defeat all other claims to this property.
It is important to note that the three different elements of title could all be held by a different person.
Applications of Title
In many companies that have a private property system that is quite sophisticated, title documents are used for vehicles, real estate, and even for intangible property at times. When title documents are actually used, they are usually part of a system of registration that helps verify and keep records of who actually owns the property. You may also find that a title can be a permanent legal record of condemnation of property in some cases, such as a salvage or automobile junk title.
When it comes to real estate, the deed is the legal instrument that is used to transfer the title. The rule is that a thief cannot actually convey good title, so title searches have become routine, or at least highly recommended when you purchase property, such as real estate. There are actually some places in the United States that require, by law, that you do a standard Title Search as a part of transferring ownership of the property.
Real Estate Title
Having a real estate title is basically providing evidence that you hold the legal ownership of the property. When you buy a piece of real estate, you may make sure that you have the right to occupy, use, or resell the property without any problem. You can verify marketability of property and previous ownership of a piece of property, just by doing a title search. However, if you plan on purchasing a piece of property that has multi-unit ownership, such as time shares, cooperatives, and condos, there may be some special considerations to keep in mind.
Benefits of a Title Search
As you can see, it is imperative that you conduct a title search before purchasing a piece of property. The following are just a few of the benefits of taking the time to do a title search before you actually pay for a piece of property.
Benefit #1 – You’ll Be Sure You Can Own It – Many times there can be something in the history of the title that could take you from actually taking possession of the property. No one wants to pay for property and then find out that they may not ever be able to actually own it. So, if you take the time to do a title search before you buy, you’ll be sure that you will be able to actually own this piece of property with no hindrances.
Benefit #2 – Problems Will Be Found Before You Buy – There have been some people who never did a title search, and then when they were actually putting money on the property, they suddenly found out that there was a problem. This can end up leaving you in a lurch, so it is better to know up front if there are going to be any problems, rather than finding out at the last minute that there are some problems that may keep you from taking ownership of the property.
Benefit #3 – A Good Attorney Can Be of Help – While you may not be able to do the title search on your own, whether you don’t have the time or the experience to do so, but you can have a good attorney do it for you. You can also have a title company perform a title search for you. Both will charge a fee, but it is well worth the money.
Before you get to deeply involved in the purchasing process of real estate, be sure to take the time to do a title search to avoid any problems in the future. You’ll be glad you did it!
Finance
What’s the Difference Between a Pre-Approval and a Pre-Qualification?
Pre-Approved and Pre-Qualified—What’s The Difference?
Okay, you and your family are totally excited about the prospect of purchasing a new home. You’ve been pre-qualified for a home mortgage. You think, “Great, we’re approved and we’re good to go, right?” — Actually, no; at least not yet! The terms ‘pre-qualify’ and ‘pre-approve’ are different in terms of depth in their definition, so it’s crucial to understand the difference as it applies to purchasing a home.
What Is ‘Pre-qualify’?
When one is pre-qualified for a home loan, it simply means the prospective home owner has supplied the lending institution with one’s general financial information. This would include debt, income and assets. Loan pre-qualification does not include the oh-so-important analysis of one’s credit report nor does it include one’s realistic ability to purchase a home. Pre-qualification does not a guarantee, at all, that one will be granted a mortgage loan but gives a buyer a ball-park idea of where he stands for possible approval.
Once the lender has the basic information, which can be done in person, over the phone or on-line, the lender can give the client an idea of the mortgage amount for which one might qualify. The lender can provide details on different mortgage options and suggest the type of mortgage that would best tailor-fit one’s economic profile.
Someone who is pre-approved will be viewed more seriously than one who is pre-qualified, which should be expected. Someone who is pre-approved is ready to get the ball rolling, immediately.
What is ‘Pre-approve?’
