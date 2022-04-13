News
From health to attendance streaks to tailgating, fans have much to celebrate at White Sox home opener
With a mix of music blasting through speakers, smoke from barbecues, plenty of cold beers and perfect baseball weather, the return of tailgating was just one of many things Chicago White Sox fans had to celebrate at Tuesday’s home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Today I’m celebrating being cancer-free!” said Kim Crouse, 36, a South Sider and White Sox fan for as long as she can remember.
Crouse was tailgating in Lot B with her cousin Khrystina Kulbida, 29, and her friends, Amy, 45, and Charlie Riske, 43. They were eating burgers, grilled potato packets and drinking beer.
“I wasn’t able to make it out to many games last year because I was undergoing treatment and you can’t be in the sun when you’re having chemo,” said Crouse, who said she still has 10 more rounds of radiation treatments to go.
Amy Riske, a former co-worker of Crouse, said she has been to every home opener with her husband since 2003. They began dating in 2001, and Charlie — a big fan of Hall of Famer Frank Thomas growing up — convinced her to switch from the Atlanta Braves to the White Sox. “He was totally worth changing teams,” she said.
Charlie Riske’s expectations for this season? “Undefeated,” he said without any hesitation. Crouse “want(s) them to go further into the playoffs.”
Kulbida — who was also born and raised on the South Side — “just want(s) them to stay healthy.”
Bernie DiMeo’s reason for celebration was a big one too: This was his 50th White Sox home opener in a row. “Hard to believe, but true,” he said.
It all began in college, said DiMeo, 73, of Rogers Park. At Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, he and his roommate, Rich Turek, 74, who was at Tuesday’s game with DiMeo tailgating in Lot A, were huge White Sox fans and began a competition to see who could go to the most home openers.
Turek began going to home openers in 1971 and DiMeo couldn’t go that year because he had classes. Their first home opener together was in 1972. However, after graduation, Turek landed a job that required business trips, and he broke his streak.
Turek said he has been to 40-something games but not in a row.
DiMeo fell in love with the White Sox as a child because of his father and uncle. “My uncle lived upstairs from us and (my dad and I) would watch all the games together and that’s how I became a Sox fan,” he said.
His son, Dan DiMeo, 34, made him a trophy for his 50th home opener and a patch inspired by the team’s 50th anniversary All-Star game in 1983.
“The first thing I wore when I was born was probably a White Sox onesie or something like that,” Dan DiMeo said.
“Absolutely,” Bernie DiMeo replied.
“I had a cap and a baseball in my crib and in the hospital from the first day. My first game was in the old Comiskey Park when I was 1 month old.”
During that first visit, Bernie DiMeo said he handed his newborn son to Greg Walker — a White Sox first baseman — who was more scared to catch a baby than a baseball.
In the past five decades, Bernie DiMeo said his favorite seasons were 2005 when they won the World Series because “we never saw it coming,” and 1983 because “they won the division by like 20 games and we could see it coming.”
But as far as memories go, he said, there are so many.
His favorite opening day? Just like the Riskes, the 2006 home opener when they were able to raise the World Series flag.
Bernie DiMeo is couching his expectations for this season.
“If you would have asked me a week ago, I would have said all the way,” he said. “But I am worried about these injuries; they keep piling up and every day we have more injuries. Top two pitchers are out, third base was out, top relievers out, right fielder is out … I think I may have to loosen up my arm and call Jerry Reinsdorf to see if I can pitch.”
Teddy Biancotti, 28, from Crown Point, Indiana, also tries to go to any opening game he can.
“The games are good but tailgating is where we have more fun,” he said. “I like the freedom and the cheaper beer,” said the lifelong White Sox fan who was wearing a team jersey, U.S. flag-themed glasses, and a Budweiser cowboy hat.
“(Tailgating is superior) because you get to spend time with your family and not worry about missing anything,” his fiancee, McKenzie Sallee, 27, said.
His love for the team was also generational, passed from his granddad and dad, who were also at the tailgate in Lot B. They were eating tacos, cheese crackers, shrimp, chicken wings, veggies, cookies, brownies, “beer, beer, beer… and jello shots.”
They traveled early in the morning from Indiana, but Sallee assured that if she posted an Instagram with her fiance at the Sox game, someone in her family would comment “Go Cubs!”
In between the cars’ tailgates, there were plenty of games to entertain the little ones as well as adults.
Tifanny Pillot’s family, a group of about a dozen, had the biggest game collection in Lot D: Besides the popular cornhole, they had tick-tack-toe and connect four.
