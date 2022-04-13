Finance
Crippled By Systemic Problems, China Will Not Surpass U.S. Anytime Soon
Fifteen years from now, China will have more citizens over the age of 65 than America has total population, and that aging of the Chinese people, grievously accelerated by cruel and stupid social policies in the 1950s and 1960s, has already nose-dived into a steep and impossible to manage decline. Further, China lacks the financial resources to cushion this labor shock. When Japan and the United States faced an aging population, these nations had per capita GDP of something over $15,000. China’s per capita GDP today is about $4,000.
Things are not rosy in China, and it’s time for a serious analysis of China’s problems.
Timothy Beardson is a legend among expatriate financial entrepreneurs in Hong Kong. A permanent resident of Hong Kong for many decades, he is the founder of Crosby Financial Holdings, which he incorporated in 1984. Beardson’s vast investment banking empire came to employ 700 staffers in seventeen cities in 14 nations, with operations stretching from Beijing to New York transacting some $20 billion of annual business.
Having accumulated dynastic wealth for himself and his heirs, Timothy Beardson cashed out of Crosby in the late 1990s. Now he has turned to writing, and Yale University Press has just published his Stumbling Giant, The Threats To China’s Future. This is a book no one who is interested in China can afford to ignore, for Beardson speaks with the sort of authority one rarely finds in this part of the world: the authority of one who has worked within the system rather than simply observed it from the halls of a university or newspaper city room.
Beardson’s thesis is easy to put into a single sentence: It is simply that, contrary to much of the hoopla, China will almost certainly not overtake the United States as world’s number one power in the 21st century because it is beset with insurmountable problems.
Though Beardson’s ideas seem to have set off a firestorm in Europe and America, where unfounded myths about Chinese growth and power have been promulgated by the popular media, they will probably not shock any serious observer in Beijing or Hong Kong. Indeed, it is clear to us here in Hong Kong that China is not suffering from any secret or mysterious illness. China’s problems are right out there for anyone to see, and perhaps Beardson’s real point is that no one is looking hard enough to see them.
Here are the main obstacles China faces in the coming decades: The disastrous one-child policy of the Mao period has created a shrinking labor force and an aging population, coupled with a vicious gender disparity that devalues women to an almost unimaginable degree. Meld this with catastrophic environmental degradation, a dangerous environment of radical Islam lurking around its borders, a shrinking supply of clean water, an academic and business culture that seems culturally incapable of real innovation, an utterly inadequate social safety net, a system of government that seems dated and ossified, and a predominantly low-tech economy, and you will quickly appreciate that China is far from becoming a serious economic, military, or cultural rival to Europe or America. On the contrary. China is falling behind.
Yet in the midst of cataloging these shocking weaknesses, Timothy Beardson also manages to paint a realistic and personal picture of China’s magnificent history, integrity as a nation, and significant achievements over the millennia. Having learned his lessons the hard way (by losing money when he was wrong) Beardson is more interested in hard analytical assessments than he is with the sort of pabulum one too often gets in magazines and newspapers.
Perhaps even more devastating than the historical roots of China’s problems is the utter inadequacy of current policy responses. China is infamous for its five-year plans, but in Beardson’s view, no one at the top in the Forbidden City is seriously charting a path out of this forest of problems.
This book is much needed. So many recent articles have heralded the rise of China to global supremacy that many casual observer have started to believe the myth. Beardson smashes these wildly mistaken predictions. China will have to come to terms with its daunting challenges, their sheer weight and number, before it can achieve anything like its alleged ambition to become “Number One.”
The immodest views of China’s impending and spectacular success were perhaps abetted by the 2008 financial collapse, which lead many pundits to suggest that Europe and the United States had peaked and perhaps even hit an inflexion point leading downward, and that China was zooming up not only to catch up but to surpass the West. That’s not going to happen — not today, not tomorrow, not any time in the foreseeable future.
3 Types of Emails to Automate to Boost Sales, Upsells, and Profits
Email is a powerful marketing tool for any business if you leverage it properly.
A customer’s inbox is a distraction-free zone you’ve been invited into, which gives you the chance to capture their attention with more high-targeted offers than any digital channel.
So it’s no surprise that the effectiveness and ROI of email marketing are incredible. Email is 40 times more valuable at customer acquisition than Facebook and Twitter. And for every $1 spent in email marketing, it generates $44 in ROI.