The word ‘extensive’ applies to ‘pre-approve’ since pre-approval involves far more detail and scrutiny of a loan seeker. To begin with, an exhaustive mortgage application will need to be completed and an extensive financial background check will ensue in addition to analyzing one’s credit rating. Credit ratings will be derived from three credit-reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. An overall credit score is derived; and the higher the numerical figure, the better.
With pertinent information obtained, the lending representative will be able to provide the specific mortgage amount for which one will be approved. It’s here where the interest rate will be determined. A conditional commitment, in written form, will be provided stating the exact loan amount. This will allow the borrower to now search for a home that is at, or under, the determined price.
Sellers of homes love it when potential buyers are pre-approved, for obvious reasons, and it certainly puts the hopeful buyer at a psychological and financial advantage. Being already pre-approved can make a huge difference when more than one possible buyer is vying for the same home and one party is merely pre-qualified while the other party is pre-approved and ready to do business!
What Is ‘Loan Commitment’?
Once the borrower and the home in question have been officially approved, a loan commitment is issued by a bank. This means the home should be appraised at, or above, the sale price. If anything additional needs to be discussed, such as outstanding liens, for example, more information may have to be secured. The income status and the credit status will be checked one more time to make sure nothing has changed since the initial approval. Once the bank has no doubts about lending, the loan commitment letter will be issued.
There are definitely some legal hoops one must be willing to jump through regarding the purchase of a home, but that is as it should be to protect both all parties involved.
Purchasing a home is a beautiful experience and is still part of the ‘American dream’!
Finance
Rhode Island Child Support Law FAQS – Daycare, Overtime, Modification, College, Termination
1) What if my child’s parent works overtime? Will overtime be included in child support?
There is no standard law or rule in Rhode Island regarding whether or not the non-possessory parent’s overtime will be used to calculate child support. One Judge in Rhode Island consistently rules that overtime compensation cannot be used to calculate child support.
Other Judges in Rhode Island have different opinions regarding overtime. The Family Court is a court of equity and fairness. Judges in Rhode Island will typically look at whether or not a person consistently works overtime over a substantial period of time. Judges may also look at whether or not overtime is consistently offered to a spouse. If overtime is infrequent or not typically offered Judges may be hesitant to calculate overtime as a factor of child support. In that case, many attorneys argue that a person’s income should be calculated using their W2 or gross income for the entire calendar year. By calculating gross income over an entire calendar year even infrequent overtime becomes an element of child support.
Judges may also look at other factors such as the needs and expenses of both parties and any extraordinary expenses for the child. At least one Judge has suggested that the possessory parent get a percentage of the overtime that is worked by the non-possessory parent. Other Judges in Rhode Island believe that overtime should always be a factor in child support. Often the issue of overtime is negotiated by the lawyers prior to any formal ruling by the Judge.
2) My child is about to turn 18 but is still in high school and living at home, can I still get child support?
Under Rhode Island Law, child support should end when a child turns 18 and graduates high school. If the child is still in high school, then child support will continue until the child turns 19.
Child support in Rhode Island automatically continues even after the child turns 18 unless a Motion to terminate child support is filed. If you are a non-possessory parent, your best option is to contact a lawyer to file a Motion to Terminate Child Support approximately 40 days prior to your child turning 18 and graduating high school. This will mean that the motion will be heard on a court date soon after the child turns 18. Please note that the non-possessory parent can still be found in contempt for failure to pay child support even after the child turns 18 if there is no motion granted to terminate the child support. If a child is seriously disabled, child support shall continue until the child turns 21 years old.
3) Can I get my child’s father to be ordered to pay for my child’s college education?
In Rhode Island the Court has no jurisdiction to order a parent to pay for the college education of his/her child. However, if pursuant to a Property Settlement Agreement or other contract, one party agrees to pay for a child’s education, then that agreement may be enforced by a court of law. Therefore, if you seek to have your child’s parent pay for your child’s college education, then you must negotiate payment of college expenses as part of a global settlement of the divorce or custody agreement or other similar agreement.
