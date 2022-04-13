GetResponse Review 2019: What Can It Do For You?

Share Pin 0 Shares

GetResponse is an online marketing automation software that has been used by many business owners. It helps in the creation of appealing

newsletter for subscribers. It was founded in the year 1999 by an online marketing expert by the name Simon Grabowski. It helps business merchants to create content, sent marketing emails, increase sales and operate vital tasks online.

This company has been growing swiftly because entrepreneurs are finding it to be of great help on marketing issues. It is operating globally and that whey you can see its offices in places like Poland, Gdynia and many other places. The main offices of GetResponse are in Gdansk, Poland. Knowing that marketing is the most critical aspects of any business forces you to research on GetResponse. GetResponse review 2019 reveals that more than 350000 businesses in 182 countries are working with GetResponse.

Overview of GetResponse

GetResponse was initiated to help businesses to increase their sale volume. It also helps in increasing the number of subscribers and how to engage with them. This can only be achieved through thorough marketing campaigns. GetResponse got email editor that allows the users to download letters at their will. The user can enjoy much because there is no kind of coding during the drafting of the newsletters. The email drafting portions consist of templates to create amazing emails and also images. Email drafting portion can help you reduce the overall cost of calling a graphic designer because this can do all that for you.

With GetResponse, you can also find landing page creator. It enables users to customize web forms and even landing pages. The good thing with landing pages is that you can create appealing templates that you can use at any time. With GetResponse, marketers can make money within a short time by creating many websites without a code.

There are so many features that are associated with GetResponse. They include cart abandonment, least scoring, automation segmentation, tracking and many more. GetResponse considers beginners by offering some tiers when it comes to pricing. GetResponse got for main prizing modes which are, pro, max, email, and enterprise. It is good to have in mind that the four prizing option operates differently when it comes to marketing features.

Features of GetResponse

Marketing automation

Marketing automation is one of the features that are found in GetResponce that allows one to create workflows that will enable one to send

many segments of data at once. And because of this, fantastic feature, you cannot compare GetResponse and Aweber. With the segmentation tools, you can also subdivide the contacts of your subscribers as you sent the emails. It is even much more comfortable to respond to your customers because it works automatically. If you divide your mails into segments, that you only need to click the checkbox and tick your preferred sections as you sent the mails. In each segment, you can also opt to send emails to a few individuals, and because of this, you cannot compare GetResponce with mail chimp.

Webinar

GetResponse can host a webinar platform, which is excellent when it comes to email marketing. This is a great platform because you can advertise your products and also conduct some training sessions. A webinar is a platform that you need to have a password so that you can protect all your details.

With a webinar, you can manage your trainee under one roof as you share your presentation. You can even host up to 100 participants. Purchasing this platform depends on the number of attendees you have in your session. Webinar platform made GetResponse be ahead of its competitor. It is tough to find a flexible email marketing platform that operates like GetResponse.

Landing Page Builder

GetResponse allows its users to build land pages that are even mobile-friendly. This has also made marketers to customize land pages for

sale. If you want to have a high performing page, you can opt to test the conversion rate of each page.

Other online marketing platforms have created landing pages which cannot outweigh that of GetResponse. The landing page that has been

introduced by Mailchimp is even yet to be launched. Consider the GetResponse landing page that has the best plans. You can save a lot because it cost less than $100 per month.

Autofunnel

With GetResponse autofunnel feature, you are sure of running an e-commerce business. It is one of the latest features in GetResponse. There so many things you can do with autofunnel like creating landing pages, running a campaign on Facebook, create a product catalog. The good this is that you do have to leave the GetResponse page. You can even receive payments for your products.

GetResponse Pros And Cons

Pros

Best when it comes to marketing automation options

·It is much cheaper compared to other online email marketing platforms.

·There are some discounts offered if you pay for more than two years of service. This kind of prize reduction cannot be seen in many online marketing sites.

·You can manage so many activities with the autofunnel feature.

·It is more flexible because of the split testing features.

·You are sure of getting all the information on delivery rates and publishing rates.

·They offer duration for you to try them with no kind of fee for like 30days

Cons

·Designing emails is becoming a nightmare, and that is why they need to improve the interface for drag and drop.

·Marketing automation is not available in all plans.

·Fewer e-newsletter templates

·You need to pay so that you can have the landing page platform, which is not in other marketing platforms.

·It is tough to use a phone to enjoy all the GetResponse features.

Review conclusion

If you want to market your products you can go for GetResponse platform. It enables you to communicate with your customers through email. It is much cheaper as you are sure of saving a lot compared to the competitors. You are assured of enjoying landing pages, e-commerce, funnel, and many other beneficial features. With time GetResponse will be advanced in a way that you will not find any disadvantage of not using it.