But as valuable email marketing is, it’s not enough on its own. Effective email marketing is all about automation. Send the right email at the right time to the right prospects and you’ll have lifelong customers who’ll be evangelists for your business.
Here are 3 emails you should automate to boost sales, upsells and profits.
1. The Welcome Email
You’ll have one opportunity to make a good first impression. And if your introduction to a new subscriber isn’t impressive, your follow-up campaigns won’t be either.
Generating three times the transaction and revenue per email than other promotional emails, the welcome email is the head of your email campaigns.
When a visitor takes their time to sign up for your email list, they’re not only agreeing to future newsletters, but they’re giving you access to their inbox. Don’t take their trust lightly. Pace their expectations for what’s to come.
Celebrate new subscribers with fun and friendly welcome emails. For instance, you can offer them unique discounts codes. This will drive sales among prospects who just made a conscious commitment to engage further with your business.
2. The Cart Abandonment Email
Yes, people get distracted. They go online to make a purchase and something diverts their attention. For instance, they get a Facebook notification, their phone rings, there’s a knock on the door… and they abandon their cart without a second thought.
According to a report by Baymard Institute, 69% of e-commerce visitors abandon their shopping cart and 61% name high shipping cost as their reason.
Turn your cart abandoners into customers by addressing shipping costs in follow-up emails.
Can you tell the lifetime value of your customers? Are most of them likely to be regular customers after trying your services? If they are, offer them a “risky” discount so they can afford to take a hit on the front-end. But if your rates are too thin to compete on shipping, ask for feedback.
You will not always convert abandoned cart shoppers, but try to reach out to them to find out why they didn’t complete their purchase. Use their feedback to improve your checkout process.
3. New Product Teaser
When you create alluring and irresistible email campaigns teasing new products, you’ll build anticipation for your new product. This will create a huge amount of support and it will help you achieve your project goals.
Do you have a new product coming into the market soon? Create a teaser campaign to get your subscribers excited about your upcoming launch. This way they’ll stay tuned for more updates and they’re likely to purchase the product once it’s available.
Teaser emails are simple because they only need to spark curiosity, which will keep your audience engaged.
Book Summary: Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver – Written by Michael Maloney
This is a great education book about real money. Mike reviews sound money principles that have lasted throughout human history. One thing is consistent and that is Gold and Silver are real money. In today’s world of fiat currencies, Gold and Silver are tools you can use to preserve and protect your wealth. Mike reviews the differences between currencies, real money and fiat money. Fiat currency is basically paper money not backed by anything. We will go into some detail on why this is dangerous and the average investor should at least understand the significance of debased money and bloated fiat currencies. With the 2008 economic meltdown along with Ireland, Greece and other bankrupt countries, we as small investors need to be educated so we can protect ourselves.
Why is this important to me?
This is important because the greatest wealth transfer is happening right now and that transfer is moving away from America and not toward us. This needs to be a priority if you want to protect yourself and your family.
Several things are happening but 90% of the general public does not truly understand it. This is understandable because of the noise between the political bobble heads on CNN and Fox News diverts the real issues. The real issue is this – The Federal Reserve is a private institution that is not regulated and not audited. They control the financial system. These guys are the quintessential king makers running the country in the background. Thomas Jefferson was admittedly against a central bank in the United States. For more information on this subject, you can listen to Ron Paul. He is the congressmen from Texas that is all over this stuff.
The big swings that we have seen from the Internet boom to the housing bust have been a direct result of the Fed. Not many people know this and some will bitch that this is wrong. The Fed has been keeping the interest rates artificially low which spawned the bloated housing market. The relaxed debt to equity and the financial instruments of mass destruction known as CDO’s & MBS’s and other weapons nearly killed the country. Financial education is needed for us little guys to have a chance. Read this book to get your eyes opened. One thing that is not being said in main stream media and is more potent than Terrorism is the following: If the dollar is lost as the world’s reserve currency then our total standard of living will reduce by a minimum of 25%. Right now it is already tough for 85% of American families. Another wealth transfer could put the last nail in the coffin. Get educated.
There is a ton of information in Mike’s book. The history of currency debasement is outlined from every major empire including Persian, Greek, Roman, British and now American. Currency debasement, inflation and taxation are the wealth stealers. If your money is a candle then taxes and inflation are the flames burning at both ends.
1. Ingenuity – I am not a doom and gloom person. I believe in the strength and resolve of the American people. This still does not hinder the fact that we all need to be educated and the only way to change is from the bottom up. There is no way top down government can benefit the country in this light. It is the iron horse ingenuity of the American people that will solve our financial issues.
