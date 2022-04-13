News
Dodgers outlast Twins 7-2 on rainy night at Target Field
What had been a well-pitched game early spiraled quickly out of control in the eighth inning for the Twins on Tuesday night thanks to a bevy of walks, poor defense and a Dodgers lineup that is too good not to capitalize on mistakes.
Six runs and three relievers later, the Twins found themselves staring at a large deficit, just minutes before the skies opened up, forcing a rain delay that lasted nearly an hour and a half. When the two teams resumed, the Dodgers sealed a 7-2 victory over the Twins in the early minutes of Wednesday morning.
The Twins (2-3), who tied the game up in the fifth inning thanks to a Dodgers (2-2) error, met a similar fate three innings later. After a pair of walks — one from Emilio Pagán, the other from Caleb Thielbar — Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner sent a ball towards Luis Arraez at third.
Instead of two outs — or at least one — the ball rolled under Arraez’s glove and the go-ahead run came around to score. Another walk followed, and in came reliever Jhon Romero, who promptly allowed an RBI single to Justin Turner and two-run double to Will Smith. As the inning continued to unravel for the Twins, another run scored on an Arraez error in which the third baseman simply fell down and another followed on a Gavin Lux single.
In total, Twins pitchers issued nine walks in the game, most coming in the later innings.
“It’s a good, healthy challenge to go out there and face that team, because they are going to make you make very good pitches over and over again,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “If you find the middle of the zone, they’ll probably put a good swing on it. If you’re out of the zone, they don’t expand very much, so I think it’s that, and then you add the weather in on top of it and that’s probably why the walks are showing up.”
It was a tough end for the Twins, who had pitched well early in the game, getting a nice effort to kick things off from veteran starter Chris Archer in his Twins debut.
The righty, whom the Twins signed late in camp on March 28, cruised through his four-inning outing, and finished with an enthusiastic reaction — a chest slap mixed with some skipping and yelling — after striking out Justin Turner looking to end the fourth inning.
“I haven’t felt healthy in some time. I had a lot of friends and family here. The team has done a good job of helping me understand what makes me great,” Archer said. “(Pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) has instilled the utmost confidence in me, and it was just a moment where I was just like really excited.”
The Twins were excited by what they saw from Archer, too.
Archer touched 95 on the radar gun twice, his velocity up on average from where it was during his injury-ravaged 2021 season and afterward, he said he hasn’t felt this good in over two years.
“It’s actually fun for me to look up and it puts a smile on my face watching him pitch the way he’s pitching right now and we’re going to keep him going,” Baldelli said. “It was a very good start today against a very good team. We were pleased with every aspect of it.”
After four sharp innings, he made way for rookie Josh Winder.
While it looked as if Winder might have been on track to win the fifth starter spot out of camp, the Twins instead signed Archer, relegating the rookie to the bullpen. In his debut Tuesday, he tossed one inning of relief.
Winder struck out the first batter he saw, Smith, looking with a little help from catcher Ryan Jeffers, who framed the third strike nicely. But the rest of the inning wasn’t quite as easy for the Twins’ No. 7 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) who then walked the next two batters and later saw them advance to second and third on a double steal.
One run, Cody Bellinger, came around to score to give the Dodgers the lead at the time. The Twins would tie it up in the fifth inning when Arraez, pinch hitting at the time, grounded what looked like it would be a double play toward Trea Turner at short. Instead, he seemed to slip and flipped the ball over Lux’s head at second, allowing Max Kepler to score.
That was the only run for the Twins until the eighth inning on a day where they were limited to just five hits, two of them doubles from Carlos Correa.
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with receivers. This is one of the deepest positions in the 2022 draft, but the caliber of the top-end receivers doesn’t match last year’s class, which was highlighted by Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. However, there could be quite a few third-day gems the Dolphins could select with either their late third-round pick or their fourth-round selection to develop for the future.
Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson
Wilson is explosive at the line of scrimmage, and has the initial quickness to create separation in press coverage. He leaps and high-points the ball with ease and has the hand-eye coordination to track off-the-mark throws. What he needs to do is prove he’s a downfield receiver who can occupy a safety. If he can’t, then he’ll become a possession receiver and not an X receiver in the NFL.
