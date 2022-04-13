News
Delivery Drones Are Flying, But Your Airborne Groceries Are Still a Long Way Off
Drone delivery has finally arrived, at least on a small scale. Packages containing lightweight products, such as medicines and COVID tests, are being dropped off at some limited locations, years after consumers were first teased with such a service.
Back in December of 2020, the FAA issued rules for companies wanting to use drones for deliveries paving the way for Amazon and others to take to the skies. Since then, Walmart has been using drones for deliveries in Arkansas and in North Carolina while Wing , a unit of Google owner Alphabet, has been delivering a host of products in Virginia and Texas from coffee to Mexican food to medications from Walgreens. Amazon, the company that kicked off the drone delivery craze in 2013, is still testing its devices.
Currently none of these companies are fully certified by the FDA to fly anywhere in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. And per FDA rules drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), must have a human controlling or monitoring them.
All seems good so far, but it’s not clear what will happens when a behemoth like Amazon, which promises to eventually deliver some 500 million packages by drone a year, takes flight. The company plans to begin its drone deliveries in the fall.
Some experts are predicting disaster, with the sky darkened by the hordes of drones it will take to accomplish all those deliveries. That’s mainly because the current iteration of the flying robots can’t carry much more than four pounds.
“The problem to me, the real show stopper, is the fact that these drones can carry only three to four pounds,” said Mory Gharib, chair of the aerospace department at California Institute of Technology and director of the university’s Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies. “As you can imagine it would take thousands of drones to carry those little packages. There will be traffic issues and a danger of them crashing into one another—and into people’s houses.”
Drone crashes have already become a problem for Amazon, even though its delivery service isn’t yet off the ground. One even touched off a forest fire.
Drones can’t support heavier loads that make delivery practical
Gharib doesn’t see a future for drone deliveries, especially in cities and other densely populated areas, until the flying machines are designed to carry heavier loads. “Imagine a drone carrying, instead of 4 to 5 pounds, 25 to 30,” he said. “Then, in one mission, a drone could make deliveries to several customers.”
That’s not out of the question. There are companies that are currently working on UAVs that can carry heavier loads, anywhere from 30 to 75 pounds, Gharib said.
Others, however, see no future, ever, for drones in urban areas. For example, “in dense cities like New York, an overwhelming percentage of all goods are delivered via trucks,” said Carlo Ratti, a professor of urban technologies and planning and director of the SENSEable City Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“Approximately 25,000 delivery trucks and commercial vehicles move into, around and out of Manhattan every day,” Ratti said in an email. “To replace even 5 percent of those vehicles by drones would mean 1,250 UAVs dotting the skies. I am not sure it is safe or practical.”
The situation is different once you get out of the cities, Ratti said. “In sparsely populated areas UAVs could play an important role,” he added. “Drones could be deployed more effectively as a means of delivery in places where road infrastructure is lacking.”
Ratti points to the example of Africa, where drones have been bringing much needed medical supplies to remote areas. Zipline, a company which recently partnered with Walmart to help with deliveries in an Arkansas location, had delivered medications and blood for transfusions to hospitals in African countries for many years prior.
Another problem with drone deliveries in cities is the altitude at which they are allowed to fly, Ratti said. “In the U.S., under the regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration, 400 feet (about 122 meters) is the highest a small drone could fly to avoid interference with other aircraft,” he added. “This would naturally be a problem in cities filled with tall buildings (today drones are banned in New York City altogether) which also have the highest demand for delivery services.”
And then there is the weather. “A common thunderstorm can ground light aircraft with a mass many times that of a drone,” Ratti said. “Air movement just a few meters per second could be enough to send small drones bumping into buildings or falling from the sky.”
As MLB teams adapt to Orioles’ Cedric Mullins, he prepares to adapt back: ‘Consistency is coming around’
There were hints in Monday’s home opener that Cedric Mullins was close. He liked his two-run single, of course, the base knock that gave the Orioles an Opening Day 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. But there was also a lineout to the pitcher that felt right, and a foul ball down the third base line that signaled his all-field approach was getting back on track.
But those were just hints. What Mullins did Tuesday wasn’t nearly as subtle.
With the bases loaded in the second inning, Mullins caught a hanging curveball and launched it over the right field fence for his first grand slam. And in the ninth inning, against a sinker from left-handed All-Star reliever Josh Hader, he crushed a double off the wall. Instead of a whisper, it was a yell: Mullins might have struggled in his first four games, but those could be swept aside rapidly.
“Incredible for him to step up like that,” right-hander Spenser Watkins said. “He’s our guy.”
After Monday’s opener, Mullins stood in the clubhouse postgame next to his Silver Slugger award, a reminder of his 30-homer, 30-steal season in 2021 that also featured a start in the All-Star Game. That display put the league on notice for what Mullins is capable of achieving. And teams spent the offseason discerning a way to counteract his influence.
