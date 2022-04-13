Connect with us

News

Deputy murder suspect attempts Illinois jail escape

Published

2 mins ago

on

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. – A Kentucky man awaiting trial for killing an Illinois deputy tried to escape from the Jefferson County, Illinois jail.

Ray Tate, 40, faces murder charges for the December killing of Wayne County Illinois Deputy Sean Riley and charges from a series of carjackings and shootings after the deputy was shot.

Tate made it out of his cell Sunday morning after finding a flaw in the original construction of the Justice Center, he did not escape.

The sheriff is now informing other jails so facilities built in a similar way can address the issue.

News

Molly Shannon and Whitney Houston’s Catholic schoolgirl ‘SNL’ skit almost didn’t happen

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

News

Metro State to host Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Small Business Expo

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Eager to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of their community, the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce is teaming with the U.S. Small Business Administration to host the inaugural Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Small Business Expo, which will be held May 14 at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.

The full-day job fair, business exhibition and networking event is backed by Wells Fargo as a presenting sponsor, but it’s still looking for additional sponsors, exhibitors and employers to take part.

Speakers and panel discussions with small business owners will be announced closer to the event. Business workshops will focus on how to start a business, marketing, government contracting and certification, among other topics.

John Yang, board chair of the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce and chief executive officer of Vizion SEO, said in a written statement he wants to bring together community residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations and state and government agencies “to support one another, and also focus on economic development and growth.”

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Metro State, 700 East Seventh St. To register, visit aapibusinessexpo.com.

 

News

Illinois breaks sports betting record with $286 million wagered on March Madness

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

The Kansas Jayhawks, who staged the biggest comeback in NCAA men’s basketball history to win the national championship over North Carolina last week, were not the only March Madness record-setters.

In Illinois, sports bettors legally wagered a record $278.4 million during the men’s tournament this year, according to revenue totals released Tuesday by the Illinois Gaming Board. The women’s basketball tournament added another $7.8 million in wagers.

Nearly 96% of the bets were placed online, boosted by a change in Illinois law that allowed online sportsbooks to compete across the state for new customers.

The $286 million in total March Madness bets netted Illinois sportsbooks $14.3 million in adjusted gross receipts — the money kept after winnings are paid out — with the state receiving about $2.1 million in tax revenue, according to the gaming board.

By comparison, Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 generated about $61 million in bets and $9.5 million in adjusted gross receipts at Illinois sportsbooks, according to the gaming board.

While it was only the second March Madness with legal betting in Illinois, the increase was helped by a change in the state’s sport wagering act last month, which permanently eliminated an in-person registration requirement. Illinois approved sports wagering in 2019 as part of a sweeping gambling expansion bill, but customers previously needed to sign up at a bricks-and-mortar sportsbook to bet online.

Illinois has nine operating retail sportsbooks, seven of which offer online sports betting. FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM, the three largest online sportsbooks in the U.S., are all partnered with downstate casinos. The amended law opened up the floodgates for the sportsbooks to woo Chicago-area customers, precipitating a seemingly nonstop blitz of TV ads throughout the month.

The state’s first sportsbook opened at Rivers Casino Des Plaines in March 2020. Within days, BetRivers was closed and March Madness was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker waived the in-person registration requirement for 10 months during the pandemic, before the state permanently eliminated it March 5.

This year, for the first time, Illinois bettors were allowed to wager on Illinois college teams, but only in person at four Illinois sportsbooks. The two Illinois entrants in the 68-team field didn’t last long, with Illinois losing to Houston in the second round, and Loyola making a first-round exit at the hands of Ohio State.

When Kansas overcame a 16-point deficit to win the championship, it broke a 59-year record held by the Ramblers, who fought back from 15 points down to win the 1963 title against Cincinnati.

Analysts projected the amended law would boost Illinois to a record $1 billion in legal sports bets in March. Totals for the month have yet to be released by the state.

[email protected]

()

