Blockchain
Foresight Ventures Guided Early-Stage Builders on Their Web3 Journey as Bitcoin 2022 Sponsor
More than 30,000 crypto enthusiasts flocked to Miami for industry’s flagship annual conference
Bitcoin 2022 in Miami was a rousing success as expected, with tens of thousands of crypto enthusiasts and industry luminaries descending on the city for the annual event, and Foresight Ventures was there for every thrilling moment as an event sponsor.
Foresight Ventures had a number of goals it set out to achieve during the conference, including forming new partnerships and playing a part in guiding the next generation of Web3 companies toward success. These goals were all met and exceeded, and the firm has advanced a number of its biggest priorities around finding the next major Web3 disruptors.
Foresight Ventures sponsored one of the conference’s most highly anticipated events, Nolcha Shows: NFT Edition, powered by Tron DAO, a one-of-a-kind event featuring extraordinary and diverse artwork presented through creative programming, engaging activities, and captivating entertainment.
Nolcha Shows featured a dizzying array of NFT art, large-scale sculptures, photography, and paintings by artists including Beeple, Yiying Lu, Zevi G, Kfir Moyal, Mateus, Jason Skeldon, Lawrence Leyderman and more. The event also featured a number of launches and NFT marketplaces, including Courtyard, BitKeep, ChainGuardians, and APENFT. During the show, Foresight hosted an investor meetup with Illust Space, Zebec Protocol, Yield App,Bitget, and many others.
Foresight Ventures also sponsored the Grand Ballroom Seatdrop, through which it built partnerships with some of the top Bitcoin projects poised to deliver some of the industry’s most in-depth research reports over the next quarter. The firm connected with Yale Blockchain’s incubator lead and will be running a hackathon with a group of Yale based startups to empower the student developer community.
Last but not least, Foresight Ventures participated in Cheetah Mining’s investor mixer, helping host more than 100 crypto investors across Bitcoin, Layer2, NFT and Metaverse, etc
The massive annual expo is attended by some of the industry’s biggest names, and each day packed with speakers, meetups, and deep-dives gives way to a series of after-parties that continue the celebration late into the night. It was a whirlwind of an event, but Foresight Ventures made some meaningful inroads with industry peers and will have even more partnerships and event sponsorships to announce in the near future.
Blockchain
MappedSwap is giving away more than 800,000 MST this April
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 13th April, 2022, Chainwire
MappedSwap, a decentralized, on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange built on Eurus Blockchain is launching a promotional campaign from April 13th to May 12th. During the campaign period, the exchange plans to give out more than 800,000 MST tokens, as well as provide referral and staking rebates in MST to campaign participants. The move goes in line with an unprecedented boom of the global cryptocurrency market, which currently soars over an unfathomable 2 trillion dollars capitalization.
MappedSwap also has plans to lower the barrier to entry for new users and referrers to earn MST during this campaign. Furthermore, its community will be able to margin trade at 10x leverage, thereby boosting trading and earning possibilities. The team behind the exchange highlights that referrals are an important part of the campaign and should allow all participants to improve individual earnings by sharing their very own referral code.
MappedSwap campaign in detail
Making an entrance into this market is MappedSwap Protocol, an on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange built on Eurus Blockchain, a layer-one, decentralized, and secure inter-transfer network based on an Ethereum side-chain.
To put this growth into perspective, one of the key objectives of April’s campaign is to attract users to stake MST for additional returns. In order to earn MST, users have to either trade, stake or refer, and when the referred users trade, the link owner will also earn MST.
The MappedSwap campaign will be split into two parts, each with its own separate budget and tasks:
- Campaign one is capped at 600,000MST, which will be evenly distributed among 50,000 users.
- The second campaign boasts a budget of 200,000MST, dedicated to 20 top traders.
According to the team, users that don’t make it to the top 20 but complete the required tasks, will still be able to bag 550MST and 5USDM. Note that the number of such applications is limited and will be assorted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For the uninitiated, a decentralized exchange (DEX) is a type of cryptocurrency exchange designed to facilitate direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions. It happens securely between two existing user wallets, without the need for an intermediary. Hence, on MappedSwap, users can swap, earn, and build on the leading decentralized crypto trading protocol. The DEX allows users to earn up to 80% of stake and referral rewards, all done without the participation of any centralized bodies.
MappedSwap is an invite-only stake and referral online protocol, so if you do not have a referral code, all you need to do is to trade or stake in MappedSwap to get one.
MappedSwap Services
MappedSwap provides its users with true freedom of being decentralized, and an exciting array of DEX services. Designed with the highest technical specifications and standards in mind, the exchange provides its users with exclusive services and tools, including:
- Leverage the difference using up to 10x loan to trade and return the loan within the hour before loan interest kicks in.
- Enjoy one of the lowest slippage tolerance of less than 0.1% across the blockchain industry.
- High liquidity of 3 Billion USD for a major trading pair, BTC/USD.
- two seconds short transactions on Eurus.
Additionally, all new users get a free 0.1 EUN that covers about 100 free transactions on the Eurus network. This applies to only new wallet addresses connected through MappedSwap to help users trade and stake for free.
About MappedSwap
MappedSwap Protocol is a decentralized, on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange built on Eurus Blockchain.
For more information on MappedSwap and April Campaign:
Website: https://www.mappedswap.io
More than 800,000 MST campaign: https://www.mappedswap.io/promotion
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mappedswap
Telegram: https://t.me/mappedswapofficial
Contacts
Blockchain
Axie Infinity $1M Bug Bounty
The popular blockchain game Axie Infinity has been left shaking after the $650 million Ronin bridge hack. The studio behind the game, Sky Mavis, has been taking multiple measures to try to secure the network and win back the confidence of users. The latest move announced is a $1 million bug bounty program that invites white hat hackers to stress test the blockchain.
Co-Founder and COO of Sky Mavis and Axie announced: “Calling all whitehats in the blockchain space. The Sky Mavis Bug Bounty program is here. Help us keep the Ronin Network secure while earning a bounty up to $1,000,000 in bounty for fatal bugs.”
The Ronin Hack
On March 23rd, a hacker was able to scoop $600 million from the Ronin bridge. It is the largest hack in the history of decentralized finances so far. The Ronin Network team confirmed that Sky Mavis’s Ronin validator nodes and Axie DAO validator nodes were compromised as the attacker used “hacked private keys in order to forge fake withdrawals.”
The attack was uncovered after the attacker was unable to withdraw 5k ETH from the bridge. But it was too late, as they had already drained 173,600 Ethereum and 25.5M USDC from the Ronin bridge in two transactions.
The Ronin team stated that they are working with law enforcement officials, forensic cryptographers, and investors “to make sure all funds are recovered or reimbursed,” and added that “All of the AXS, RON, and SLP on Ronin are safe right now.”
“While racing for mainstream adoption, we made some trade-offs that ended up leaving us vulnerable to this sort of attack. It’s a lesson that we’ve learned the hard way. A lesson that will guide how we build Ronin out moving forward. We’re confident that we will come out stronger and wiser from this.”
As a response, the Sky Mavis team raised $150 million led by crypto exchange Binance with participation from Animoca Brands, a16z, Dialectic, Paradigm, with the goal to reimburse all the funds stolen during the hack to the affected users.
Since then, the team has been working with Chainalysis and Crowdstrike “to monitor the stolen funds” and “to handle forensics and the setup of surveillance tools.”
Bridges can be a vulnerable point for blockchain projects, and this hack set a big warning about it. Bridges connect blockchains with the purpose of enabling transactions between tokens built on different ecosystems. However, bridges have a complex code and don’t have enough security standards yet, and hackers are gazing upon them to spot any vulnerability.
Related Reading | Hacker Scoops Up $2 Million Bounty After Spotting Fatal Flaw In Ethereum Rollup
$1M Bounty
Bridges can be so complex that it is not 100% clear if code auditing is enough to ensure the Ronin bridge’s safety. The Ronin team had stated that they are in the process of “implementing rigorous internal security measures to prevent future attacks.”
“The Ronin Network bridge will open once it has undergone a security upgrade and several audits, which can take several weeks.”
Now, they are calling in all white-hat hackers of the blockchain to search for vulnerabilities in exchange for a handsome reward. The team has given a list of products that should be stress-tested while prioritizing smart contracts and blockchain, websites, and apps. They noted that the only vulnerabilities that are considered eligible for monetary rewards are those with a working proof of concept that shows how they can be exploited.
Rewards for Smart Contracts and Blockchain vary from $1,000 to $1,000,000, and for Web and Apps, they vary from $50 to $15,000. All rewards will be paid in AXS tokens and only a specified portion of the received funds can be liquidated per month.
“It is possible that extraordinarily severe issues or those with extreme impact may be rewarded up to $1,000,000″ the announcement stated and added that “Sky Mavis may award an additional reward bonus for exceptional reports.·
Axie Infinity (AXS) Price
For the past weeks, Axie Infinity’s token AXS has been tumbling, falling around 30% after the hack. However, traders are watching out for a breakout above the key resistance level of $58 as the current zone has previously served for accumulation, which could mean a rebound for AXS. However, there also seems to be a risk to trigger a head-and-shoulders pattern, which could sink AXS further down. The token is down 0.09% in the last 24 hours.
Related Reading | Axie Infinity Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Explodes With 300% Gain This February
Blockchain
Ethereum Steadies Above $3K, Why Upsides Could be Capped
Ethereum is attempting an upside correction above $3,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear $3,130 and the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher.
- Ethereum started an upside correction from the $2,950 zone.
- The price is still trading below $3,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,035 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could recover, but upsides might be capped near the $3,130 level.
Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles
Ethereum formed a base above the $2,950 level and started a fresh increase. ETH broke the $3,000 resistance zone to move into a short-term positive zone.
There was a move above the $3,020 resistance level. Ether was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,310 swing high to $2,951 low. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,035 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The price is now trading above the $3,050 level. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,085 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,130 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,310 swing high to $2,951 low is also near the $3,130 level. A close above the $3,130 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average might start a decent recovery wave.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance could be near the $3,170. A clear move above the $3,170 resistance could set the pace for a move above the $3,200 level. In the stated case, the price could climb above the $3,250 zone.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a recovery wave above the $3,130 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,020 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,950 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,950 support, the price could start another decline. In this scenario, there is a risk of a move towards the $2,840 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,950
Major Resistance Level – $3,130
