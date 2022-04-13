Blockchain
Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 13
- On April 13, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3530.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 13, 2022, is $2930.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 13, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum was the first cryptocurrency to introduce smart contract functionality. This meant developers could build applications and other cryptocurrencies on its ecosystem. It is the engine behind much of the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) market.
Furthermore, Ethereum developers have been promising massive upgrades to the network to take it from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-stake (PoS). Moreover, not all the updates have been timely.
Furthermore, Ethereum’s first-mover advantage can’t be underestimated. Developers are used to its programming language, and the system has been well and truly battle-tested, which builds confidence. The Ethereum network is heavily congested, and gas fees can be prohibitively high.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 13, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A descending channel, a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. More so, the descending channel pattern, also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
Moreover, the lower line identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of ETH is $3024.86. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3530 and the buy level of ETH is $3135. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2930.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Number Of Active Entities Remain In Bear Market Channel
Data shows the number of active Bitcoin entities has been steadily going up, but the growth pattern still remains in the bear market channel.
Number Of Active Bitcoin Entities Continues To Remain In Bear Market Channel
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the number of active BTC entities has observed a persistent user growth recently.
The “number of active entities” is an indicator that tells us about the number of daily active users on the Bitcoin network.
An entity here refers to a collection of addresses held by a single investor, so the number of entities isn’t the same as the total number of addresses on the network.
When the value of this indicator rises, it means more holders are making trades right now. A sharp growth can suggest a large number of new investors are ushering into the Bitcoin market.
On the other hand, decreasing values of the metric implies interest around the crypto is diminishing as investors go dormant.
Related Reading | On-chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Miners Were Behind The Selloff
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the number of active Bitcoin entities over the past several years:
Looks like the metric has observed some growth recently | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 15, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the number of active Bitcoin entities has been steadily going up in recent weeks.
However, the value of the metric is still within a range that the report refers to as the “bear market channel.” As the name suggests, the indicator is usually inside this range during bearish periods where a persistent user growth is observed, but nothing too explosive.
During the bull market hype, on the contrary, the number of active entities usually shows a very rapid rise. But near the peak, the indicator also crashes down sharply.
Related Reading | Price Of Bitcoin Retreats Under $42,000 As Enthusiasm From Miami Event Fizzles
Recently, the trend has been that of a sharp growth in the Bitcoin active entities, but as pointed out earlier, the current value is still at the upper end of the bear market channel
Nonetheless, the report notes that any expansion here would mean the indicator will finally escape this range, something that could prove to be constructive for the price of the coin.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $40.4k, down 14% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has gained 3% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the past five days.
Bitcoin seems to have plunged down over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Blockchain
Polkadot Price Analysis: April 13
- On April 13, bullish DOT price analysis is at $23.10.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 13, 2022 is $14.19.
- Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 13, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on April 13, 2022 is explained below with a three hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.
Currently, the price of DOT is $17.77. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.30, $23.10 and the buy level of DOT is $19. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $14.19 and the sell level of DOT is $17.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Bitcoin And Ethereum To See Carnage
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes posted another prediction for Bitcoin and Ethereum. At the same time, the top cryptocurrencies by market cap continue moving in a tight range with today’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) increasing volatility across the board.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Resumes Decline, Why BTC Could Revisit $40K
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $40,500 with a 1% loss in the last 24-hours and a 13% loss in the last week. Ethereum trades at $3,000 with similar performance over this period.
As NewsBTC has been reporting, Hayes believes the current financial system supported by the “Petrodollar” has ended. This opened the door for a new system where independent currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, will see more demand.
Ethereum stands to benefit the most in the short term as it will transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. Thus, it’ll see a 99% decline in its energy consumption with a staking system that will yield rewards to network validators.
Institutions will take shelter from inflation using this system, Hayes argued. However, the top cryptocurrencies will undergo an increase in selling pressure in the short to medium term as the U.S. Federal Reserve attempts to tame inflation.
This will lead to a bloody financial market coming May when the FED will begin its tightening program. At the time, the former BitMEX executive claims Bitcoin and Ethereum show high levels of correlation with traditional markets, specifically the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX).
In other words, crypto is trading as a big tech company. Hayes believes this correlation needs to trend to the downside before Bitcoin and Ethereum can begin their ascend to new all-time highs.
Before that happens, the NDX and the traditional market will be pushed into the red with potential drawdowns of 30% to 50%. This could take BTC and ETH to re-test their critical support zones at around $30,000 and $2,000, respectively.
Proof Of The Ethereum and Bitcoin Carnage
As evidence of this upcoming bloodbath, Hayes claims the NDX on its one-year chart demonstrates potential weakness. The Index failed to break above the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement with a prolongation of the downtrend, this suggests further losses. Hayes said:
The chart tells me the NDX will continue lower, test its local low, and break decidedly below it. I believe the next stop after that is to test 10,000 (…). the crypto capital markets are the only free markets left globally. As such, they will lead equities lower as we head into the downturn, and lead equities higher as we work our way out of it. Bitcoin and Ether will bottom well before the Fed acts and U-turns its policy from tight to loose.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Price Plummets Below $40,000 As Crypto Market Tallies $440 Million In Liquidations
In the long run, Bitcoin will hit $1 million per coin and Ethereum over $10,000, Hayes previously stated. A lot depends on the FED which seems trapped in its current situation, and in the Ukraine-Russia conflict and its resolution.
Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 13
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies after long illness
Improving Your Profits on Trading Binary Options
Loons checking on injury setback for fullback Romain Metanire
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after ‘a long illness’
Venturing Into the Middle East
Officers hit during Eureka car stealing suspects search
South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash
Louis C.K. accuser breaks silence on ‘bulls–t’ Grammy win: ‘What is wrong with people?’
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch