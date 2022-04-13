News
From courtside chaos of bench brouhaha, Heat move on to days of wine and roses
The sky was falling, fists nearly were flying, chaos had engulfed the Miami Heat bench.
“We wanted,” Heat captain Udonis Haslem said on reflection, “to knuckle up.”
Three weeks later, that moment during the third quarter of the March 23 loss to the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena, the raw enmity between Haslem, teammate Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra, has come to be viewed through almost an entirely different prism, one that has the Heat in a good place as they prepare for Sunday’s playoff opener, with practice resuming Wednesday.
“A couple of days later,” Haslem said of his relationship with Butler, “we were back drinking wine together.”
To put into perspective how it all has dramatically changed, to the point where the Heat went on a six-game winning streak that solidified their hold on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference they carry into the playoffs, merely consider the Heat’s most recent game at FTX Arena.
There, prior to the start of last Friday’s regular-season home finale, the Heat, even before that night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks began, were assessed a delay-of-game warning.
Why?
Because Haslem and Butler were not done in time with their elaborate pregame handshake.
A party familiar with the background behind that bench-side blowup said it wasn’t as much about falling behind a shorthanded Warriors team lacking Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, as passive-aggression that had been fomenting.
So things were said. Teammates separated. The NBA schedule rolled on.
And, no, no formal team meeting. No airing of the grievances. Reports of team owner Micky Arison or Heat President Pat Riley stepping in were greatly exaggerated.
Instead, Spoelstra reached out four days later to Butler and point guard Kyle Lowry, explained a different direction he wanted to take the lineup and rotation.
The winning streak immediately followed.
“We had,” Spoelstra said when asked to sum up the regular season, “a lot of eventful things, unpredictable events. It really brought this group closer together.”
Ultimately, no reason for gloves to come off.
As Haslem explained on Cari Champion’s podcast, there is enough structure and accountability in the Heat approach to make it possible to quickly move on from such incidents.
“I could have been a little more cool-headed,” Haslem said. “Jimmy could have been a little more cool-headed. But I don’t think neither one of us regret that situation. Because you look at the type of basketball we’re playing now.
“A couple of days later, we were back drinking wine together.”
It reached the point where the incident practically created its own speakers’ tour, including an appearance by Heat center Bam Adebayo on the Old Man and the Three podcast of former NBA player and current ESPN personality JJ Redick.
“It was nothing personal in between the argument,” Adebayo said. “Everybody just sees Spo going at Jimmy, and then Jimmy going at UD, UD going at Jimmy. But you can see the rest of us didn’t overreact. The rest of us was like, ‘All right, this a regular Tuesday. We’ve got to break each other up, let everybody settle down. And then we go on from there.’ “
Adebayo said raw and real carried the Heat through that night, though this season, through the entire Jimmy Butler experience.
“We embrace dudes being themselves and being vocal and bringing that dog mentality every night,” he said. “It can boil over.
“As long as we win, we’re cool. We gonna have discussions. We gonna have disagreements. We gonna have arguments that’s damn near going to be fights, because we all want to win that bad.”
And the thing is, if the Heat’s road through the playoffs lasts the maximum two months needed to get the 16 victories required for a championship, it well could happen again.
“Me and Jimmy got to the point we wanted to knuckle up,” Haslem told Champion, the former ESPN personality. “But that’s brothers. Once again, that’s an everyday thing with the Miami Heat. Me and D-Wade [Dwyane Wade] used to cuss and fuss and just leave it there. And Jimmy took it a step further, but it doesn’t change relationship. It doesn’t change how I feel about Jimmy. It doesn’t change the goal of winning a championship.
“Like I said, we believe in eye-to-eye communication down here. If I have something to say to a man, you say it to that man, and you get past it. Because holding on to it, mumbling with your head down, it don’t get nowhere. So that was a minute and 30 seconds that we had to say what we had to say, and get on to a solution.”
