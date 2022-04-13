News
Former Pro Bowl pass rusher to visit with Dolphins
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill may not be the last 2021 Kansas City Chief the Miami Dolphins are adding this offseason.
And no, this is not a development with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram, who has made his mark in the NFL over nine seasons with the Chargers but found a resurgence late last season with the Chiefs, is coming to Miami for a visit with the Dolphins on Tuesday, a league source confirmed an NFL Network report.
Ingram, who turns 33 later this month, has 55 career sacks between regular season and postseason play since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2012 draft.
After consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns from 2017 to 2019, Ingram suffered multiple knee injuries in 2020 that cut his final year with the Chargers short and caused him to miss more than half the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of training camp in 2021, and the Steelers then traded him at the deadline to the Chiefs.
In the second half of the 2021 season in Kansas City, he started six games, making 15 tackles and a sack. He then started all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games, adding five tackles and two postseason sacks.
The Dolphins also showed interest in Ingram, who has a home and trains in South Florida, last offseason and brought him to team facilities for a visit before he inked with Pittsburgh.
Adding Ingram (6-foot-2, 247 pounds) would provide another edge defender that can play defensive end or outside linebacker for the Dolphins defense. He can fit in with fellow versatile edge Jaelan Phillips, who set a Dolphins rookie sack record with 8 ½ last year, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Jerome Baker can also play either as an inside or outside linebacker.
Miami has one of the most blitz-happy defenses in the NFL, often bringing extra linebackers and even safeties in their pass rush, while relying on cornerbacks to play single coverage.
The Dolphins, on Friday, also brought in inside linebacker Reuben Foster for a visit as the team surveys options to bolster its linebacker corps at different spots.
Earlier this offseason, Miami re-signed inside linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen, who can also play outside, as well as outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett. The Dolphins also already return linebackers Baker, Phillips, Van Ginkel, Calvin Munson and Darius Hodge.
()
News
From chicken sandwiches to cheesecake in milkshakes: Yankees showcase newest ballpark food options
A week and a half after the Mets wined and dined the press by letting them try out the new food at Citi Field, the Yankees had their turn.
The Yankees’ version of the event featured much less pomp and considerably less circumstance, but the food is still likely to leave fans very full and very satisfied when they leave the ballpark.
With celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson on hand to introduce his new additions to the stadium — his restaurant Streetbird is now in Section 112, featuring chicken sandwiches and a Blue, White & Gold milkshake that comes with cheesecake chunks and fresh blueberries — there was an excitement permeating through the stadium’s suite level on Tuesday morning.
“It’s such an honor,” Samuelsson said of having his cooking available at Yankee Stadium. “This is the most iconic stadium in the world. For our chicken to be available here is such a privilege. It’s really emotional for me. I’m part of New York now.”
Streetbird’s Hot Bird Sandwich, a boneless chicken thigh with house made pickles and slaw, was an instant hit. The Streetbird station also offers a new chicken and waffle sandwich served on a cornbread waffle with hot honey.
“It’s delicious,” Samuelsson beamed. “We cook that bird in a very special way. Our chicken and waffle is world famous. It’s just fun to have something here.”
Samuelsson, who is the head chef of Red Rooster in Harlem and host/executive producer of “No Passport Required” on PBS, likened his approach to stadium cooking to a starting pitcher taking the mound for a big game.
“You’re going to make a lot of mistakes,” Samuelsson said. “You’ll throw a lot of bad pitches, but you’ll also have some good ones. It’s the same thing with food. How you cook for (a stadium) is very different than how you would for a traditional restaurant. It’s a different flow, but we have a great team here. We look forward to this season. Let’s hit a home run.”
Unlike the Mets’ extravaganza from a few weeks ago, the Yankees had the added benefit of hosting their event after games had already started, letting them get some feedback on the new options. Matt Gibson, the Yankees’ senior executive chef, spouted nothing but positivity about what he’s seen during the team’s opening games in 2022.
“This year has been great,” Gibson said. “We have some great new partnerships: Marcus Samuelsson, Bobby’s Burgers, Halal Guys. There’s some new stands and some reinvigorated stands. Please eat, don’t leave hungry.”
In addition to Samuelsson’s specialties, the Bobby’s Burgers stand (Section 132) has two new options that can be enjoyed by both carnivores and vegetarians. The Bacon Crunchburger is a classic bacon burger with American cheese, with its titular crunch coming from a layer of potato chips between the patty and top bun. Bobby’s Veggie Burger is made from a chickpea and quinoa patty and topped with mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and Bobby’s Sauce.
A Manhattan staple since 1990, Halal Guys are now expanding their brand to the baseball cathedral in the Bronx. Located in Section 321 and at portable carts in the Great Hall, the Halal Guys stand has beef and chicken gyros, platters with rice, lettuce and tomatoes, and of course the Halal Guys’ signature white sauce and hot sauce.
Other new arrivals to the stadium’s concourse include a very flavorful hot dog from Sumo Dog. Based in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood, chef Jeffrey Lunak’s restaurant created a hot dog with wasabi relish, pickled peppers, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi furikake and more that can be found in the bleachers at Section 201.
The King’s Hawaiian station in Section 115 is, for a limited time, selling a Korean slider with Bulgogi beef and kimchi that is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Same goes for the Burrata Burger from City Winery (Section 105). A more sophisticated take on the classic ballpark burger, the Burrata Burger combines burrata, pesto, arugula and a cabernet sauvignon and balsamic reduction to create one of the more memorable items on the stadium’s revamped menu.
For as long as there is baseball, there will be ballpark food. While there’s always room for peanuts, Cracker Jack, and soft serve in a plastic helmet, the 2022 version also means non-dairy ice cream, tater tots covered in chili and jalapeno peppers and French fries that come with shaved strip loin.
Paired with Blue Point Brewing’s Pinstripe Pils, the Yankees have no shortage of culinary distractions this year in case things on the field don’t go as planned.
()
News
Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators lack the authority to require businesses to clean up contamination from PFAS chemicals and other toxins because legislators haven’t established any restrictions on them, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren’s decision means the state Department of Natural Resources must wait for legislators to define them and impose limits in state law or administrative rule. Both approaches can take years.
“Today’s ruling threatens to remove the only meaningful public health protection we have to address PFAS contamination in Wisconsin,” said Tom Kilian, one of the founders of Citizens for a Clean Wausau, a city that has been grappling with PFAS-contaminated groundwater.
Bohren said he understands that the DNR must protect the state from pollution but “there’s a way to do it” and the agency right now seems to be operating “on a whim and fancy.”
Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp, who represented the DNR in the case, said the ruling creates “significant concern about regulatory uncertainty” and told the judge he plans to appeal. Bohren agreed to stay his decision until a June 6 hearing.
The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed in 2021 by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce — the state’s largest business group — and Leather Rich, Inc., an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business.
According to the lawsuit, Leather Rich entered a DNR program designed to help businesses that voluntarily report pollution with clean up in 2019. The following year DNR officials declared that businesses in the program need to test for “emerging contaminants,” including PFAS, without explaining which of the more than 4,000 PFAS compounds to look for or what levels would be considered too high.
The agency lacked any basis in statute or rules to make such a move, the lawsuit maintained. The agency built a list of emerging contaminants without any legislative oversight or opportunity for public comment that would have been available through the rule-making process, the plaintiffs argued.
Drafting rules typically takes state agencies years. When the language is settled, the regulations still must win legislative approval — a tall task given that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers controls the executive branch and Republicans run the Senate and Assembly.
Environmentalists countered that the DNR must move quickly when the agency learns of contamination and shouldn’t be bogged down in a rule-making process that can take years.
Johnson-Karp and other state Justice Department attorneys defending the DNR have argued that there’s no dispute that PFAS are toxic and that Wisconsin law gives the DNR broad discretion over how to handle contaminants. What’s more, a judge lacks the authority to order the DNR to promulgate rules because rules are subject to legislative approval, they insisted.
PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, man-made chemicals used in non-stick cookware and firefighting foam. Research suggests they can cause health problems in humans, including decreased fertility, developmental delays in children, increased risk of some cancers and a weakened immune system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The DNR currently lists nearly 90 sites across Wisconsin with PFAS contamination. A number of municipalities are dealing with PFAS-contaminated groundwater, including Madison, Marinette, the town of Campbell just outside La Crosse, Peshtigo and Wausau.
The DNR’s policy board adopted limits on PFAS in drinking water and surface waters that can support fish in February. The Legislature has yet to sign off on them, however. The board has refused to impose standards for groundwater, citing the cost of replacing wells and installing treatment equipment at water utilities.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit last month against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products alleging they released firefighting foam into the environment that has contaminated the Marinette area.
It’s unclear what impact Bohren’s ruling could have on that lawsuit. Rob Lee, an attorney for environmental law firm Midwest Environmental Advocates, said the decision could negate the state’s authority to file such actions.
Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn’t immediately return a message.
___
Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at
News
Heat playing NBA playoff waiting game without ‘fear or panic’
The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies went into Tuesday aware that they would know their opening-round postseason opponent by the end of the day.
Such is the life of an NBA No. 2 playoff seed.
For the Miami Heat, No. 1 in the Eastern Conference ahead of Boston, and the Phoenix Suns, No. 1 in the West ahead of Memphis, the wait will continue until Friday night.
Such is the case when the entire play-in round has to completed in order to produce the No. 8 seeds from the pool of four play-in teams in each conference.
To Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, it is part of the tradeoff for homecourt advantage throughout the conference playoffs.
“That’s the whole point of a regular season,” Spoelstra said, “you don’t need to live in fear or panic.”
With the Heat to open the best-of-seven first round on Sunday at FTX Arena, it means only Saturday’s practice will come with knowledge of their initial postseason opponent.
No matter, Spoelstra said,
“We’ll ramp it up middle of the week,” he said, “and we’ll just make sure we’re working on our habits, our rhythm.
“And then when we finally get the nod of who we’re playing, we’ll dial into the details of our specific opponent.”
Guard Duncan Robinson said there is plenty to be said about instead turning inward, including during Wednesday’s practice at FTX Arena.
“The emphasis will be on us, just getting better,” he said. “At the end of the day, on Sunday you just got to be ready to win one game, and we feel like with these five days we can find a way to do that.
“And from there, the adjustments will ensue, and we’ll figure out how to get game two from there.”
This is the first time the Heat have held homecourt advantage in any round since the 2016 first round that they took 4-3 from the Charlotte Hornets.
Among concerns for the Heat this week is the calf strain that had starting power forward P.J. Tucker out the final two games of the regular season, the ankle sprain that had backup center Dewayne Dedmon out for three of the season’s final four games, and the entrance Sunday by starting center Bam Adebayo into NBA health-and-safety protocols.
By rule, the Heat do not have to post an injury report until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Trophy time
Although unaware at the time, the Heat won the Earl Lloyd Trophy for winning the Southeast Division.
While the NBA has devalued divisions to the degree that even winning one does not guarantee a playoff berth, the league announced this week that each division now will have its own trophy.
Each trophy honors an African-American pioneer, the NBA said to “celebrate the teams’ season success and honor the pioneers who helped pave the way for the NBA players that have followed.”
Lloyd was the first African-American to play a game in the NBA, a career that included nine seasons split between the Washington Capitols, Syracuse Nationals and Detroit Pistons, winning an NBA title in 1955.
Other divisional trophies honor Nat Clifton (Atlantic), Wayne Embry (Central), Willis Reed (Southwest), Sam Jones (Northwest) and Chuck Cooper (Pacific).
The Heat do not hang individual banner for division titles, with such finishes grouped together in a series of banners. The team hangs separate banners for conference and NBA championships.
The Heat have won 15 divisional titles in their 34 seasons.
Toeing the line
The Heat closed at .808 from the foul line, the highest single-season percentage in team history. That included Jimmy Butler shooting a team-best and career-high .870, the third-highest single-season percentage in franchise’s 34 seasons, behind only Ray Allen’s .886 in 2012-13 and Glen Rice’s .880 in 1993-94 . . .
The Heat not only took a league-high 111 charges this season, but blew away the 64 of the runner-up Houston Rockets. The previous high since the NBA began tracking charges in 2010-11 was the 107 of the Phoenix Suns in in 201-11 . . .
The Heat finished the regular season 29-2 when shooting at least 40 percent on 3-pointers and 22-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
()
Former Pro Bowl pass rusher to visit with Dolphins
From chicken sandwiches to cheesecake in milkshakes: Yankees showcase newest ballpark food options
3 Types of Emails to Automate to Boost Sales, Upsells, and Profits
Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS
Polkadot Price Analysis: April 13
Heat playing NBA playoff waiting game without ‘fear or panic’
Book Summary: Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver – Written by Michael Maloney
Will Shanghai’s Endless Covid Lockdown Finally Put a Dent in Tesla’s Stock?
Bitcoin And Ethereum To See Carnage
Charges: Driver admitted to using cocaine, pot and drinking before Burnsville crash that killed teen, injured another
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas