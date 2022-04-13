News
Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has ‘big vision’
Brevyn Spann-Ford stood in front of a line of TV cameras and a gaggle of reporters for the first time Tuesday. It was a sign of a changing of the guard at the Gophers’ tight end position and the heightened expectations that will be thrust on the fifth-year player come fall.
The 6-foot-7 St. Cloud native recently talked about what he wants in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s office.
“He has a really big vision for himself on where he wants to go,” Ciarrocca shared. “My comment back to him was, ‘You need to show me you are willing to do the work that it’s going to take to get there.’ He was like, “Coach, I will.”
Spann-Ford has done that, Ciarrocca relayed after the seventh spring practice. As for the exact “vision,” Spann-Ford directed it back to being there for his teammates.
Spann-Ford will need to assume the mantle of blocking tight end, which Ko Kieft established, and build on the promise as a pass-catcher. Spann Ford had 23 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown, including a stunning 48-yard reception where he hurdled an Indiana defender in a 35-14 win last November.
UP AND DOWN KALIAKMANIS
Backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis brought practice to a standstill Tuesday as head coach P.J. Fleck had a one-on-one conversation with him. On the next play, Kaliakmanis threw a roughly 25-yard dart to freshman Ike White in the corner of the end zone. Then Kaliakmanis was tagged with a penalty and had a pass over the middle broken up by safety Michael Dixon.
That’s the rollercoaster life for a second-year QB, but it’s his upside behind incumbent Tanner Morgan that went into Ciarroccaa’s decision to return to Minnesota after two years away.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that when I decided to come back here that I didn’t think about him and having an opportunity to work with him,” said Ciarrocca, who helped recruit Kaliakmanis before taking a job at Penn State in December 2019.
KEY ABSENCES
Notable players out of Tuesday’s practice: offensive tackle JJ Guedet, cornerback Terell Smith and receiver Lemeke Brockington. They were also out for the previous open practice last week. The absence of Guedet was the most glaring with the Gophers needing to replace four starting offensive linemen from last season, including both tackles.
STARTING O-LINE
Center John Michael Schmitz, the only returning starter up front, had injured his lower leg in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl but avoided a serious setback to be able to anchor the O-line in spring ball.
On Tuesday, the other starters appeared to be right tackle Martes Lewis, right guard Chuck Filiaga, left tackle Axel Ruschmeyer and left tackle Aireontae Ersery. Filiaga is a Michigan transfer.
The need for tackle/guard Quinn Carroll to arrive is apparent; the Edina native is finishing classes at Notre Dame and is expected to join the program in June.
‘DANGEROUS’ SAFETIES
Jordan Howden has started 36 career games and Tyler Nubin 20; that vast experience has led to a strong chemistry at the back of the Gophers’ defense.
“I can give him a little hand signal, and he knows exactly what it means,” Nubin said last week. “I don’t have to do anything crazy, just to know he’s going to do his job always. We got that trust factor between us. It’s going to be dangerous this year.”
College baseball: Gophers rally late to top Tommies
The University of Minnesota baseball team overcame a slow start Tuesday, scoring runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat St. Thomas 2-1 at Siebert Field.
The Tommies scored the first run of the game during the second inning, when left fielder Brigs Richartz hit an infield single and a sacrifice bunt got him to second base. He wound up scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jake Porter.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the seventh inning, Minnesota’s bats woke up. A two-out, pinch-hit single by Kyle Bork tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.
The Gophers took the lead for good in the eighth inning after a Jack Kelly double into the left field corner scored Brett Bateman.
The game ended with the Tommies’ Kyle Halverson just one base away from tying the game. Minnesota closer Will Semb struck out the next hitter, forced a ground ball to second base, and closed out the game for his second save of the season.
Minnesota left-hander Jack Liffrig got the start, going four innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. He was replaced by Trent Schoeberl, who pitched two innings, allowing just one hit.
Freshman left-hander Tucker Novotny (1-0) then struck out two in his two innings of work, earning his first collegiate win.
Duke Coborn started on the mound for the Tommies, striking out three. Carl Cano followed him, surrendering the game-winning run.
Minnesota next plays a three-game series at Iowa, beginning Friday in Iowa City.
Florida man gets 2 years in prison for golf cart thefts in Upper Midwest
FARGO, N.D. — A Florida man linked to dozens of motorized golf cart thefts in the Upper Midwest was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison.