Arkansas’ Treylon Burks
Burk’s size (6-3, 225), speed and physicality set him apart from most of the receivers in this draft because it allows him to impose his will against smaller cornerbacks. His game is similar to Titans receiver A.J. Brown, which indicates that he could become a dynamic slot receiver, and a gadget player as a rookie.
Alabama’s Jameson Williams
Williams used his one season at Alabama to prove he’s an explosive playmaker, a receiver who possesses both the run-after-catch ability to get extra yards, and the speed to take the top off a defense. The fact he tore his ACL in the national championship game this year means he could spend the first half of the 2022 season rehabbing and working to regain his speed.
Ohio State’s Chris Olave
The Buckeyes have been churning out route-running savants because of their position coach Brian Hartline, who spent most of his career in the NFL with the Dolphins, and Olave is the next Buckeye in line to become a Day 1 starter. Olave, who scored 35 touchdowns in his four seasons, is a smooth route runner who is excellent at adjusting to off-target throws.
USC’s Drake London
London is a multi-sport athlete who uses his basketball skill set to high-point balls. He’s big (6-foot-5), has strong hands and flashes excellent body control. Problem is, he’s not a refined route runner and needs to be coached up in the NFL. His film is hard to evaluate because he benefitted from a ton of free release playing in the Pac-12.
Best of the Rest
Penn State’s Jahan Dotson might be the most sure-handed receiver in this draft. He could develop into a true No. 1 playmaker in the right offense. Alabama’s John Metchie III is a catch-and-run threat who manufactures tough yardage. Georgia’s George Pickens, Purdue’s David Bell, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Miami’s Charleston Rambo, SMU’s Danny Gray and Reggie Roberson Jr. all have the talent to become NFL starters.
Class Grade: B+
Considering receiver is the deepest position in this watered-down 2022 draft class it’s hard to be critical of the talent available. Especially when we consider that receivers selected in the later rounds — if not undrafted — routinely thrive in the NFL. Often times it’s about finding the right fit for the offensive system, and this draft is filled options. There are speedsters who stretch the field. Slot receivers who have a knack for getting open, route-running specialist and big-body types. It all comes down to what a team is looking for.
Teams in need
This is the type of draft where a team might select a receiver even though they don’t need one because of how weak this draft class is overall. The Jets, Patriots, Packers, Bears, Browns, Colts, Falcons, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Chiefs would benefit from taking one early. The Raiders, Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys and Chargers might select one in the later rounds to supplement their already solid receiver units.
Dolphins’ focus
With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson and Mike Gesicki (a tight end, who mostly served as a slot receiver the past three seasons) the Dolphins have enough frontline receivers on the roster. What the Dolphins lack is a youngster to develop because Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. have each had their development stalled for one reason or another. Adding another receiver to this unit could be beneficial, especially if he possesses some skills as a returner.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
Gilbert Gottfried honored at ‘Aladdin’ on Broadway: ‘Thank you for your voice’
Heat’s first two playoff games to be Sunday, Tuesday at FTX Arena | Full schedule
The Miami Heat still lack an opponent for their first-round NBA playoff series, but they now at least have a schedule.
The NBA early Wednesday released the dates for the Heat’s opening best-of-seven series, including initial games at FTX Arena on Sunday and Tuesday.
The only times included in the league’s initial release were that the Heat’s series opener will be Sunday at 1 p.m., with Game 4 of the series on the road to be a week from Sunday at 7 p.m.
The Heat will play the team the secures the No. 8 playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, which will be decided Friday.
The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers remain in contention for that spot.
The Heat’s opening-round best-of-seven schedule:
Game 1: Sunday, 1 p.m. FTX Arena, TNT
Game 2: Tuesday, Time TBA, FTX Arena
Game 3: Friday, at No. 8, Time TBA, ESPN.
Game 4: Sun. April 24, at No. 8, 7 p.m. TNT
Game 5*: Tue. April 26, FTX Arena, Time TBA
Game 6*: Thu. April 28, at No. 8, Time TBA
Game 7*: Sat. April 30, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TNT
* — If necessary
(All games available in South Florida on Bally Sports Sun, except any picked up by ABC).
