Blockchain

Ethereum Steadies Above $3K, Why Upsides Could be Capped

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Ethereum
Ethereum is attempting an upside correction above $3,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear $3,130 and the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher.

  • Ethereum started an upside correction from the $2,950 zone.
  • The price is still trading below $3,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,035 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could recover, but upsides might be capped near the $3,130 level.

Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles

Ethereum formed a base above the $2,950 level and started a fresh increase. ETH broke the $3,000 resistance zone to move into a short-term positive zone.

There was a move above the $3,020 resistance level. Ether was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,310 swing high to $2,951 low. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,035 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The price is now trading above the $3,050 level. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,085 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,130 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,310 swing high to $2,951 low is also near the $3,130 level. A close above the $3,130 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average might start a decent recovery wave.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance could be near the $3,170. A clear move above the $3,170 resistance could set the pace for a move above the $3,200 level. In the stated case, the price could climb above the $3,250 zone.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a recovery wave above the $3,130 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,020 zone.

The next major support is near the $2,950 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,950 support, the price could start another decline. In this scenario, there is a risk of a move towards the $2,840 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,950

Major Resistance Level – $3,130

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Bitcoin Technical Indicators Suggest Short-Term Recovery To $41.3K

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is consolidating above the $39,250 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could recover if it manages to clear the $40,250 resistance zone.

  • Bitcoin retested the $39,250 support zone and found a strong buying interest.
  • The price is still trading below $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could start a short-term recovery if there is a move above $40,250.

Bitcoin Price Remains Supported

Bitcoin price attempted an upside correction above the $40,000 level. BTC climbed above the $40,400 level, but the bears remained active.

It seems like the price struggled to stay above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $43,416 swing high from the $39,240 low. A high was formed near $40,800 and the price started another decline. There was a break below the $40,000 level, but the bulls again defended the $39,250 zone.

It is now consolidating near the $40,000 level, but it is well below the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,250 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $40,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

A clear move above the trend line could send the price towards $40,800. The next resistance could be near $41,250. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $43,416 swing high from the $39,240 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If the bulls able to clear the $41,250 and $41,350 resistance levels, the price could accelerate higher. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $41,800 resistance zone or the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Another Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,250 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,600 level.

The next major support is seen near the $39,250 level. A downside break below the $39,250 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $38,500 level or even $38,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $39,600, followed by $39,250.

Major Resistance Levels – $40,250, $41,250 and $41,800.

Blockchain

CeFi Platform Celsius Restricts Yield Rewards To Only Accredited Investors In U.S.

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

CeFi Platform Celsius Restricts Yield Rewards To Only Accredited Investors In U.S.
Celsius has been positioned as one of the leading yield-generating CeFi platforms on the market, battling neck-and-neck with other dedicated CeFi platforms such as BlockFi and Nexo. Their positioning is seemingly weakened this week, certainly with retail investors, as the platform sent out an announcement to all users and released a public announcement that new funds supplied – even from existing accounts – into Celsius’ platform would no longer be eligible to earn yield unless they are accredited investors.

Let’s look at what we know from today’s release, and the events that have led up to today’s announcement.

Celsius & Regulatory Challenges In The States

Celsius released an announcement on their company Twitter channel, and founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky offered up a similar thread of information on Twitter. However, neither channel offers much transparency behind the reasoning around the move, which has largely been credited by speculators to be the result of increased SEC scrutiny.

In the company’s official blog post on the matter, there was also little clarity on the why behind these changes. What we do know is that these changes were unlikely to be made at the behest of Celsius on their own, as the end result is more barriers to entry for retail consumers. It’s unclear the specific needs to be an accreditted investor on the Celsius platform. The company utilizes VerifyInvestor.com, which typically charges $70 per individual for a verification application. While Celsius is apparently eating the cost of verification, will small crypto users be verified? Large questions loom, and it’s likely that many will elect not to even attempt verification. The platform will roll-out it’s ‘Custody’ feature as it’s replacement for swapping, borrowing, and transferring tokens. However, the ‘Earn’ feature was undoubtedly a major drive for Celsius’ existing business.

Celsius offers a native platform token to earn boosted rewards, but to date has been unable to offer the token to U.S. users. These restrictions are seemingly progressing this week for United States-based customers. | Source: CEL-USD on TradingView.com

Related Reading | Bitcoin Data: Number Of Active Entities Remain In Bear Market Channel

A Buildup Of SEC Criticism? 

Last year, we covered numerous stories of regulatory pressure applied to Celsius, BlockFi and the like. The pressure has largely come on a state-by-state basis, and certainly hasn’t been limited to Celsius. However, it seems that state pressures are still a major factor, as Celsius has specified in today’s report that there would still be limitations on availability surrounding it’s new ‘Custody’ product. Impacts of today’s report are limited solely to U.S.-based users.

Where we go from here remains to be seen.

Related Reading | How Shiba Inu Soared 20% On Robinhood Listing, Watch Out For Volatility

Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.

Blockchain

How Shiba Inu Soared 20% On Robinhood Listing, Watch Out For Volatility

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Shiba Inu SHIBA SHIBAUSDT
Popular brokerage firm Robinhood listed Shiba Inu (SHIB) for its users. After months of rumors about this listing, the platform made it official via its official Twitter handle.

Related Reading | Robinhood To Roll Out Crypto Wallets To 1,000 Users In Phase One

In addition, the platform announced a $100,000 crypto giveaway to incentive Shiba Inu (SHIB) adoption. Users have a chance at winning a portion of the price by interacting with Robinhood via Twitter.

The announcement had a positive impact on the price of SHIB and the prices for Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Compound (COMP). Immediately after, the cryptocurrency began an upward trend from its yearly lows.

Data from CoinGecko indicates that SHIB rose from $0.00002000 to $0.00002680, at the time of writing. This represents more than a 20% increase in the last 24-hours compared to a 1% profit in the past week.

SHIB rallying on the 4-hour chart. Source: SHIBUSDT Tradingview

As expected, with the price bump, the cryptocurrency experienced an increase in volatility and its trading volume. This could provide dangerous conditions for market participants.

Research firm Santiment records a 30% pump for Shiba Inu (SHIB) making it the best performer of the crypto listed today on Robinhood. Santiment noted:

Shiba Inu, Solana, Polygon, and Compound were all listed on #Robinhood today. Notably, $SHIB saw the biggest increase in interest, with a +30% pump. Trading volume is high, and all four of these assets should be expected to have very high volatility.

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSDT
Source: Santiment via Twitter

Additional data provided by Material Indicators (MI) records an increase in buying pressure from retail investors (yellow in the chart below) and from investors with bids orders of around $100,000. The latter seems to be exercising great influence over SHIB’s price action.

Other investors classes (in green and red) with smaller asks orders have been selling into SHIB’s current rally. In the short term, large investors need to push the price to about $0.000028 to potentially see an extension of the bullish momentum.

 

shiba inu shib mi 2
Large investors (in purple below) buying SHIB’s current rally. Source: Material Indicators.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) To See Launch Of More Use Cases

In support of the bulls, the team behind Shiba Inu announced the launch of the first stage of their Metaverse project. This stage has been dubbed Bid Event and will enable LEASH and SHIBOSHI holders to become early investors.

In order to participate, users must connect their wallets to the SHIB.io website. In addition, the community will see more use cases for SHIB.

Related Reading |  Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 50% To ATH Amid Robinhood Rumors

As the team behind the project claimed, the token will be used in their native Metaverse platform for users to perform activities, rename land plots, and lease land. These use cases will burn a certain amount of SHIB which could contribute to the bullish momentum.