2. Gold and Silver – Gold has been money for over 5,000 years. Its redheaded step sister Silver has also been known as money. The ratio between the two has been historically 16-1. I have personally seen that spread in the last year go from 80 to 1 down to 30 to 1 and it is back up to about 40 to 1. What this means is that you can by 40 ounces of silver for 1 ounce of gold. Thus silver is $35 per once and Gold is $1,500 per ounce. Now – reality check. Warren Buffett does not invest in Gold. If you have been following any of my book summaries then you know I am a Buffett fan so let’s look at this. Basically Buffett says that if he owned all the Gold in the world then he would have a 67 foot cube of gold (height, width, length for you beginning math majors). He could polish it and kiss it and sleep on top of it. Instead of the gold cube he could have half of the farm land in the U.S. plus 7 Exxon Mobiles plus a trillion dollars in cash. He would rather take the latter as I would. Basically Buffett is arguing that Gold has NO UTILITY. I agree with him. Silver on the hand is different. Buffett has owned silver in the past and still may own some. Silver does have utility because it is used in Cell phones, computers, smart devices and medical gadgets. This is why I love Silver as a means of savings.
3. Cash Flow vs. Capital Gains – We do not want to fall into the great fool theory and invest in Capital Gains. Well in true contradictory fashion, Silver is a capital gains investment. Anyway you need to look at all of you investments in a synergistic approach. This means that we want investments to spit off cash flow but we also want our savings to increase. Robert Kiyosaki states that savers are losers. Translated this means that if you hold onto dollars then you are losing because of inflation and currency debasement. Thus you can hold your savings in Silver.
Now let’s chat about holding “real money” as a wealth life preserver. Note: Get educated, I am not saying go out and invest in silver and gold today. I am saying get educated. I do personally invest in Silver and will continue to do so but it is a very volatile so you need to educate yourself. Also, I am not a financial planner and don’t give advice so please do your own homework. My goal is to simply help you with that homework.
1. Mountain of Debt – This book was written in 2007 BEFORE the subprime crash. Even then the U.S. was buried in a mountain of debt. Since then, the money supply has been TRIPLED by the Fed. Thus that Mountain just became Mount Everest. This happened in the last 3 years and that is why the dollar is at an all-time low in 2011.
2. Unfunded Liabilities – Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid……… These unfunded liabilities along with the mountain of debt just magnify the problem. When you give something to somebody and then try to take it away, all hell breaks loose. Take a look at GM. They had to go into bankruptcy, get a government bailout and renege on all their unfunded liabilities in order to survive. They are now doing pretty well but the little guy lost their pensions and medical care. Get educated my friends. Do not let other people manage your money… The same will happen to the U.S. with the unfunded liabilities. Start planning NOW.
3. Derivatives – We touched on this earlier but in a nutshell here is what happened in the subprime meltdown. Around 100 people sat in rooms and decided to sell MBS (Mortgage backed securities) to investors. The problem was they wrapped up crap and sprayed it with perfume and sold it as triple A rated instruments. The ratings agencies and the leadership of these companies should be prosecuted. What happened was that a 1-2% move in values could wipe out the companies because the Leverage was so deep. These guys were leveraging billions to make tens of millions. There are too many zeros for that to work in the long run. As we know now, it didn’t.
To summarize, what does all this mean? This book and others like it will help you take control of your own destiny. It is recommended that you should hold 10% of your assets outside the financial system. This means that there is no counter party risk. When you put all your money in the bank and there is a run on the bank and it fails, the bank is the counter party. Holding physical gold and silver as real money eliminates the counter party risk.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days.
One thing you can take away from this book is GET EDUCATED. Please open your eyes and spend a few minutes per day educating yourself. You will be happy you did.
Optimal Capital Allocation Strategies: CFOs Pondering Business Systems Agility and Resilience
What are the functions of CFOs? How do firms determine the optimal capital allocation strategy- best mix of debt, equity, and internal financing that maximizes the return on invested capital? How do firms choose their capital structure? How do firms align and integrate their business systems and processes to facilitate learning, coordination, collaboration, and innovation? These strategic questions relate to business systems agility and resilience in disruptive, emergent and dynamic circumstances; and the optimal capital allocation strategies and capital structure of a business enterprise-the appropriate mix of debt and equity that maximizes the return on investment and shareholders’ wealth while minimizing the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), simultaneously.
While disruptions often reveal the potential vulnerabilities of business systems, processes, and procedures, they also provide insights into business agility- capacity for rapid change and for flexibility in operations and resilience- ability to anticipate, recover from disruptions, emergencies, withstand or recover quickly from difficult and adverse conditions. Clearly, effective capital allocation strategy is vital to a sound business strategy designed to maximize the wealth producing capacity of the enterprise. In these series on optimal capital allocation strategies, we will focus on business systems and processes agility and resilience and provide some practical guidance. The overriding purpose of this article is to highlight some key portfolio of CFOs as we ponder industry best practices in business systems agility and resilience. For specific financial management strategies please consult a competent professional.
Some Duties of CFOs
CFOs are responsible for firms’ past and present financial health and constitute an integral part of a firm’s senior leadership in charge of financial management-acquisition and allocation of financial resources. CFOs have multiple duties, that include reviewing and presenting financial statements, planning budgets-cash and capital; and deciding where and when to invest firm’s funds. CFOs design, plan and execute the capital structure of the firm-determine the best mix of debt, equity, and internal financing. Addressing the issues surrounding optimal capital structure and allocation is one of the most important duties of CFOs.
Some Practical Guidance
As I have already explained, while disruptions often reveal the potential vulnerabilities of business systems, processes, and procedures, they also provide insights into business systems agility and resilience. The COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, it tested the effectiveness of firms’ capital allocation strategies, planning and execution. Firms that were able to quickly re-prioritize investments and re-allocate capital have weathered the storm and, in some cases, even improved their competitive position. But a slight majority of CFOs indicate the COVID-19 pandemic had an overall negative effect on their firm’s ability to efficiently and effectively invest capital in 2020. The apparent lack of agility and resilience in so many firms call for culture of assessment and opportunities for continuous improvement.
Most CFOs indicate the pandemic has forced them to completely rethink their capital allocation strategy, business financial systems, processes, and procedures. There is gathering empirical evidence suggesting that many firms have embraced remote work based on veritable data on productivity. For example, health care providers have fully embraced telemedicine. Many manufacturers have established new health and safety procedures. The question every firm must now answer is which of the many business model changes are strategic and which are only transactional? Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated some trends that were already in place, such as the push into all things digital. In fact, digital technology, which supports trends such as telemedicine and remote working, is the area were CFOs most frequently indicate investment increased in 2020 vs. 2019.
A significant majority of CFOs indicate accelerated digital transformation will impact capital allocation going forward. With so much uncertainty, firms need to weigh the likelihood of various scenarios to determine what their business may look like in the future, and then align their strategy and capital allocation accordingly. CFOs must carefully determine what assets and capabilities they have and need. Once the future state of the firm is carefully assessed, then CFOs must take inventory of the businesses and assets in their portfolio. Systematic periodic portfolio reviews can help CFOs find assets that no longer align with firm’s long-term strategy but can easily be divested to fund future investments.
There is gathering empirical evidence suggesting that the COVD-19 pandemic has forced closer examination of corporate financial portfolios. Indeed, significant majority of CFOs indicate they plan sustained review and rebalancing of their portfolios to focus on the core businesses. Firms should continuously evaluate which assets and capabilities within their portfolio will help enable their future-state business model. Should these assets and capabilities be owned because they are at the very core of the business? Could they instead be acquired through partnerships or purchased from third parties, with the trade-off of giving up some control? Many companies are considering these “asset-light” business models that look to source non-core capabilities or inputs into the business through strategic alliances, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, or outsourcing agreements.
The goal of evaluating whether your firm is the best owner of each asset is to free up capital to invest in the capabilities that will be core to the business enterprise in the future. Funding future portfolios requires a capital allocation process with governance that instills discipline and enables unbiased decision-making. The process must also be agile enough to adapt to changing business needs. But many CFOs indicate their capital allocation approach is not adequately flexible and regularly updated nor informed with necessary data. Therefore, the business financial systems and processes should be systematic, deployed and integrated to facilitate learning, innovation, and continuous improvement.
There is material empirical evidence suggesting that even when the process is systematic, more than a simple majority of CFOs indicate their capital allocation process is not always followed. Consequently, less than half of CFOs indicate they can quickly assess market threats and opportunities and reprioritize planned investments accordingly. This can hinder long-term shareholder returns as only slightly less average number of CFOs indicate their capital allocation process is successfully helping them achieve their Total Share Return (TSR) goals-a measure of financial performance, indicating the total amount an investor reaps from an investment-specifically, equities or shares of stock. In practice, TSR factors in capital gains and dividends when measuring the total return generated by a stock. The formula for calculating TSR is { (current price – purchase price) + dividends } / purchase price. TSR represents an easily understood metric of the overall financial benefits generated for stockholders. Therefore, TSR is a good indicator of an investment’s long-term value, but it is limited to past performance, requires an investment to generate cash flows, and can be sensitive to stock market volatility.
Process Alignment and Integration
Extant academic literature and best industry professional practices suggest that in firms with aligned and integrated business systems and approaches, operations are characterized by repeatable processes that are routinely evaluated for continuous improvement. Learning is shared and there is deliberate coordination among all business units. Further, processes adhere to key strategies and goals and are regularly evaluated for change and continuous improvement in collaboration with various business units. The firm so aligned and integrated seeks to achieve efficiency, quality, innovation, and customer responsiveness across all functional areas of the business enterprise through analysis, innovation, and sharing of information and knowledge management designed to create and maintain competitive advantage in the global marketplace.
Processes and measures track progress in key strategic and operational goals. Aligned and integrated processes require consistency among plans, processes, information, resource decisions, workforce capability and capacity, actions, results, and analyses that support key system-wide goals and strategic priorities. Effective alignment requires a common understanding of shared purposes, critical functions, and goals. It also requires the use of complementary measures and information to drive planning, tracking, analysis, learning, innovation, and continuous improvement at all levels. Effective alignment and integration require harmonization of plans, processes, and knowledge management to support key system-wide goals. Therefore, effective integration goes beyond alignment and is achieved when the individual components of a firm’s performance management system operate as a fully interconnected unit. Functional adaptability is the measure of matured business systems and processes.
Agility and Resilience
Best industry professional practices suggest agility and resilience require business leaders to know, understand and anticipate emergent business challenges, stay flexible to adapt to shifts in the global marketplace and initiate change in their firms. It’s the dynamic business enterprises that have a much better chance to survive – and even to thrive – in the shifting global business environment. Further, agility and resilience relate to the firm’s ability to plan, anticipate, prepare for, and recover from disasters, emergencies, and other disruptions, and protect and enhance workforce and customer engagement, supply-network and financial performance, firm’s productivity, and community well-being when disruptions strike.
Additionally, resilience requires agility throughout the firm and goes beyond the ability to return to status quo ante when disruptions emerge. In practice, resilience means having a plan in place that allows the firm to continue operating as needed during disruptions. To achieve resilience, business leaders must cultivate the agility to respond quickly to both opportunities and threats, adapt strategy to changing circumstances, and have robust governance with a culture of trust. Agile and resilient firms adopt an ecosystem mindset, embrace data-rich thought processes, and equip their workforce with ongoing learning of new skills and align business systems around critical functions.
In sum, changes in customer requirements, uncertainty over the pace of the post-pandemic recovery, challenges in developing accurate forecasts, and the need to decide which changes accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic are strategic and which are transitory all point to the importance of culture of assessment and continuous improvement in the capital allocation systems and processes. While most CFOs indicate they review their capital allocation process annually, only few perform gap analysis and regularly analyze how the process needs to be modified.
Given the speed of market dynamic, firms should be striving for a capital allocation process that is fully aligned, integrated and innovative. The capital allocation process should not end when decisions are made. During implementation, CFOs and their teams should verify that the assumptions made around the investments are proving out or require in-flight adjustments. After implementation, governance should also call for gap analysis to determine the effectiveness of the allocation strategies and then incorporate those learnings into future investment decision-making. A clear majority of CFOs indicate their process framework and governance, and project monitoring and review are only slightly or not at all effective. These challenges can hinder business financial system agility and resilience during disruptions and changing market conditions, leaving firms vulnerable and unable to pivot when needed.
Firms should utilize advanced tools to gather and analyze data. Key performance indicators (KPIs) are being evaluated on more metrics than ever before, both quantitative and qualitative. For example, sustainability metrics are now critical and go beyond revenue and profits but also address the social and environmental impacts of business strategies and decisions. Missing key industry benchmarks on any of these metrics can imperil earnings, firm’s reputation, and long-term value creation. Lack of data and analysis capability are among the most cited barriers to optimal capital allocation. All decisions must be data driven if firms are to create and maintain competitive advantage in the relevant market segments.
