Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
By ANDREW DALTON

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies after long illness

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies after long illness
(WGHP) — Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67 after a long illness, according to a statement released by his family.

The family’s statement is provided below:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried is most well known for his role in Disney’s “Aladdin” as the parrot Iago and as Digit LeBoid in the PBS kid’s show “Cyberchase.”

Loons checking on injury setback for fullback Romain Metanire

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Loons checking on injury setback for fullback Romain Metanire
“The Machine” can’t get out of the shop.

Minnesota United fullback Romain Metanire — with a nickname to reflect his high work rate and reliability — might have aggravated his hamstring injury during his 2022 season debut, Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Austin FC. The 2019 MLS All-Star was a second-half sub against Verde and then missed Tuesday’s training session. He will have an MRI test to assess the situation.

“It would be a huge blow considering we’ve missed him for really the last four months,” manager Adrian Heath said. Tuesday. The club, which plays host to Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field on Saturday, will know more about Metanire’s status later this week..

Metanire originally injured the muscle in the MLS Cup Playoffs last November, then tweaked it during preseason, and with an additional toe injury, missed the opening five games this season. Hassani Dotson has been a primary fill-in at right back.

Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after ‘a long illness’

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after ‘a long illness’
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 after suffering “a long illness,” his family has confirmed in a statement on social media. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of out beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful…