News
Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen sells Near West Side condo for $410,000
Former Chicago White Sox manager and player Ozzie Guillen and his wife, Ibis, in December sold a two-bedroom condominium on the third floor of a Near West Side condo building for $410,000.
Now an in-studio analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, Guillen played for the Sox from 1985 until 1997 and then managed the team from 2004 until 2011, including leading the club to the 2005 World Series title.
Guillen and his wife now live in southwest suburban Homer Glen, where they paid $465,000 in 2020 for a house. The Guillens previously owned a house in the Northwest Side Bucktown neighborhood, where they lived from 2011 until 2020.
However, the couple also owned two multifamily units on the Near West Side. One was a three-bedroom town home, which they owned and lived in from 2003 until 2011, while the other was the condo unit that they just sold.
Located in a six-story brick building that was built in 2000, the two-bedroom condo unit that the Guillens just sold was a unit that they purchased in 2005 for $390,000. They had bought the unit for their children to live in, listing agent Emily Santos of @properties told Elite Street.
Located in an elevator building, the unit has two bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors throughout, an open kitchen, a primary en-suite bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a formal dining area. The couple first listed the condo in April 2021 for $445,000 and then cut their asking price to $435,000 in June and then to $415,000 in August before finding a buyer.
The unit had a $7,943 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
News
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Even if there is zero balance, you can withdraw 10 thousand rupees from the account, know how
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Even if there is zero balance, you can withdraw 10 thousand rupees from the account, know how
Jan Dhan Yojana latest news : If you have not opened an account under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, then you can also open it easily.
Jan Dhan Yojana latest news: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has completed seven years. By August 18, 2021, accounts of more than 43 crore people had been opened under this scheme. If you have not opened an account under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, then you can also open it easily.
Jan Dhan accounts are playing a big role in bringing banking facilities to every nook and corner of India. In order to spread awareness among the people about Jan Dhan accounts, the government is providing free insurance, overdraft up to Rs 10,000, and many other facilities to the account holders. Many needy people of the country are taking advantage of this.
This is how Jan Dhan Yojana was started
The Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August 2013. This scheme was launched on 28 August 2014. According to the data, 14.72 crore accounts were opened in the first year of the scheme till March 2015. Today their number has increased to 44.17 crores. In this way, Jan Dhan accounts have increased by more than three times in the last 7 years.
10,000 can be withdrawn from the account even without balance
Under Jan Dhan Yojana, even if there is no balance in your account, you will get the facility of overdraft up to Rs 10,000. This facility is like a short term loan. Earlier this amount used to be 5 thousand rupees. The government has now increased it to 10 thousand. The maximum age limit for overdraft facility in this account is 65 years. To avail the overdraft facility, your Jan Dhan account should be at least 6 months old. If not, then only overdraft of up to Rs 2,000 is available.

News
Bank FD Alert! If you have an account in this bank, then know that the interest on fixed deposits has decreased by 0.4% – check quickly
Bank FD Alert! If you have an account in this bank, then know that the interest on fixed deposits has decreased by 0.4% – check quickly
Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: There are many people in the country who have done their future planning. In such a situation, people first think about their savings. Fixed deposit is also the best option for saving. If you have made an FD in Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), then there is no good news for you. Indian Overseas Bank has cut interest rates by 0.4 percent for FDs with various short term tenors. This has been made effective from April 11. The bank has given this information on its website. Let’s know the complete details.
Let us tell you that for FDs of less than Rs 2 crore in the bank, the interest rate on various maturities is starting at 3 percent per annum. The highest interest rate of 5.45% per annum is on FDs with tenures of 3 years and above. Let us know what are the new interest rates.
New interest rate for senior citizens
The minimum amount for an FD in IOB with tenure of 7 to 14 days is Rs 1 lakh. On the other hand, senior citizens get an extra interest of 0.50 percent over and above the regular interest rate. At the same time, for super senior citizens i.e. people of age 80 years and above, an additional interest of 0.75% is available in IOB over the regular interest rate.

