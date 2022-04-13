News
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after ‘a long illness’
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 after suffering “a long illness,” his family has confirmed in a statement on social media. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of out beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful…
News
Officers hit during Eureka car stealing suspects search
EUREKA, Mo. – Car stealing suspects injured two officers while trying to make an escape this morning. Police are still looking for one of the suspects.
Jefferson County Deputies and Eureka Police were patrolling the Mirasol Manor neighborhood at around 4:00 am. They were looking for several suspects in a stolen vehicle who were stealing items from cars. One teen was taken into custody and they were searching for others.
Police identified the stolen Jefferson County vehicle near the intersection of Highway 109 and 4th Street. The officer walked over to the suspect’s vehicle to make an arrest. He was knocked to the ground by the vehicle that then rammed into the side of another fully marked police vehicle driven by a school resource officer.
The Eureka officer struck by the suspect’s vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken ankle. The school resource officer was also injured.
The suspect’s car was later found abandoned. There are now three teens and one adult in custody. One person remains at large.
Several Rockwood schools were on a “soft lockdown” Tuesday because of the police search for suspects involved in car thefts. They included Eureka High, Eureka Elementary, Eureka Early Childhood Center, Blevins Elementary, Geggie Elementary, and LaSalle Springs Middle.
Police said the schools were on the lockdown to keep them safe. They were concerned that a suspect would threaten a school.
Investigators believe that the suspects are involved in a local car theft ring. They have been working on the case for a while. They believe that these suspects are “professionals” and were willing to injure a police officer to get what they want.
Officers are asking people to lock their vehicles. Suspects are checking car doors to see if they can find a gun or something valuable inside. If they find your garage door opener then they have access to your home. If they find your keys in your vehicle then they will drive away in it.
News
South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash
By STEPHEN GROVES
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he might have struck a deer or another large animal.
Ravnsborg, a Republican, is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history. He will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the historic Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges.
Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash, including making an illegal lane change. He has cast Joseph Boever’s death as a tragic accident.
In voting 36-31 to impeach Ranvsborg, the Republican-controlled House charged him with committing crimes that caused someone’s death, making “numerous misrepresentations” to law enforcement officers after the crash and using his office to navigate the criminal investigation.
“When we’re dealing with the life of one of your citizens, I think that weighed heavily on everyone,” said Republican Rep. Will Mortenson, who introduced the articles of impeachment.
A spokesman for Ravnsborg did not reply to a request for comment after the vote. Tim Bormann, the attorney general’s chief of staff, said his staff would “professionally dedicate ourselves” to their work while Ranvsborg is forced to take a leave.
Ravnsborg, who took office in 2019, was returning home from a Republican dinner in September 2020 when he struck and killed Boever, who was walking along a rural highway. A sheriff who responded after Ravnsborg called 911 initially reported it as a collision with an animal. Ravnsborg has said he did not realize he hit a man until he returned the next day and found the body.
The Highway Patrol concluded that Ravnsborg’s car crossed completely onto the highway shoulder before hitting Boever, and criminal investigators said later that they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements.
The House rejected the recommendation of a GOP-backed majority report from a special investigative committee, which argued that anything wrong he did was not part of his official duties “in office.” But even Republican lawmakers who argued his actions did not meet constitutional grounds for impeachment said Ravnsborg should resign.
“He should have stepped down, should have done the honorable thing,” said House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Republican who oversaw the House investigation and voted against impeachment.
All eight House Democrats voted for impeachment, while Republicans were split, with 28 voting for it and 31 against. One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Scott Odenbach, recused himself because he had given legal advice to the attorney general after the crash.
Ravnsborg, who had been largely silent about the crash and was not present for the vote, sent lawmakers a pair of defiant letters Monday night urging them not to impeach him.
“In a few hours, your vote will set a precedent for years to come,” Ravnsborg wrote. “No state has ever impeached an elected official for a traffic accident.”
He also accused Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of interfering in the investigation and of supporting impeachment because of the attorney general’s investigations into her behavior. A second letter from Ravnsborg’s spokesman delved into “evidence, allegations and misconceptions” about the case.
After Ravnsborg fell out with the governor after the crash, he pushed a pair of ethics complaints against Noem to the state’s Government Accountability Board. His office is also investigating whether an organization aligned with the governor broke campaign finance disclosure laws.
Noem lauded the vote on Twitter, writing that the House “did the right thing for the people of South Dakota and for Joe Boever’s family.”
For Boever’s family, who held his wedding photo as they watched from the House gallery during the vote, the decision brought some relief. They have decried the criminal prosecution as a “slap on the wrist” for Ravnsborg.
“We’re a step closer to justice. We’re not done,” said Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec.
“Now we just need the Senate’s help on this because these laws need to be changed badly,” said Jennifer Boever, who was married to Boever. “People are getting hurt and killed, and the pedestrian has no self-defense against a 4,000 pound (1,814 kilogram) vehicle.”
News
Louis C.K. accuser breaks silence on ‘bulls–t’ Grammy win: ‘What is wrong with people?’
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after ‘a long illness’
Venturing Into the Middle East
Officers hit during Eureka car stealing suspects search
South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash
Louis C.K. accuser breaks silence on ‘bulls–t’ Grammy win: ‘What is wrong with people?’
Turkmenistan: World’s Largest Gas Field After Qatar Opens Up to Foreign Investors
The Essential Elements of Online Forex Trading One Must Master to Gain Their Financial Independence
Number Of Active Entities Remain In Bear Market Channel
Crippled By Systemic Problems, China Will Not Surpass U.S. Anytime Soon
Unreported COVID tests mean Minnesota will no longer report positivity rates
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch