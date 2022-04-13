News
First Lady visits Missouri today
KNOB NOSTER, Mo. – First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visit Missouri today. They’ll visit Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster to highlight the month of the military child and programs that support military-connected students. It’s part of a White House initiative called Joining Forces.
The First Lady will also visit Whiteman Elementary School and Knob Noster High School.
Recipes: Make your own chocolates for Easter
It is a fact universally acknowledged that chocolate Easter bunnies taste best when you start by eating their ears.
It’s part of the whole chocolate-for-Easter thing, a longstanding tradition that no one seems to know how it began. My own personal guess, based on no specialized knowledge of the subject whatsoever, is that people eat chocolate for Easter because chocolate tastes good.
It’s as fine a reason as any, and better than most. Pretty much any reasoning involving chocolate is better than most.
This Easter, I resolved to make chocolate candies to give as Easter gifts to family, friends and loved ones, or just to serve at my own home.
I began with chocolate-covered orange peels. Whenever I have chocolate-covered candied orange peels, which isn’t nearly often enough, I think of my friend Skip.
Skip is a real-estate agent who showed me around Toledo, Ohio, when I first moved there. Before taking me to available houses, he stopped off at a local confectionary and bought a bag of chocolate-covered orange peels.
I knew then that we were going to be friends.
Chocolate-covered orange peels have always struck me as sophisticated and elegant, the kind of treat that only appeals to a refined palate. That is not what they are like at all in actuality — you should see Skip and me — but it is a pleasant thought when you are cramming them indelicately into your mouth.
What makes them so appealing is the intriguing contrast between the sweet chocolate and the faintly bitter peel. But you have to get the bitterness just right; you don’t want it overwhelming the chocolate.
If you cut a thin slice of peel, cutting shallow with a vegetable peeler to avoid any of the white pith, it is an easy matter. Just blanch the skin, boil it in sugar water and dry it in a bed of sugar. But some, including me, prefer a thicker piece of peel that includes the pith. In that case, you merely have to blanch it three times before continuing with the other steps.
I made it both ways, and with the peels of other citrus fruit, too: grapefruit, tangerines, lemons and limes. All were simply superb, and worthy of an Easter gift.
My most ambitious was next, malted crisp tart. This is a malted-milk tart that I wanted to make because I am particularly fond of those little malted milk ball eggs at Easter.
It has a lot of steps. Each one is easy, but you need to know going in that you are going to use every bowl you have in the house.
Step one is a brown sugar crust, an unusually delectable crust that also involves flour, malted milk powder (such as Ovaltine or Carnation), vanilla and a great deal of butter. Step two is caramelized Rice Krispies, which is both easier and more time-consuming than you would expect. Even so, it only takes about 10 minutes.
Step three is a rich milk chocolate ganache made all the more delicious by a little more malted milk powder. And step four is a malted diplomat cream, a delicate pastry cream with, yes, a little more malted milk powder.
You might think, with all the malted milk powder, that this tart would be like malted milk in a crust, but it is really much more subtle and multifaceted than that — even with crunchy malted milk balls strewn across the top.
My next treat was fussier, but sublime: chocolate orange truffles.
The chocolate part is actually white chocolate; you could use regular chocolate if you want to, but why would you want to? The orange part comes from both candied orange peel and a splash of orange liqueur, such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier (or triple sec, come to think of it, which would have been cheaper). And the truffle part comes from heavy cream and more white chocolate.
Like all chocolate truffles, they melt in your mouth. When making them, unfortunately, they also melt in your hands, so they take longer to set than you might expect. I put mine in the refrigerator overnight, and that did the trick.
Once you try one, and you taste that luxurious truffle wrapped in white chocolate with the graceful notes of orange, any memories of sticky chocolate on your fingers will fly away forever.
CANDIED ORANGE PEELS (THIN VERSION)
Yield: 8 servings
Recipe by Jacques Pepin
- 2 large navel oranges, or an equivalent amount of grapefruit, lemons, limes, tangerines or mandarins, or a combination
- 1 3/4 cups granulated sugar, divided, plus more if necessary
- 4 ounces chopped milk chocolate, semisweet or bittersweet chocolate
1. Use a vegetable peeler to peel wide, long strips of just the orange part of the orange skin (or the green part of the lime skin, etc.). Try to get as little of the bitter white pith as you can; if you have too much, you can carefully scrape some of it off with a sharp knife.
2. Set a small pan with at least 1 inch of water over high heat to boil. Spread 1 cup of sugar across a plate. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick foil.
