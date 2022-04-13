News
Doyle McManus: The U.S. has a big stake in how the Ukraine war ends; it’s likely to pay a lot of the cost
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its seventh week, shows no sign of abating. Vladimir Putin’s army has abandoned its assault on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, but is launching a new offensive in the country’s east. Ukraine’s allies, led by the United States and Britain, have stepped up their supplies of tanks and antiaircraft weapons.
But every war must end some day, whether in a victory for one side or a split-the-difference cease-fire. In Washington and other Western capitals, debate has begun over what terms Ukraine and its allies should seek for ending this one — or what goals they should hold out for.
At first glance, the question might appear simple: Ukraine and its allies want Putin to end the invasion and withdraw his troops. But the details get complicated quickly.
Some U.S. and European hawks see the unexpected success of Ukraine’s armed forces as a golden opportunity to cut Putin down to size and teach a lesson to other autocrats, beginning with China’s Xi Jinping.
“The Western objective must be to leave Russia profoundly weakened and militarily crippled … internally divided until the point that an aging autocrat falls from power,” Eliot A. Cohen of Johns Hopkins University, a former official in the George W. Bush administration, wrote recently.
But doves worry about threatening Putin’s survival in power to the point that he might consider using nuclear weapons. And some European leaders, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, have searched for a quick end to the war, if only to reduce the damage to their own economies.
In the middle, President Joe Biden and his aides have settled on what sounds like an elegant solution: endorse whatever outcome is acceptable to Ukraine.
“Our job is to support the Ukrainians,” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said recently. “They will set the military objectives. They will set the objectives at the bargaining table. … We are not going to define the outcome of this for the Ukrainians. That is up for them to define and us to support them.”
The logic is straightforward: The Ukrainians are doing the fighting and suffering horrendous civilian casualties, so they’ve earned the right to decide what kind of settlement they’re willing to accept.
“As long as the Ukrainians are saying they want to keep fighting, we can’t tell them no,” argued Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Kyiv.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Putin terms for a cease-fire last month and included several concessions: He asked for a Russian withdrawal to the lines each army occupied before the Feb. 24 invasion, which would leave several chunks of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands. He said Ukraine would accept neutral status and give up its effort to become a member of NATO. In return, he said, Ukraine would need ironclad security guarantees to prevent another invasion.
Putin’s aides dismissed the offer as inadequate.
That was before the discovery of widespread atrocities against civilians by Russian troops north of Kyiv, which may have hardened Ukraine’s resolve to keep fighting. Zelenskyy has said he would submit the terms of any cease-fire to a referendum.
In any case, deferring to the Ukrainians on terms for ending the war is more complicated than it sounds because the likely terms will require active participation by the United States and its allies.
Take Zelenskyy’s demand for security guarantees. He wants a reliable, binding pledge that if Russia invades again, the United States and its allies will step in with the kind of sanctions and military aid they are supplying now, or more.
“Whether Russia agrees to a settlement or not, Ukraine is going to need security guarantees,” Ivo H. Daalder, a former U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told me.
“There’s already an organization that does that, and it’s called NATO…. How is NATO going to say no to membership for Ukraine after all of this has happened?”
Another thorny issue will involve U.S. economic sanctions. In any talks over ending the war, Russia is certain to demand that sanctions be lifted. U.S. officials have said that sanctions relief will be up for discussion, but only after Russian troops are out of Ukraine.
“But that was before Bucha,” Daalder said. “The atrocities have made it much more difficult to contemplate lifting any sanctions.”
If a cease-fire takes hold, the United States will also be expected to play a leading role in helping Ukraine rebuild its armed forces, its economy and its shattered cities.
U.S. and allied support after the war will be just as important as it is now. Putin has invaded Ukraine three times since 2014; if his current offensive falls short, he can be expected to plan a fourth. One goal for U.S. policy should be to deter him from trying again.
The most damaging outcome for Putin would be a Ukraine that can regain its independence, defend its borders and show Russians that democracy can prosper in their part of the world. For anyone seeking to settle scores, that would be the best revenge.
ASK IRA: Has play-in round created an easier Heat postseason path?
Q: Ira, I know you didn’t want the Nets in the first round, but Cleveland looked good Tuesday night and didn’t even have their best player, Jarrett Allen. — Michael.
A: First, at this point, including what we saw on Tuesday night in the play-in in Brooklyn, I would say that Darius Garland is the Cavaliers’ best player. That’s not to say that Jarrett Allen isn’t impactful and can’t make a statement in Friday’s home play-in game for Cleveland. But there still is no guarantee that Cleveland makes it to the No. 8 seed to play the Heat in the first round. First, they would have to defeat the winner of Wednesday night’s Hawks-Hornets. And even in Cleveland, I would think Atlanta would have shot behind Trae Young. But, yes, to your point, the Cavaliers would present a challenge with both the height of Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen, as well as the guile of Garland. As it is, nothing is going to be easy in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But there still might be a easier challenges than having had to face Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Q: Ira, I agree with your article that playing Victor Oladipo in the playoffs is complicated. But I’m afraid that if he doesn’t get significant minutes, we will have wasted an entire year rehabbing him, only to lose him next year to another team. I understand that Erik Spoelstra wants to go with the players that got us here, but Oladipo is way too talented not to be in the regular nine-man playoff rotation. — Greg, Jacksonville.
