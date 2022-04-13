Florida No Fault Auto Insurance Facts For Minimum Requirements

There are numerous reasons why younger people pay more for automobile insurance. This includes the obvious, like lack of driving experience and high crash statistics. The good news is it’s possible to get cheap student car insurance by taking advantage of every discount that is available. Almost every auto insurer offers discounts, even to teens. You can also get estimates in only a few seconds by entering some quick information about your age, car and zip code. Here are a few of the most common discounts young drivers can take advantage of.

1. Good Student Discounts

Young people in high school or college can qualify for a car insurance discount just for being a student, but there is a catch. The student needs to have and maintain good grades. Students can save some serious cash by working hard in class and getting good grades. Auto Insurers have amassed massive amounts of accident data and statistics show that drivers who excel academically are also much safer drivers. Car insurance companies price premiums based on the perceived risk and thus give discounts to less risky drivers, like those with great grades. Getting good grades takes sustained discipline and control, qualities that just so happen to make great drivers.

Good Student Discount Qualifications

* Most insurance carriers offer these discounted rates to active students who maintain a B or higher GPA over the course of a school year. The good student discount is usually 10% off the auto insurance premium. Hard work does pay off in the classroom and also saves you some serious money so study hard!

* You must be a full-time student. Part-time college students may not qualify for this type of discount.

* There’s a student age limit of 25 years old.

If you are a parent paying for your kid’s automobile insurance, use this discount as a motivating factor. If your child misses this good student discount this year, help them get their grades up and qualify for it following year. One idea is to offer to help pay for a new car with the insurance savings they will realize by getting excellent grades.

2. Certified Driver Safety Classes

Another smart way to get cheaper student car insurance and learn a lot is to complete a certified driver’s education class. These classes are usually taught by highway patrol officers and other highly experienced drivers, who have a wealth of driving knowledge to share. Not only will you learn how to drive better, but after you successfully pass the class, you can save up to 10% on your coverage. A good tip is to make sure the class you intend to take is certified, so the insurance carriers will recognize it and give you this important discount.

3. Buy a car that is cheaper to insure

The vehicle you are insuring is one of the biggest factors that will impact car ins rates. When you’re a young student driver, you are already facing rates that are on average double that of most older drivers over 25. The automobile you drive can either help you get lower rates or cause your premiums to rise quite a bit. Stay away from exotic sports cars like a Porsche, pricey new cars and those vehicles that are always on the top of the most stolen list. Think about getting a used car like a Toyota Camry that is fun to drive, safe and cheaper to insure for students.

4. Get Discounts for Resident Students

Students who will be going to a college or university in another city or state (often more than 100 miles) can qualify for a resident student discount. This little known discount applies to those students who plan on not driving while enrolled in school and only on limited occasions, such as winter and summer breaks. A student who wants to get these special low rates must provide proof, such as an admission letter, with the college’s address. Also, the car insurer will require valid proof of mileage and might also impose other restrictions on the driver.

5. Find the Cheapest Student Auto Insurance Online

Thanks to the web, finding the cheapest rates on student car insurance is easier than ever before. Also, you can compare several rates in just a few short minutes and find the policy that is best for you.