The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson in July 2019 after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo asked for help in solving a series of golf cart thefts starting in 2017 in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Nelson, a former Minnesota resident living in Apollo Beach, Fla., was eventually arrested in June 2020 while he was caught trying to steal golf carts from a dealer in Donalsonville, Ga. He also was carrying preprinted serial number labels and burglary tools, according to court documents.
Investigators say he stole at least 63 golf carts in seven states, worth at least $283,500.
Nelson would typically steal carts in pairs from rural Midwestern golf courses, usually at night. He sold many of the carts under the alias Mason Weber, at a cost of about $2,500 each, court documents show.
Defense attorney Lorelle Moeckel said in a sentencing memorandum that her client was not able to keep his business going and pay his bills. He came up with the idea to steal golf carts to solve his financial problems and “from there it became easier and easier for him to stray from his long held moral compass.”
Nelson pleaded guilty in December to interstate transportation of stolen property. His sentencing calls for him to serve three years of supervised release and pay back about $14,000.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant power Nets past Cavs in play-in game to secure 7th seed and date with Celtics
For three quarters, the Nets gave the fans what they wanted.
A victory for a championship contender is supposed to feel dominant. It’s supposed to feel effortless. It’s supposed to remove any shadow of a doubt as to which of the two competing teams is better.
A victory for a championship contender should almost feel unopposed.
And for three quarters, the Nets looked like an unopposed title fighter, punching down on much lesser competition in an eventual 115-108 win over Cleveland to clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed. They ripped the Cavaliers to shreds early and then allowed Tuesday’s play-in game to turn into a familiar game of hot potato.
First it was Kyrie Irving’s turn to eat, then it was Kevin Durant’s, then Andre Drummond or Bruce Brown.
And then the wheels fell off midway through the third quarter. The Nets built a 22-point lead, then watched the Cavaliers chop into that lead.
Twenty. Seventeen. Fourteen. Twelve. The Cavaliers cut the Nets’ lead all the way down to six with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
But the Nets have been here before. In fact, they’ve been here more times than Durant would prefer.
Blown leads are almost intertwined into the fabric of the Nets’ DNA. They build leads, take their feet off the gas, then ramp it up — no pun intended — when the game gets too close.
It happened when they blew an 18-point lead against the Indiana Pacers, when they blew a 17-point lead against the Houston Rockets, when the league-worst Pistons turned a 10-point Nets lead into a 12-point advantage of their own, and it happened in last week’s matchup against the Cavaliers.
The Nets led by 17 at the end of the first quarter and found themselves in a tie game in the fourth quarter before pulling away to win by 11.
The only thing different on Tuesday night were the stakes.
A loss on Tuesday would have been devastating. It would have sent the Nets from a solidified matchup against the second-seeded Boston Celtics into a win-or-go-home consolation showdown against the winner of the No. 9-10 game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
A loss, however, would have been par from the course. This is who the Nets are. They might play with their food, and it might not always be pretty, but they handle business when it matters most.
That’s because they’re led by two players who’ve won it all before, and a cool, calm and collected head coach in Steve Nash, who might not be the best tactician among his peers, but continues to keep this team striving for incremental improvement on a nightly basis.
Irving made each of his first 11 shots and finished with 34 points on 12-of-15 shooting to go with 10 assists. Durant shot 9-of-16 from the field for 25 points and 11 assists. The duo became the first pair of Nets teammates to record 20-plus points and 10-plus assists since Derrick Coleman and Rumeal Robinson back in 1993.
And they continue to keep this team on the right path, even when the going gets tough, even in the face of adversity, even when another team’s run looks like it might swing the momentum out of their favor.
More importantly, the victory reaffirms the belief that this Nets team can turn on the jets when they need to, that they can flip the switch from a team ostensibly cruising through the regular season to one ready to power through the post-season and potentially upset a higher-seeded opponent.
The Nets can’t afford many missteps against the Celtics. Boston is home to the league’s best defense. It’s home to Jayson Tatum, an outright star who hung 54 points on the Nets the last time these two teams met. It’s home to Marcus Smart, a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. And it’s home to Ime Udoka, one of Nash’s former assistants who has become a Coach of the Year candidate by turning the Celtics into an Eastern Conference juggernaut.
But the Nets have something most other teams don’t. They have Durant and Irving, two shoo-in Hall of Famers who double as two of the best scorers in NBA history. And they have experience with their backs against the wall, because in a way, they’ve been playing urgent, desperate basketball for the past two months.