3. Place the fruit peels in the boiling water for 15 seconds, and strain.
4. In a small pan, combine 3/4 cup sugar with 1/2 cup fresh water over high heat. Stir until dissolved and bring to a simmer. Add the fruit peels and boil until the entire surface of the liquid is covered with rapid, small bubbles, about 10 minutes.
5. Remove fruit peels with a fork and immediately place in the plate of sugar. Flip the peels over so both sides are covered with sugar. Press the peels down into the sugar so they are thoroughly saturated with it. Cover with more sugar, if necessary, and let sit 30 minutes. You can reserve the fruit-flavored syrup for cocktails, if you like.
6. Place a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water; do not let the bottom of the bowl touch the water. Add the chocolate and stir until melted. Dip half of each candied peel into the chocolate and place on prepared baking sheet to set.
7. Without chocolate, the candied peels can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a few weeks. With the chocolate, they can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 1 week.
CANDIED ORANGE PEELS (THICK VERSION)
Yield 8 servings
Recipe by Jacques Pepin
- 2 large navel oranges, or an equivalent amount of grapefruit, lemons, limes, tangerines or mandarins, or a combination
- 3 1/2 cups granulated sugar, divided
- 8 ounces chopped milk chocolate, semisweet or bittersweet chocolate
1. Cut the fruit into quarters and peel the fruit, keeping the peels intact. Slice the peels into pieces about 1/8 inch wide. Set a small pan with at least 1 1/2 inches of water over high heat to boil. Spread 2 cups of sugar across a plate. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick foil.
2. Place the fruit peels in the boiling water for 30 seconds, and strain. Repeat twice more with fresh changes of water.
3. In a small pan, combine 1 1/2 cups of the sugar with 1 cup fresh water over high heat. Stir until dissolved and bring to a simmer. Add the fruit peels and boil until the entire surface of the liquid is covered with rapid, small bubbles, about 10 minutes.
4. Remove fruit peels with a fork and immediately place in the plate of sugar. Flip the peels over so both sides are covered with sugar. Press the peels down into the sugar so they are thoroughly saturated with it. Let sit 30 minutes. Discard the remaining sugar, but reserve the fruit-flavored syrup for cocktails, if you like.
5. Place a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water; do not let the bottom of the bowl touch the water. Add the chocolate and stir until melted. Remove from the heat. Working in batches, submerge a few pieces of the peel into the chocolate, remove with a fork and place on the prepared baking sheet to set.
6. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 1 week.
MALTED CRISP TART
Yield 8 to 12 servings
Recipe from “Baked Explorations” by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito
For the brown sugar crust
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon malted milk powder, such as plain (not chocolate) Ovaltine or Carnation
- 10 tablespoons (1 1/4 sticks) butter, cut into cubes and chilled
- 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the caramelized crispies
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups crisped rice cereal, such as Rice Krispies
For the milk chocolate ganache
- 8 ounces good-quality milk chocolate, coarsely chopped
- 2/3 cup heavy cream
- 2 teaspoons malted milk powder
For the malted diplomat cream
- 1 1/4 cups whole milk
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons malted milk powder
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 5 ounces (1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons) heavy cream
For the tart assembly
- 1 cup crushed malted milk balls
- Malted milk balls, to garnish
- Caramelized crispies, to garnish
Note: The tart dough (unbaked) and the caramelized crispies can be made the day before you make the rest.
1. Make the brown sugar crust: Spray a napkin or paper towel with vegetable oil and use the napkin to apply the oil to the sides and bottom (and nooks and crannies) of the tart pan.
2. Place the flour, salt, malted milk powder, butter, sugar and vanilla in a food processor and pulse until the mixture is crumbly.
3. Scoop the crumb mixture into the prepared tart pan and use your hands to press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the tart pan. The crust should not look too thick.
4. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the tart pan in the freezer for 20 minutes.
5. Remove the tart pan from the freezer; place on a baking sheet and bake until the tart is golden brown, about 20 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely.
6. Make the caramelized crispies: Line a half-sheet baking pan with a sheet of aluminum foil sprayed with vegetable oil.
7. In a medium saucepan over low heat, stir together 2 tablespoons water with the sugar and bring just to a very low boil for about 1 minute.
8. Add the crisped rice cereal and stir until the mixture is dry. Keep stirring until sugar begins to caramelize and the pan begins to smoke; this will take several minutes (any dried white sugar on the bottom of the pan will eventually melt). Fold the mixture over and over until all the crispies are coated with an amber layer of sugar. Once the crispies are completely coated, turn them out onto the sprayed foil and cool completely.