A: Again, as I attempted to stress in my piece on Victor Oladipo’s latest breakout performance, it is not about fielding the best nine players, but the nine who mesh best. And the concern at this stage, the sole concern, has to be how to best get to the 16 victories required for a championship. You can’t go into the postseason lamenting the work put in with Victor to this stage, or what might happen in free agency. At this point, the only thing that should matter for everyone associated with the Heat is the here and now.
Q: I do not foresee our stars necessarily carrying the team, trying to do more than they typically do (which just leads to higher turnovers). That would throw off everything the team worked on and exhibited all year long. Changing the plan can often lead to failure. Not saying we don’t make adjustments throughout a playoff series, but changing our culture of sharing, providing opportunity, etc., is a recipe for disaster that could lead to a first-round exit and put a damper on all they have achieved this season. — Myles, Coconut Creek.
A: But the Heat rarely won with 11 or 12 components contributing in individual games during the regular season. The depth of the roster paid off over the long haul, with different players producing in different games. The playoffs are different. Each game is essential. And that means getting the most out of your most essential players. That doesn’t mean that a Max Strus or Gabe Vincent or Caleb Martin (or even a Victor Oladipo) can’t have their moments. It just means that Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro had better have plenty of moments.
PM Kisan Yojana: Coming soon, these farmers will not get money on the 11th installment in the account, why?
There is big news for the farmers waiting for the 11th installment under the PM Kisan Yojana.
The government is verifying the documents of all the farmers and locking the data. As soon as all the process is completed, money will be started in the farmers’ account.
The money of the 11th installment received under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman (PM Kisan) scheme will soon come to the farmers’ account. The central government has completed all its preparations, but this time such farmers will not get the benefit of the scheme whose e-KYC is not complete.
Sources say that in every financial year, the money of the first installment comes in the account of farmers between April 1 and July 31. The 11th installment is to be sent in this same period as well.
In this, Rs 2,000 will come in the account of every farmer. Officials related to the matter say that at present the verification work of the documents of the farmers is going on and their data is being locked.
Money will start coming in the account from April 15
Officials say that in many districts the data will be locked till April 14. After this the process of sending the amount will start. The farmers, whose documents are correct and their verification work has also been completed, will start sending money to their accounts from April 15 or May 15. Last year also, the installment money was deposited in the account of farmers on 15th May itself.
Such farmers will not get money
The government, while paying the 10th installment in January itself, made it clear that farmers would have to do e-KYC to get the next installment. Those farmers whose e-KYC has not been completed, they will not be given the money for the 11th installment.
Not only this, the government has also stopped the facility of online e-KYC through OTP. Now farmers will have to visit the Common Service Center (CSC) to complete their e-KYC.
E-KYC can be done till May 22
It is mandatory for farmers to do e-KYC to take advantage of the scheme, but the government has also fixed a time limit for this. Farmers can get their e-KYC done only till May 22. Even after this, the farmers who do not complete the process will be excluded from the scheme. That is, they will not get the benefit of Kisan PM Yojana in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted recently that under this scheme started in the year 2018, so far 1.82 lakh crore rupees have been sent to the account of 11.30 crore farmers. Although 12.53 crore farmers have registered in the scheme, but 1.23 crore farmers are not being given benefits due to non-completion of all their documents.
The post PM Kisan Yojana: Coming soon, these farmers will not get money on the 11th installment in the account, why? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Here Are the Top 15 Highest Paid Americans, Released for the First Time
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
Periodically, we get a glimpse into the financial lives of the ultrarich. A pro athlete signs a huge contract, a tech CEO sells a boatload of shares in their company, or a billionaire heir unloads a Manhattan penthouse. Based on these nuggets of information, the media speculates as to how much income the rich might bring in every year. But nobody actually knows.
Thanks to an analysis of its unprecedented trove of IRS data, ProPublica is revealing the 15 people who reported the most U.S. income on their taxes from 2013 to 2018, along with data for the rest of the top 400.
The analysis also shows how much they paid in federal income taxes — and it demonstrates how the American tax system, which theoretically makes the highest earners pay the highest income tax rates, fails to do so for the people at the very top of the income pyramid. The top 400 earners pay noticeably lower tax rates than the merely rich; and, if you include payroll taxes, a married couple making $200,000 a year could end up paying higher tax rates than a person making $200 million a year. (The full analysis is here; it includes selected names beyond the top 15.)
Names That Won’t Surprise You
Scan the names on the list of the top 15 income earners and you’re certain to recognize several names — or at least the names of the companies they founded. Bill Gates hasn’t been involved in the day-to-day operations of Microsoft for over a decade, yet he still earned the most during the years we studied, reporting an average yearly income of $2.85 billion — and an effective federal income tax rate of 18.4%. Steve Ballmer, his former colleague, is also a well-known public figure, both for his time as Microsoft CEO and his current ownership of the Los Angeles Clippers NBA team. Ballmer’s average annual reported income of $1.05 billion landed him in the 10th spot on the list, and his effective federal income tax rate was 14.1%.
The other side of the PC/Mac wars is represented here by Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs. Her average reported income of $1.57 billion ranked fifth-highest; she paid an effective tax rate of 14.8%. (ProPublica sought comment from everyone mentioned in this article. Nobody disputed the numbers cited here. Unless otherwise noted, representatives for people named in this article either declined to comment, declined to comment on the record or did not respond to requests for comment.)
Another well-known billionaire sits just below Gates on the list: Media and tech mogul and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, with an average reported income of just over $2 billion, paid an effective income tax rate of 4.1%, by far the lowest rate among the top 15. (A spokesperson told ProPublica for an earlier article that Bloomberg “pays the maximum tax rate on all federal, state, local and international taxable income as prescribed by law,” and cited Bloomberg’s philanthropic giving.)
The presence of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — either the first- or second-wealthiest person in America, depending on the day — won’t shock most people, but Bezos’s annual reported income during these years of $832 million put him only at number 15. He paid an effective tax rate of 23.2%; as we’ve previously reported, Bezos had so little income in a couple of recent years that he was able to pay $0 in federal income taxes in those periods.
Who Are These Others and Why Are They Paying Higher Tax Rates?
Tech billionaires dominate the top 15, but hedge fund managers account for a full third of the names on this list, and some of their incomes were just as huge. Most of them paid relatively high effective tax rates, especially compared to most of the tech sector representatives. Hedge fund managers often make their money through short-term trades, which are taxed at a much higher rate than when tech titans cash in on long-term investments.
The highest-earning hedge funder is Ken Griffin, founder of the Chicago-based firm Citadel. From 2013 to 2018, he reported an average income of nearly $1.7 billion, putting him fourth on the list. Griffin paid a tax rate of 29.2% during these years. (A spokesperson for Griffin said the tax rates in the IRS data “significantly understate” what Griffin pays, because they were lowered by charitable contributions and do not reflect local and state taxes. He also said Griffin pays foreign taxes, which aren’t included in IRS calculations of effective tax rate.)
Israel Englander, co-founder of Millennium Management, paid at a 30.8% rate, while the co-founders of Two Sigma Investments, David Siegel and John Overdeck, paid tax rates of 31.6% and 34.2%, respectively.
Some of this variation in rates reflects how people structure their businesses under tax law. Income earned by publicly traded corporations is taxed at the company level. When it’s passed on to big shareholders, such as tech billionaires, it can come in the form of dividends, which are taxed at lower rates than ordinary income. By contrast, the income from some manufacturing companies and hedge funds flows directly to company owners, who pay taxes on it, resulting in higher effective tax rates on average.
Where Are the Heirs?
Lists of the world’s wealthiest individuals are always heavily populated by heirs, ranging from descendents of old money to scions of more recently minted fortunes. Dozens of heirs made ProPublica’s list of 400 biggest income earners. Descendents and relatives of Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, claim 11 spots.
The DeVos family, heirs to the Amway fortune, also have multiple members in the top 400. Perhaps the best known is Betsy DeVos, who served as U.S. secretary of education during the Donald Trump administration. With a reported annual income of $112 million, she was the 389th-highest earner in this period.
Much like the tech titans who top the list, most of these heirs get their income from dividends or long-term investments, which are taxed at a lower rate. Their effective tax rates ranged from as low as 10.6% for Betsy DeVos to a high of 23% paid by Walmart heirTom Walton.
Don’t Forget the Deductions
Another key way that some top earners reduced their tax liability was to claim significant deductions, often in the form of large charitable contributions. This is particularly true for wealthy investors who are able to make their donations with shares of stock. Thanks to a generous provision of the tax code, they can then deduct the full value of the stock at its current price — without having to first sell it and pay capital gains tax.
Michael Bloomberg achieved a tax rate of 4.1% from 2013 to 2018 by taking annual deductions of more than $1 billion, mostly through charitable contributions. From 2013 to 2017, he also wrote off an average of $400 million each year from what he’d paid in state and local taxes. The 2018 tax overhaul limited that deduction to $10,000 — but also introduced a huge new deduction for pass-through companies that Bloomberg benefited from.
Wait — What About the Celebrities?
The earnings of actors, musicians and sports stars are a subject of nonstop scrutiny in the media, yet few celebrities cracked the list of the top 400 earners, which would have required them to report annual incomes of at least $110 million.
ProPublica’s trove has data on many celebrities. One who came close to the top 400 is basketball superstar LeBron James, who averaged $96 million a year in reported income. Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift also came within reach of the top 400, averaging $82 million in reported income during these years. Actor George Clooney would have had to double his average income of $55 million to crack the top 400.