Pillot, 32, said she has been a Sox fan all of her life “like any South Sider should be,” and this was her first home opener.
“Unfortunately, there’s a bit of rivalry with the Cubs and Sox in the family,” she said. But this Tuesday the family Pillot was at peace thanks to the power of tailgating games, hot dogs, burgers, pizza, veggie trays and alcoholic beverages.
Also in Lot D, the Family Gómez flooded a third of a parking row with salsa music and the aromas of chicken wings, ribs, sausages, Mexican arracheras and peppers on their grill.
This was José Gómez’s first home-opening tailgate, but he said he spent many others working in the kitchens of the ballpark as a cook from 1981 until 2019.
Gómez, 69, from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, said he cooked for ballplayers, reporters and team owners. “I am a big White Sox fan, and I’m also a big fan that they support me financially because they give me my retirement pension.”
Beatriz Gómez, 73, also from Puerto Rico, met José in Chicago thanks to family while he was working for the White Sox.
“Even though baseball is the biggest thing in Puerto Rico, I was never a ball fan until I met him and then I was able to bring our family to the stadium and do tailgates,” said Beatriz Gómez, a Vega Baja native who has lived in Chicago since 1964.
“And I would see them from that window while I was working,” José Gómez said pointing to a lateral window of the stadium and bursting into laughter.
He said opening days from the inside of the stadium were always special. “Everybody was nervous because there was a lot of pressure, but it was very nice working that day and feeling everybody’s rush.”
“Also, Magglio Ordóñez once saved me from being fired,” he remembered laughing. “I brought once my son to work when he was around 7 and he began playing in the field with the players. One of the coaches almost got him, but Ordóñez saved him from being caught.”
In 2005, he had to work during the final World Series game in Houston. Beatriz Gómez traveled for those games with her husband and she sighed as he recounted that memory.
“The last day there was a ton of food,” he said. “And the third game was super long, it lasted six hours until 1 a.m.”
“I enjoy my retirement, but I would love to be working. I really liked my job here,” José Goméz said. “¡Arriba los White Sox!”
The family’s expectations for this season? “High,” answered both in unison.
For starters, Tuesday’s opener met fans’ expectations and gave them one more reason to celebrate as the Sox beat the Mariners 3-2.
St. Paul man sentenced to 1 year in prison for voicemail threats against U.S. representative
A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison for threatening a California member of the U.S. House of Representatives last year.
Jason Robert Burham Karimi, 32, pleaded guilty in September to one count of interstate communication of a threat, according to a news release issued by the office of Andrew Luger, U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota.
Karimi will also spend two years on supervised release after completing his yearlong prison term, according to authorities, who didn’t identify the lawmaker.
On Jan. 11, 2021, Karimi left a voicemail at the California office of the U.S. representative threatening to cause “pain in every way possible” and “make it so you can’t even walk in anything but a wheelchair,” according to the criminal complaint against him.
Karimi also alluded to recent vandalism to the lawmaker’s home. Days earlier, the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been vandalized.
FBI investigators identified the source of the call as a Tracphone owned by Karimi and asked to speak with him outside the St. Paul apartment building where he was living at the time, the complaint said.
When the FBI agents asked Karimi if he knew why they wanted to interview him, Karimi responded, “Is it about the voicemails?” according to the complaint.
He went on to tell investigators that his voicemail was only intended to cause the representative “political pain,” adding that he worked as an “activist/lobbyist for the marijuana industry” and frequently used threats to get people’s attention.
News
A future Twins closer? It doesn’t seem far-fetched for rookie Jhoan Duran
Luis Arraez had a chance to face flame-throwing Jhoan Duran last year in a live batting practice session in St. Paul. He hopes to never do it again.
“He’s amazing. It’s kind of crazy because he throws too hard,” Arraez said. “I don’t want to face him. … He’s nasty.”
His comments sound like something a Twins opponent these days might say. The rookie reliever, who threw the Twins’ hardest recorded pitch in the pitch-tracking era on Monday night at 102 miles per hour, has been turning heads in the first week of the season.
It begs the question: could the 24-year-old be the Twins’ future closer?
It’s a big question for a guy with just three major league innings under his belt. But with his high heat and his unique “splinker,” it’s not too crazy to think about, even this early in his career.
“I’m glad I’m not hitting it, I’ll tell you that. And I know every coach in the dugout is sitting there thinking the same thing, and maybe a few players, too, all over the field,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But I haven’t seen 102 too many times. I know guys throw hard these days, but that’s some next-level stuff.”
