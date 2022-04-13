Connect with us

GemTRX Offers Secure and Revolutionary Cloud Mining Solutions

The popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrency mining among new investors have increased significantly over the last several years. Cloud mining or hardware mining are two methods that may be used to accomplish this.

Heavy equipment, permits, and infrastructure are required for hardware mining. This involves hefty initial outlays as well as ongoing expenses. As a result, before cloud mining, the majority of crypto users were unable to benefit from mining. Notably, cloud mining is a convenient method to earn cryptocurrency without dealing with the technical aspects of mining Bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies and earning passive income.

GemTRX Cloud Mining Platform

In the cloud mining sector, there are many providers, each with a distinct business plan and potential for profit. GemTRX is a top-rated Tron (TRX) cloud mining service provider powered by the TRON network. The only legally decentralized TRX Mining platform, GemTRX is a well-established firm with cutting-edge equipment that yields maximum profit. Since 2018, GemTRX has been offering its services all around the globe. ASIC-miners may be purchased, transported, installed, configured, and maintained without the requirement for a customer’s actual presence, allowing customers to invest according to their preferred strategy.

TRON (TRX) is a TRON Foundation Mainnet token based on the TRON Protocol. The TRON ecosystem is linked by TRX, which generates the chain’s transactions and applications via various application scenarios. The TRON Foundation’s goals since it was founded have been the decentralization of the internet and a better world.

GemTRX is a revolutionary cloud mining platform that delivers great customer service and crypto mining even to those without prior knowledge of the technology. The platform already has 978983 active members reaping benefits and the total profit accumulated by mining is 74336465.60998996.

In addition, it enables people to generate a considerable deal of passive income without going through all of the complicated and time-consuming processes described above. So pick the best plan with the maximum earning potential, and start earning.

Individuals investing options are vastly diversified with fixed preset returns. A complete refund will be sent to the promotion account after the mining cycle has finished, allowing the investor to take their whole investment back.

Key Benefits and Features

  • 24/7 Support, 7 Days a Week
  • Mobile-Friendly Website
  • Funds Secured in Offline, Cold Wallets
  • 50% Operations Run on Green Energy
  • Direct Deposit from Mining Pools
  • Latest ASIC miner, GPU rigs
  • Multiple Deposit Methods
  • Easy Withdrawal
  • Daily Income According to UTC (after 24:00)

Referral Program:

After signing up on GemTRX and depositing funds into their account, they will begin earning daily passive income. Furthermore, it’s possible to earn extra perks for using GEM-TRX via an affiliate scheme. Sending an invitation code is a simple way to get the word out. Even if one does not invest, they may start generating money with a lifetime commission of 12 percent. For example, one’s referral code will get 120 TRX (12%) if someone deposits 1000 TRX using their referral code.

Investment Plans:

  • Basic Account: Based on the amount one deposits, withdrawal limitations vary from 2.80 percent to 6 percent, with daily earnings of 5 percent to 10 percent.
  • Promotion Account: When one recharges their promotion account, they may earn money regularly. Every day, customers will get a return of between 1.3 and 5% of their original investment. The daily gains will add up to the maximum amount of the investment. The duration of mining contracts can be chosen from as little as one day to as long as 150 days.

For a breakdown of each mining cycle and its returns, see the chart below:

1649844167 20 GemTRX Offers Secure and Revolutionary Cloud Mining Solutions
  • 7 days 1.3% – min 100TRX
  • 15 days 1.6% – min 100TRX
  • 30 days 2.5% – min 100TRX
  • 45 days 3.0% – min 100TRX
  • 60 days 3.5% – min 100TRX
  • 90 days 4.0% – min 100TRX
  • 120 days 4.5% – min 100TRX
  • 150 days 5.0% – min 100TRX

Rebate Scheme:

GemTRX provides a rebate option similar to an affiliate scheme in addition to the numerous cloud mining choices by inviting users to create an account via your referral link. For a breakdown of GemTRX’s rebates, see below:

  • You invite level 1 individuals, and if they register, you will get 30TRX.
  • You will get 20TRX if a level 1 user invites a level 2 user and completes enrollment.
  • You will get 10TRX if a level 2 user invites a level 3 user and completes enrollment.
  • Deposit Rebate: Based on the amount of money your downline deposits each time.
  • If you deposit 1000TRX as a level 1 user, you will get 120TRX (12 percent )
  • If you deposit 1000TRX as a level 2 user, you will get 20TRX (2 percent )
  • If you deposit 1000TRX as a level 3 user, you will get 10TRX (1 percent )
  • Trading Rebate: Based on the amount of money earned by your downline miners over a period of time.
  • You’ll receive 5TRX for mining 1000TRX, and you’ll get 50TRX for mining 1000TRX (10 percent )
  • You’ll earn 2.5TRX if a Level 2 user mined 1000TRX and gets 50TRX (5 percent )
  • You’ll earn 1.5TRX if a Level 3 user mined 1000TRX and obtains 50TRX (3 percent )
Inside LBank’s Bitcoin Miami Exhibition, Sponsorship, and Satellite Event

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Bitcoin Miami 2022 as a first-time sponsor and exhibitor, attracting more than 500 attendees to their satellite event, and announcing their many ambitions in the United States. 

As one of the biggest crypto events in the US, Bitcoin Miami 2022 gathered over 35,000 attendees, making it the biggest Bitcoin gathering to date. LBank exhibited at the conference for the first time promoting its products and services in person and sharing with the world some of its future plans for the US. 

LBank COO, Shantnoo Saxsena, shared in an interview his opinion on what an event like bitcoin Miami represents, “The crypto industry is all about difference. As you can see this is the same old bull that we’ve seen always, but this bull is 2.0 which makes it so graceful and wonderful” Saxsena says. The 2.0 version bull signals the advent of a new era of crypto dominance and a new way of global growth. LBank wishes to support this trend by spreading crypto to more corners of the world, with its newest stop in Miami. 

On April 6th, LBank hosted a successful satellite event for further talk and socializing after the main conference. The event, named “Chill and Chat with LBank”, was delighted to host more than 500 attendees from all across the industry. LBank CMO, Kaia Wang, said, “we we’re so glad to have so many people join us and we’ve certainly made a lot of new friends.”

Miami seems to be only the first stop for LBank in the US. LBank is shown to be a sponsor for Coindesk Consensus 2022, which will be hosted in mid-June. When asked if LBank will be an exhibitor at consensus, staff told us that LBank has a lot planned for consensus, planning not only to be an exhibitor but also to host a speaking session. 

You may be thinking: what’s in store for LBank in America? LBank has traditionally been a strong player in the UAE, with a major office in the crypto-friendly city of Dubai, but 2022 will see a lot of new activity in the US. “We see great potential in the US. Miami really welcomed us with open arms and we are more than excited about Austin (where Coindesk Consensus will be hosted).” A representative said, “we hope to further establish our presence in the US and Europe. Many think LBank is a new company because we are not very well known in the US. In fact, we are one of the older players in the game with 7 years under our belt. We hope to expand in the US within the next few years and you will certainly be seeing a lot more from us.” 

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l   Telegram

 Twitter

l   Facebook

l   Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Prominent Exchange Coinbase Being Accused of Insider Trading

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

  • An ETH wallet that made significant purchases of tokens and sent them to Coinbase.
  • Many questioned the integrity of the exchange’s listings.

On several occasions, Coinbase has shown that its listings significantly impact the market. Several examples of tokens listed on the platform generate big profits. Others, however, questioned the integrity of the exchange’s listings and backed the narrative advanced by those who sided with them. Since last week, the exchange has accepted several cryptocurrencies. However, others disputed this claim because most of the assets were reported to be fraudulent ventures.

Several digital assets have been listed on Coinbase, a US-based crypto exchange, in a blog post emphasizing the move towards more openness. However, after Cobie, a well-known member of the crypto Twitter community, revealed the listings, things took a new direction. After discovering an ETH wallet that made significant purchases of tokens and sent them to Coinbase less than 24 hours later, Cobie took to Twitter.

Mere Coincidence or Insider Trading

Even though this may have been dismissed as a mere coincidence, the user had only acquired tokens that Coinbase had previously identified as interesting. People began to suspect Coinbase of insider trading after seeing its public trading history.

Indexed [NDX], Kromatika [KROM], DappRadar [RADAR], RAC [RAC], DFX Token [DFX], and Paper [PAPER] were among the assets acquired by the wallet. The user spent at least $20k on PAPER and at least $88k on KROM.

A rush of identical tweets bolstered this claim of Coinbase insider trading, which Twitter users started to flood with. Another user had discovered additional coins. Before the disclosure, a linked address was said to have acquired XYO, FOX, and RGT.

Shiba Inu Metaverse Goes Live With Early Access to Buy Land Open

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

  • The website has a filter and a drop-down menu to browse different plot sections.
  • WhaleStats stated that the whale hauled in tokens worth a whopping $20 million.

SHIB the Metaverse’s ‘land bid event’ is already happening, with preferential access to Leash holders who have locked their holdings. The holders may now do so to inspect, bid, and acquire land in the Shiba Inu Metaverse.

The auction will take place over three days, with over 35,000 pieces of property up for grabs. At this point, we anticipate all plots to sell out by the end of the sale. Anxieties have been running high as investors wait for their chance to buy a piece of land in Metaverse, dubbed the “future of the internet”.

However, many individuals have uploaded images of the bidding process and the location of the Metaverse on their social media accounts. For example, the ‘Defense Valley’ is the name of a plot of land that a user plans to buy. The website has a filter and a drop-down menu to browse different plot sections.

Aside from that, following the three-day “land auction event,” all Metaverse’s plots will be available for viewing, bidding, and purchasing by anybody. In the following days, there will be roughly 66,000 plots available for purchase.

Whales Buying in Bulk

An Ethereum whale called ‘BlueWhale0073’ acquired 775 billion SHIB tokens only a few hours before the Metaverse announcement. WhaleStats stated that the whale hauled in tokens worth a whopping $20 million. Additionally, whales acquired $7.5 million worth of tokens only one day before Robinhood revealed its plans to list Shiba Inu. Currently, SHIB is surging up the indexes and exuding a very positive outlook.