What those opponents discovered was a steady dose of low, inside sinkers could cause issues, at least across a small sample size. Mullins struck out nine times in his first four games this year, struggling against left-handers with downward sinking action — a movement Mullins said early Tuesday afternoon is different than what he saw in matchups against southpaws last season, his first since abandoning switch-hitting.
That’s the way of it, though. Mullins only saw sinkers 16.3% of the time in 2021, according to MLB Statcast. He missed on just 7.6% of his swings against those pitches. That changed drastically through the first four games, with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers taking a new approach.
In those four games, Mullins saw a sinker 35.8% of the time and whiffed on 47.1% of his swings..
“Teams have a long time to game plan for good players, and teams now have departments of people to dissect how to get hitters out,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “And they’re going to expose your weaknesses. And that’s what good hitters do in this league: Constantly making adjustments. And Cedric’s in that area right now with some of the adjustments he’s going to have to make back to the league.”
Mullins declined to delve too into much detail of how he’s preparing to face the inside sinking action — he didn’t want to tip off his opponents — but he’s been in the cage early, he said. He knows what to work on.
The issues in Tampa Bay, especially, was his instinct to turn on a ball early. And in Monday’s home opener, the Brewers dealt him a similar diet of two-seamers and sinkers. Of the 24 pitches he faced across five at-bats, 16 of them were sinkers.
He saw four in the first plate appearance alone, swinging through two and fouling off the other two. When he saw four inside sinkers in the fourth inning, he again fouled a pair and swung through two more en route to a second strikeout.
But so much of it is location. His two-run single came on a sinker left over the outer third of the plate, and a liner back at the pitcher later on, came on a sinker left up in the strike zone. When he crushed Hader’s sinker, that pitch came near the top of the zone, too, a momentary respite from the barrage of pitches under his hands.
Before Tuesday’s outing, Hyde said he thought Mullins was “still searching a little bit” for his swing. But the hints he showed Monday gave way to a full-fledged yell Tuesday, a pair of swings that sent balls flying for — and over — the wall.
He didn’t do it against a sinker under the hands. Not every pitcher has that in his repertoire. Those tests are sure to continue as the season progresses, as teams adapt to how they pitch him. Mullins, though, feels he can pass those tests, and Tuesday’s showing wasn’t a bad case study.
“I think the consistency is coming around,” Mullins said.
Today, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here
Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here
Srinagar, Apr 13: The government of India announced the extension of the free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), by six months till September 2022. Uttar Pradesh too, on the next day, extended the similar state government scheme by three months.
The ration card is one of the most important documents to avail of the benefit under the free ration scheme. According to media reports, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has made some changes to the existing ration card rules.
Media reports stated that the Department of Food and Public Distribution will soon hold meetings with different states to discuss the changes in ration card eligibility. The new standards will be set for eligibility. This might impact the current beneficiaries under the scheme.
According to data available online, currently, over 80 crore people are benefiting from National Food Security Act (NFSA). However, reports also suggest that there are some individuals who are financially stable, yet they use the free ration scheme. This leaves the needy out of the protection ring. The changes in the rules have been done keeping in mind this very fact.
To ease the pains of the people who have to migrate due to their jobs, the government launched the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ earlier. Unlike earlier, now anyone carrying a valid ration card can get free ration from any state in the country. Earlier, the ration could only be availed from the home state of the cardholder. (India.com)
Rules To Be Changed By Government Soon- Check Details Here
Bill could force St. Louis County to rethink EV charging station plans
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Legislature has waded into the battle of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in St. Louis County.
Right now, St. Louis County law requires businesses and organization to install a certain number of EV charging stations at new projects. It could run $8,000 per station.
But the state legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy of south St. Louis County, would require the county to foot the bill for all the EV charging stations that it requires on new projects. That could ultimately add up to tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers.
The measure has already passed the House and is now in the Senate. Murphy calls the county’s EV law unfair. He’s hoping his legislation would force St. Louis County to take a big step back.
“This does not have anything to do with safety or welfare or health,” Murphy said. “What it has to do with is a green new deal or a political agenda that they’re now making businesses pay for. I call it government extortion”
FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team first reported on this deal last month. Kanisha Minor called Elliott Davis after she couldn’t get the county’s approval to open her new business. A county ordinance required her to install an EV charging station because she was opening a new business at a location that had been used for something else before. She couldn’t afford $8,000 for an charging station.
Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, who spondosred the county’s EV law, did make some changes to her law. She added a number of exemptions to small businesses like Kanisha Minor’s. Her revised law passed weeks ago but won’t take effect until April 14.
But Councilman Mark Harder said it’s not good enough. He’s introduced his own bill to repeal Dunnaway’s law altogether.
”My legislation would be to end it,” Harder said. “It would repeal it”
He said the effort by Murphy in Jefferson City is one more reason to scrap Dunnaway’s law