Duran’s first career appearance came on Opening Day, when the former starter came out for a scoreless two-inning appearance. Duran gave up a pair of singles to the first two batters he saw, uncorked a wild pitch and then came back to strike out the side.
He got on the mound again Monday in the ninth inning, his first taste of late-inning experience, though it wasn’t a save situation with the Twins up four runs.
“I think it worked out perfectly for him to get out there, gain some late-inning experience,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to throw in a few different spots, and he’s going to be able to give us multiple innings at times, and I don’t think the different types of roles and situations that we’re going to put him in will affect him one bit. He’s a low-pulse kind of guy in general. I think he can handle whatever we throw his way.”
His opponents on the other hand?
Well, early indications are that they can’t easily handle what Duran’s throwing their way. And that very well could lead Duran to the ninth inning with more frequency.
“I haven’t thought about being in that specific role,” Duran said. “They haven’t told me anything related to that. I am not waiting for that either. I’m just trying to do my job every time my name is called.”
ALCALA TO IL
Fellow hard-throwing righty Jorge Alcala was likely going to get some late-inning opportunities of his own. Now, that’ll have to wait.
The Twins placed Alcala on the injured list on Tuesday afternoon retroactive to April 11 with right elbow inflammation, necessitating a shutdown period. Imaging, Baldelli said, “came back fine.”
“There was a little bit of signal in there but not enough to be alarmed, but enough that we were going to give him a little bit of a break right now,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to be down not throwing for a handful of days. I don’t know if that’s five, four or five days or something along those lines, and then we’re going to see where he’s at and try to build him back up from there.”
Alcala has appeared in two games this season, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Baldelli said he dealt with some minor arm soreness during spring training and then a nail tear. The soreness became more apparent after his first couple of outings over the weekend.
The Twins recalled reliever Griffin Jax to fill his spot on the roster. Jax threw a pair of scoreless innings during his one appearance with Triple-A St. Paul.
News
North Dakota aims to draw Bitcoin miners with promise of world’s ‘cleanest crypto’
BISMARCK — North Dakota has a new sales pitch for out-of-state investors: a home for the “cleanest crypto on the planet.”
That was the mantra at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, where two state Department of Commerce representatives traveled last week to talk with prospective investors in the world of digital currencies. A $35,000 trip, the commerce department said it intended to yield a return of 20,000% or more from the Miami conference.
A combination of cold, dry weather and cheap electricity costs are attracting a growing number of data center operators to North Dakota. At the same time, government leaders have touted the state as an emerging hub for these energy-intensive server farms, some of which mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said the state’s cryptocurrency pitch is part of a broader effort to diversify an economy largely dependent on commodity markets like oil and agriculture. While the state has so far announced around $3 billion of crypto investment, Leiman said his department is close to sealing investments from another $3 billion worth of projects, including several investors that state officials planned to meet with in Miami.
Data center projects have not received any state funding in North Dakota to this point, Leiman said, though Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said tax exemptions are available in some cases for technological equipment like servers, routing systems and computer software.
“These engagements, this branding and this awareness is paying off in dividends,” said Leiman, who added that North Dakota has the right resources, infrastructure and tax structure to “plant the flag” as producer of “the cleanest barrel of oil” and the world’s “cleanest crypto.”
But as North Dakota leaders put in a push to lure more cryptocurrency investment, one state energy official said he is wary of the trade-offs that more data centers could require, while some experts on digital currencies questioned the state’s ability to marry its climate goals with crypto mining.
In January, Gov. Doug Burgum and two Montana companies unveiled a massive, $1.9 billion data center near Williston that developers billed as the largest of its kind in the world. Crypto companies are building data centers near Jamestown and Grand Forks . And Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy, which is in the process of buying North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant , has said it intends to deploy a data center as part of the purchase, though the company has not provided specifics on that plan.
The state’s data center sector could also be expanding soon. The developer of the 700 megawatt data center near Williston, FX Solutions President Richard Tabish, said that project is one part of a mammoth 1.6 gigawatts of data centers that his company is pursuing in other parts of the state.
Leiman said his department is looking to double or triple the $3 billion of crypto mining investment in North Dakota. Among the assets pitched by state officials at the Miami Bitcoin conference, Leiman said, was the Cold War-era, pyramid-shaped missile silo complex in the northeastern North Dakota town of Nekoma. Commerce department officials want to see the decommissioned site retrofitted into a large-scale data center.
Mining crypto — a process in which specialized computers solve increasingly challenging mathematical puzzles to unlock currency — requires vast amounts of energy. Once it reaches full-tilt, the Williston facility, operated by Atlas Power, is expected to draw significantly more energy than any city in North Dakota. According to the analytic website Digiconomist , a single Bitcoin transaction requires 2,112 kilowatt hours of electricity, equivalent to the 72 days of power consumption in an average U.S. household.
Due in part to these high-powered operations, North Dakota Transmission Authority Director John Weeda said he has “mixed emotions” about the expanding data center sector in North Dakota.
Calls about crypto projects have dropped off as the volatile Bitcoin markets have fallen in recent months, Weeda said. He added that North Dakota has a limited supply of around-the-clock electricity generation, and data centers will be competing for energy with industrial projects that could provide more jobs and direct benefits to established industries. A slate of projects that have applied for or received state funding through a recently established energy fund are among the state’s high priority developments with large energy demands of their own, Weeda said.
“I would hate to see us not be able to do those if we’re overcommitted to something we’re less sure about,” he said.
Dale Haugen, general manager at Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, which will be supplying power to the Williston data center, said he’s not concerned about limited electric generation in his area. North Dakota exports more electricity than it uses, he noted, and there should be ample room on the grid for both data centers and other energy-intensive projects. Mountrail-William Electric recruited the 700 megawatt data center to Williston, and they are courting three more data center projects to the area, Haugen said.
Still, Tabish, developer of the Atlas Power data center, said he believes his company has already “tied up the lion’s share” of electric generation in several regions of North Dakota with its 1.6 gigawatts in data center projects.
And while Tabish stressed that FX Solutions relies on high-caliber equipment and plans to remain in North Dakota for the long term, he also warned of the “hit-and-run” strategies of some crypto miners. It’s not uncommon for crypto mining “energy hunters” to swoop in to tap a cheap energy supply, before abandoning an area when the finances don’t pan out, Tabish said.
Because of the vast amounts of energy required to create digital currencies, crypto mining has drawn criticism from environmentalists who see the process as feeding fossil fuel generation and unnecessarily driving planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
Some companies have looked for more environmentally sustainable ways to mine cryptocurrencies and have touted climate friendly goals. At the announcement of the Williston data center in January, Atlas Power President Kevin Washington said his company aims to become “the largest cryptocurrency company in the world with a carbon neutral footprint.”
North Dakota offers several advantages to companies looking to sustainably mine digital currencies, Leiman said. Data centers can locate near power plants in North Dakota, allowing for more efficient transmission of electricity, and some smaller crypto mining operations in the Bakken oil fields are running off excess natural gas that otherwise would have been burned directly into the atmosphere.
Ongoing efforts to capture the greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-powered sources in North Dakota are also key to the state’s pathway to clean crypto mining, Leiman said. Those carbon capture ambitions are central to Burgum’s target of achieving statewide carbon neutrality by 2030.
But carbon carbon capture technology has so far been sparsely used globally, and it remains untested at the scale needed to put a dent into North Dakota’s emissions. Some experts on the energy consumption of cryptocurrencies said they are doubtful that North Dakota will be able to scale up crypto currency mining without increasing its output of planet-warming emissions.
Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the University of Texas’ Webber Energy Group, said local tax revenues and a limited number of technical jobs are among the economic benefits that data centers can bring to an area. The higher demands on the power grid may also require utility companies to build new power generation facilities, spurring additional jobs and economic growth, he said.
Still, Rhodes, who has consulted for a Bitcoin company looking for cleaner ways to mine crypto, said powering data centers without increasing emissions requires a number of specific steps. Unless a data center is contracting for 100% renewable power, it will no doubt drive higher emissions, he said.
Haugen said Basin Electric would be serving the Atlas Power data center with a mix of generation types, which could vary between wind, coal and natural gas depending on the day.
Jonathan Koomey, formerly a researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory who has spent several decades studying the electricity use of information technology, said that, if a data center is taking its power straight off the grid, without contracting for clean power or building out its own renewable generation, it’s likely to drive higher emissions.
Koomey also warned against opaque actors in the crypto world who are liable to pick up and leave an area once conditions no longer fit their needs. Though data centers can provide some jobs and knock-on economic boosts, Koomey said the risks of volatile crypto markets and miners’ large energy demands can come back to bite a community.
“Just because they have a big money flow and some private benefits that get people to support the project, doesn’t mean that the project has benefits for all of North Dakota,” he said.
