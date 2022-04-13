News
Florissant man gets life for killing supervisor after being fired
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 54-year-old Florissant man will spend the remainder of his life in prison after admitting to killing his boss in January 2021 after being fired from his job.
According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Christopher Owens appeared in circuit court Wednesday morning and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. As part of a plea agreement, Owens was immediately sentenced to life plus 15 years.
Owens said he shot and killed Brantley Tate on Jan. 26, 2021, outside the Marygrove Child Center in the 2700 block of Mullanphy Road. Police found Tate in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Tate was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Tate was 60.
Investigators identified Owens as the suspected shooter and took him into custody a short time later.
Tate and Owens were employed together at Marygrove and that Tate was Owens’ immediate supervisor. Just days earlier, Owens walked off the job and was fired. He shot Tate in retaliation after coming back to retrieve his personal items from the office.
Tate’s family, including his widow, stepdaughters, and son, testified at Wednesday’s plea hearing.
“Brant was the kindest and most generous man I have ever known, and he loved me so much,” Tate’s widow said. “My heart mostly hurts that he died before he could teach our son everything a man is supposed to know.”
One stepdaughter told the court she still has nightmares about the murder and finds herself occasionally trying to call her stepdad when she’s working on her home “because he didn’t get to teach me everything either.” His other stepdaughter, who appeared via videoconferencing, said Tate’s murder was pointless before adding, “I will be angry for the rest of my life.”
Tate’s son, who is preparing to graduate high school, lamented he won’t get to hear his dad say he’s proud of him ever again.
Blizzard in North Dakota, possible tornado in SE Minnesota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A possible tornado tore up a small Minnesota town and a blizzard forced the closure of the North Dakota Capitol, schools and roads, as spring storms wreaked havoc across the Upper Midwest.
The National Weather Service said the unconfirmed tornado took the roofs off houses, destroyed grain bins, snapped power lines and lifted a house off its foundation in Taopi, Minnesota, late Tuesday.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said dispatchers began getting calls from residents trapped in their damaged homes not long after a tornado warning siren sounded at 10:30 p.m. There were no reports of serious injuries. Weather service crews were assessing damage in Taopi Wednesday.
The North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck, along with scores of schools, government offices and roads, remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state.
A blizzard warning remained in effect through Thursday. Up to 2 feet of snow was forecast for western and central North Dakota. The blizzard warning extended into eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of South Dakota.
“This is nutso,” Karley Gosch said as she braved the strong winds and pelting snow in Mandan, North Dakota.
Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, a distance of about 260 miles, remained closed because of treacherous conditions.
Bismarck and Mandan public schools were closed Wednesday, along with numerous colleges and universities.
‘Intimate’ Jennifer Lopez documentary after Ben Affleck engagement to debut
Vikings star Justin Jefferson is going to get paid. He’s fine waiting his turn
Justin Jefferson went down to Miami this offseason to train at House of Athlete like he always does. He followed from afar as the Vikings revamped their leadership, hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager, then Kevin O’Connell as head coach.
As things slowly started to fall into place, Jefferson couldn’t wait to get back to Minnesota.
“I didn’t want to stay on vacation for too long,” Jefferson said on Tuesday afternoon at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “It was really just about getting back into that grind mode. I was so anxious to get back knowing that Coach KO was coming into the building.”
As if getting to play for an offensive mastermind like O’Connell wasn’t motivation enough, Jefferson also watched some of his peers get massive pay days.
Davante Adams signed a 5-year, $141.25 million contract ($28.25 million average annual value) with the Las Vegas Raiders. Tyreek Hill signed a 4-year, $120 million contract ($30 million average annual value) with the Miami Dolphins. Stefon Diggs signed a a 4 year, $96 million contract ($24 million average annual value) with the Buffalo Bills. Heck, even a middle-tier 96 like Christian Kirk signed a 4-year, $72 million contract ($18 million average annual value) with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Naturally, the market is going to continue to move in the coming years, meaning Jefferson could be in line for an unprecedented deal once his rookie contract expires.
Not that Jefferson is too concerned with that right now. He knows if he continues to ball, everything else will take care of itself.
“That comes with the process,” Jefferson said. “I’m really just focused on what I can do right now leading the team, being a captain of the team, and going out there and performing the best I can. That’s all I can do at this point.”
That hasn’t been an issue for Jefferson to this point in his NFL career. He had 88 catches for 1,400 yards in Year 1 with the Vikings and followed it up with 108 catches for 1,616 yards in Year 2. Those are video games numbers the Vikings haven’t seen since the days of Randy Moss.
What are his goals for Year 3?
“I don’t really want to say my personal goals right now,” Jefferson said while putting his previous successes in the rearview mirror. “There’s a target on my back at this point. I’m planning on keeping on going up. There’s always going to be players in the league that are going to try and stop me and what we’ve got going on.”
That could be easier said than done for opposing teams with O’Connell orchestrating the offense. He helped Cooper Kupp shatter NFL records last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He plans to do the same thing for Jefferson this season with the Vikings.
That level of production is what Jefferson is focused on right now. Not that massive pay day that’s likely coming at some point.
“It is what it is at this point,” Jefferson said. “It’s just part of it. You’ve just got to do your own thing and follow your own path.”
Florissant man gets life for killing supervisor after being fired
Blizzard in North Dakota, possible tornado in SE Minnesota
'Intimate' Jennifer Lopez documentary after Ben Affleck engagement to debut
Vikings star Justin Jefferson is going to get paid. He's fine waiting his turn
