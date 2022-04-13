News
Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic’s comic, dies at 67
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat. his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill it with his jokes.
He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.
Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”
“Look at me, I’m so ticked off that I’m molting,” a scratchy-voiced Gottfried said early in the film as his character shed feathers.
He was particularly fond of doing obscure and dated impressions for as long as he could milk them, including Groucho Marx, Bela Lugosi and Andrew “Dice” Clay. He would often do those voices as a guest on the Howard Stern show, prompting listeners by the dozens to call in and beg Stern to throw him off.
In his early days at the club the Comedy Store in Hollywood, the managers would have him do his impression of then-little-known Jerry Seinfeld at the end of the night to get rid of lingering patrons.
Gottfried was especially beloved by his fellow comedians and performers.
“I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried,” actor Marlee Matlin said on Twitter. “Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter.” (Gottfried bore a close resemblance to Matlin’s American Sign Language interpreter Jack Jason.)
“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander tweeted that “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift.”
Gottfried was interviewed by The Associated Press last month following Will Smith’s Oscar night slap of Chris Rock. While he took the attack seriously, saying it might imperil other comedians, he couldn’t resist wisecracks.
He said that before on stage, he “just had to worry about wearing a mask. Now I have to worry about wearing a football helmet.” He later added: “If Will Smith is reading this, dear God, please don’t come to my shows.”
The year has already seen the loss of several beloved comedians, including Louie Anderson and Bob Saget.
In January, Gottfried tweeted a picture of the three men together, with the text, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”
Gottfried was born in Brooklyn, the son of a hardware store owner and a stay-at-home mom. He began doing amateur standup at age 15.
He thought he was getting his big break when he landed a spot on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Eddie Murphy in 1980. But he was given little to do on the show.
He later said a low point was playing the body in a sketch about a funeral. He would last only 12 episodes.
But he would find his own way, doing bits on MTV and as a both beloved and hated guest on talk shows.
He had roles in “Beverly Hills Cop II” and the “Problem Child” films and presented bad movies as host of “USA Up All Night” from 1989 to 1998.
And he had recurring voice roles on “Ren and Stimpy,” “The Fairly OddParents” and several spin-offs of “Aladdin.”
Gottfried’s schtick wasn’t always popular. In 2011, Aflac Inc. fired him as the voice of the duck in its commercials over tasteless tweet the comic sent about the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
Less than a month after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, at the Friars Club Roast of Hugh Hefner, Gottfried made jokes about planes making stops at skyscrapers, and was met with boos and shouts of “Too soon!” He responded with an especially foul version of the comedians’ inside joke “The Aristocrats,” which many in the audience took as a message that he believed it was the comic’s job to remain crude at all costs.
“To me, funny is funny,” he told the AP last month. “I’ll regret a bit I do that just doesn’t get a laugh, because it’s not funny or an ad lib that doesn’t work. But if it gets a laugh, I feel like, I’m the comedian and that’s my job.”
He made many notorious contributions to televised roasts, his harshness and love of old-timey standup style making him a perfect contributor. He took famously cruel and relentless jabs at roastees including George Takei and Roseanne.
“Like most monsters she goes by one name,” he said at the Roseanne roast in his signature style, leaning into the microphone, hands spread apart, shouting himself hoarse. “And that name is Rozilla.”
“I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs,” Takei said on Twitter Tuesday. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ’em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert.”
Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, sister Karen, 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.
___
AP Television Writer Lynn Elber contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter:
News
How Keval Shah Scaled His SEO Agency Inbound Pursuit to 7-Figures
Paid Advertisement by Inbound Pursuit
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
It’s easy to look at a thriving business and assume they’ve always had it figured out. But, that’s very rarely the case. After all, every venture starts somewhere. And making your venture a success is all about doing the little things consistently and relentlessly — even if the results aren’t representative of the time and energy you’re putting in.
That was the case for Keval Shah — founder of Inbound Pursuit, a 7-figure SEO agency that focuses on delivering custom-built campaigns for their e-commerce clients rather than cookie-cutter strategies.
But how did he get here? What were the little things Keval did to scale his SEO agency to 7-figures?
Let’s take a look.
Relentless Dedication to His Goals
With service-based businesses, in particular, it’s all too easy to give up early after not seeing results. You send out a few hundred cold emails — or LinkedIn connection requests — and yet, you’re still struggling to get clients.
Might as well throw in the towel and put your energy into a new project, right? Wrong.
According to Keval, it’s paramount that you keep pushing forward even when things don’t appear to be going so well.
“When you’re first starting out it’s really easy to give up when you’re not seeing immediate results”, explains Keval, “But it’s pretty typical for things to start slow. I would say that you should expect that — expect to be putting in a whole lot of work with close to no return for a while. It took me several months to close my first client. Then another 7-months to hit $10k/month. And then another year after that before I felt like I had hit my stride and was running an actual business. These things take time. But if you don’t have the patience and dedication to see it through, you’ll have a hard time succeeding in the business world.”
Keval’s relentless dedication to his craft and his goals served him well: A little under 3 years ago, Keval had no clients. Now? His agency has over 50 clients on retainer with more and more businesses booking calls with him to reserve an onboarding spot.
Focus On Client Results First, Growth Second
What good is client acquisition if you can’t get them to stick around for the long haul? If you’re constantly chasing new clients to offset a high churn rate, your business will never scale. You’ll be stuck treading water — a slow death for any service-based agency.
That’s why, according to Keval, one of the most important things you can do to scale a service-based business is to focus on client results first and growth second.
“I’m obsessed with client results,” says Keval, “I treat all of my client sites like they’re my own. I personally spend time custom-building each of my client’s campaigns, so they’re put in the best possible position to see organic traction. I then regularly monitor progress to make sure their campaigns trend in the right direction and ultimately begin generating organic traffic. And by doing that — by making results your focus, you actually end up making client acquisition 10x easier.”
Those results you achieve allow you to publish case studies and gather positive testimonials, which improves your business’s reputation and notoriety. And those clients who you generated results for become your #1 fan, recommending your services to other business owners in their network.
Focusing on client results creates one giant positive feedback loop that ends up growing your business anyways.
Invest in Ongoing Coaching and Mentorship
If you aren’t continuing to learn and get better at what you do, you’re falling behind. This is especially true in the SEO space where algorithm shifts can change the effectiveness of strategies.
That’s why Keval makes it a point to invest in ongoing SEO coaching and mentorship from some of the smartest, most experienced SEOs in the game.
“To be the best, you have to learn from the best,” says Keval, “It doesn’t matter how good you think you are, any master of his or her craft knows that the learning process never ends. And if you’re not constantly learning and getting better, you’re doing yourself and your clients a massive disservice.”
This has allowed Keval to ensure he’s implementing the most up-to-date SEO strategies for his clients, and achieving the best results possible.
“That’s what separates Inbound Pursuit from most SEO agencies,” says Keval, “We don’t have strict, cookie-cutter processes that we abide by. Obviously, we have a general framework of strategies that work. But because we’re not so process oriented, it’s easy for us to quickly make adjustments and pivot our strategies towards what’s working best today. And that’s important because SEO is always changing.”
Build an Authentic Network
They say it’s all about who you know, and in the agency space, that couldn’t be more true. Keval accredits much of his success to building real connections with clients, service-based business owners and others in the SEO industry.
As a result, Keval has quickly built-up a reputation as the go-to SEO person amongst his vast network. That means that when someone in his network stumbles upon someone in need of SEO — whether it be a client, a friend, or an acquaintance — they are quick to refer them to Keval and Inbound Pursuit.
Having a network to send you leads is incredibly helpful if you are planning on scaling your business, so focus on building real connections with people (people can tell when you’re being fake) — it will pay incredible dividends in the future.
Build a Rockstar Team
Building real connections is important, but perhaps even more important is building the right team.
