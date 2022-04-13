Finance
Debentures Vs. Stocks And Bonds
A debenture is an unsecured loan you offer to a company. The company does not give any collateral for the debenture, but pays a higher rate of interest to its creditors. In case of bankruptcy or financial difficulties, the debenture holders are paid later than bondholders. Debentures are different from stocks and bonds, although all three are types of investment. Let us discuss about different types of investment options for small investors and entrepreneurs.
Debentures vs. Stocks:
When you buy stocks, you become one of the owners of the company. Your fortunes rise and fall with that of the company. If the stocks of the company soar in value, your investment pays off high dividends, but if the stocks decrease in value, the investments are low paying. Higher the risk you take, higher the rewards you get.
Debentures are more secure than stocks, in the sense that you are guaranteed payments with high interest rates. You are paid an interest on the money you lend the company until the maturity period, after which whatever you invested in the company is paid back to you. The interest is the profit you make from debentures. While stocks are for those who like playing the field, and are willing to take risks for the sake of high returns, debentures are for people who want a safe and secure income.
Debentures vs. Bonds:
Debentures and bonds are similar except for one difference – bonds are more secure than debentures. In case of both, you are paid a guaranteed interest that does not change in value irrespective of the fortunes of the company. However, bonds are more secure than debentures, but carry a lower interest rate. The company provides collateral for the loan. Moreover, in case of liquidation, bondholders will be paid off before debenture holders.
A debenture is more secure than a stock, but not as secure as a bond. In case of bankruptcy, you have no collateral you can claim from the company. To compensate for this, companies pay higher interest rates to debenture holders.
All investment, including stocks bonds or debentures carry an element of risk. If you are unsure of the investment options that are best for your business, then you can consult a small business consultant who will guide you to the best investment options available to you. Investing wisely today can pay heavy dividends tomorrow.
The Rise of Online Payment Gateways
The cashless payment system is growing exponentially with evolving payment methods, rising e-commerce use, enhanced broadband connectivity, and emergence of new technologies. Can increasing incidences of cyberattacks and spams hamper the growth of online payment market or will it continue to grow at a rapid rate?
The global digital payment industry is expected to hit the USD6.6 trillion mark in 2021, registering around a 40% jump in two years. The cashless payment methods are rapidly evolving with ground-breaking innovations such as mobile wallets, peer-to-peer (P2P) mobile payments, real-time payments, and cryptocurrencies. In the growing digital age, many payment technology companies are collaborating with traditional financial institutions to cater to the latest consumer and merchant preferences. Due to enhanced broadband connectivity, increasing mobile commerce, emergence of new technologies such as Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and rapid digitization, billions of people have started embracing contactless payments in both developed and emerging countries. Besides, surging e-commerce businesses, digital remittances, digital business payments, and mobile B2B payments are boosting the non-cash transaction ecosystem.
Cashless transaction method users across various generations are widely adopting the digital peer-to-peer (P2P) apps as they are more appealing and flexible to use. In-app payments or tap-and-go transactions take seconds at the checkout and allow users to make payments anytime and anywhere. Tokenization, encryption, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), etc., offer multiple ways of securing payments while enabling digital transactions. Moreover, the users do not have to fill in information every time to complete the payment process. Thus, online payment gateways play a crucial role in the economic growth, enabling trade in the modern economy. With social distancing rules in place, digital payments have become an obligation for contactless transactions rather than just a transaction alternative to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Digital Commerce Empowering Businesses
Electronic payment systems have become a crucial part of businesses as consumer inclination towards online shopping is expanding. With broadening internet penetration, increasing use of smartphones, and diverse options for e-transactions, most consumers are preferring online channels over traditional brick-and-mortar stores for shopping. Therefore, businesses are shifting online with an electronic payment solution to maximize their profit earnings. Automating the electronic payment system eliminates the scope of errors and saves a considerable amount of time and effort. High standards for detecting and preventing fraud in digital transaction systems and AI-based fraud detections protect users from security breaches. By providing the flexibility for making payments through credit/debit cards, mobile money, e-Wallet, etc., the businesses can expand their customer base. The electronic payment process improves customer satisfaction as customers do not need to count cash or deal with paperwork whenever they want to make the transaction.
Biometric Authentication Enhancing Security
Biometric authentication involves recognizing biometric features and structural characteristics to verify the identification of an individual. The verification method can involve fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, voice recognition, vein mapping, iris detection, and heartbeat analysis. With the rise in identity theft and fraud, biometric authentication has become a reliable and secure alternative for making digital transactions. According to a recent research, biometrically verified mobile commerce transactions are expected to constitute a massive 57% of the total biometric transaction by 2023. Biometric payment cards are also becoming popular as they support tap-and-go payments, allowing users to make faster digital transactions. The digital payment technology provider, Worldline is partnering up with the French FinTech, A3BC (Anything Anywhere Anytime Biometric Connection), to protect mobile phones from intrusion with a two-factor authentication process. The combined solution eliminates identification through a single touch, rather it recognizes fingerprints through a picture of the hand. MasterCard is planning to bring FinGo’s vein-scanning payment solution that facilitates users to authenticate transactions.
Dominance of Mobile Wallets
In 2019, mobile wallets overtook credit cards to become the highly adopted payment type globally. Digital wallets offer flexibility to users to store multiple payment methods in one digital home and turn cash into electronic money required for online or in-store purchases. Financial institutions have already started to embrace the digital wallet trend by offering virtual cards to business customers. The virtual cards stored in digital wallets consist of details like 16-digit card number, CVV code, date of expiry and work just like the physical plastic card. Currently, only 37% of merchants support mobile payments at the point of sale, but with the rising adoption, merchants are willing to invest in technologies facilitating digital wallets. The virtual wallets can save money due to low processing costs as they limit transaction values and frequency. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is improving the user experience with regards to transactions with ChatBots, designed to execute and robotize essential exchanges as per the user’s interest. Besides, cryptographic money-based e-wallets are being embraced by new companies to small-medium organizations for storing digital money. Smart voice technology is contributing to the growth of smart voice wallets ever since Amazon propelled the principle of this platform, which is now being followed by Google and Apple.
E-Commerce Boom Accelerating Digital Payment Market Growth
E-commerce growth at an exponential rate is creating shock waves, and the sonic boom is reverberating across the FinTech sector. The growth of many e-commerce companies is driven by the kind of financial services they provide. Digital transactions make it convenient for the buyer and seller to make transactions and remain loyal to the market space. The COVID-19 pandemic added a different dimension to e-commerce innovation, introducing newer trends such as payment alternatives at checkouts (not with digital wallets), virtual cards, QR codes, and other touchless transactions. Besides, the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) trend is dominating the e-commerce industry as it relieves the financial burden on the buyer. BNPL involves a soft credit check, so the consumers can buy what they need, keep the inventory moving, and pay overtime without affecting their credit score. BNPL provides businesses with much-needed liquidity and greater flexibility at the checkout.
Influence of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digital Payment Market Growth
Digital payment systems have moved beyond their peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and bill payments. The COVID-19 pandemic allowed digital payment systems to showcase their strengths, such as a strong understanding of hyper-local markets and its ability to establish strong local partnerships. Businesses and consumers increasingly “went digital” for providing and purchasing goods and services online. When the pandemic hit, people did not want to touch or exchange cash due to the paranoia of catching the infection from physical currencies. Several governments around the world introduced digital financial transfers to provide COVID-assistance. Owing to lockdown measures, consumers shifted to online platforms, which catapulted the demand for digital payment systems. Now, digital platforms have become an essential component of people’s lives, and consumers are more likely to continue shopping online in the post-pandemic period. The dramatic shift in consumer behavior is likely to augment the demand for e-payment systems even more. Therefore, companies are focusing their attention on digital mediums to meet the new customer demands and thrive businesses in the changing market scenario. Organizations are reimagining customer journeys to reduce friction and provide new security features. Payment companies such as PayPal and Square Cash are staffing up across the board to better understand the rearrangement of societal norms and stabilize the business in the near future.
e-Payment Systems are the Future
With increasing smartphone and internet penetration, consumers are becoming tech-savvy, which presents endless opportunities for the digital payment markets. Post-pandemic, digital payment systems are anticipated to continue to flourish over the years to come. While cards remain the first choice for payments around the world, mobile wallets are quickly gaining traction. The traditional cash flow is declining in bank branches and ATMs, demonstrating a power move towards a cashless society. Currently, China dominates the global mobile wallet consumption, followed by South Korea. However, there are still many countries that are highly dependent on cash due to lack of trust towards financial institutions and lack of proper broadband infrastructure, etc. In the near future, social media-initiated payments, biometric payments, voice-activated payments are likely to become mainstream in developing countries as well.
Cybersecurity and Privacy Concerns with Online Payment Solutions
Cybersecurity and privacy threats have become a troubling concern with the increasing incidences of online fraud. According to the Mastercard survey, one out of four consumers experienced some kind of fraud in 2020, ramping up the cybercrime rate by 49%. In the first half of 2020, online scams increased by 73.8% from 2019. However, adopting new-age technologies such as multifactor authentication, biometrics, 3D security, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning can help control fraudulent activities such as phishing, virus attacks, etc. Shifting to contactless cards, QR codes, and tokenization can also help mitigate risks associated with digital payment solutions. Besides, sensitizing end-users about the secure application of e-payment solutions through amplifying efforts towards building financial literacy can help to prevent frauds. The emergence of mobile commerce and the evolution of e-payment platforms backed by robust security solutions can help to drive the goal of making the economy truly cash-less.
Refinance Decision Maker – How to Decide to Refinance Your Current Mortgage
If you are shopping for a new home loan chances are you’re going to be sold on lower monthly payments, low rates, longer term, by your potential lenders. However, as the refinance decision maker you should do your own due diligence on whether or not this is something worth pursuing. Now you can do this subjectively or simply by saying that since the new one will require lower monthly payments then it’s okay.
It is advisable on to run the numbers and as the one who will make the choice, you should study these simple steps to objectively determine whether or not this is something that will pay off for you. The main idea is to compare the Net Present Value (NPV) of each refinancing plan. You get the closing costs and add the present value of future cash inflows coming from the savings that you’ll get. You can do this with Microsoft Excel or any standard spreadsheet program.
For each plan calculate the monthly or yearly payments (principal and interest included). Subtract your current plan’s monthly payment or yearly payment with the other options that you have. The result is the monthly or yearly savings.
Put up columns representing each year. It’s important that you compare terms that are equal in length of time with year 0 as the present time. Put the yearly payments you’ll have to make for each column (starting from year 1), one refinancing option per row. For example, for row 1 you’ll have Lender #1 and then the yearly payments in each of the columns. For year 0, put the closing costs and make sure it’s a negative number (representing outflow). Use the NPV function of Excel and select all the cash outflows (present) and inflows (future) and use a conservative rate such as 4% to 5% which is something you can get easily just by investing in CDs.
The higher the NPV, the better as this represents the value of future savings in today’s time taking already into account the net effect of closing costs.
All You Need to Know About 2 Wheeler Loan Finance
With growing demand in semi urban and rural areas, 2 wheeler industry is a high growth sector. The industry is estimated to be Rs.6, 000-Rs.7, 000 crore in size. This means there is abundant opportunity for 2 wheeler finance companies. There was limited awareness about financing for a 2 wheeler in the olden days but with the increasing penetration of financial institutions across the country, it has become possible to obtain 2 wheeler finance quickly and conveniently.
Getting 2 wheeler loan finance has become easy. The eligibility criteria, documentation requirement and the process has been mentioned below:
Eligibility:
Individuals above the age of 18.
Salaried individuals who have been employed for more than a year.
Business owners who are running a business for over a year.
Documentation:
Identity Proof
Address Proof
Income Proof
Valid KYC documents
Passport size photographs
Procedure:
In order to apply for 2 wheeler loan finance, the applicant needs to scout the market for various Banks and financial institutions offering the loan. Based on the terms and conditions of the respective financial institutions, the applicant should choose the one that suits his requirements. The application process is quick and transparent. The applicant needs to meet the eligibility criteria in order to apply for the loan. Further, the applicant needs to submit the application form and provide the required documents to the financial institution. The customer executives are friendly and will guide through the entire process of application. The application will be processed within 48 to 72 hours and the loan will be approved in no time.
It is advisable to seek a loan from a trustworthy financial institution. They offer flexible tenure and easy repayment options. With a low rate of interest and a flexible repayment tenure, purchasing a 2 wheeler has become quick and easy. Individuals with a positive credit history can get the loan approved quicker and are also eligible for the special schemes. Once the loan amount has been disbursed, it is not possible to change the tenure and amount, hence it is important to give the loan application a good thought and settle for a repayment tenure which is possible based on the monthly income of the applicant. Financial institutions offer customized solutions to the applicants based on their requirements. Depending on the type of 2 wheeler to be purchased, the loan amount will be sanctioned.
The applicant will only be required to pay a small amount as down payment and the balance can be converted into a 2 wheeler loan which is to be repaid in easy monthly installments. Upto 95% of the on road price of the vehicle is available as a loan to the applicant and the repayment tenure ranges between 12 months to 48 months. With the increasing demand of 2 wheelers across the country, Banks and financial institutions are offering loans which meet the requirements of the consumers and they also settle the terms accordingly.