9. Breakup up the caramelized crispies into large chunky pieces and set aside.
10. Make the milk chocolate ganache: Place the milk chocolate in a medium-size heatproof bowl.
11. In a small saucepan over low heat, whisk together the heavy cream and malt powder. Bring the mixture to a simmer (tiny bubbles will form around the edges of the cream; it should not be a rolling boil). Remove from the heat and pour over the milk chocolate. Let the mixture stand for 2 minutes. Starting in the center of the bowl and working your way out to the edges, whisk the chocolate ganache in a circle until completely smooth.
12. To begin assembling the tart: Gently pour the ganache into the cooled tart shell. Top with crushed malted milk balls and 1 cup caramelized crunchies. Very gently press the crushed malt balls and caramelized crunchies into the ganache. Refrigerate the tart while you make the malted diplomat cream.
13. Make the malted diplomat cream: Set a fine-mesh sieve over a medium bowl.
14. In a medium saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer and keep warm.
15. In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar, egg yolk, egg, cornstarch and malted milk powder together until the mixture is pale, about 1 minute.
16. Whisk half of the warm milk into the egg yolk mixture, then pour the mixture into the remaining milk in the saucepan and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in the butter and vanilla. Strain the pastry cream through the sieve and press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the cream to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate about 1 hour until chilled.
17. Remove the pastry cream from the refrigerator and whip until creamy. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream with a whisk (or use an electric mixer) until soft peaks form. Fold whipped cream into the pastry cream.
18. Finish assembling the tart: Remove the tart from the refrigerator and cover the milk chocolate malt layer with the malted diplomat cream. Garnish with a few whole malt balls and caramelized crispies. Refrigerate the tart to set up, about 30 minutes. The tart can be stored, tightly covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
CHOCOLATE ORANGE TRUFFLES
Yield 24 servings
Recipe from “Chocolat” by Eric Lanlard
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 16 ounces white chocolate, chopped, divided
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 teaspoons orange liqueur, such as Cointreau, Grand Marnier or triple sec
- 1/4 cup candied orange peel, finely chopped, see note
- 2 ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
Note: Candied orange peel is available online. If you want to make it yourself, peel an orange and slice the peel into strips 1/8 inch wide. Blanch peel in boiling water three times for 30 seconds each time, changing the water each time. Mix 3/4 cup granulated sugar with 1/2 cup water, and add peels. Bring to a boil and boil until rapid, small bubbles cover the entire surface of the liquid, about 10 minutes. Remove peels with a fork and immediately place in a plate of granulated sugar. Flip peels to cover both sides with sugar, and press peels into the sugar to completely saturate them. Let stand 30 minutes before chopping.
1. Make ganache by putting the cream into a small saucepan and heat to just below boiling point. Stir in half of the white chocolate (8 ounces) and the butter until smooth. Add the liqueur and orange peel, then transfer the mixture to a bowl and refrigerate until firm. This may take several hours.
2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a teaspoon, scoop up small amounts of ganache, shape into balls with your hands and place on the baking sheet.
3. Melt the remaining 8 ounces white chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the surface of the water does not touch the bowl. Let cool for a few minutes — do not skip this step or the chocolate will seize.
4. If the balls of ganache soften before you are ready to dip them in the melted white chocolate (step 5), place them in the refrigerator until firm or place them in the freezer for 10 minutes.
5. Using a fork, dip each ganache ball into the melted white chocolate, then return to the lined baking sheet. Return to the refrigerator until set.
6. Melt the semisweet chocolate as above and let cool for a few minutes. Spoon the melted semisweet chocolate into a small pastry bag fitted with a thin piping tip, or into a resealable plastic bag with a very small corner cut off. Pipe fine lines onto each truffle and let set. Store the truffles in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 1 week.
Several St. Louis area school districts cancel classes for severe weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three school districts already canceled classes today because of the expected storms. Students in the Brooklyn – Lovejoy District 188, East St. Louis District 189, and Venice School District all get the day off.
Check the list of all school closings here.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today. The St. Louis area is expecting damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain Wednesday. Some of the storms may be severe and heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and should fall into the 50s later today.
Tonight should be windy and much colder. The skies should be partly cloudy with a chance of rain. The weather moves out of the area by midnight. Lows should be in the mid-30s.
The storms could lead to more afternoon school dismissals. Several school districts joined a conference call with the National Weather Service St. Louis office Tuesday afternoon for an in-depth forecast breakdown on the heavy rain, hail, and tornado threat. Schools were encouraged to plan what they might do today.
“We let schools know that this might be a great day to practice those plans. Practice those tornado drills. Practice what you would do in a high-end severe thunderstorm. We’re hopeful that school took that to heart,” said Kevin Deitsch.
Many workers are also back in offices. If possible, working from home is a great option. If not, think about a safe spot in your building where you and your co-workers can wait out the worst of the weather. Do not leave the building as the storms move in.
Doyle McManus: The U.S. has a big stake in how the Ukraine war ends; it’s likely to pay a lot of the cost
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its seventh week, shows no sign of abating. Vladimir Putin’s army has abandoned its assault on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, but is launching a new offensive in the country’s east. Ukraine’s allies, led by the United States and Britain, have stepped up their supplies of tanks and antiaircraft weapons.
But every war must end some day, whether in a victory for one side or a split-the-difference cease-fire. In Washington and other Western capitals, debate has begun over what terms Ukraine and its allies should seek for ending this one — or what goals they should hold out for.
At first glance, the question might appear simple: Ukraine and its allies want Putin to end the invasion and withdraw his troops. But the details get complicated quickly.
Some U.S. and European hawks see the unexpected success of Ukraine’s armed forces as a golden opportunity to cut Putin down to size and teach a lesson to other autocrats, beginning with China’s Xi Jinping.
“The Western objective must be to leave Russia profoundly weakened and militarily crippled … internally divided until the point that an aging autocrat falls from power,” Eliot A. Cohen of Johns Hopkins University, a former official in the George W. Bush administration, wrote recently.
But doves worry about threatening Putin’s survival in power to the point that he might consider using nuclear weapons. And some European leaders, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, have searched for a quick end to the war, if only to reduce the damage to their own economies.
In the middle, President Joe Biden and his aides have settled on what sounds like an elegant solution: endorse whatever outcome is acceptable to Ukraine.
“Our job is to support the Ukrainians,” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said recently. “They will set the military objectives. They will set the objectives at the bargaining table. … We are not going to define the outcome of this for the Ukrainians. That is up for them to define and us to support them.”
The logic is straightforward: The Ukrainians are doing the fighting and suffering horrendous civilian casualties, so they’ve earned the right to decide what kind of settlement they’re willing to accept.
“As long as the Ukrainians are saying they want to keep fighting, we can’t tell them no,” argued Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Kyiv.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Putin terms for a cease-fire last month and included several concessions: He asked for a Russian withdrawal to the lines each army occupied before the Feb. 24 invasion, which would leave several chunks of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands. He said Ukraine would accept neutral status and give up its effort to become a member of NATO. In return, he said, Ukraine would need ironclad security guarantees to prevent another invasion.
Putin’s aides dismissed the offer as inadequate.
That was before the discovery of widespread atrocities against civilians by Russian troops north of Kyiv, which may have hardened Ukraine’s resolve to keep fighting. Zelenskyy has said he would submit the terms of any cease-fire to a referendum.
In any case, deferring to the Ukrainians on terms for ending the war is more complicated than it sounds because the likely terms will require active participation by the United States and its allies.
Take Zelenskyy’s demand for security guarantees. He wants a reliable, binding pledge that if Russia invades again, the United States and its allies will step in with the kind of sanctions and military aid they are supplying now, or more.
“Whether Russia agrees to a settlement or not, Ukraine is going to need security guarantees,” Ivo H. Daalder, a former U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told me.
“There’s already an organization that does that, and it’s called NATO…. How is NATO going to say no to membership for Ukraine after all of this has happened?”
Another thorny issue will involve U.S. economic sanctions. In any talks over ending the war, Russia is certain to demand that sanctions be lifted. U.S. officials have said that sanctions relief will be up for discussion, but only after Russian troops are out of Ukraine.
“But that was before Bucha,” Daalder said. “The atrocities have made it much more difficult to contemplate lifting any sanctions.”
If a cease-fire takes hold, the United States will also be expected to play a leading role in helping Ukraine rebuild its armed forces, its economy and its shattered cities.
U.S. and allied support after the war will be just as important as it is now. Putin has invaded Ukraine three times since 2014; if his current offensive falls short, he can be expected to plan a fourth. One goal for U.S. policy should be to deter him from trying again.
The most damaging outcome for Putin would be a Ukraine that can regain its independence, defend its borders and show Russians that democracy can prosper in their part of the world. For anyone seeking to settle scores, that would be the best revenge.