4) Who is going to pay for my child’s daycare?
The Rhode Island minimum child support guidelines take into account both the importance and expense of daycare. The child support guidelines and worksheet are used to determine the proper amount of child support to be paid by the non-possessory parent. The bottom line is that a party will be ordered to pay approximately the same percentage of the daycare that the party makes in relation to that party’s percentage of the combined gross income of both parties.
For example: If the husband makes $100,000.00 and the wife makes $50,000.00 the combined gross income for the parties is $150,000.00. Therefore, the husband makes 66 percent of the income and will be ordered to pay 66 percent of the daycare in addition to child support. (There may be an adjustment to take into account the federal tax credit.) This amount is added onto the minimum Child Support Guidelines amount.
5) How do I modify, increase or terminate child support in Rhode Island?
In Rhode Island child support can only be modified if there is a substantial change of circumstances. In order to get a substantial change of circumstances, the child support amount must be 10 percent more or less than the old child support order. The change in circumstances could result from loss of a job, increase of income of either party, new dependents, loss of overtime, unemployment, a disability, etc.
Finance
Residential Property Investment is at Its All Time High
You can invest your surplus cash in various places as well as there are many options to increase your wealth. Real estate investments or investing in property has created much more millionaires rapidly than any other type of investment. However, Investing in residential property is the current trend of the financial market. Residential properties are more profitable than the commercial properties. Due to the rapid growth of population around the globe, there has been a rise in the business of residential properties. Residential investment in property is an investment in property that an investor buys in order to gain profit either by renting or reselling. Generally, there are three types of this kind of property, each with their own investment benefits and risks:
Condominiums
The residents share a type of housing in which owners live in one part and the remaining part is shared commonly. The value of this type of housing is generally lower than a private house governed by the series of bylaws and agreements that each of the residents has signed. Appropriate governance raises the value of condominium and inappropriate governance lowers it value. Overall, the value of this type of housing fluctuates but as a lot of people together owns the property; there is no problem in the annual maintenance and other external repairs.
Private Houses
The value of a private house is much higher due to privacy and space; however, because of its high price it remains unoccupied for a longer period of time. There is no mechanism to ensure that its value will not depreciate due to the negligence of its occupant. However, property owners can always pay more attention and care to the house than the tenants can.
Multifamily Housing
It is a type of housing where many individual housing units live inside one building. The main advantages of investing in multifamily housing, as residential investment in property is that for most of the time residents occupy it, which is not true in the case of private, or condominium property. As there are, several housing units in one building or apartment it makes for an ideal income source that solves the problem of depending on one specific source of income.
Following are few reasons for investing in Residential Property:
- It is necessary to invest 100 per cent in most of the investment plans but you can purchase a home with small amount of payments.
- Tax Benefit
- You can deduct local property taxes and interest on mortgage from your tax returns. Your property taxes are completely deductible from your tax return.
- You can borrow the loan against your equity and thus, deduct the payment of interest on loan. It is a sort of double dipping on your debt.
- There are various incentives for first time homeowners and those who qualify for VA loans. However, these incentives have become extinct and politically unpopular.
- If the value of your property increases, you can make a profit by selling it. All or some part of your profit is exempt from the federal taxes.
Conducting a Title Search
Florissant man gets life for killing supervisor after being fired
Blizzard in North Dakota, possible tornado in SE Minnesota
Polkadot Price Analysis: April 14
‘Intimate’ Jennifer Lopez documentary after Ben Affleck engagement to debut
What’s the Difference Between a Pre-Approval and a Pre-Qualification?
Vikings star Justin Jefferson is going to get paid. He’s fine waiting his turn
Eurus-Based MappedSwap to Award 800,000 MST in a One-Month Campaign
5 BSNL recharge plans with 30 days validity: price starts from Rs 19
Rhode Island Child Support Law FAQS – Daycare, Overtime, Modification, College, Termination
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas