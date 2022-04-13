News
Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen sells Near West Side condo for $410,000
Former Chicago White Sox manager and player Ozzie Guillen and his wife, Ibis, in December sold a two-bedroom condominium on the third floor of a Near West Side condo building for $410,000.
Now an in-studio analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, Guillen played for the Sox from 1985 until 1997 and then managed the team from 2004 until 2011, including leading the club to the 2005 World Series title.
Guillen and his wife now live in southwest suburban Homer Glen, where they paid $465,000 in 2020 for a house. The Guillens previously owned a house in the Northwest Side Bucktown neighborhood, where they lived from 2011 until 2020.
However, the couple also owned two multifamily units on the Near West Side. One was a three-bedroom town home, which they owned and lived in from 2003 until 2011, while the other was the condo unit that they just sold.
Located in a six-story brick building that was built in 2000, the two-bedroom condo unit that the Guillens just sold was a unit that they purchased in 2005 for $390,000. They had bought the unit for their children to live in, listing agent Emily Santos of @properties told Elite Street.
Located in an elevator building, the unit has two bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors throughout, an open kitchen, a primary en-suite bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a formal dining area. The couple first listed the condo in April 2021 for $445,000 and then cut their asking price to $435,000 in June and then to $415,000 in August before finding a buyer.
The unit had a $7,943 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
News
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Even if there is zero balance, you can withdraw 10 thousand rupees from the account, know how
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Even if there is zero balance, you can withdraw 10 thousand rupees from the account, know how
Jan Dhan Yojana latest news : If you have not opened an account under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, then you can also open it easily.
Jan Dhan Yojana latest news: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has completed seven years. By August 18, 2021, accounts of more than 43 crore people had been opened under this scheme. If you have not opened an account under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, then you can also open it easily.
Jan Dhan accounts are playing a big role in bringing banking facilities to every nook and corner of India. In order to spread awareness among the people about Jan Dhan accounts, the government is providing free insurance, overdraft up to Rs 10,000, and many other facilities to the account holders. Many needy people of the country are taking advantage of this.
This is how Jan Dhan Yojana was started
The Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August 2013. This scheme was launched on 28 August 2014. According to the data, 14.72 crore accounts were opened in the first year of the scheme till March 2015. Today their number has increased to 44.17 crores. In this way, Jan Dhan accounts have increased by more than three times in the last 7 years.
10,000 can be withdrawn from the account even without balance
Under Jan Dhan Yojana, even if there is no balance in your account, you will get the facility of overdraft up to Rs 10,000. This facility is like a short term loan. Earlier this amount used to be 5 thousand rupees. The government has now increased it to 10 thousand. The maximum age limit for overdraft facility in this account is 65 years. To avail the overdraft facility, your Jan Dhan account should be at least 6 months old. If not, then only overdraft of up to Rs 2,000 is available.
News
Bank FD Alert! If you have an account in this bank, then know that the interest on fixed deposits has decreased by 0.4% – check quickly
Bank FD Alert! If you have an account in this bank, then know that the interest on fixed deposits has decreased by 0.4% – check quickly
Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: There are many people in the country who have done their future planning. In such a situation, people first think about their savings. Fixed deposit is also the best option for saving. If you have made an FD in Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), then there is no good news for you. Indian Overseas Bank has cut interest rates by 0.4 percent for FDs with various short term tenors. This has been made effective from April 11. The bank has given this information on its website. Let’s know the complete details.
Let us tell you that for FDs of less than Rs 2 crore in the bank, the interest rate on various maturities is starting at 3 percent per annum. The highest interest rate of 5.45% per annum is on FDs with tenures of 3 years and above. Let us know what are the new interest rates.
New interest rate for senior citizens
The minimum amount for an FD in IOB with tenure of 7 to 14 days is Rs 1 lakh. On the other hand, senior citizens get an extra interest of 0.50 percent over and above the regular interest rate. At the same time, for super senior citizens i.e. people of age 80 years and above, an additional interest of 0.75% is available in IOB over the regular interest rate.
News
Aaron Hicks, Yankees hope first homer is a sign of things to come for healthy outfielder
There has never been a question about Aaron Hicks’ talent. So it was no surprise on Tuesday night when the outfielder sent the ball just over the right-field wall for his first home run of the season. Hicks has always had the ability and the power that intrigues the Yankees.
It’s just been about his ability to stay on the field.
After missing pretty much all of the 2021 season because of a torn ligament sheath in his wrist, Hicks is back to show that he can be a big contributor to this team. So far, Hicks has had a hit in all but one of the Yankees’ five games this season, hitting .308/.438/.538 with a .976 OPS.
“I feel like he’s still finding his way but that’s the good thing about it, he is getting on base,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s getting his hits. It’s really good to see him go the other way right-handed. That’s something that’s in his game, especially here. I don’t think he felt like he even got it, but he snuck it out of there. So it’s nice to see. Obviously, last season was a lost year for him. I know he’s really worked hard in the winter, going to play winter ball, but also physically getting himself ready. He played a lot in spring training. He was taking a lot of at-bats even on the days he wasn’t playing so he will be ready to go and he’s come in and really contributed.
“And today set the tone for us offensively with a big first hit.”
Hicks’ first homer of the season was in the second inning, his first at-bat, off Blue Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi.
“I didn’t know,” Hicks said of the 365-footer. “I mean I knew I hit it well, but I didn’t think it was gonna go out. I thought maybe I might be able to get off the wall or at least be able to have a sacrifice [fly].”
Instead, it went over the wall and gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead. It was the first time this season the Bombers have scored first in a game.
It’s a relief for Hicks after the struggles of the last few years. Since signing a seven-year, $70 million deal in the spring of 2019, Hicks has played in just 145 games over three seasons because of injuries that included having to have Tommy John surgery and the wrist surgery last season. That has opened the door to questions about his future here.
But Hicks made a commitment this winter to getting back. That included going to the Dominican Republic to play in their winter league. Hicks thinks that has helped him start strong this season.
“I’m just trying to go out there and play right now. Just play and kind of just enjoy the moment and enjoy what I’m doing,” Hicks said. “And just take it day by day. Not really trying to think too much about that. But you know, going to play in DR definitely helped that out a lot, and being able to have spring training and then especially short spring training, but I felt really comfortable while I was in the DR. So now I’m playing my first couple games. I feel good.”
If Hicks can maintain his health and stay on the field, his ability to switch hit and hit with power will help an offense that struggled last season. Boone thinks this is a better offense already and Hicks agrees.
“I mean I feel like the team in the past was kind of more base-to-base. This team is already going to first to third. Guys are moving guys,” Hicks said. “Guys are still hitting with power, but this is definitely something that’s different from years past.”
Tuesday night, Hicks had to deal with a little different defense as well. Against the lefty Kikuchi, the Yankees sat left-handed hitter Joey Gallo and used Giancarlo Stanton in right field. They moved Aaron Judge to center and Hicks to left, a position he had not played in a big league game since Sept. 29, 2017.
“Just like my first route, it was kind of shaky in the beginning,” Hicks said with a smile. “But I mean, when I kind of got started to get a little bit more comfortable out there. It was alright, the four-man outfield kind of messed me up. But overall, I feel like it was pretty, pretty good.”