While Keval certainly started his agency as a solopreneur, he didn’t get to 7-figures alone. At a certain point, he realized he needed the right people on his team to help make his vision a reality.
He worked tirelessly to build a rockstar team that allowed him to spend less time in the trenches, and more time on higher level tasks. This also freed up some of his time so he could actually enjoy what he’s built.
Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. Your goals should be ever growing, but it’s also important to enjoy the fruits of your labor.
News
Chicago White Sox place Lucas Giolito and AJ Pollock on the IL, recalling Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino
The Chicago White Sox remain cautiously optimistic that pitcher Lucas Giolito will miss only two starts.
The team placed the right-hander on the injured list with an abdominal strain, one of four moves the Sox announced before Tuesday’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Right fielder AJ Pollock also went on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained right hamstring that occurred Saturday.
The Sox recalled pitchers Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino from Triple-A Charlotte. Lambert is in line to start Thursday’s series finale against the Mariners.
Giolito’s IL stint is retroactive to Saturday. The injury occurred in Friday’s season opener in Detroit. He left after four scoreless innings.
“It was just like this one weird thing,” Giolito said Tuesday. “The super frustrating part is I was preparing, preparing, preparing all offseason long, spring training and then the first game I have this little weird injury.
“Best way to describe it is extremely frustrating, but with each day that’s passed, I’ve felt better and better. I really don’t think that it’s a big deal. Unfortunately, I’ve just got to let it heal up. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Pollock suffered his injury Saturday after leading off the third with a single. He is 4-for-7 with a double, RBI and run in two games.
“He is back in Arizona for the birth of a child,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “We knew that obviously he wasn’t going to play Sunday after needing to leave Saturday’s game with what would have been a paternity leave. He was going to be away from us for five games.
“Not necessarily knowing how he is going to feel on Day 6 and wanting to err on the side of caution, we thought putting him on the IL is probably the more prudent move.”
Lambert went 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in four games (three starts) for the Sox last season. He allowed one run on one hit in three innings Thursday for Charlotte against Norfolk.
“When you’re going back and forth between Triple A and the big leagues, you never know if you’re going to get that opportunity again,” Lambert told the Tribune. “So definitely don’t take it for granted. Definitely feels good to be back.
“I just want to continue to build on what I was doing last year. It starts with health. Being able to take the ball whenever they ask.”
Lambert, 27, described his spring as a “little slow.”
“I threw a couple of times, mainly because I had COVID and I was a little bit behind going into spring,” he said. “But it was good, it was healthy. I threw the ball pretty well. Just want to continue to build off that.”
The 27-year-old Severino, who has no major-league experience, gives the Sox another left-handed option out of the bullpen.
“Anderson was a little behind due to a visa issue so he didn’t quite get the full spring,” Hahn said. “He came in not too dissimilar from Bennett Sousa as one of our young lefties we were excited to see in camp. Anderson’s experience in spring was a little uneven because of his late arrival perhaps.
“But the stuff is there: plus fastball, slider, real nice mix to keep guys off balance and dominate an AB. We’ll see what he has to offer.”
()
News
Miley Cyrus’ birth chart: The sexy ‘wrecking ball’ is the life of the ‘party’
Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic’s comic, dies at 67
Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
How Keval Shah Scaled His SEO Agency Inbound Pursuit to 7-Figures
All You Need to Know About 2 Wheeler Loan Finance
Chicago White Sox place Lucas Giolito and AJ Pollock on the IL, recalling Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino
Miley Cyrus’ birth chart: The sexy ‘wrecking ball’ is the life of the ‘party’
Know the Client, Do the Plan
Why Does My Health Insurance Want Me To Fill Out A Form After I’ve Been Injured In An Accident?
Kevin Durant explains ‘not fair’ reason Joel Embiid might lose MVP
Keegan Thompson and David Ross suspended for the Chicago Cubs pitcher intentionally hitting Andrew McCutchen
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas